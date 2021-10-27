Outdoor & Patio Bar Tables

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Carnegy Avenue Silver Square Metal Outdoor Bistro Table
featured
Carnegy Avenue Silver Square Metal Outdoor Bistro Table
$95.22
homedepot
Darby Home Co Bauman Wooden Bar Table Wood in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 3ED7DD505DED4801B532052C5DCBC864
featured
Darby Home Co Bauman Wooden Bar Table Wood in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 3ED7DD505DED4801B532052C5DCBC864
$1,249.99
wayfair
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
featured
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
$349.99
amazon
Armen Living Portals Outdoor Square Bar Table with Top - Beige
Armen Living Portals Outdoor Square Bar Table with Top - Beige
$1,449.00
($2,459.00
save 50%)
macy's
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Green/Indigo, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-044-Wash
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Green/Indigo, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-044-Wash
$849.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Green/Yellow, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-075-Wash
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Green/Yellow, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-075-Wash
$849.99
wayfair
41" Charcoal Gray Contemporary Square Outdoor Patio Bar Table
41" Charcoal Gray Contemporary Square Outdoor Patio Bar Table
$334.99
walmart
Charque Rectangular Distressed Metal Bar Table(Golden ),A Table Without Chairs Metal in Black, Size 47.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair
Charque Rectangular Distressed Metal Bar Table(Golden ),A Table Without Chairs Metal in Black, Size 47.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 10Ft Solar Powered LED Light Bar Patio Umbrella With 16 Bar Tilt Crank Outdoor Garden Deck Backyard Market Table
Arlmont & Co. 10Ft Solar Powered LED Light Bar Patio Umbrella With 16 Bar Tilt Crank Outdoor Garden Deck Backyard Market Table
$147.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LCMABTGR Armen Living Marina Outdoor Grey Patio Bar Table in Grey Powder Coated Finish and Grey Wood
LCMABTGR Armen Living Marina Outdoor Grey Patio Bar Table in Grey Powder Coated Finish and Grey Wood
$367.99
appliancesconnection
CACAGOO Garden Bar Table Black 27.6"x27.6"x43.3" Poly Rattan and Glass
CACAGOO Garden Bar Table Black 27.6"x27.6"x43.3" Poly Rattan and Glass
$187.99
walmart
Charlotte Outdoor Metal Height Bar Glass table, Greenhouse, Garden
Charlotte Outdoor Metal Height Bar Glass table, Greenhouse, Garden
$149.99
walmart
Darlee Series 60 30 Inch Cast Aluminum Pedestal Patio Bar Table - Antique Bronze
Darlee Series 60 30 Inch Cast Aluminum Pedestal Patio Bar Table - Antique Bronze
$476.99
bbqguys
Skiff Outdoor Bar Height Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-BARTBL-WH)
Skiff Outdoor Bar Height Table by Blu Dot - Color: White - Finish: White - (SK1-BARTBL-WH)
$1,099.00
ylighting
Bar Table MDF with 1 Steel Leg High Gloss White
Bar Table MDF with 1 Steel Leg High Gloss White
$291.99
walmart
Corner Bar Table Brown 39.4"x19.7"x41.3" Poly Rattan
Corner Bar Table Brown 39.4"x19.7"x41.3" Poly Rattan
$391.99
walmart
HiTeak Oasis Outdoor Bar Table, Natural
HiTeak Oasis Outdoor Bar Table, Natural
$749.99
($1,184.99
save -74899%)
ashleyhomestore
Mid-Century Bar Table Pub Tables Bar Height 40 Inch High Vintage Bistro Table Metal Rectangular for Home, Kitchen, Living Room Outdoor(Golden Black)
Mid-Century Bar Table Pub Tables Bar Height 40 Inch High Vintage Bistro Table Metal Rectangular for Home, Kitchen, Living Room Outdoor(Golden Black)
$206.99
walmart
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Top Adults and Kids w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Top Adults and Kids w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
$56.19
walmart
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Top w/ Foosball Table Game Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Top w/ Foosball Table Game Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
$57.19
walmart
Admired By Nature Wooden Serving Metal Handles, Coffee Table, Home Decor Breakfast, Bar Tray for Holding Drinks, C. Rustic Brown
Admired By Nature Wooden Serving Metal Handles, Coffee Table, Home Decor Breakfast, Bar Tray for Holding Drinks, C. Rustic Brown
$14.99
amazon
Garden Bar Table Gray 27.6"x27.6"x43.3" Poly Rattan and Glass
Garden Bar Table Gray 27.6"x27.6"x43.3" Poly Rattan and Glass
$173.99
walmart
Catalina Teak Bar Table
Catalina Teak Bar Table
$1,439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Siesta Outdoor Octopus Round Bar Table, Taupe
Siesta Outdoor Octopus Round Bar Table, Taupe
$194.99
($359.99
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
Arlmont & Co. Chatteris II Aluminum Propane Fire Pit Table Aluminum in Gray, Size 24.61 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 15PFT-BAR242-GRYGE
Arlmont & Co. Chatteris II Aluminum Propane Fire Pit Table Aluminum in Gray, Size 24.61 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair 15PFT-BAR242-GRYGE
$969.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Patio Cooler Bar, Outdoor Patio Furniture & Hot Tub Side Table, Adjustable Height Tables w/ 10 Gallon Coffee | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Patio Cooler Bar, Outdoor Patio Furniture & Hot Tub Side Table, Adjustable Height Tables w/ 10 Gallon Coffee | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
Darlee Series 60 30 Inch Cast Aluminum Counter Height Pedestal Patio Bar Table - Antique Bronze
Darlee Series 60 30 Inch Cast Aluminum Counter Height Pedestal Patio Bar Table - Antique Bronze
$451.99
bbqguys
Oyster Bay Outdoor Wicker Bar Table by Christopher Knight Home
Oyster Bay Outdoor Wicker Bar Table by Christopher Knight Home
$183.99
overstock
Octopus Round Bar Table Taupe
Octopus Round Bar Table Taupe
$195.00
newegg
CACAGOO Garden Bar Table Gray 23.8"x23.8"x43.5" Poly Rattan
CACAGOO Garden Bar Table Gray 23.8"x23.8"x43.5" Poly Rattan
$212.99
walmart
23.25" Round Aluminum Indoor-Outdoor Bar Height Table with Flip-Up Table
23.25" Round Aluminum Indoor-Outdoor Bar Height Table with Flip-Up Table
$80.99
walmart
Loretta Bar Table
Loretta Bar Table
$1,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlana Outdoor Aluminum Bar Table with Umbrella Hole by Christopher Knight Home
Arlana Outdoor Aluminum Bar Table with Umbrella Hole by Christopher Knight Home
$348.49
overstock
CACAGOO Bar Table White Ã˜23.6" ABS
CACAGOO Bar Table White Ã˜23.6" ABS
$130.99
walmart
Ebern Designs Isain Wicker Bar Table Wicker/Rattan, Size 41.34 H x 39.4 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair CBD881DC6C04431EAD5AC7A39127554E
Ebern Designs Isain Wicker Bar Table Wicker/Rattan, Size 41.34 H x 39.4 W x 19.7 D in | Wayfair CBD881DC6C04431EAD5AC7A39127554E
$569.99
wayfair
Flash Furniture Blue Round Bar Table, Metal with Blue Metal Base Rubber | 889142064961
Flash Furniture Blue Round Bar Table, Metal with Blue Metal Base Rubber | 889142064961
$165.13
lowes
Fdit Bar Table Solid Reclaimed Wood Multicolour 23.6"x23.6"x42.1"
Fdit Bar Table Solid Reclaimed Wood Multicolour 23.6"x23.6"x42.1"
$280.73
walmart
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Pink, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-P46
Darby Home Co Mcclung Wood Bar Table Wood in Pink, Size 41.0 H x 33.0 W x 33.0 D in | Wayfair 5063-P46
$1,089.99
wayfair
Modern Style Steel Courtyard Round Bar Table
Modern Style Steel Courtyard Round Bar Table
$339.99
overstock
Flash Furniture Yellow Bar Table, Metal with Yellow Metal Base Rubber | 889142014461
Flash Furniture Yellow Bar Table, Metal with Yellow Metal Base Rubber | 889142014461
$211.65
lowes
Fleur De Lis Living Tilton Bar Table Stone/Concrete/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Fleur De Lis Living Tilton Bar Table Stone/Concrete/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,769.99
wayfair
Iron High Bar Table Patio Bar Table Storage Rack Desk-Brown
Iron High Bar Table Patio Bar Table Storage Rack Desk-Brown
$89.99
walmart
POLYWOOD® Nautical Bar Table Plastic/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 42.0 H x 36.75 W x 36.75 D in | Wayfair NCBT37WH
POLYWOOD® Nautical Bar Table Plastic/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 42.0 H x 36.75 W x 36.75 D in | Wayfair NCBT37WH
$539.00
wayfair
Jacob Outdoor 32.5 Inch Round Wicker Bar Table, Multibrown
Jacob Outdoor 32.5 Inch Round Wicker Bar Table, Multibrown
$150.67
walmartusa
Norbi Rectangular Distressed Metal Bar Table, Pub Table (Antique Black) in Black/Brown, Size 23.6 D in | Wayfair WLWPP036997DAA-191
Norbi Rectangular Distressed Metal Bar Table, Pub Table (Antique Black) in Black/Brown, Size 23.6 D in | Wayfair WLWPP036997DAA-191
$217.86
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Bar Table Plastic in Gray/White, Size 37.0 H in | Wayfair PLR81-T1L1WH
POLYWOOD® Bar Table Plastic in Gray/White, Size 37.0 H in | Wayfair PLR81-T1L1WH
$669.00
wayfair
POLYWOOD® La Casa Café Bar Table Wicker/Rattan in Green, Size 42.0 H x 35.13 W x 35.13 D in | Wayfair RBT236GR
POLYWOOD® La Casa Café Bar Table Wicker/Rattan in Green, Size 42.0 H x 35.13 W x 35.13 D in | Wayfair RBT236GR
$579.00
wayfair
MIXFEER Corner Bar Table Gray 39.4"x19.7"x41.3" Poly Rattan
MIXFEER Corner Bar Table Gray 39.4"x19.7"x41.3" Poly Rattan
$362.59
walmart
Bar Tables 4 pcs with MDF Tabletop White
Bar Tables 4 pcs with MDF Tabletop White
$359.21
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Drusilla Solid Wood Bar Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 39.0 H x 47.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair TB-12046
Arlmont & Co. Drusilla Solid Wood Bar Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 39.0 H x 47.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair TB-12046
$1,149.99
wayfair
Miramar Patio Collection Pub Table, One Size , Brown
Miramar Patio Collection Pub Table, One Size , Brown
$439.00
($800.00
save 45%)
jcpenney
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Foosball Table Game Top w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Table Foosball Table Game Top w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
$74.19
walmart
Bicycle Adjustment Tool Front Wheel Drum Axle Hub Table Adapter for 12MM 15MM 20MM Tube Tool Bar
Bicycle Adjustment Tool Front Wheel Drum Axle Hub Table Adapter for 12MM 15MM 20MM Tube Tool Bar
$16.93
walmart
Bar Table Solid Acacia Wood 47.2"x23.6"x42.1"
Bar Table Solid Acacia Wood 47.2"x23.6"x42.1"
$268.99
walmart
Armen Living Portals Square Outdoor Bar Height Table 37.5-in W x 37.5-in L with | LCPLBTWH
Armen Living Portals Square Outdoor Bar Height Table 37.5-in W x 37.5-in L with | LCPLBTWH
$805.40
lowes
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Room Table Top w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
27" Foosball Table, Wooden Soccer Game Room Table Top w/ Footballs, Suitable for Game Room, Bars, Parties, Family Night
$75.19
walmart
"Descanso 35" Round Bar Table - Anderson Teak TB-3590BT"
"Descanso 35" Round Bar Table - Anderson Teak TB-3590BT"
$553.66
totallyfurniture
Arlmont & Co. 9Ft Solar Powered Light Bar Patio Umbrella With Tilt And Crank For Outdoor Cafe Poolside Deck Garden Market Table
Arlmont & Co. 9Ft Solar Powered Light Bar Patio Umbrella With Tilt And Crank For Outdoor Cafe Poolside Deck Garden Market Table
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Antique Black Rectangular Metal Vintage Bistro Bar Table
Antique Black Rectangular Metal Vintage Bistro Bar Table
$242.49
overstock
Modern Outdoor Luma Bar Table Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair lu-btb/-34/34-dg
Modern Outdoor Luma Bar Table Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair lu-btb/-34/34-dg
$3,169.99
wayfair
Outdoor & Patio Bar Tables
