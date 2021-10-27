Outdoor & Patio Furniture Covers

Skip to content
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Covers
Outdoor & Patio Furniture Covers
Share
Outdoor & Patio Furniture Covers
BBQ Grill Cover - Fits up to 60''
featured
BBQ Grill Cover - Fits up to 60''
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Grill Cover,Waterproof UV Resistant Heavy Duty BBQ Gas Grill Cover
featured
Grill Cover,Waterproof UV Resistant Heavy Duty BBQ Gas Grill Cover
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant 41 x 18 x 3 Inch Patio Bench/Settee Cushion Cover, Heather Indigo | 60-139-015501-RT
featured
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant 41 x 18 x 3 Inch Patio Bench/Settee Cushion Cover, Heather Indigo | 60-139-015501-RT
$34.87
lowes
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant Patio Quilted Seat Cushion Cover, 21 x 19 x 3 inch, Grey
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant Patio Quilted Seat Cushion Cover, 21 x 19 x 3 inch, Grey
$27.15
($46.35
save 41%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Storigami Easy Fold Water-Resistant 64 Inch BBQ Grill Cover, Monument Grey
Classic Accessories Storigami Easy Fold Water-Resistant 64 Inch BBQ Grill Cover, Monument Grey
$45.59
($9,999.00
save -407%)
walmartusa
Chinatera UV Protection Waterproof Oxford Cloth Banana Umbrella Cover Shade (280cm)
Chinatera UV Protection Waterproof Oxford Cloth Banana Umbrella Cover Shade (280cm)
$27.75
walmart
DII Outdoor Tablecloth Red Check Table Cover for 5-ft Rectangle Polyester | CAMZ36763
DII Outdoor Tablecloth Red Check Table Cover for 5-ft Rectangle Polyester | CAMZ36763
$24.47
lowes
Budge Rust-Oleum NeverWet Tan Outdoor Double Patio Chaise Lounge Cover
Budge Rust-Oleum NeverWet Tan Outdoor Double Patio Chaise Lounge Cover
$53.10
homedepot
Commission Barbecue Grill Cover 65 Inch, Outdoor Heavy Duty Waterproof Charcoal Gas Grill Cover, UV & Fade Resistant in Black | Wayfair
Commission Barbecue Grill Cover 65 Inch, Outdoor Heavy Duty Waterproof Charcoal Gas Grill Cover, UV & Fade Resistant in Black | Wayfair
$83.99
wayfair
Commission Barbecue Gas Grill Cover - 60 Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover, Outdoor Heavy Duty Grill Cover, Fade & Weather Resistant Upgraded Material
Commission Barbecue Gas Grill Cover - 60 Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover, Outdoor Heavy Duty Grill Cover, Fade & Weather Resistant Upgraded Material
$78.99
wayfair
2Pc Furniture Cover Set in Tan - Crosley MO75002-TA
2Pc Furniture Cover Set in Tan - Crosley MO75002-TA
$43.29
totallyfurniture
DII Indoor/Outdoor Black and White Table Cover for 5-ft Rectangle | Z02378
DII Indoor/Outdoor Black and White Table Cover for 5-ft Rectangle | Z02378
$18.99
lowes
Grill Cover,65-Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover,600D Heavy Duty Gas Grill Cover, UV & Dust & Rip & Fading Resistant,Suitable For Weber, Brinkmann, Char Broil
Grill Cover,65-Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover,600D Heavy Duty Gas Grill Cover, UV & Dust & Rip & Fading Resistant,Suitable For Weber, Brinkmann, Char Broil
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Covers & All Built-Grill-Max-Black-03 12 oz Waterproof Patio Grill Cover, Black - 44 x 30 x 26 in.
Covers & All Built-Grill-Max-Black-03 12 oz Waterproof Patio Grill Cover, Black - 44 x 30 x 26 in.
$76.58
walmart
Budge Rust-Oleum NeverWet Mojave Extra-Large Black Ivory Loveseat Cover
Budge Rust-Oleum NeverWet Mojave Extra-Large Black Ivory Loveseat Cover
$59.29
homedepot
Classic Accessories Ravenna Dark Taupe Patio Lounge Chair Cover (2-Pack), Dark Taupe/Mushroom/Espresso
Classic Accessories Ravenna Dark Taupe Patio Lounge Chair Cover (2-Pack), Dark Taupe/Mushroom/Espresso
$71.86
homedepot
Budge Large Tan Patio Square Hot Tub Cover, NeverWet
Budge Large Tan Patio Square Hot Tub Cover, NeverWet
$67.86
($119.98
save 43%)
walmartusa
CreativeArrowy Oven Awnings 420D Oxford Cloth Heavy Duty Outdoor Fits Most Grill Sizes Silver Sunscreen Garden Furniture Dust Cover
CreativeArrowy Oven Awnings 420D Oxford Cloth Heavy Duty Outdoor Fits Most Grill Sizes Silver Sunscreen Garden Furniture Dust Cover
$44.10
walmart
Budge All-Seasons Tan Polypropylene Patio Furniture Cover | P3W02SF1
Budge All-Seasons Tan Polypropylene Patio Furniture Cover | P3W02SF1
$22.99
lowes
Brayden Studio® Saturna Outdoor Cushion Cover Acrylic in Green, Size 6.0 H in | Wayfair 0DBA05FC19AD4DADA839AC09E140F92F
Brayden Studio® Saturna Outdoor Cushion Cover Acrylic in Green, Size 6.0 H in | Wayfair 0DBA05FC19AD4DADA839AC09E140F92F
$899.99
wayfair
Budge Large Tan Tweed Patio Bar Table/Chairs Cover, English Garden
Budge Large Tan Tweed Patio Bar Table/Chairs Cover, English Garden
$89.28
($124.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 65 Inch Steamer Patio Chaise/Deck Chair Cover
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 65 Inch Steamer Patio Chaise/Deck Chair Cover
$34.99
($52.70
save 34%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 58 Inch BBQ Grill Cover
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 58 Inch BBQ Grill Cover
$24.41
($59.99
save 59%)
amazon
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant 18 x 18 x 2 Inch Contoured Patio Dining Seat Cushion Cover, Antique Beige | 60-023-010301-RT
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe Water-Resistant 18 x 18 x 2 Inch Contoured Patio Dining Seat Cushion Cover, Antique Beige | 60-023-010301-RT
$38.99
lowes
Classic Accessories Veranda Pebble and Bark Polyester Patio Furniture Cover | 70992
Classic Accessories Veranda Pebble and Bark Polyester Patio Furniture Cover | 70992
$44.11
lowes
Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Outdoor Grill Combo Cover, Made To Fit The Oklahoma Joe Grill/Smoker Combo By Visit the Oklahoma Joes Store
Oklahoma Joe's Longhorn Outdoor Grill Combo Cover, Made To Fit The Oklahoma Joe Grill/Smoker Combo By Visit the Oklahoma Joes Store
$72.47
walmart
Classic Accessories Terrazzo Stackable Patio Chairs Cover - Outdoor, Beig/Green
Classic Accessories Terrazzo Stackable Patio Chairs Cover - Outdoor, Beig/Green
$59.99
kohl's
Classic Accessories Veranda Patio Double WIde Chaise Cover, Pebble/Bark/Earth
Classic Accessories Veranda Patio Double WIde Chaise Cover, Pebble/Bark/Earth
$64.66
homedepot
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 48 Inch BBQ Grill Cover for Weber Performer
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 48 Inch BBQ Grill Cover for Weber Performer
$30.99
($50.99
save 39%)
amazon
Ravenna Patio Adirondack Chair Cover - 31.5" x 33.5" x 36" - Dark Taupe - Classic Accessories
Ravenna Patio Adirondack Chair Cover - 31.5" x 33.5" x 36" - Dark Taupe - Classic Accessories
$29.99
target
Grill Cover 52 Inch, Heavy Duty Waterproof Barbecue Cover, Fade And UV Resistant Gas BBQ Cover, Compared To Weber 7106, Fit For Weber Spirit 200 And 3
Grill Cover 52 Inch, Heavy Duty Waterproof Barbecue Cover, Fade And UV Resistant Gas BBQ Cover, Compared To Weber 7106, Fit For Weber Spirit 200 And 3
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Covers & All Sofa-M-Black-01 12 oz Waterproof Outdoor Loveseat Cover, Black - 58 x 31 x 33 x 15 in.
Covers & All Sofa-M-Black-01 12 oz Waterproof Outdoor Loveseat Cover, Black - 58 x 31 x 33 x 15 in.
$91.64
walmart
Commission Heavy Duty Waterproof Grill Cover,600D BBQ Grill Cover, UV/Fade/Wind/Moisture/Tear Resistant in Black, Size 44.0 H x 58.0 W x 24.5 D in
Commission Heavy Duty Waterproof Grill Cover,600D BBQ Grill Cover, UV/Fade/Wind/Moisture/Tear Resistant in Black, Size 44.0 H x 58.0 W x 24.5 D in
$88.99
wayfair
Grill Cover, Heavy Duty 64 Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover, Gas Grill Cover For Weber, Char-Broil, Brinkmann
Grill Cover, Heavy Duty 64 Inch Waterproof BBQ Cover, Gas Grill Cover For Weber, Char-Broil, Brinkmann
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Commission BBQ Grill Cover - Fits up to 55" Polyester in Black, Size 42.0 H x 55.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair Commission3c0d58f
Commission BBQ Grill Cover - Fits up to 55" Polyester in Black, Size 42.0 H x 55.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair Commission3c0d58f
$81.99
wayfair
Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant Patio Seat Cushion Cover, 17 x 15 x 2 inch, Spice
Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant Patio Seat Cushion Cover, 17 x 15 x 2 inch, Spice
$18.69
($22.00
save 15%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant Patio Chaise Cushion Cover, 80 x 26 x 3 Inch, Dark Taupe
Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant Patio Chaise Cushion Cover, 80 x 26 x 3 Inch, Dark Taupe
$50.99
($53.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Medium Rocking Chair Cover
Medium Rocking Chair Cover
$71.10
($179.00
save 60%)
macys
Budge XL Tan Patio Round Table/Chairs Cover, NeverWet Savanna
Budge XL Tan Patio Round Table/Chairs Cover, NeverWet Savanna
$97.65
($100.54
save 3%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Terrazzo Water-Resistant 86 Inch Square Hot Tub Cover Cap
Classic Accessories Terrazzo Water-Resistant 86 Inch Square Hot Tub Cover Cap
$48.13
($70.85
save 32%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Madrona Small RainProof Patio Loveseat Cover, Dark Brown
Classic Accessories Madrona Small RainProof Patio Loveseat Cover, Dark Brown
$99.99
kohl's
Creative Converting Plastic Table Cover Clips, One Size, Clear
Creative Converting Plastic Table Cover Clips, One Size, Clear
$3.25
amazon
DII Blue Table Cover for 6-ft Rectangle | CAMZ37325
DII Blue Table Cover for 6-ft Rectangle | CAMZ37325
$24.60
lowes
Catalina 4Pc Furniture Cover Set- 2 Round Sectional Sofas And Coffee Table in Tan - Crosley MO75015-TA
Catalina 4Pc Furniture Cover Set- 2 Round Sectional Sofas And Coffee Table in Tan - Crosley MO75015-TA
$70.49
totallyfurniture
Rectangular Patio Coffee Table Cover - Light Beige
Rectangular Patio Coffee Table Cover - Light Beige
$53.10
($149.00
save 64%)
macy's
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe 54 in. W x 18 in. D x 3 in. H Patio Bench/Settee Cushion Slip Cover in Heather Fern Green
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSafe 54 in. W x 18 in. D x 3 in. H Patio Bench/Settee Cushion Slip Cover in Heather Fern Green
$41.49
homedepot
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 64 Inch BBQ Grill Cover and 108 Inch Rectangular/Oval Patio Table & Chair Set Cover Bundle
Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 64 Inch BBQ Grill Cover and 108 Inch Rectangular/Oval Patio Table & Chair Set Cover Bundle
$84.02
($115.80
save 27%)
walmartusa
Classic Accessories Veranda Fire Column Cover-Durable and Water Resistant Outdoor Cover, Pebble/earth/bark
Classic Accessories Veranda Fire Column Cover-Durable and Water Resistant Outdoor Cover, Pebble/earth/bark
$24.99
homedepot
Water-Resistant Patio Chaise Lounge Cover
Water-Resistant Patio Chaise Lounge Cover
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Waterproof Polyester Hot Tub Cover Outdoor UV Resistant Square SPA Covers
Waterproof Polyester Hot Tub Cover Outdoor UV Resistant Square SPA Covers
$55.23
walmart
limerenc Fire Pit Table Cover 50 Inch Outdoor Waterproof Fire Bowl Cover in Black, Size 24.0 H x 50.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair XHPZ-001-3
limerenc Fire Pit Table Cover 50 Inch Outdoor Waterproof Fire Bowl Cover in Black, Size 24.0 H x 50.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair XHPZ-001-3
$54.99
wayfair
AMGRA Egg Hanging Chair Cover, Waterproof 115 * 190cm 210D Oxford Fabric Heavy Duty Veranda Patio Cocoon Chair Garden Furniture Protective Cover Water and UV Resistant B
AMGRA Egg Hanging Chair Cover, Waterproof 115 * 190cm 210D Oxford Fabric Heavy Duty Veranda Patio Cocoon Chair Garden Furniture Protective Cover Water and UV Resistant B
$30.99
walmart
ASCZOV Pizza Oven Cover Universal Garden BBQ Outdoor Oxford Cloth Heavy Duty
ASCZOV Pizza Oven Cover Universal Garden BBQ Outdoor Oxford Cloth Heavy Duty
$70.09
walmart
KoverRoos 48 in. Dia Round Table Top Cover, Brown
KoverRoos 48 in. Dia Round Table Top Cover, Brown
$39.39
homedepot
Astella Platinum Shield Outdoor Sunbed Cover, Gray
Astella Platinum Shield Outdoor Sunbed Cover, Gray
$154.00
homedepot
Anyweather Awpc07 Round Patio Table And Chairs Cover
Anyweather Awpc07 Round Patio Table And Chairs Cover
$29.97
($35.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Grill Cover Creative Waterproof Dust-proof BBQ Cover Barbecue Cover for Outdoor
Grill Cover Creative Waterproof Dust-proof BBQ Cover Barbecue Cover for Outdoor
$66.56
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Patio Furniture Cover In Gray | Wayfair 7262B49C4C474A768C5EAC530414EA4F
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Patio Furniture Cover In Gray | Wayfair 7262B49C4C474A768C5EAC530414EA4F
$101.99
wayfair
Table Cover Clips
Table Cover Clips
$1.99
hobbylobby
Patio Umbrella Cover,100% Waterproof Outdoor Market Parasol Umbrella Covers with Zipper and Air Vent,UV Resistant Patio Furniture Covers
Patio Umbrella Cover,100% Waterproof Outdoor Market Parasol Umbrella Covers with Zipper and Air Vent,UV Resistant Patio Furniture Covers
$45.99
walmart
Outdoor & Patio Furniture Covers
