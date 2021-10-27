Outdoor & Patio Bar Furniture

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Bar
Outdoor & Patio Bar Furniture
Share
Outdoor & Patio Bar Furniture
Bars
Bar Tables
Bar Stools
Bar Dining Sets
Serving Carts
Dining Table
featured
Dining Table
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Yaya 25" Bar Stool Plastic/Acrylic, Size 40.0 H x 16.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 00A66729C46C497F907A87E9A59CF50D
featured
Ebern Designs Yaya 25" Bar Stool Plastic/Acrylic, Size 40.0 H x 16.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 00A66729C46C497F907A87E9A59CF50D
$185.99
wayfair
Terell 29.5" Patio Bar Stool
featured
Terell 29.5" Patio Bar Stool
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
$230.19
($275.42
save 16%)
walmartusa
Captive Designs Indoor/Outdoor Round Cast Aluminum Dining Table, Bronze
Captive Designs Indoor/Outdoor Round Cast Aluminum Dining Table, Bronze
$209.99
walmartusa
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table in Green, Size 29.25 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3765 31946449
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table in Green, Size 29.25 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3765 31946449
$889.99
wayfair
Set of 2 Lightweight Outdoor Bar Stools Patio Bar Chairs
Set of 2 Lightweight Outdoor Bar Stools Patio Bar Chairs
$244.49
overstock
Compamia Jamaica 30" Resin Wickerlook Patio Bar Stool in White
Compamia Jamaica 30" Resin Wickerlook Patio Bar Stool in White
$529.87
walmart
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/GREYSTONE
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/GREYSTONE
$929.99
wayfair
Costway 24" Height Set of 2 Home Kitchen Dining Room Bar Stools-Coffee
Costway 24" Height Set of 2 Home Kitchen Dining Room Bar Stools-Coffee
$109.95
costway
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
$3,835.00
ylighting
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
$264.98
($281.99
save 6%)
overstock
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
$329.99
target
4 Pack 30" High Distressed Green Metal Indoor-Outdoor Barstool with Back
4 Pack 30" High Distressed Green Metal Indoor-Outdoor Barstool with Back
$310.99
walmart
Carevas Bar Stools 2 pcs Taupe Fabric for dining room, kitchen, bar, salon or patio area
Carevas Bar Stools 2 pcs Taupe Fabric for dining room, kitchen, bar, salon or patio area
$169.89
walmart
Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart, Folding, Ruby Red
Cosco Indoor/Outdoor Serving Cart, Folding, Ruby Red
$93.74
($126.99
save 26%)
amazon
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075B/Greystone
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/White, Size 29.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075B/Greystone
$799.29
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
$1,319.99
wayfair
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
$4,955.00
lumens
Charlton Home® 48 Inch Dia. Dark Round Aluminum Outdoor Patio Dining Table w/ Umbrella Hole in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® 48 Inch Dia. Dark Round Aluminum Outdoor Patio Dining Table w/ Umbrella Hole in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$799.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Red, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/CRIMSON
Braxton Culler Drury Lane Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Red, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1977-075B/CRIMSON
$929.99
wayfair
Butler Selena White Rattan Bar Cart
Butler Selena White Rattan Bar Cart
$630.64
1stopbedrooms
Carnegy Avenue Silver Square Metal Outdoor Bistro Table
Carnegy Avenue Silver Square Metal Outdoor Bistro Table
$95.22
homedepot
Advertisement
2pc Outdoor Counter Height Wicker Bar Stools - Brown - Crestlive Products
2pc Outdoor Counter Height Wicker Bar Stools - Brown - Crestlive Products
$208.99
target
Elements Dining Table
Elements Dining Table
$2,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darlee Series 60 60 X 60 Inch Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Table - Antique Bronze
Darlee Series 60 60 X 60 Inch Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Table - Antique Bronze
$1,051.99
bbqguys
Darby Home Co Bauman Wooden Bar Table Wood in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 3ED7DD505DED4801B532052C5DCBC864
Darby Home Co Bauman Wooden Bar Table Wood in Gray, Size 43.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair 3ED7DD505DED4801B532052C5DCBC864
$1,249.99
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home 313410 Dining Table, Black + Natural
Christopher Knight Home 313410 Dining Table, Black + Natural
$413.99
amazon
Chic Teak Castle Teak Wood Outdoor/ Indoor Bar Stool Chair
Chic Teak Castle Teak Wood Outdoor/ Indoor Bar Stool Chair
$555.49
overstock
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946400
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946400
$969.99
wayfair
CorLiving Parksville Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table 31-in W x 31-in L with | PRK-700-T
CorLiving Parksville Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table 31-in W x 31-in L with | PRK-700-T
$239.00
lowes
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-TP
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Pink/Green, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2002W2113-TP
$649.99
wayfair
CACAGOO Light Gray simple fashion leisure chair environmental protection PP material thickened seat surface solid wood leg dressing stool restaurant outdoor cafe chair set of 1
CACAGOO Light Gray simple fashion leisure chair environmental protection PP material thickened seat surface solid wood leg dressing stool restaurant outdoor cafe chair set of 1
$88.99
walmart
Bayou Breeze Carolina Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F431C05E51FD44CD9B106286B8469A56
Bayou Breeze Carolina Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F431C05E51FD44CD9B106286B8469A56
$449.99
wayfair
Belleze Portable Folding Table Home Dining Table Casual & Convenient Folding Table in Pink, Size 19.6 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
Belleze Portable Folding Table Home Dining Table Casual & Convenient Folding Table in Pink, Size 19.6 H x 23.6 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Best of Times Tiki Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305P
Best of Times Tiki Bar Set Plastic/Fabric in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W1305P
$749.99
wayfair
Flagg Patio Bar Stool
Flagg Patio Bar Stool
$319.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2101-TW
Best of Times Patio 9 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2101-TW
$729.99
wayfair
Butler Ciel Brown Rattan Bar Cart
Butler Ciel Brown Rattan Bar Cart
$799.00
overstock
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 7 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 7 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
$1,924.00
homedepot
Summerton Teak Dining Table
Summerton Teak Dining Table
$716.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Acacia Wood Patio Folding Dining Table Storage Shelves
Costway Acacia Wood Patio Folding Dining Table Storage Shelves
$99.95
costway
Chic Teak Bermuda Rectangular Teak Wood Patio Bistro Dining Table, 71 x 35 inch (Table Only)
Chic Teak Bermuda Rectangular Teak Wood Patio Bistro Dining Table, 71 x 35 inch (Table Only)
$1,594.49
overstock
Canora Grey Artis Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.5 H x 72.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair CDE6748F8C744A3AAE9E46DF65E49851
Canora Grey Artis Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.5 H x 72.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair CDE6748F8C744A3AAE9E46DF65E49851
$879.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075C/Bisque
Braxton Culler Trellis Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 979-075C/Bisque
$760.36
wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Aculina Cast Aluminum Dining Table Metal in Black/Brown, Size 25.59 H x 24.41 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Aculina Cast Aluminum Dining Table Metal in Black/Brown, Size 25.59 H x 24.41 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
2pcs Outdoor Wood Square Bar Stool Home Indoor Patio Furniture Kitchen Wooden High Chair
2pcs Outdoor Wood Square Bar Stool Home Indoor Patio Furniture Kitchen Wooden High Chair
$186.83
walmart
Advertisement
August Grove® Sorrento Garden Dining Table Wood in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3331 27993397
August Grove® Sorrento Garden Dining Table Wood in Red, Size 29.25 H x 85.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3331 27993397
$1,029.99
wayfair
Tyne Kingston 30.25" Patio Bar Stool with Cushion
Tyne Kingston 30.25" Patio Bar Stool with Cushion
$384.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Everglade Dining Table Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 905-075A/Java
Braxton Culler Everglade Dining Table Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.5 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 905-075A/Java
$930.27
wayfair
Best of Times 30" Patio Bar Stool w/ Cushion Metal in Blue/White, Size 30.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 13169W2105-W-CBL
Best of Times 30" Patio Bar Stool w/ Cushion Metal in Blue/White, Size 30.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 13169W2105-W-CBL
$183.99
wayfair
Toms 30" Bar Stool
Toms 30" Bar Stool
$255.96
wayfairnorthamerica
Fairen Trail Barstool (Set of 2), Black/Driftwood
Fairen Trail Barstool (Set of 2), Black/Driftwood
$725.99
($1,009.99
save -72499%)
ashleyhomestore
Lidiya Extendable/Folding Wooden Dining Table
Lidiya Extendable/Folding Wooden Dining Table
$245.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Wittig Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 85E4146744934B3F8E743B7BE04A84B5
Bay Isle Home™ Wittig Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 85E4146744934B3F8E743B7BE04A84B5
$724.99
wayfair
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
Best of Times 2000W2912 Halloween-Jack o Lantern Portable Patio Bar Table
$349.99
amazon
Best of Times 4 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2119-PG-W
Best of Times 4 Piece Patio Home bar Plastic/Fabric, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2001W2119-PG-W
$639.99
wayfair
Cedar Key Dining Table
Cedar Key Dining Table
$3,919.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2115-W
Best of Times Patio 8 Piece Bar Set Plastic/Metal, Size 43.0 H x 63.0 W x 41.0 D in | Wayfair 2003W2115-W
$729.99
wayfair
Load More
Outdoor & Patio Bar Furniture
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.