Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Chairs & Seating
Benches
Outdoor & Patio Benches
Share
Outdoor & Patio Benches
Abody 3-Seater Stacking Garden Bench 62.6" Solid Teak Wood
featured
Abody 3-Seater Stacking Garden Bench 62.6" Solid Teak Wood
$342.99
walmart
All Things Cedar 52-in W x 34-in L Natural Cedar Garden Bench | GB48
featured
All Things Cedar 52-in W x 34-in L Natural Cedar Garden Bench | GB48
$253.70
lowes
Amazonia Phelps 51 in. Teak Backless Patio Bench
featured
Amazonia Phelps 51 in. Teak Backless Patio Bench
$449.00
homedepot
Barrington&Home Hardwood Farmhouse Porch Bench in Black with Taupe Colored Olefin Cushion
Barrington&Home Hardwood Farmhouse Porch Bench in Black with Taupe Colored Olefin Cushion
$192.52
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Kinsey Plastic Park Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 33.25 H x 48.0 W x 26.25 D in | Wayfair 4473D9A36C1E4AA28B8B4D0E2B0DA85F
Arlmont & Co. Kinsey Plastic Park Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 33.25 H x 48.0 W x 26.25 D in | Wayfair 4473D9A36C1E4AA28B8B4D0E2B0DA85F
$439.99
wayfair
Ferguson Durable Outdoor Bench with Teak Finish by Amazonia
Ferguson Durable Outdoor Bench with Teak Finish by Amazonia
$136.03
($169.99
save 20%)
overstock
Gemmenne Patio For Outdoors Clearance Work Entryway Furniture Steel Garden Bench
Gemmenne Patio For Outdoors Clearance Work Entryway Furniture Steel Garden Bench
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andoer Garden Bench 61.8â€ Solid Acacia Wood
Andoer Garden Bench 61.8â€ Solid Acacia Wood
$241.99
walmart
Iron Swing Bench "Tserovani" In Antique Bronze
Iron Swing Bench "Tserovani" In Antique Bronze
$1,239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 82.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair ATGR3336 27993664
August Grove® Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 82.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair ATGR3336 27993664
$629.99
wayfair
Vifah Bradley Outdoor Diamond 4ft Bench, White
Vifah Bradley Outdoor Diamond 4ft Bench, White
$297.99
($395.99
save 25%)
ashleyhomestore
Best Choice Products 48in Wooden Curved Back Hanging Porch Swing Bench w/ Metal Chains for Patio, Deck, Garden - White
Best Choice Products 48in Wooden Curved Back Hanging Porch Swing Bench w/ Metal Chains for Patio, Deck, Garden - White
$169.99
walmart
Andoer Outdoor Convertible Swing Bench with Canopy Sand White
Andoer Outdoor Convertible Swing Bench with Canopy Sand White
$470.99
walmart
Madison Adirondack Teak Picnic Bench
Madison Adirondack Teak Picnic Bench
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rose Teak Garden Wood Bench
Rose Teak Garden Wood Bench
$1,059.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brisbane DS-183BH-8300 72" Deep Seating Bench with Grade A Teak Mortise Tenon Stretcher with Linen Champagne Colored Cushions
Brisbane DS-183BH-8300 72" Deep Seating Bench with Grade A Teak Mortise Tenon Stretcher with Linen Champagne Colored Cushions
$1,995.00
appliancesconnection
Hampton 3-Seater Backless Bench - Anderson Teak BH-067B
Hampton 3-Seater Backless Bench - Anderson Teak BH-067B
$494.04
totallyfurniture
August Grove® Hurtt Traditional Garden Bench Plastic in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 44.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 564179F8698246899EF3C25E1ECA13A8
August Grove® Hurtt Traditional Garden Bench Plastic in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 44.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 564179F8698246899EF3C25E1ECA13A8
$568.97
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Camilla Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 11.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair B43C731D3114492CA8EB97BD8651F482
Arlmont & Co. Camilla Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 11.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair B43C731D3114492CA8EB97BD8651F482
$829.99
wayfair
Alaterre Monaco All-Weather Wicker Two-Seat Reclining Bench In Grey
Alaterre Monaco All-Weather Wicker Two-Seat Reclining Bench In Grey
$500.99
bedbath&beyond
CoastalVogue Tranquility Teak Wood Shower Bench with LiftAide Arms, White
CoastalVogue Tranquility Teak Wood Shower Bench with LiftAide Arms, White
$157.99
($350.00
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
Andoer Garden Bench 47.2" Gray Wood
Andoer Garden Bench 47.2" Gray Wood
$204.99
walmart
Garden Bench 65â€œ Solid Acacia Wood
Garden Bench 65â€œ Solid Acacia Wood
$164.73
walmart
Rosalind 3-Piece Wicker Banquette with Seat Cushions & 8 Back Pillows - 30" Bench, 60" Bench & 19" Corner Bench Canvas Navy Sunbrella - Ballard Designs
Rosalind 3-Piece Wicker Banquette with Seat Cushions & 8 Back Pillows - 30" Bench, 60" Bench & 19" Corner Bench Canvas Navy Sunbrella - Ballard Designs
$3,211.20
($3,568.00
save 0%)
ballarddesigns
Ressi Patio Collection Patio Bench, One Size , White
Ressi Patio Collection Patio Bench, One Size , White
$272.00
($450.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
August Grove® Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Gray, Size 17.0 H x 82.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair ATGR3336 27993693
August Grove® Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Gray, Size 17.0 H x 82.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair ATGR3336 27993693
$629.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Cousineau Aluminum Garden Bench Metal in Green, Size 40.1 H x 24.4 W x 32.7 D in | Wayfair BF79C4F5A8B24C25BC03685A18F1C96F
Astoria Grand Cousineau Aluminum Garden Bench Metal in Green, Size 40.1 H x 24.4 W x 32.7 D in | Wayfair BF79C4F5A8B24C25BC03685A18F1C96F
$405.99
wayfair
Dipaolo Wooden Garden Bench
Dipaolo Wooden Garden Bench
$154.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABPHQTO Garden Hedges With A Wooden Bench Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Garden Hedges With A Wooden Bench Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
Andover Mills™ Mazzariello Steel Garden Bench Metal in Black, Size 34.0 H x 51.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 8D44F3D0C3954BBCABF8C34F511A2D93
Andover Mills™ Mazzariello Steel Garden Bench Metal in Black, Size 34.0 H x 51.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 8D44F3D0C3954BBCABF8C34F511A2D93
$179.99
wayfair
Safavieh Belamy Transformer Bench, Gray
Safavieh Belamy Transformer Bench, Gray
$243.99
($409.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Yousif Garden Bench
Yousif Garden Bench
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
EcoDecors SensiHarmony 20" Wide Shower Bench, Brown
EcoDecors SensiHarmony 20" Wide Shower Bench, Brown
$124.99
($215.00
save 42%)
ashleyhomestore
Abody Garden Bench Gray Wash 53.1" Solid Acacia Wood
Abody Garden Bench Gray Wash 53.1" Solid Acacia Wood
$300.99
walmart
Vifah Malibu Outdoor Diamond 4ft Eucalyptus Hardwood Bench, Brown
Vifah Malibu Outdoor Diamond 4ft Eucalyptus Hardwood Bench, Brown
$133.99
($280.99
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
August Grove® Hurtt Traditional Garden Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 70.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 58051DF71A6040CAA4A63CE624A18E61
August Grove® Hurtt Traditional Garden Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 70.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 58051DF71A6040CAA4A63CE624A18E61
$681.48
wayfair
The Garden Bench by James Tissot Gallery Wrapped Canvas Giclee Art (20 in x 30 in)
The Garden Bench by James Tissot Gallery Wrapped Canvas Giclee Art (20 in x 30 in)
$176.49
overstock
Catania Collection Patio Bench, One Size , Brown
Catania Collection Patio Bench, One Size , Brown
$158.00
($250.00
save 37%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Alcott Hill® Stanwich Wooden Garden Bench Wood in Brown, Size 34.7 H x 60.6 W x 23.4 D in | Wayfair ALCT4606 27548829
Alcott Hill® Stanwich Wooden Garden Bench Wood in Brown, Size 34.7 H x 60.6 W x 23.4 D in | Wayfair ALCT4606 27548829
$329.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Raguel Lion Stone Garden Bench in Brown, Size 16.9 H x 39.0 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair 51320EA1B31349E69578B7747548EAE3
Astoria Grand Raguel Lion Stone Garden Bench in Brown, Size 16.9 H x 39.0 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair 51320EA1B31349E69578B7747548EAE3
$319.99
wayfair
47.24x15.75x33.46in Outdoor Garden Garden Leisure Bench
47.24x15.75x33.46in Outdoor Garden Garden Leisure Bench
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Safavieh Mayer 2 Seat Bench, White
Safavieh Mayer 2 Seat Bench, White
$279.99
($314.99
save 11%)
ashleyhomestore
Florala Wooden Garden Bench
Florala Wooden Garden Bench
$929.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atralife 51" Patio Park Garden Outdoor Bench Patio Porch Chair Vintage Backyard Seat Furniture Iron Frame Black
Atralife 51" Patio Park Garden Outdoor Bench Patio Porch Chair Vintage Backyard Seat Furniture Iron Frame Black
$142.38
walmart
Boyd Steel Garden Bench
Boyd Steel Garden Bench
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Upholstered Bench
Upholstered Bench
$879.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ankishi 42.5inch Outdoor Cast Aluminum Leisure Rose Couple Bench
ankishi 42.5inch Outdoor Cast Aluminum Leisure Rose Couple Bench
$174.48
walmart
ankishi 49" Garden Bench Patio Porch Chair Deck Hardwood Cast Iron Love Seat Weave Style Back
ankishi 49" Garden Bench Patio Porch Chair Deck Hardwood Cast Iron Love Seat Weave Style Back
$128.17
walmart
Garden Bench 49.2" Black Steel
Garden Bench 49.2" Black Steel
$149.99
walmart
Amazonia Milano Medium Outdoor Bench, Brown
Amazonia Milano Medium Outdoor Bench, Brown
$399.99
kohl's
Olinda 2 Seater Wooden Garden Bench
Olinda 2 Seater Wooden Garden Bench
$230.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Brisbane DS-183BH-8322 72" Deep Seating Bench with Grade A Teak Mortise Tenon Stretcher with Linen Antique Beige Colored Cushions
Brisbane DS-183BH-8322 72" Deep Seating Bench with Grade A Teak Mortise Tenon Stretcher with Linen Antique Beige Colored Cushions
$1,995.00
appliancesconnection
Asia Curve 18" W Teak Shower Bench
Asia Curve 18" W Teak Shower Bench
$119.95
wayfairnorthamerica
A&L Furniture 4' Winston Garden Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 52.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 852-DARKGRAY
A&L Furniture 4' Winston Garden Bench Plastic in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 52.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 852-DARKGRAY
$879.99
wayfair
High-Pressure Laminate Picnic bench
High-Pressure Laminate Picnic bench
$689.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alpine Corporation 23-in W x 39-in L Garden Bench | BVK546
Alpine Corporation 23-in W x 39-in L Garden Bench | BVK546
$309.99
lowes
Alcott Hill® Garden Bench in Black, Size 29.0 H x 49.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair EE18280BCDEA4D65A2C22D72076CBAAA
Alcott Hill® Garden Bench in Black, Size 29.0 H x 49.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair EE18280BCDEA4D65A2C22D72076CBAAA
$212.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Bulwell Teak Garden Bench Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 59.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair BH-2059
Arlmont & Co. Bulwell Teak Garden Bench Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 59.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair BH-2059
$889.99
wayfair
Achla AR-01 Arbor Garden Bench - Black Powdercoat
Achla AR-01 Arbor Garden Bench - Black Powdercoat
$215.64
walmart
AMONIDA Garden Bench 47.2â€ Wood and Iron Outdoor Benches
AMONIDA Garden Bench 47.2â€ Wood and Iron Outdoor Benches
$243.33
walmart
Outdoor & Patio Benches
