Outdoor Lanterns

featured

Deco 79 Traditional Metal Freestanding Candle Lantern, 15"W x 56"H, Black

$71.34
amazon
featured

Canora Grey 6 Piece Metal Tabletop Lantern Set Metal, Size 13.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 24B83D98F16D4337B749612875EFAF83

$37.99
wayfair
featured

Bungalow Rose 3-Piece Moroccan Tall Iron Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue, Size 16.3 H x 8.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair BFEB8F09106249F2B48B3279552DC07F

$113.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® 20" Fireplace Lantern Plastic in Black, Size 20.0 H x 9.45 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 9644234B7D95476186D163DDA32149D6

$79.00
wayfair

Deco 79 29073 Metal Glass Candle Lantern (Set of 2), 24"/19"

$70.99
amazon

Lantern Stand, Camping Portable Table Folding Lamp Stand, Lightweight Collapsible Lantern Stand, Outdoor Lamp Hanging Light Holder Stick for Picnic, Hiking, Fishing, Backpacking, Garden BBQ

$24.69
walmart

11.02" Metal Tabletop Lantern

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Darby Home Co Set Of 3 Decorative Candle Lanterns 9.5"&14.5"&20" High Vintage Style Hanging Lantern, Metal Candleholder For Indoor Outdoor, Events, Pa

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Indoor/Outdoor Chandelier, shabby, chic, lantern, mason jar lights, candle holder, hanging herb garden. pool side lighting, patio lights

$29.99
amazon

Bungalow Rose Candle Lantern, Vintage Decorative Hanging Lantern, Metal Tabletop Lantern For Home Outdoor Patio Decor in Gray | Wayfair

$109.99
wayfair

Theo Lantern - Ballard Designs

$159.00
ballarddesigns

Breakwater Bay Stainless Steel Lantern Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 62A20393010E46FFBE7E72B309985C3C

$229.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Breakwater Bay 3 Piece Tall Stainless Steel Lantern Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair

$106.99
wayfair

Tall Brushed Silver Lantern

$36.03
walmart

Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Tabletop Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue/Black, Size 4.8 D in | Wayfair BB806B0960F34168B732E333CD839469

$91.99
wayfair

Breakwater Bay 3 Piece 22" Stainless Steel Lantern Set Porcelain/Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 22.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair

$103.99
wayfair

Carson Home Accents 185955 A Memory Becomes a Treasure Flameless Candle Lantern

$111.99
walmart

27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns

$52.34
($53.99 save 3%)
walmartusa

Breakwater Bay Square Top Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Black/Gray, Size 10.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2D7DBB7BE11420593D32ED1D0259259

$25.99
wayfair

Deco 79 52952 Metal & Glass Lantern

$29.75
($45.71 save 35%)
amazon

Design Ideas Ventana Lantern - Large

$35.10
($60.00 save 41%)
macy's

Metal Lantern

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bright Zeal 2-Pack 14" Vintage Candle Lantern with LED Flickering Candle (Distressed Bronze, 6hr Timer) - Outdoor Hanging Candle Lantern Battery Powered - Tabletop Lantern Decorative - Home

$55.27
walmart

Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Unpainted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.

$34.84
amazon
Advertisement

BRC Rustic Decor Lantern Battery Operated LED Candle Lamp Outdoor Garden Hanging Lighted Lantern Home Christmas Decorations

$15.19
walmart

Red Lighthouse Lantern

$54.80
walmart

Dakota Fields Horsley Frosted Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 6.25 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 8FA2168444E14584AFCED36E408CE269

$29.99
wayfair

Breakwater Bay Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Gray, Size 5.75 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair E6D026B37CCE487FA92FF6DAA3EB5EAB

$31.99
wayfair

Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black

$28.69
($69.00 save 58%)
macy's

6 Outdoor Waterproof Battery Operated Flameless Candles Remote Timer Plastic Resin Bright Flickering Electric LED Pillar Lantern Patio Garden Wedding

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Candle Lanterns, Pack Of 2 White Hanging Lantern Set With Clear Glass, Vintage Metal Tabletop Lantern, Candle Holders For Outdoor Patio Wed

$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Heuer Outdoor Hanging Lantern Metal in Gray, Size 23.0 H x 11.8 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair 4EC22D3B017D4E0ABCB71393E0C738D8

$235.99
wayfair

Iron and Glass Lantern

$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Set Of 2 Decorative Lanterns -10 Inch High Vintage Style Hanging Lantern Metal Candleholder Black With Gold Brush

$182.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Accent Plus Multi Faceted Colorful Star Lantern

$79.99
overstock

A&B Home Shanghai 13-inch Silver and Natural Round Lantern

$71.91
overstock
Advertisement

Accent Plus Victorian Hanging Candle Lantern

$59.99
overstock

Jupiter Metal Lantern

$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hampton Teak Lantern by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Brown (90243)

$279.99
ylighting

14" Tall Vintage Candle Lantern With LED Flickering Flameless Candle And Timer - Black Hanging Lantern Porch Light - Tabletop Lantern Decorative Outdo

$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica

23.4 Inch Ornamental Vineyard Lantern Candleholder made of Iron/Glass

$73.49
overstock

Alcott Hill® 2 Pack Small Metal Candle Stick Holder Hanging Birdcage Tealight Lantern Hollow Candle Holders For Table Wedding Party Valentine Patio Indoor Outdoor

$103.99
wayfair

Accent Plus Labyrinth Pewter Lantern

$82.99
overstock

Anywhere Fireplace - Southampton Teak Wood Lantern (22â€³)

$269.99
walmart

Alberta Galvanized Lantern

$62.99
overstock

Set Of 2 Decorative Lanterns-8.5Inch High Vintage Style Hanging Lantern Metal Candle Holder For Indoor Outdoor Events Parities And Weddings

$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Set Of 2 Antique Grey Brush Decorative Lanterns Metal Candle Lanterns For Indoor Outdoor Events Paritie And Weddings Vintage Style Hanging Lantern

$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica

14.8" Tabletop Lantern

$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Battery Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern with Electric Candle

$97.40
wayfairnorthamerica

11'' Metal Tabletop Lantern

$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bay Isle Home™ 9.5" Metal Tabletop Lantern Metal in Blue, Size 9.5 H x 9.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair E4B39870280A4E62B65F83A4E9090756

$42.99
wayfair

17 Stories Metal Tabletop Lantern Metal in Black, Size 21.0 H x 10.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 8EEA8A47CEA44395A2D5DACFF8339814

$94.99
wayfair

Set of 2 White Ivona Garden Candle Lanterns 28"

$255.49
overstock

17 Stories Metal Tabletop Lantern Metal in Black, Size 29.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair FD9977A9AE8346FEAF8888923A7BFB12

$149.99
wayfair

26" Metal Floor Lantern Holder

$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LumaBase Criss Cross Paper Lantern Paper in Indigo, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 70805

$13.48
wayfair

MODGY Portrait of Adele Lumizu Luminary Lanterns 4-Pack - Floating LED Candles with Batteries Included - Luminaries are Great for Weddings, Parties, Patios &.., By Brand MODGY

$26.08
walmart

13.75" Green Moss Covered Tree Cut-Out Pillar Candle Lantern By Northlight | Michaels®

$45.99
($99.99 save 54%)
michaelsstores

Elegant Serenity Tall White and Silver Candle Lantern Set, 14.5"-37" By Northlight | Michaels®

$200.24
($400.49 save 50%)
michaelsstores

71" Scary Jack-O-Lantern Graveyard Halloween Door Decoration By Northlight | Michaels®

$14.99
($29.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com