Outdoor & Patio Bars

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Bar
Bars
Outdoor & Patio Bars
Share
Outdoor & Patio Bars
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2102-GT-N
featured
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2102-GT-N
$649.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Blue/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2105-CB-WL
featured
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Blue/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2105-CB-WL
$639.99
wayfair
Avalon Avalon 3-Piece Square Bar Set - Anderson Teak Set-10
featured
Avalon Avalon 3-Piece Square Bar Set - Anderson Teak Set-10
$1,588.59
totallyfurniture
Orren Ellis Bingley 8 Piece Patio Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Indigo, Size 63.0 H x 43.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1320
Orren Ellis Bingley 8 Piece Patio Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Indigo, Size 63.0 H x 43.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1320
$649.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Bingley 8 Piece Patio Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in White, Size 63.0 H x 43.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1310
Orren Ellis Bingley 8 Piece Patio Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in White, Size 63.0 H x 43.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1310
$649.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Adamstown St Patricks Day Old Irish Beer 6-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Adamstown St Patricks Day Old Irish Beer 6-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$759.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Yeldell Christmas Holly Jolly 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Yeldell Christmas Holly Jolly 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Jaxson 2 Piece Patio Home Bar Plastic/Fabric in Gray/Brown, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W1329
Rosecliff Heights Jaxson 2 Piece Patio Home Bar Plastic/Fabric in Gray/Brown, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W1329
$639.99
wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Jaxson 2 Piece Patio Home Bar Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W1331
Rosecliff Heights Jaxson 2 Piece Patio Home Bar Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W1331
$639.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Avgoustinos Bar Set w/ Wicker Outer Material in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 58.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Avgoustinos Bar Set w/ Wicker Outer Material in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 58.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
$999.99
wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Andreas Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 63.0 H x 44.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305
Rosecliff Heights Andreas Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 63.0 H x 44.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305
$749.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Darley Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1331
Red Barrel Studio® Darley Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1331
$729.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2115-W
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2115-W
$729.99
wayfair
Milton Outdoor 7-piece Brown Wicker Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home
Milton Outdoor 7-piece Brown Wicker Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home
$939.49
overstock
Zoe Wodarz Patio Party Bar Stool
Zoe Wodarz Patio Party Bar Stool
$111.99
($145.49
save 23%)
overstock
Best of Times Coffee 7 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2510
Best of Times Coffee 7 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2510
$659.99
wayfair
Best of Times Anchors Away Home Bar w/ Fabric Outer Material Plastic/Fabric in Red/White, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-WRP
Best of Times Anchors Away Home Bar w/ Fabric Outer Material Plastic/Fabric in Red/White, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-WRP
$609.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-TP
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-TP
$649.99
wayfair
Best of Times Tiki Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305P
Best of Times Tiki Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305P
$749.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Yaeger Valentines Heart Candy Home Bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair 04F53C7926F341E8B0E7DE4C54D9F714
East Urban Home Yaeger Valentines Heart Candy Home Bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair 04F53C7926F341E8B0E7DE4C54D9F714
$509.99
wayfair
Darlee Madison 5 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Party Bar Set W/ Swivel Bar Stools By
Darlee Madison 5 Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Party Bar Set W/ Swivel Bar Stools By
$2,360.99
bbqguys
East Urban Home Wysong Valentines Heart Candy 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Wysong Valentines Heart Candy 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Agna Halloween Corpse Bride 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Agna Halloween Corpse Bride 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$629.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Akira Valentines Kiss Me 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Akira Valentines Kiss Me 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Zambom Halloween Friends 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Indigo, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Zambom Halloween Friends 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Indigo, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green/Yellow, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-ML
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green/Yellow, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-ML
$649.99
wayfair
Best of Times Coffee Home bar Plastic/Fabric in White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2509
Best of Times Coffee Home bar Plastic/Fabric in White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2509
$509.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Yvoire Easter He Is Risen 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Yvoire Easter He Is Risen 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Blue, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1342
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1342
$729.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2305
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2305
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times Have At It Boys 3 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W1431
Best of Times Have At It Boys 3 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W1431
$509.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2113-C
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2113-C
$729.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in White/Indigo, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2105-WM
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in White/Indigo, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2105-WM
$649.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2101-TW
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2101-TW
$729.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2101-TWL
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2101-TWL
$649.99
wayfair
Best of Times Have At It Boys 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1431
Best of Times Have At It Boys 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W1431
$669.99
wayfair
Best of Times Racing Flames 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/Orange/Yellow | Wayfair 2002W1433
Best of Times Racing Flames 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/Orange/Yellow | Wayfair 2002W1433
$669.99
wayfair
Best of Times It's A Boy Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2502
Best of Times It's A Boy Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2502
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Metal in Yellow, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2111-TS
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Metal in Yellow, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2111-TS
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times 4 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2119-PG-W
Best of Times 4 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2119-PG-W
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times Coffee Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2510
Best of Times Coffee Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2510
$509.99
wayfair
Best of Times Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2102-GT-N
Best of Times Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2102-GT-N
$509.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Orange/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2107-OW
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Orange/White, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2107-OW
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2113-TP
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2113-TP
$639.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Yokota Hello New Year 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Gray/White, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Yokota Hello New Year 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Gray/White, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Zheng Christmas Reindeer 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Red, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Zheng Christmas Reindeer 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Red, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Yucheng Ugly Christmas Sweater 6-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Red, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Yucheng Ugly Christmas Sweater 6-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Red, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$759.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Zelman Tequila & Tacos 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Zelman Tequila & Tacos 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Winterview Halloween Jack O Lantern 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Orange, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Winterview Halloween Jack O Lantern 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Orange, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
Topbuy Bar Set w/ Iron Frame & Wicker Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Blue, Size 41.5 H x 40.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair TOPB004337
Topbuy Bar Set w/ Iron Frame & Wicker Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Blue, Size 41.5 H x 40.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair TOPB004337
$349.99
wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Andreas Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Blue, Size 63.0 H x 44.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1306
Rosecliff Heights Andreas Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Blue, Size 63.0 H x 44.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1306
$749.99
wayfair
Winston Porter Potawatomi 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 9CB0DDE08A6E4CAF92503F3A6D021257
Winston Porter Potawatomi 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Black/Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 9CB0DDE08A6E4CAF92503F3A6D021257
$669.99
wayfair
Outdoor 3PCS Patio Wicker Rattan Bar Set Table w/2 Cushioned Stools
Outdoor 3PCS Patio Wicker Rattan Bar Set Table w/2 Cushioned Stools
$222.79
($335.99
save 34%)
overstock
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-GT-N
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-GT-N
$639.99
wayfair
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-GG
Best of Times 5 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2102-GG
$639.99
wayfair
CASAINC 3-Piece Solid Wood Outdoor Serving Bar Set with Beige Cushions of Frame Patio Rattan Furniture Set
CASAINC 3-Piece Solid Wood Outdoor Serving Bar Set with Beige Cushions of Frame Patio Rattan Furniture Set
$666.00
homedepot
Powe Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set
Powe Outdoor 3-Piece Bar Set
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Yantarni New Year Wreath 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Gray, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Yantarni New Year Wreath 5-Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown/Gray, Size 44.0 H x 63.0 W x 43.0 D in | Wayfair
$679.99
wayfair
Best of Times Boston Brick Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Orange, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2402
Best of Times Boston Brick Home bar Plastic/Fabric in Orange, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2000W2402
$509.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Zaytoune Christmas Elf 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Zaytoune Christmas Elf 2-Piece Home Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Green, Size 96.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
Outdoor & Patio Bars
