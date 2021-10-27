Skip to content
Outdoor & Patio Dining Sets
Alcott Hill® Wenona 5 Piece Dining Set Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 46.5 W x 46.5 D in | Wayfair ALTH1756 41559778
featured
Alcott Hill® Wenona 5 Piece Dining Set Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 46.5 W x 46.5 D in | Wayfair ALTH1756 41559778
$749.99
wayfair
Amazonia Rouge Outdoor 9pc Patio Dining Set - With Cushions
featured
Amazonia Rouge Outdoor 9pc Patio Dining Set - With Cushions
$2,199.99
overstock
Seaford 7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table with Teak Finish - Amazonia
featured
Seaford 7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table with Teak Finish - Amazonia
$1,760.99
target
Abody 5 Piece Garden Dining Set Dark Gray
Abody 5 Piece Garden Dining Set Dark Gray
$1,047.99
walmart
Anderson Teak Montage Chester 7 Piece Teak Patio Dining Set
Anderson Teak Montage Chester 7 Piece Teak Patio Dining Set
$3,925.00
bbqguys
Amazonia San Diego 9-Piece Wood/Plastic Rectangular Patio Dining Set
Amazonia San Diego 9-Piece Wood/Plastic Rectangular Patio Dining Set
$1,731.03
homedepot
Catania Collection 3-pc. Patio Dining Set, One Size , Brown
Catania Collection 3-pc. Patio Dining Set, One Size , Brown
$446.00
($750.00
save 41%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
AKOYA Outdoor Essentials Sorrento 16 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Brown W/Sofa Set, Six-Seat Dining Set in Blue/Brown | Wayfair
AKOYA Outdoor Essentials Sorrento 16 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Brown W/Sofa Set, Six-Seat Dining Set in Blue/Brown | Wayfair
$7,099.99
wayfair
Miles Redd Bermuda 7-Piece Rectangle Dining Set with Cushions - Ballard Designs
Miles Redd Bermuda 7-Piece Rectangle Dining Set with Cushions - Ballard Designs
$6,599.00
ballarddesigns
Amazonia San Diego 7-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Rectangular Patio Dining Set
Amazonia San Diego 7-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Rectangular Patio Dining Set
$1,306.15
homedepot
Amazonia Gatlinburg 7-Piece Teak Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
Amazonia Gatlinburg 7-Piece Teak Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
$1,358.19
homedepot
Delyth 5 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
Delyth 5 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$629.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Andromeda 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Andromeda 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,319.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Kinlaw Rhone Valley 5 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 28.5 H x 39.2 W x 39.2 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Kinlaw Rhone Valley 5 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 28.5 H x 39.2 W x 39.2 D in | Wayfair
$1,299.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Keefe Tree 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 84.0 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair A675C5A2AF594EE8910BA137FAF2D7FB
Bayou Breeze Keefe Tree 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 84.0 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair A675C5A2AF594EE8910BA137FAF2D7FB
$3,799.99
wayfair
Amabel 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Amabel 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set
$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cranon Rectangular 10 - Person 74.8 Long Dining Set with Cushions
Cranon Rectangular 10 - Person 74.8 Long Dining Set with Cushions
$3,169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CASAINC 4-Piece Aluminum Modern Outdoor Dining Set with Rectangular Coffee Table
CASAINC 4-Piece Aluminum Modern Outdoor Dining Set with Rectangular Coffee Table
$1,816.02
($2,124.00
save 50%)
homedepot
Beachcrest Home™ Amabel 7 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 3DB7DAFFE0324D5189284C44A95FC820
Beachcrest Home™ Amabel 7 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 3DB7DAFFE0324D5189284C44A95FC820
$1,199.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Melchior 7 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 27.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair ARGD3349 43078178
Astoria Grand Melchior 7 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 27.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair ARGD3349 43078178
$2,779.99
wayfair
Sienna And Madsen 5 Piece Outdoor Eucalyptus Dining Set With Teak Finish
Sienna And Madsen 5 Piece Outdoor Eucalyptus Dining Set With Teak Finish
$2,165.71
1stopbedrooms
Montage Bristol 3-Piece Dining Set - Anderson Teak SET-209
Montage Bristol 3-Piece Dining Set - Anderson Teak SET-209
$779.39
totallyfurniture
Beachcrest Home™ Zephyrine 4 Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Zephyrine 4 Piece Dining Set Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair
$1,099.99
wayfair
Buntingford 9 Piece Teak Dining Set
Buntingford 9 Piece Teak Dining Set
$3,439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Elsmere 9 Piece Teak Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 67.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH1751 34619836
Beachcrest Home™ Elsmere 9 Piece Teak Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 67.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH1751 34619836
$2,599.99
wayfair
Amazonia Seville 9 Pieces Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set Teak Finish, Ideal for Patio
Amazonia Seville 9 Pieces Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set Teak Finish, Ideal for Patio
$2,358.70
walmartusa
August Grove® Forkland 3 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/Red, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair FA45DACADBFB4C619DBF83198B7357D5
August Grove® Forkland 3 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/Red, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair FA45DACADBFB4C619DBF83198B7357D5
$1,149.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Kondo 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Kondo 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,079.99
wayfair
August Grove® Mangum Round 4 - Person 44.5" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Black, Size 29.5 H x 44.5 W x 44.5 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Mangum Round 4 - Person 44.5" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Black, Size 29.5 H x 44.5 W x 44.5 D in | Wayfair
$945.65
wayfair
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
$401.72
walmart
5pc Portals Outdoor Dining Table Set in Black Finish and Natural Teak Wood Accent Top - Armen Living
5pc Portals Outdoor Dining Table Set in Black Finish and Natural Teak Wood Accent Top - Armen Living
$1,729.99
target
Beachcrest Home™ Neo Low Patio 5 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 26.5 H x 45.5 W x 45.5 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Neo Low Patio 5 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 26.5 H x 45.5 W x 45.5 D in | Wayfair
$1,539.99
wayfair
Beachcomber 5 Piece Dining Set
Beachcomber 5 Piece Dining Set
$1,059.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Maccharles 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 120.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE3831 42412950
Bayou Breeze Maccharles 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 120.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE3831 42412950
$3,299.99
wayfair
SET-12 5-Piece Dining Set with Bahama 67" Oval Extension Table and 4 Chicago Dining
SET-12 5-Piece Dining Set with Bahama 67" Oval Extension Table and 4 Chicago Dining
$3,510.00
appliancesconnection
All Things Cedar Octagon 5 Piece Patio Dining Set
All Things Cedar Octagon 5 Piece Patio Dining Set
$1,029.99
walmart
Pirate and Pink Memphis 5 Piece Modern Dining Set
Pirate and Pink Memphis 5 Piece Modern Dining Set
$2,037.50
($5,049.00
save 60%)
walmartusa
Amazonia Gante 1-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table, Eucalyptus Wood, Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors
Amazonia Gante 1-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table, Eucalyptus Wood, Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors
$440.84
walmartusa
Amazonia Sharon 9-piece Eucalyptus Wood Extendable Patio Dining Set
Amazonia Sharon 9-piece Eucalyptus Wood Extendable Patio Dining Set
$2,292.49
overstock
Valencia Rialto 13-Piece Dining Set - Anderson Teak Set-33A
Valencia Rialto 13-Piece Dining Set - Anderson Teak Set-33A
$5,979.56
totallyfurniture
Staveley Round 4 - Person 48" Long Aluminum Dining Set
Staveley Round 4 - Person 48" Long Aluminum Dining Set
$2,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fineline And Clip Indoor Outdoor 9 Piece Dining Set In Dark Eucalyptus Wood With Superstone And Brick Red Rope
Fineline And Clip Indoor Outdoor 9 Piece Dining Set In Dark Eucalyptus Wood With Superstone And Brick Red Rope
$2,458.21
1stopbedrooms
Melanie Wicker 5 Piece Square Patio Dining Set
Melanie Wicker 5 Piece Square Patio Dining Set
$672.00
walmart
Ramelton 7pc Eucalyptus Wood Dining Set with Oval Extendable Table - Amazonia
Ramelton 7pc Eucalyptus Wood Dining Set with Oval Extendable Table - Amazonia
$1,399.99
target
August Grove® 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Plastic in Brown, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 1E4802816FF344CEA311E0C4846D0D75
August Grove® 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Plastic in Brown, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 1E4802816FF344CEA311E0C4846D0D75
$2,399.99
wayfair
AUPERTO Upland Outdoor Furniture 5-Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Set with Cushions-White
AUPERTO Upland Outdoor Furniture 5-Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Set with Cushions-White
$807.99
walmart
Amazonia Ashland 9-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Patio Dining set
Amazonia Ashland 9-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Patio Dining set
$2,018.49
overstock
Arlmont & Co. Brough 4 Piece Teak Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair SET-206
Arlmont & Co. Brough 4 Piece Teak Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair SET-206
$1,859.99
wayfair
Rockford Collection Set-235 7-Pieces Dining Set In Wood
Rockford Collection Set-235 7-Pieces Dining Set In Wood
$3,300.00
appliancesconnection
Baumgarten Folding 3 Pieces Dining Set
Baumgarten Folding 3 Pieces Dining Set
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Plastic in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 35D03BF7B82244D792521455188F0DF8
August Grove® 5 Piece Dining Set Wood/Plastic in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 35D03BF7B82244D792521455188F0DF8
$2,639.99
wayfair
Amazonia Teak Bondi 5 piece Patio Dining Set
Amazonia Teak Bondi 5 piece Patio Dining Set
$848.29
($1,007.49
save -84729%)
overstock
Pirate and Napoli 5 Piece Modern Dining Room Set
Pirate and Napoli 5 Piece Modern Dining Room Set
$2,498.99
overstock
Glaslough 7pc Teak Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table - Amazonia
Glaslough 7pc Teak Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table - Amazonia
$1,499.99
target
Tina Collection 2-pc. Patio Dining Chair, One Size , White
Tina Collection 2-pc. Patio Dining Chair, One Size , White
$711.00
($1,200.00
save -71000%)
jcpenney
5 Piece Patio Dining Set, Outdoor All-Weather Cast Aluminum Dining Table Set, Patio Furniture Set For Backyard Garden Deck, Include 4 Chairs, 4 Cushio
5 Piece Patio Dining Set, Outdoor All-Weather Cast Aluminum Dining Table Set, Patio Furniture Set For Backyard Garden Deck, Include 4 Chairs, 4 Cushio
$699.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rhone Traditions 5 Piece Dining Set
Rhone Traditions 5 Piece Dining Set
$1,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amazonia Amelia 9 piece Eucalyptus Wood Square Dining Set
Amazonia Amelia 9 piece Eucalyptus Wood Square Dining Set
$1,879.49
overstock
Amazonia Swansea 9-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table Set | Eucalyptus Wood | Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors, Grey Cushions
Amazonia Swansea 9-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table Set | Eucalyptus Wood | Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors, Grey Cushions
$1,578.60
walmartusa
7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Black
7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Black
$1,194.99
walmart
Outdoor & Patio Dining Sets
