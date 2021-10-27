Adirondack Furniture

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Adirondack
Adirondack Furniture
Adirondack Furniture
Outdoor Adirondack Seat/Back Cushion
featured
Outdoor Adirondack Seat/Back Cushion
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Adirondack 9'7" W x 9'7" D Steel Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Gray, Size 108.27 H x 116.0 W x 116.0 D in | Wayfair 48004
featured
Arlmont & Co. Adirondack 9'7" W x 9'7" D Steel Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Gray, Size 108.27 H x 116.0 W x 116.0 D in | Wayfair 48004
$284.36
wayfair
August Grove® Tillison Wood Adirondack Chair w/ Table Wood in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 30.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair WRF5200SETCVD-CS
featured
August Grove® Tillison Wood Adirondack Chair w/ Table Wood in Brown, Size 37.0 H x 30.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair WRF5200SETCVD-CS
$899.99
wayfair
Madison Adirondack Teak Picnic Bench
Madison Adirondack Teak Picnic Bench
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Pares Plastic/Resin Folding Adirondack Chair w/ Ottoman & Table Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in White | Wayfair
August Grove® Pares Plastic/Resin Folding Adirondack Chair w/ Ottoman & Table Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in White | Wayfair
$1,289.99
wayfair
August Grove® Ratto Adirondack Porch Swing Plastic in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 29.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 43CDD11C5ADB41BDAC13ECBFB206D510
August Grove® Ratto Adirondack Porch Swing Plastic in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 29.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 43CDD11C5ADB41BDAC13ECBFB206D510
$769.99
($782.50
save 2%)
wayfair
Adirondack Night Stand
Adirondack Night Stand
$475.00
amazon
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Wood Adirondack Chair, Gray
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Wood Adirondack Chair, Gray
$166.99
($341.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Sundown Treasure Adirondack Chair, Turquoise
Sundown Treasure Adirondack Chair, Turquoise
$309.99
($389.99
save 21%)
ashleyhomestore
Andoer Garden Adirondack Chair Solid Acacia Wood
Andoer Garden Adirondack Chair Solid Acacia Wood
$229.99
walmart
Highwood® Adirondack Outdoor Folding Ottoman, Rustic Red
Highwood® Adirondack Outdoor Folding Ottoman, Rustic Red
$118.99
($199.99
save 41%)
ashleyhomestore
August Grove® Handley Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 38.0 H x 31.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair C055836F3D0F45FBBA8D34FEAFDE4EA7
August Grove® Handley Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 38.0 H x 31.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair C055836F3D0F45FBBA8D34FEAFDE4EA7
$415.99
wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar Wood
Beachcrest Home™ Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar Wood
$109.99
wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Bay Harbor Islands Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Red | Wayfair 2F6850EB2C484ECE9C1EFB97BB0914A4
Beachcrest Home™ Bay Harbor Islands Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Red | Wayfair 2F6850EB2C484ECE9C1EFB97BB0914A4
$239.99
wayfair
Sundown Treasure Collection P013-898 Adirondack Chair in Red
Sundown Treasure Collection P013-898 Adirondack Chair in Red
$213.99
appliancesconnection
Highwood® Hamilton Outdoor Folding and Reclining Adirondack Chair, Weathered Acorn
Highwood® Hamilton Outdoor Folding and Reclining Adirondack Chair, Weathered Acorn
$315.99
($599.99
save 47%)
ashleyhomestore
Beachcrest Home™ Sandiford Adirondack Rocking Chair Plastic in Green, Size 41.0 H x 31.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 19C0D3B2EFF34CEABB1C3D99692D9D13
Beachcrest Home™ Sandiford Adirondack Rocking Chair Plastic in Green, Size 41.0 H x 31.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 19C0D3B2EFF34CEABB1C3D99692D9D13
$296.99
wayfair
Venice Outdoor Adirondack Rocking Chair, Dark Green
Venice Outdoor Adirondack Rocking Chair, Dark Green
$211.99
($464.99
save 54%)
ashleyhomestore
Bayou Breeze Kellum Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 40.0 H x 31.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 6A0EAFCF18B1452CA82E49F52F479A72
Bayou Breeze Kellum Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 40.0 H x 31.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 6A0EAFCF18B1452CA82E49F52F479A72
$1,249.99
wayfair
AAO21 Adirondack Chair and Ottoman Set with Zinc Plated Hardware in Sanded
AAO21 Adirondack Chair and Ottoman Set with Zinc Plated Hardware in Sanded
$286.99
appliancesconnection
ATM OUTDOOR LIVING Santarosa Plastic Adirondack Chair w/ Table Plastic/Resin in Yellow, Size 36.0 H x 50.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair ATM-AC01Y&FT01Y
ATM OUTDOOR LIVING Santarosa Plastic Adirondack Chair w/ Table Plastic/Resin in Yellow, Size 36.0 H x 50.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair ATM-AC01Y&FT01Y
$334.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Barnes Wood Folding Lightweight Adirondack Chair Wood in Black/Brown, Size 27.0 H x 23.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Barnes Wood Folding Lightweight Adirondack Chair Wood in Black/Brown, Size 27.0 H x 23.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
Luxeo Hampton Adirondack Chairs In Navy (Set Of 2)
Luxeo Hampton Adirondack Chairs In Navy (Set Of 2)
$364.99
buybuybaby
Mainstays Wooden Outdoor Adirondack Chair, Dark Brown Finish, Solid Hardwood
Mainstays Wooden Outdoor Adirondack Chair, Dark Brown Finish, Solid Hardwood
$87.00
walmart
NewTechWood Atlantic Classic Curveback Antique Plastic Outdoor Patio Adirondack Chair
NewTechWood Atlantic Classic Curveback Antique Plastic Outdoor Patio Adirondack Chair
$198.98
homedepot
Loon Peak® Laffey Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair Wood in Blue, Size 35.25 H x 29.5 W x 35.75 D in | Wayfair 523B3765EAAD4EA693B6EA4972B038E3
Loon Peak® Laffey Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair Wood in Blue, Size 35.25 H x 29.5 W x 35.75 D in | Wayfair 523B3765EAAD4EA693B6EA4972B038E3
$409.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Hutchison Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 25.5 W x 38.25 D in | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Hutchison Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 25.5 W x 38.25 D in | Wayfair
$179.99
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Adirondack Nautical Trestle 5 Piece Dining Set Plastic in Orange/White, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Adirondack Nautical Trestle 5 Piece Dining Set Plastic in Orange/White, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,395.00
wayfair
Hickerson Lounger Solid Wood Lightweight Adirondack Chair
Hickerson Lounger Solid Wood Lightweight Adirondack Chair
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loll Kids Adirondack Chair by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (KD-AD-DW)
Loll Kids Adirondack Chair by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (KD-AD-DW)
$345.00
ylighting
Millwood Pines Bonifacio Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 45.75 H x 27.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair
Millwood Pines Bonifacio Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 45.75 H x 27.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
Pudsey Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Pudsey Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adirondack Teak Chat Table
Adirondack Teak Chat Table
$607.50
wayfairnorthamerica
Leisure Classics UV Protected Indoor Outdoor Adirondack Lounge Deck Chair, Taupe
Leisure Classics UV Protected Indoor Outdoor Adirondack Lounge Deck Chair, Taupe
$179.99
walmart
Sesco Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Sesco Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
$266.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Linon Outdoor Wood Adirondack Coffee Table in Blue
Linon Outdoor Wood Adirondack Coffee Table in Blue
$91.13
walmart
Highland Dunes Whetsel Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown | Wayfair 0F811D8EB1DA4326BB937C09D75CF7EF
Highland Dunes Whetsel Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown | Wayfair 0F811D8EB1DA4326BB937C09D75CF7EF
$273.99
wayfair
Highwood Adirondack Weathered Acorn Square Recycled Plastic Outdoor Side Table
Highwood Adirondack Weathered Acorn Square Recycled Plastic Outdoor Side Table
$216.99
homedepot
Gymax 4 PCS Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair Foldable Outdoor Wood Lounger Chair Natural
Gymax 4 PCS Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair Foldable Outdoor Wood Lounger Chair Natural
$609.99
walmart
Highland Dunes Adirondack Chair Outdoor Lounge Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 33.5 D in | Wayfair F7AFA5FBA3494D0CAF99E44DDB5DF801
Highland Dunes Adirondack Chair Outdoor Lounge Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 33.5 D in | Wayfair F7AFA5FBA3494D0CAF99E44DDB5DF801
$143.99
wayfair
Ez-Care Tek-Wood Adirondack Ottoman - Slate Grey
Ez-Care Tek-Wood Adirondack Ottoman - Slate Grey
$109.99
overstock
Highwood Adirondack Nantucket Blue Rectangular Plastic Outdoor Coffee Table
Highwood Adirondack Nantucket Blue Rectangular Plastic Outdoor Coffee Table
$303.99
homedepot
Outdoor Plastic Adirondack Chair
Outdoor Plastic Adirondack Chair
$157.49
overstock
Hawkesbury Recycled Plastic Fanback Adirondack Chair by Havenside Home
Hawkesbury Recycled Plastic Fanback Adirondack Chair by Havenside Home
$283.49
overstock
Keter Troy White Adirondack Chair
Keter Troy White Adirondack Chair
$100.15
homedepot
Highland Dunes Duckett Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Red, Size 37.0 H x 29.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT3333 29482441
Highland Dunes Duckett Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Red, Size 37.0 H x 29.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT3333 29482441
$204.99
wayfair
Keysville Adirondack Chair
Keysville Adirondack Chair
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
All-Weather Contoured Adirondack Chair with Hideaway Ottoman - 37.5" x 29.75" x 48" - Bright Blu
All-Weather Contoured Adirondack Chair with Hideaway Ottoman - 37.5" x 29.75" x 48" - Bright Blu
$701.10
($1,400.00
save -70010%)
macy's
Adirondack Porch Swing by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (AD-APS-DW)
Adirondack Porch Swing by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (AD-APS-DW)
$1,495.00
ylighting
Ivy Terrace Classics Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Blue, Size 35.75 H x 29.0 W x 35.75 D in | Wayfair IVAD5030PB
Ivy Terrace Classics Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Blue, Size 35.75 H x 29.0 W x 35.75 D in | Wayfair IVAD5030PB
$219.00
wayfair
Highland Dunes Vernita Solid Wood Folding Gliding Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 32.3 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair
Highland Dunes Vernita Solid Wood Folding Gliding Adirondack Chair Wood in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 32.3 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair
$215.99
wayfair
Loll Designs Westport Adirondack Chair - Color: Grey
Loll Designs Westport Adirondack Chair - Color: Grey
$895.00
lumens
Longshore Tides Destini Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 31.5 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair JB11-P80
Longshore Tides Destini Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Gray, Size 41.0 H x 31.5 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair JB11-P80
$879.99
wayfair
Longshore Tides Destini Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Blue, Size 41.0 H x 31.5 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair JB11-029
Longshore Tides Destini Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wood in Blue, Size 41.0 H x 31.5 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair JB11-029
$799.99
wayfair
Noble House Cosette Black Faux Wood Adirondack Chair (2-Pack)
Noble House Cosette Black Faux Wood Adirondack Chair (2-Pack)
$588.59
homedepot
Classic Outdoor Adirondack Chair for Garden Porch Patio Deck Backyard, Weather Resistant Accent Furniture, Brown
Classic Outdoor Adirondack Chair for Garden Porch Patio Deck Backyard, Weather Resistant Accent Furniture, Brown
$198.99
walmart
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Teak Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Green, Size 39.0 H x 24.75 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ADD200GR
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Teak Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Green, Size 39.0 H x 24.75 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ADD200GR
$319.00
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Nautical Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Red, Size 40.5 H x 34.38 W x 34.38 D in | Wayfair AD610SR
POLYWOOD® Nautical Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Red, Size 40.5 H x 34.38 W x 34.38 D in | Wayfair AD610SR
$319.00
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Palm Coast Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Green, Size 37.5 H x 29.75 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair HNA10-LI
POLYWOOD® Palm Coast Plastic Adirondack Chair Plastic/Resin/Recycled Plastic in Green, Size 37.5 H x 29.75 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair HNA10-LI
$309.00
($380.00
save 19%)
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Folding Ottoman Plastic in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair OT53GY
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Folding Ottoman Plastic in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 18.75 D in | Wayfair OT53GY
$99.00
wayfair
Load More
Adirondack Furniture
