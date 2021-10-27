Skip to content
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lighting
Post Lights
Outdoor Post Lights
Share
Outdoor Post Lights
Northeast Lantern Heal 25 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Heal - 3353-VG-CIM-SMG - Williamsburg
featured
Northeast Lantern Heal 25 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Heal - 3353-VG-CIM-SMG - Williamsburg
$898.89
1800lighting
Minka Lavery Peale Street 21 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - 73238-738
featured
Minka Lavery Peale Street 21 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - 73238-738
$279.95
1800lighting
Aspen 1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture
featured
Aspen 1 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture
$909.99
walmart
Solar Post Lights Waterproof Intelligent Light Control Waterproof Outdoor Cap Lights for Garden Fence
Solar Post Lights Waterproof Intelligent Light Control Waterproof Outdoor Cap Lights for Garden Fence
$30.57
walmart
Aspen 3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture
Aspen 3 Light Outdoor Post Mounted Fixture
$875.99
walmart
Alcott Hill® Castellanos 1-Light 20" Post Light Metal in Brown | Wayfair 780C848CD8434CB79515C0CFD46C955E
Alcott Hill® Castellanos 1-Light 20" Post Light Metal in Brown | Wayfair 780C848CD8434CB79515C0CFD46C955E
$76.99
wayfair
Avery Home Lighting Aspen Outdoor 1-Light Post Mount Fixture
Avery Home Lighting Aspen Outdoor 1-Light Post Mount Fixture
$277.35
walmart
All Things Decorum Post-modern Humanoid Art Sculpture Floor Lamp, Size 73.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A5115603982
All Things Decorum Post-modern Humanoid Art Sculpture Floor Lamp, Size 73.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A5115603982
$2,399.99
wayfair
Outdoor Post Light Fixtures Black Pillar Light With 3-Inch Pier Mount Adapter Post Lantern For Post Pole Mount Aluminum With Flower Glass Outdoor Post
Outdoor Post Light Fixtures Black Pillar Light With 3-Inch Pier Mount Adapter Post Lantern For Post Pole Mount Aluminum With Flower Glass Outdoor Post
$283.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arroyo Craftsman 1-Light Post (Only) in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair BP-84-P
Arroyo Craftsman 1-Light Post (Only) in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair BP-84-P
$408.28
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Cauley Lighting Wrap 18.25" Post Base Metal in Black | Wayfair 67ADE522AF4941ADA2189638524CB1F8
Alcott Hill® Cauley Lighting Wrap 18.25" Post Base Metal in Black | Wayfair 67ADE522AF4941ADA2189638524CB1F8
$166.99
wayfair
Avery Home Lighting Luttrel Black Outdoor 1-Light Post Mounted Fixture
Avery Home Lighting Luttrel Black Outdoor 1-Light Post Mounted Fixture
$581.01
walmart
Arroyo Craftsman 1-Light Post (Only) in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair BP-36-P
Arroyo Craftsman 1-Light Post (Only) in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair BP-36-P
$189.90
wayfair
3061 Series Outdoor Post Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (306157-POST)
3061 Series Outdoor Post Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (306157-POST)
$157.50
ylighting
Outdoor Post Lights Led Lights Waterproof Black Exterior Walkway Lights
Outdoor Post Lights Led Lights Waterproof Black Exterior Walkway Lights
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Dusk To Dawn Outdoor Post Light w/ Pier Mount Base, Waterproof Pole Lantern Light Fixture in Black, Size 18.0 H x 5.7 W x 6.5 D in
Alcott Hill® Dusk To Dawn Outdoor Post Light w/ Pier Mount Base, Waterproof Pole Lantern Light Fixture in Black, Size 18.0 H x 5.7 W x 6.5 D in
$147.99
wayfair
Acclaim Lighting Lantern Post Metal in White, Size 1.45 H x 16.25 W x 16.25 D in | Wayfair 335WH
Acclaim Lighting Lantern Post Metal in White, Size 1.45 H x 16.25 W x 16.25 D in | Wayfair 335WH
$12.35
wayfair
Cicely Outdoor Post Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (QAO2060708)
Cicely Outdoor Post Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (QAO2060708)
$396.00
($990.00
save 60%)
ylighting
Acclaim Lighting Capri 20 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Capri - 39217BC - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Capri 20 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Capri - 39217BC - Traditional
$170.00
1800lighting
Artcraft Classico 87 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Classico - AC8099RU - Traditional
Artcraft Classico 87 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Classico - AC8099RU - Traditional
$439.00
1800lighting
Acclaim Lighting Camelot 1-Light Architectural Bronze Outdoor Post-Mount Fixture
Acclaim Lighting Camelot 1-Light Architectural Bronze Outdoor Post-Mount Fixture
$60.00
homedepot
Artcraft Lighting Anapolis Outdoor Post Light
Artcraft Lighting Anapolis Outdoor Post Light
$332.10
($510.00
save 35%)
macys
Acclaim Lighting Dover 100-Watt 19-in Matte Black Traditional Post Light | 5277BK
Acclaim Lighting Dover 100-Watt 19-in Matte Black Traditional Post Light | 5277BK
$64.00
lowes
Barrette Outdoor Living VersaRail 2.5 in. White Aluminum Rail Solar Post Top Down Light
Barrette Outdoor Living VersaRail 2.5 in. White Aluminum Rail Solar Post Top Down Light
$51.41
homedepot
Rasberry Brown 2 -Light 89" H Solar Powered Lamp Post (Full)
Rasberry Brown 2 -Light 89" H Solar Powered Lamp Post (Full)
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Acclaim Lighting Blue Ridge 60-Watt 18-in Matte Black Rustic Light Post Lantern | 8207BK
Acclaim Lighting Blue Ridge 60-Watt 18-in Matte Black Rustic Light Post Lantern | 8207BK
$118.00
lowes
Avery Home Lighting Outdoor Aluminum Post
Avery Home Lighting Outdoor Aluminum Post
$1,210.00
overstock
Acclaim Lighting Chateau 18 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Chateau - 5057TW - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Chateau 18 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Chateau - 5057TW - Traditional
$64.00
1800lighting
Acclaim Lighting Stratford 1-Light Architectural Bronze Outdoor Post-Mount Light Fixture
Acclaim Lighting Stratford 1-Light Architectural Bronze Outdoor Post-Mount Light Fixture
$158.00
homedepot
Acclaim Lighting 5277 Dover 1 Light 19" Height Post Light
Acclaim Lighting 5277 Dover 1 Light 19" Height Post Light
$70.00
walmart
Acclaim Lighting Camelot 16 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Camelot - 6117BK/FR - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Camelot 16 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Camelot - 6117BK/FR - Traditional
$70.00
1800lighting
Acclaim Lighting Somerset 22 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Somerset - 8127BK - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Somerset 22 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Somerset - 8127BK - Traditional
$230.00
1800lighting
Acclaim Lighting Suffolk 18 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Suffolk - 5067TW/FR - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Suffolk 18 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Suffolk - 5067TW/FR - Traditional
$86.00
1800lighting
1 Light Outdoor Post Sconce Black - Aurora Lighting
1 Light Outdoor Post Sconce Black - Aurora Lighting
$188.99
target
Exterior Post Light, Outdoor Pole Lantern Pillar Light Fixture With Clear Glass Shade And Black Finish
Exterior Post Light, Outdoor Pole Lantern Pillar Light Fixture With Clear Glass Shade And Black Finish
$196.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Acclaim Lighting Havana 14 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp - 5267BK/CL
Acclaim Lighting Havana 14 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp - 5267BK/CL
$100.00
1800lighting
Acclaim Lighting Somerset 19 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Somerset - 8117BK - Traditional
Acclaim Lighting Somerset 19 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Somerset - 8117BK - Traditional
$160.00
1800lighting
Post Light Lantern, 18''H Lamp Post Light With 3-Inch Pier Mount Base, Outdoor Pillar Light Waterproof IP65 With Aluminum Housing In Matte Black, Clea
Post Light Lantern, 18''H Lamp Post Light With 3-Inch Pier Mount Base, Outdoor Pillar Light Waterproof IP65 With Aluminum Housing In Matte Black, Clea
$256.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cerelly Medium Post Top Or Pier Mount Lantern
Cerelly Medium Post Top Or Pier Mount Lantern
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Acclaim Lighting 84 Inch Outdoor Post - 98BK
Acclaim Lighting 84 Inch Outdoor Post - 98BK
$140.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 15 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - TRP-16DR-WO-MB
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 15 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp - TRP-16DR-WO-MB
$780.00
1800lighting
Milano 3-light Architectural Bronze Post Lantern
Milano 3-light Architectural Bronze Post Lantern
$170.00
overstock
Acclaim 4007BK Builder's Choice Collection 1-Light Post Mount Outdoor Fixture, Matte Black
Acclaim 4007BK Builder's Choice Collection 1-Light Post Mount Outdoor Fixture, Matte Black
$40.00
amazon
Acclaim Lighting Chateau 3 Head Outdoor Surface Mount Post Combination
Acclaim Lighting Chateau 3 Head Outdoor Surface Mount Post Combination
$498.00
walmart
Pack Green Lighting Solar Powered Post Cap Light for 5 x 5 PVC Post Off White
Pack Green Lighting Solar Powered Post Cap Light for 5 x 5 PVC Post Off White
$68.48
newegg
Acclaim Lighting Surface Mounted Posts 6 ft. Matte Black Fluted Outdoor Light Post
Acclaim Lighting Surface Mounted Posts 6 ft. Matte Black Fluted Outdoor Light Post
$298.00
homedepot
Calvert 4-light Oil Rubbed Bronze Post Mount
Calvert 4-light Oil Rubbed Bronze Post Mount
$338.00
overstock
Acclaim Lighting Naples 3-Light Matte Black Outdoor Post-Mount Light Fixture
Acclaim Lighting Naples 3-Light Matte Black Outdoor Post-Mount Light Fixture
$230.00
homedepot
Tomshine 0.2 W 2 Pack Solar Powered LED Garden Yard Bollard Pillar Light Lawn Lamp 2-IN-1 Outdoor Landscape Auto On / Off Post Lamp Water Resistant
Tomshine 0.2 W 2 Pack Solar Powered LED Garden Yard Bollard Pillar Light Lawn Lamp 2-IN-1 Outdoor Landscape Auto On / Off Post Lamp Water Resistant
$34.18
walmart
Progress Lighting Westport 100-Watt 19-in Black Traditional Post Light | P5458-31
Progress Lighting Westport 100-Watt 19-in Black Traditional Post Light | P5458-31
$123.00
lowes
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 10 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Mission - MPC-7TTN-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 10 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Mission - MPC-7TTN-BZ - Craftsman-Mission
$274.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 12 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Evergreen - EP-12PF-OF-VP - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Evergreen 12 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Evergreen - EP-12PF-OF-VP - Craftsman-Mission
$564.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Inverness 16 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Inverness - INP-10MRCS-MB - Williamsburg
Arroyo Craftsman Inverness 16 Inch Tall 3 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Inverness - INP-10MRCS-MB - Williamsburg
$646.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 15 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Timber Ridge - TRP-16CT-CS-S - Rustic
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 15 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Timber Ridge - TRP-16CT-CS-S - Rustic
$642.00
1800lighting
Dabmar Lighting GM560-VG Powder Coated Cast Aluminum Architectural Post Top Light Fixture, Verde Green - 20.75 x 20.75 x 20.75 in.
Dabmar Lighting GM560-VG Powder Coated Cast Aluminum Architectural Post Top Light Fixture, Verde Green - 20.75 x 20.75 x 20.75 in.
$1,071.90
walmart
Arroyo Craftsman Newport 14 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Newport - NP-9-AM-RB - Nautical
Arroyo Craftsman Newport 14 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Newport - NP-9-AM-RB - Nautical
$512.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 9 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Mission - MP-6T-GW-SB - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 9 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Mission - MP-6T-GW-SB - Craftsman-Mission
$188.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Katsura 16 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Katsura - KAP-12TSM-P - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Katsura 16 Inch Tall Outdoor Post Lamp Katsura - KAP-12TSM-P - Craftsman-Mission
$604.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 10 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Timber Ridge - TRP-9HS-AM-S - Rustic
Arroyo Craftsman Timber Ridge 10 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Timber Ridge - TRP-9HS-AM-S - Rustic
$406.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Hartford 17 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Hartford - HP-6-WO-BK - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Hartford 17 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Post Lamp Hartford - HP-6-WO-BK - Craftsman-Mission
$352.00
1800lighting
Outdoor Post Lights
