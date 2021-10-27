Outdoor & Patio Dining Chairs

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Dining
Chairs
Outdoor & Patio Dining Chairs
Outdoor & Patio Dining Chairs
Sol 72 Outdoor™ Tegan Patio Dining Side Chair w/ Cushion Metal, Size 35.5 H x 19.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2A73E379D97A41C8A84462767508C391
featured
Sol 72 Outdoor™ Tegan Patio Dining Side Chair w/ Cushion Metal, Size 35.5 H x 19.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2A73E379D97A41C8A84462767508C391
$2,199.99
wayfair
Del Mar Dining Chair - Ballard Designs
featured
Del Mar Dining Chair - Ballard Designs
$584.10
($649.00
save 10%)
ballarddesigns
Portals Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair in Black Finish with Gray Cushions - Armen Living
featured
Portals Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair in Black Finish with Gray Cushions - Armen Living
$459.99
target
AllModern Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Plastic/Resin in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair B14D81DB3AC645629731582DDFE9D13C
AllModern Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Plastic/Resin in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair B14D81DB3AC645629731582DDFE9D13C
$232.00
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Padstow Patio Dining Side Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 19.29 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair B6431637D0234656A5C3C96A489580AD
Bay Isle Home™ Padstow Patio Dining Side Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 19.29 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair B6431637D0234656A5C3C96A489580AD
$293.99
wayfair
Hankerson Swivel Patio Dining Armchair with Cushion
Hankerson Swivel Patio Dining Armchair with Cushion
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Eunice Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-2020
Arlmont & Co. Eunice Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-2020
$269.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Asti Patio Dining Side Chair w/ Cushion Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 21.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Asti Patio Dining Side Chair w/ Cushion Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 21.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Apollonia Teak Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood/Sling in Brown/White, Size 39.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHR-087
Arlmont & Co. Apollonia Teak Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood/Sling in Brown/White, Size 39.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHR-087
$859.99
wayfair
Stacking Transparent Crystal Designer Molded Plastic Side Dining Chairs For Desk Accent Bedroom Kitchen Indoor Outdoor
Stacking Transparent Crystal Designer Molded Plastic Side Dining Chairs For Desk Accent Bedroom Kitchen Indoor Outdoor
$239.52
overstock
Nuu Garden Outdoor Patio Dining Chair (Set of 2), Black
Nuu Garden Outdoor Patio Dining Chair (Set of 2), Black
$123.99
($274.99
save 55%)
ashleyhomestore
Burford Teak Patio Dining Chair
Burford Teak Patio Dining Chair
$254.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Decastro Folding Patio Dining Chair
Decastro Folding Patio Dining Chair
$280.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Portals Outdoor Patio Aluminum Chair in Black with Natural Teak Wood Accent - Set of 2
Portals Outdoor Patio Aluminum Chair in Black with Natural Teak Wood Accent - Set of 2
$749.96
($1,402.00
save -74896%)
walmartusa
BFM Seating South Beach Stacking Dining Arm Chair Metal in Gray, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair DV350TS
BFM Seating South Beach Stacking Dining Arm Chair Metal in Gray, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair DV350TS
$293.99
wayfair
AllModern Gerdie Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CAACF88403F49779DFAEDF7643C208F
AllModern Gerdie Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CAACF88403F49779DFAEDF7643C208F
$300.00
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Cowger Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin/Metal in White, Size 32.5 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair EAW941-ACW
Bayou Breeze Cowger Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin/Metal in White, Size 32.5 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair EAW941-ACW
$499.99
wayfair
Bernhardt Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 42.25 H x 25.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair X01502_6031-002
Bernhardt Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 42.25 H x 25.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair X01502_6031-002
$1,382.00
($2,127.00
save 50%)
wayfair
Sahara Stackable Dining Armchair - Anderson Teak CHS-022
Sahara Stackable Dining Armchair - Anderson Teak CHS-022
$1,541.74
totallyfurniture
Arlmont & Co. Buntingford Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-005
Arlmont & Co. Buntingford Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-005
$559.99
wayfair
Morgan Collection 62664 Wicker Outdoor Chair 4-Pack in Mocha
Morgan Collection 62664 Wicker Outdoor Chair 4-Pack in Mocha
$194.99
appliancesconnection
Zuo Modern Cohen Dining Chair (set Of 2), Black
Zuo Modern Cohen Dining Chair (set Of 2), Black
$628.99
ashleyhomestore
Garden Chairs 2 pcs with Cushions Poly Rattan Gray
Garden Chairs 2 pcs with Cushions Poly Rattan Gray
$209.99
walmart
BM163708 Metallic Chic Industrial Dining Chair White Set of
BM163708 Metallic Chic Industrial Dining Chair White Set of
$574.99
appliancesconnection
AllModern David Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 34.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 0D0F8F7F8909498CA3D55F0480A3C8FD
AllModern David Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 34.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 0D0F8F7F8909498CA3D55F0480A3C8FD
$1,470.00
wayfair
Largo Stacking Teak Patio Dining Chair
Largo Stacking Teak Patio Dining Chair
$245.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Volker Patio Dining Side Chair Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.8 H x 23.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 4208E1D417784D4C9A60B658447400BA
Beachcrest Home™ Volker Patio Dining Side Chair Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.8 H x 23.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 4208E1D417784D4C9A60B658447400BA
$569.99
wayfair
Outdoor Portable Folding Camping Desk And Chair Sets With Umbrella Hole
Outdoor Portable Folding Camping Desk And Chair Sets With Umbrella Hole
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
$401.72
walmart
Anderson Teak Andrew Folding Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 19.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-301
Anderson Teak Andrew Folding Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 19.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-301
$799.99
wayfair
Patio Dining Chair Seat Cushion
Patio Dining Chair Seat Cushion
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tufted Dining Chair Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion
Tufted Dining Chair Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Birch Lane™ Lubin Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 2101-1A-5452
Birch Lane™ Lubin Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 2101-1A-5452
$671.00
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Adal Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Brown, Size 40.0 H x 30.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair A3F74269220648C5AEDC66E41A3AA503
Brayden Studio® Adal Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Brown, Size 40.0 H x 30.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair A3F74269220648C5AEDC66E41A3AA503
$509.99
wayfair
Decade Dining Chair by Blu Dot - Color: Red (DZ1-DECCHR-TM)
Decade Dining Chair by Blu Dot - Color: Red (DZ1-DECCHR-TM)
$129.00
ylighting
Ferraro Dining Chair
Ferraro Dining Chair
$629.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Brighton Pointe Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion in Black/Gray, Size 38.0 H x 25.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 435-029/6358-52
Braxton Culler Brighton Pointe Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion in Black/Gray, Size 38.0 H x 25.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 435-029/6358-52
$799.99
wayfair
Dining Chair Outdoor Seat Cushion
Dining Chair Outdoor Seat Cushion
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Siesta Outdoor Snow Dining Chair Yellow (Set of 2), Yellow
Siesta Outdoor Snow Dining Chair Yellow (Set of 2), Yellow
$439.99
ashleyhomestore
Dutton Teak Patio Dining Armchair with Cushion
Dutton Teak Patio Dining Armchair with Cushion
$319.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Black, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7E756596BB93485BA70635735DE7EA3A
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Black, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7E756596BB93485BA70635735DE7EA3A
$439.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Rorie Stacking Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair BYST1880 40292420
Brayden Studio® Rorie Stacking Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 24.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair BYST1880 40292420
$459.99
wayfair
Carnegy Avenue Stackable Metal Outdoor Dining Chair in Silver (Set of 4)
Carnegy Avenue Stackable Metal Outdoor Dining Chair in Silver (Set of 4)
$282.85
homedepot
Bayou Breeze Wellsville Arm Chair, Size 33.07 H x 28.74 W x 27.56 D in | Wayfair F72B741BBB414115928B60234C83E475
Bayou Breeze Wellsville Arm Chair, Size 33.07 H x 28.74 W x 27.56 D in | Wayfair F72B741BBB414115928B60234C83E475
$335.99
wayfair
Galen Dining Chair
Galen Dining Chair
$217.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ipanema Collection LCIPCHGR Set of 2 Outdoor Dining Arm Chairs with Eucalyptus Wooden Tapered Legs Contemporary Style and Plastic Material in Black
Ipanema Collection LCIPCHGR Set of 2 Outdoor Dining Arm Chairs with Eucalyptus Wooden Tapered Legs Contemporary Style and Plastic Material in Black
$317.99
appliancesconnection
Baynton Dining Chair Set Of 2
Baynton Dining Chair Set Of 2
$335.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair D5EAA9A39A94402CAE70EB5F3435AB48
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair D5EAA9A39A94402CAE70EB5F3435AB48
$439.99
wayfair
Lakeside II Tropitone® Swivel Patio Dining Armchair Metal in White, Size 36.5 H x 25.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
Lakeside II Tropitone® Swivel Patio Dining Armchair Metal in White, Size 36.5 H x 25.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,079.99
wayfair
Tropitone Lakeside II Patio Dining Chair Metal/Sling in Gray/Black, Size 41.5 H x 28.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
Tropitone Lakeside II Patio Dining Chair Metal/Sling in Gray/Black, Size 41.5 H x 28.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$919.92
wayfair
Lakeside II Tropitone® Swivel Patio Dining Armchair Metal in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 25.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 741270PS_MOA_Taylor_Taylor
Lakeside II Tropitone® Swivel Patio Dining Armchair Metal in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 25.5 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 741270PS_MOA_Taylor_Taylor
$1,069.84
wayfair
Dr. Yes Chair, Set of 2 by Kartell - Color: Grey (G736855)
Dr. Yes Chair, Set of 2 by Kartell - Color: Grey (G736855)
$470.00
ylighting
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Grey (1966-46H-O-T-5)
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Grey (1966-46H-O-T-5)
$1,525.00
ylighting
Abella Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
Abella Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
$330.00
wayfairnorthamerica
K&B Patio Konstantin Set Of 4 Stacking Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair LD1571-1-S4
K&B Patio Konstantin Set Of 4 Stacking Patio Dining Armchair w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair LD1571-1-S4
$949.99
wayfair
1966 Collection Dining Chair with Arms by Knoll - Color: Multicolor (1966-45H-G-O-13)
1966 Collection Dining Chair with Arms by Knoll - Color: Multicolor (1966-45H-G-O-13)
$1,525.00
ylighting
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Brown (1966-46H-B-N-S)
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Brown (1966-46H-B-N-S)
$1,525.00
ylighting
Longshore Tides Destini Patio Dining Chair Wood in Gray, Size 33.5 H x 19.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair JB75-P80
Longshore Tides Destini Patio Dining Chair Wood in Gray, Size 33.5 H x 19.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair JB75-P80
$719.99
wayfair
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Grey (1966-46H-Z-T-N)
1966 Collection Dining Chair by Knoll - Color: Grey (1966-46H-Z-T-N)
$1,525.00
ylighting
Latitude Run® Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Metal in White, Size 35.0 H x 23.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair D4F0CECF590A43E9AE62073CA6491279
Latitude Run® Stacking Patio Dining Armchair Metal in White, Size 35.0 H x 23.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair D4F0CECF590A43E9AE62073CA6491279
$699.99
wayfair
Outdoor & Patio Dining Chairs
