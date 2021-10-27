Rain Barrels

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Rain Barrels
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Rain Barrels
Rain Barrels
Share
Rain Barrels
BELUPAI Mesh Cover Netting For Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
featured
BELUPAI Mesh Cover Netting For Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
$12.98
walmart
Emsco Group 50 Gal Black Polyethylene Rain Barrel
featured
Emsco Group 50 Gal Black Polyethylene Rain Barrel
$178.76
($199.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
FreeGarden RAIN Rain Barrel Black
featured
FreeGarden RAIN Rain Barrel Black
$109.00
homedepot
PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. PPG1097-6 Rain Barrel Satin Exterior One-Coat Paint with Primer
PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. PPG1097-6 Rain Barrel Satin Exterior One-Coat Paint with Primer
$46.98
homedepot
Outdoor 66 Gallon Patio Folding Rain Barrel Water Collector Green - 66 Gallon
Outdoor 66 Gallon Patio Folding Rain Barrel Water Collector Green - 66 Gallon
$72.49
overstock
RTS Home Accents Flat Back 50 gallon Rain Barrel - Woodgrain-Deco in Brown | 55100006005681
RTS Home Accents Flat Back 50 gallon Rain Barrel - Woodgrain-Deco in Brown | 55100006005681
$129.98
lowes
RTS Home Accents 50 Gal. Flat Back Rain Barrel
RTS Home Accents 50 Gal. Flat Back Rain Barrel
$95.98
($115.20
save 17%)
walmartusa
55 Gallon Terra Cotta Rain Barrel
55 Gallon Terra Cotta Rain Barrel
$79.00
walmartusa
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Green | RWURN-GRN
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Green | RWURN-GRN
$229.98
lowes
Oak Rain Wizard 40 Rain Barrel w/ Darkened Ribs
Oak Rain Wizard 40 Rain Barrel w/ Darkened Ribs
$159.90
newegg
Savannah 55 Gallon Rain Barrel
Savannah 55 Gallon Rain Barrel
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glidden Premium 8 oz. Rain Barrel PPG1097-6 Semi-Gloss Interior Paint Sample
Glidden Premium 8 oz. Rain Barrel PPG1097-6 Semi-Gloss Interior Paint Sample
$4.48
homedepot
FCMP Outdoor 45-Gallon Wood Grain Recycled Plastic Rain Barrel with Spigot in Brown | 152784
FCMP Outdoor 45-Gallon Wood Grain Recycled Plastic Rain Barrel with Spigot in Brown | 152784
$95.24
lowes
Eddie and the Rain Barrel
Eddie and the Rain Barrel
$12.99
amazon
50 Gallons Gal. Cement Rain Barrel
50 Gallons Gal. Cement Rain Barrel
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 11.8 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWL9a1be84
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 11.8 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWL9a1be84
$108.82
wayfair
RBBP-50 KoolScapes 50 Gallon Rain Barrel with 5
RBBP-50 KoolScapes 50 Gallon Rain Barrel with 5
$102.99
appliancesconnection
Impressions 90 Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel
Impressions 90 Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel
$380.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Dark Granite in Gray | RW-UNI001-DAR
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Dark Granite in Gray | RW-UNI001-DAR
$128.98
lowes
Ahriyah 50 Gallon Rain Barrel
Ahriyah 50 Gallon Rain Barrel
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flat-Back Rain Barrel, Oak
Flat-Back Rain Barrel, Oak
$169.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Slim Rain Barrel with Stand, 26 Gal.
Slim Rain Barrel with Stand, 26 Gal.
$107.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Exaco Trading Bullet Rain Barrel with Planter
Exaco Trading Bullet Rain Barrel with Planter
$449.99
gardener'ssupplycompany
Rescue 50 Gallon Flatback Stoneware Urn Rain Barrel, 50 Gallons, Brown
Rescue 50 Gallon Flatback Stoneware Urn Rain Barrel, 50 Gallons, Brown
$157.92
($199.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Mesh Cover Netting for Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
Mesh Cover Netting for Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
$10.97
walmart
Algreen Madison 49 Gal. Rain Barrel in Charcoalstone
Algreen Madison 49 Gal. Rain Barrel in Charcoalstone
$122.00
homedepot
Garden Decoration, Rotating Frog Outdoor Small Statue Home Garden Decor Solar, A little frog takes a dip in a rain barrel By Brand Summerfield Terrace
Garden Decoration, Rotating Frog Outdoor Small Statue Home Garden Decor Solar, A little frog takes a dip in a rain barrel By Brand Summerfield Terrace
$78.46
walmart
FreeGarden RAIN 55 Gal. Rain Barrel with Brass Spigot, Beige
FreeGarden RAIN 55 Gal. Rain Barrel with Brass Spigot, Beige
$109.00
homedepot
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Khaki in Brown | RW-UNI001-KHA
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Khaki in Brown | RW-UNI001-KHA
$128.98
lowes
Algreen Madison 49 Gallon Rain Barrel, Brownstone
Algreen Madison 49 Gallon Rain Barrel, Brownstone
$118.00
walmartusa
Algreen Products Athena 50 Gal Terracotta Plastic and Cermaic Rain Barrel
Algreen Products Athena 50 Gal Terracotta Plastic and Cermaic Rain Barrel
$110.58
($114.00
save 3%)
walmartusa
RBSS-50 Koolscapes Stone-Look Rain Barrel 50 gal (190L)
RBSS-50 Koolscapes Stone-Look Rain Barrel 50 gal (190L)
$128.99
appliancesconnection
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 6.7 H x 8.6 W x 8.6 D in | Wayfair ZJWLf342d9d
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 6.7 H x 8.6 W x 8.6 D in | Wayfair ZJWLf342d9d
$57.10
wayfair
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWL6f09b77
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Plastic Rain Barrel in White, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWL6f09b77
$232.76
wayfair
Impressions 50 Gal. Plastic Drainable Rain Barrel
Impressions 50 Gal. Plastic Drainable Rain Barrel
$142.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Ideas 50 Gal. Oak Rain Barrel, Brown
Good Ideas 50 Gal. Oak Rain Barrel, Brown
$142.99
homedepot
60 Gallon Rain Barrel
60 Gallon Rain Barrel
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RTS Home Accents 50 Gal. Rain Barrel w/ Brass Spigot
RTS Home Accents 50 Gal. Rain Barrel w/ Brass Spigot
$139.10
walmartusa
Lowe's Rescue 50 Gallon Flatback Stoneware Urn Rain Barrel, 50 Gallons, Terracotta in Brown | 2232-1
Lowe's Rescue 50 Gallon Flatback Stoneware Urn Rain Barrel, 50 Gallons, Terracotta in Brown | 2232-1
$139.78
lowes
50 Gallon Rain Barrel Water Collector Collapsible Tank w /Spigot Filter US SHIP
50 Gallon Rain Barrel Water Collector Collapsible Tank w /Spigot Filter US SHIP
$54.99
newegg
Mesh Cover Netting for Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
Mesh Cover Netting for Outdoor Garden Rain Barrels Water Collection Buckets Tank Rain Harvesting Tool Protector
$10.62
walmart
Rain Wizard 40 Gallon Rain Barrel
Rain Wizard 40 Gallon Rain Barrel
$149.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Algreen Castilla 50 Gal. Rain Barrel in Terracotta
Algreen Castilla 50 Gal. Rain Barrel in Terracotta
$110.00
homedepot
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Ceramic Rain Barrel in Black, Size 9.75 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWLa499f98
JIAQ 50 Gallons Gal. Ceramic Rain Barrel in Black, Size 9.75 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ZJWLa499f98
$99.99
wayfair
PPG TIMELESS 8 oz. Rain Barrel PPG1097-6 Satin Interior/Exterior Paint Sample
PPG TIMELESS 8 oz. Rain Barrel PPG1097-6 Satin Interior/Exterior Paint Sample
$4.48
homedepot
Real Wood Products 59-Gallon Natural Wood Rain Barrel with in Brown | B120
Real Wood Products 59-Gallon Natural Wood Rain Barrel with in Brown | B120
$129.00
lowes
RTS Home Accents Round Rain Barrel With Planter - Deco in Brown | 55130002005681
RTS Home Accents Round Rain Barrel With Planter - Deco in Brown | 55130002005681
$155.98
lowes
Folding 66 Gallon Rain Barrel
Folding 66 Gallon Rain Barrel
$52.41
wayfairnorthamerica
GETHOME 2pcs Universal 3/4 Inch Home Soild Rain Barrel Water Tank Connector
GETHOME 2pcs Universal 3/4 Inch Home Soild Rain Barrel Water Tank Connector
$10.28
walmart
Rain Wizard 65 Gal. Plastic Dual Overflow Rain Barrel
Rain Wizard 65 Gal. Plastic Dual Overflow Rain Barrel
$291.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Sandstone in Brown | RWURN-SAN
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Sandstone in Brown | RWURN-SAN
$229.98
lowes
Impressions Eco Palm 65 Gallon Rain Barrel
Impressions Eco Palm 65 Gallon Rain Barrel
$206.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Oak in Brown | RW-UNI001-OAK
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Universal Rain Barrel Stand - Oak in Brown | RW-UNI001-OAK
$128.98
lowes
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Khaki in Brown | RWURN-KHA
Good Ideas Rain Wizard Urn 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Khaki in Brown | RWURN-KHA
$229.98
lowes
PVC Bulkhead Fitting for Rain Barrels Aquariums Ponds or Water Tanks 2 Inches
PVC Bulkhead Fitting for Rain Barrels Aquariums Ponds or Water Tanks 2 Inches
$21.06
newegg
Good Ideas Rain Wizard 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Green | RW65-GRN
Good Ideas Rain Wizard 65 Gallon Rain Barrel - Green | RW65-GRN
$256.98
lowes
PPG UltraLast 1 qt. #PPG1097-6 Rain Barrel Semi-Gloss Interior Paint and Primer
PPG UltraLast 1 qt. #PPG1097-6 Rain Barrel Semi-Gloss Interior Paint and Primer
$32.53
homedepot
55 Gal. Weather Resistant Plastic Drainable Rain Barrel
55 Gal. Weather Resistant Plastic Drainable Rain Barrel
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
8265-4101 Rain Barrel Fountain in Bronze
8265-4101 Rain Barrel Fountain in Bronze
$1,019.99
appliancesconnection
Frail 65 Gallon Rain Barrel
Frail 65 Gallon Rain Barrel
$213.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Rain Barrels
