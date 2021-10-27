Outdoor & Patio Bar Dining Sets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Bar
Bar Dining Sets
Outdoor & Patio Bar Dining Sets
Share
Outdoor & Patio Bar Dining Sets
Multifunctional and Folding Dining Table
featured
Multifunctional and Folding Dining Table
$385.99
overstock
Tropitone Evo Bar Table in Gray/White, Size 28.5 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair Composite_06740736-C8CE-4F60-A627-7AD011778C4F_1560187854
featured
Tropitone Evo Bar Table in Gray/White, Size 28.5 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair Composite_06740736-C8CE-4F60-A627-7AD011778C4F_1560187854
$2,399.99
wayfair
Atomic Northport 3-in-1 Dining Table with Air-Powered Hockey and Table Tennis
featured
Atomic Northport 3-in-1 Dining Table with Air-Powered Hockey and Table Tennis
$1,059.00
($1,499.00
save 0%)
walmartusa
AMONIDA Outdoor Dining Table Black Poly Rattan and Glass Outdoor Tables
AMONIDA Outdoor Dining Table Black Poly Rattan and Glass Outdoor Tables
$222.94
walmart
Redang Dining 4-Leg Square Smart Top Table, Cement, Light Gray
Redang Dining 4-Leg Square Smart Top Table, Cement, Light Gray
$129.99
($399.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
BME Furniture Oxford 39.4" Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.1 H x 78.7 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair BOD00048
BME Furniture Oxford 39.4" Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.1 H x 78.7 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair BOD00048
$2,199.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Diboll Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 55.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair OW5TXVINBR
Breakwater Bay Diboll Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 55.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair OW5TXVINBR
$799.99
wayfair
Outdoor Dining Table Gray Poly Rattan and Glass
Outdoor Dining Table Gray Poly Rattan and Glass
$178.99
walmart
Redang Dining 4-Leg Rectangular Smart Top Table, Cement, Light Gray
Redang Dining 4-Leg Rectangular Smart Top Table, Cement, Light Gray
$183.99
($599.99
save 69%)
ashleyhomestore
Bay Isle Home™ Pringle Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair D717395561D3471D80CF2D55F95AF6C0
Bay Isle Home™ Pringle Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair D717395561D3471D80CF2D55F95AF6C0
$722.49
wayfair
Miramar Round Patio Dining Table, One Size , White
Miramar Round Patio Dining Table, One Size , White
$507.00
($900.00
save 44%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Bay Isle Home™ Huffman Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 33CBCCD2C07642E4880872A10CA92F49
Bay Isle Home™ Huffman Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 33CBCCD2C07642E4880872A10CA92F49
$559.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Amazonia Gante 1-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table, Eucalyptus Wood, Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors
Amazonia Gante 1-Piece Patio Rectangular Dining Table, Eucalyptus Wood, Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors
$440.84
walmartusa
August Grove® Sorrento Garden Dining Table Wood in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3331 27993393
August Grove® Sorrento Garden Dining Table Wood in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3331 27993393
$1,029.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Decastro Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 87.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair A3578DF8FF3141A6A4094D43214AD2E3
Birch Lane™ Decastro Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 87.0 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair A3578DF8FF3141A6A4094D43214AD2E3
$2,040.00
wayfair
Braelyn Essential Solid Wood Dining Table
Braelyn Essential Solid Wood Dining Table
$1,420.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Moonsu Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE4191 43998646
Bayou Breeze Moonsu Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE4191 43998646
$1,019.99
wayfair
Best Redwood Farmhouse 5 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
Best Redwood Farmhouse 5 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
$1,654.00
homedepot
Armen Living Paseo Black Rectangular Aluminum Outdoor Dining Table
Armen Living Paseo Black Rectangular Aluminum Outdoor Dining Table
$2,165.00
homedepot
Siesta 42" Outdoor Truva Resin Round Dining Table, Brown
Siesta 42" Outdoor Truva Resin Round Dining Table, Brown
$241.99
($404.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Akoyovwerve Double-layer Square Tempered Glass Stainless Steel Cylindrical Leg 80*80*75cm Dining Table
Akoyovwerve Double-layer Square Tempered Glass Stainless Steel Cylindrical Leg 80*80*75cm Dining Table
$156.25
walmart
Osxmund Collection Patio Dining Table, One Size , White
Osxmund Collection Patio Dining Table, One Size , White
$314.00
($550.00
save 43%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Siesta Outdoor Vegas Dining Extendable Table, Dark Gray
Siesta Outdoor Vegas Dining Extendable Table, Dark Gray
$528.99
($959.99
save 45%)
ashleyhomestore
Miles Redd Lancaster Dining Table - Ballard Designs
Miles Redd Lancaster Dining Table - Ballard Designs
$1,699.00
ballarddesigns
Advertisement
8'x4' Green Marble Dining Top Table Lapis Inlaid Pietradura Art Patio Decor
8'x4' Green Marble Dining Top Table Lapis Inlaid Pietradura Art Patio Decor
$14,934.00
amazon
Beespoke Catalina Grey Teak Outdoor Dining Table
Beespoke Catalina Grey Teak Outdoor Dining Table
$751.92
homedepot
Amazonia Teak Finish Rectangular Dining Table, Brown
Amazonia Teak Finish Rectangular Dining Table, Brown
$366.99
($534.99
save 31%)
ashleyhomestore
AllModern Farrah Folding Plastic Dining Table Plastic in Green, Size 29.5 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair FA7D8FD448B1406C86705FE3E9621B44
AllModern Farrah Folding Plastic Dining Table Plastic in Green, Size 29.5 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair FA7D8FD448B1406C86705FE3E9621B44
$247.00
wayfair
Baner Garden Dining Table Plastic/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray, Size 25.5 H x 55.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair A106
Baner Garden Dining Table Plastic/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray, Size 25.5 H x 55.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair A106
$246.99
wayfair
17 Stories Sharp Wooden Dining Table Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair FF80EB864D2749BD88945C09C5399355
17 Stories Sharp Wooden Dining Table Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 64.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair FF80EB864D2749BD88945C09C5399355
$629.99
wayfair
17 Stories Abstract Art Cotton Linen Table Runner Rectangle Plate Mat Outdoor Rug Runner For Coffee Dining Banquet Home Decor in Blue/Gray | Wayfair
17 Stories Abstract Art Cotton Linen Table Runner Rectangle Plate Mat Outdoor Rug Runner For Coffee Dining Banquet Home Decor in Blue/Gray | Wayfair
$78.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Garden Wooden Folding Extendable Dining Table in Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 47.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Garden Wooden Folding Extendable Dining Table in Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 47.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$163.99
wayfair
48" Inch Round Glass Top Dining Table
48" Inch Round Glass Top Dining Table
$497.06
walmart
Wawona Dining Table
Wawona Dining Table
$1,079.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amazonia Outdoor Lolita Patio Dining Wood Table
Amazonia Outdoor Lolita Patio Dining Wood Table
$715.49
overstock
Carolina 42" Diameter All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Dining Table with Glass Top
Carolina 42" Diameter All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Dining Table with Glass Top
$439.99
overstock
Advertisement
Ashley Patio Round Dining Table with Teak Finish - Brown - Amazonia
Ashley Patio Round Dining Table with Teak Finish - Brown - Amazonia
$300.00
target
17 Stories Geneieve Metal Dining Table Metal in Black/Yellow, Size 29.0 H x 27.75 W x 27.75 D in | Wayfair B765B5F258454B85AFA9F7F6F3BA2A44
17 Stories Geneieve Metal Dining Table Metal in Black/Yellow, Size 29.0 H x 27.75 W x 27.75 D in | Wayfair B765B5F258454B85AFA9F7F6F3BA2A44
$205.99
wayfair
Cityscapes Paint White Empire Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table
Cityscapes Paint White Empire Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table
$1,579.84
1stopbedrooms
Alaterre Furniture Monaco Rectangular All-Weather Wicker 26 in. H Outdoor Dining Table
Alaterre Furniture Monaco Rectangular All-Weather Wicker 26 in. H Outdoor Dining Table
$198.53
homedepot
Alaterre Carolina Round Wicker Outdoor Dining Table, Gray
Alaterre Carolina Round Wicker Outdoor Dining Table, Gray
$400.18
($499.95
save 20%)
walmartusa
Amazonia Elite Outdoor Patio Wood Dining Round Table
Amazonia Elite Outdoor Patio Wood Dining Round Table
$737.99
overstock
Promotion Clearance 110cm Dining Table Tempered Glass Dining Tableï¼ˆonly tableï¼‰
Promotion Clearance 110cm Dining Table Tempered Glass Dining Tableï¼ˆonly tableï¼‰
$127.78
walmart
Abody Garden Dining Table Brown 78.7"x39.4"x29.1" Glass and Poly Rattan
Abody Garden Dining Table Brown 78.7"x39.4"x29.1" Glass and Poly Rattan
$501.99
walmart
Glass Dining Room Table,Industrial Style with Heavy Duty Metal Frame,Black
Glass Dining Room Table,Industrial Style with Heavy Duty Metal Frame,Black
$281.82
walmartusa
Alcott Hill® Derik Folding Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 30.0 H x 59.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Derik Folding Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 30.0 H x 59.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair
$325.99
wayfair
Amazonia Portew Outdoor Patio Dining Table - Wood and Aluminum
Amazonia Portew Outdoor Patio Dining Table - Wood and Aluminum
$1,241.99
overstock
Gabriel Outdoor Light-Weight Concrete Rectangular Dining Table, White, Black
Gabriel Outdoor Light-Weight Concrete Rectangular Dining Table, White, Black
$642.86
($803.58
save 20%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Dining Table
Dining Table
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
$230.19
($275.42
save 16%)
walmartusa
Captive Designs Indoor/Outdoor Round Cast Aluminum Dining Table, Bronze
Captive Designs Indoor/Outdoor Round Cast Aluminum Dining Table, Bronze
$209.99
walmartusa
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table in Green, Size 29.25 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3765 31946449
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table in Green, Size 29.25 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3765 31946449
$889.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/GREYSTONE
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/GREYSTONE
$929.99
wayfair
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
$3,835.00
ylighting
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
$264.98
($281.99
save 6%)
overstock
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
$329.99
target
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075B/Greystone
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075B/Greystone
$799.29
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
$1,319.99
wayfair
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
$4,955.00
lumens
Load More
Outdoor & Patio Bar Dining Sets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.