Potting Tables

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Potting Tables
Potting Tables
Share
Potting Tables
9GreenBox: Bonsai Seed Kit - Chinese Dogwood Live Plant Ornament Decor for Home, Kitchen, Office, Table, Desk - Attracts Zen, Luck, Good Fortune - Non-GMO, Grown in The USA
featured
9GreenBox: Bonsai Seed Kit - Chinese Dogwood Live Plant Ornament Decor for Home, Kitchen, Office, Table, Desk - Attracts Zen, Luck, Good Fortune - Non-GMO, Grown in The USA
$13.11
amazon
Arlmont & Co. Millste Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 7015111D93404A8FBA2175B010F8D10D
featured
Arlmont & Co. Millste Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 7015111D93404A8FBA2175B010F8D10D
$1,196.66
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mirador Traditional Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair F0FC6497BC8F405EAF4208BE768EA175
featured
Arlmont & Co. Mirador Traditional Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair F0FC6497BC8F405EAF4208BE768EA175
$663.33
wayfair
Daxton Corner Cedar Potting Bench
Daxton Corner Cedar Potting Bench
$1,629.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Sharpe Garden Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 55.25 H x 39.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair SKY5676
Arlmont & Co. Sharpe Garden Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 55.25 H x 39.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair SKY5676
$174.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Minerville Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair DE286B86BF7F4AAF96CBFD53C8291731
Arlmont & Co. Minerville Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair DE286B86BF7F4AAF96CBFD53C8291731
$1,391.65
wayfair
Ketchum Fir Potting Bench
Ketchum Fir Potting Bench
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Kaius Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 41.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 74680CF064B64A768423EF8444B4346B
Arlmont & Co. Kaius Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 41.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 74680CF064B64A768423EF8444B4346B
$1,103.32
wayfair
Noam Cedar Potting Bench
Noam Cedar Potting Bench
$1,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Fir Potting Bench Wood in Gray, Size 47.6 H x 45.2 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 610923 Gray
Loon Peak® Fir Potting Bench Wood in Gray, Size 47.6 H x 45.2 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 610923 Gray
$194.99
wayfair
Mcombo Outdoor Wooden Storage Cabinet, Backyard Garden Shed Tool Sheds, Utility Organizer with Potting Bench, 6056-1111WD - N/A
Mcombo Outdoor Wooden Storage Cabinet, Backyard Garden Shed Tool Sheds, Utility Organizer with Potting Bench, 6056-1111WD - N/A
$391.49
overstock
Kinbor Steel Garden Potting Bench Work Station with Push Handle & Wheels Utility Table Galvanized
Kinbor Steel Garden Potting Bench Work Station with Push Handle & Wheels Utility Table Galvanized
$115.99
walmart
Arahant Fir Canadian Hemlock Potting Bench
Arahant Fir Canadian Hemlock Potting Bench
$203.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elevens Dry Sink Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 48.0 H x 45.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PB553-H
Elevens Dry Sink Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 48.0 H x 45.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PB553-H
$199.99
wayfair
Easyfashion Outdoor Potting Bench Table Garden Work Station with Storage Shelf, Gray
Easyfashion Outdoor Potting Bench Table Garden Work Station with Storage Shelf, Gray
$75.99
walmartusa
Elevens Storage Wheels Fir Potting Bench Wood in White/Blue, Size 49.0 H x 44.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PB557-LB
Elevens Storage Wheels Fir Potting Bench Wood in White/Blue, Size 49.0 H x 44.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PB557-LB
$239.99
wayfair
Potting Bench with 2 Shelves Solid Acacia Wood and Zinc
Potting Bench with 2 Shelves Solid Acacia Wood and Zinc
$140.99
walmart
30 x 30 in. Michelles Potting Bench Art Print - Hong
30 x 30 in. Michelles Potting Bench Art Print - Hong
$107.84
walmart
Luxen Home Wood Potting Bench in Brown | WHOF882
Luxen Home Wood Potting Bench in Brown | WHOF882
$149.98
lowes
Garden Wooden Potting Bench Work Station Table Storage Shelf w/ Drawer
Garden Wooden Potting Bench Work Station Table Storage Shelf w/ Drawer
$129.60
($139.49
save 7%)
overstock
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor Potting Bench Table, Garden Work Station Shed w/ Metal Tabletop, 2-Tier Shelves Cabinet, Size 37.4 H x 35.4 W x 16.1 D in
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor Potting Bench Table, Garden Work Station Shed w/ Metal Tabletop, 2-Tier Shelves Cabinet, Size 37.4 H x 35.4 W x 16.1 D in
$289.99
wayfair
Easehold Folding Cleaning Sink Faucet Cutting Camping Table W/Sprayer, Size 37.0 H in | Wayfair 95630247
Easehold Folding Cleaning Sink Faucet Cutting Camping Table W/Sprayer, Size 37.0 H in | Wayfair 95630247
$285.77
wayfair
Ambesonne Flower Bench Pad, Shabby Form Floral Buds Leaves Ivy Like Gardening Theme Design Artwork Print, Standard Size HR Foam Cushion With Decorativ
Ambesonne Flower Bench Pad, Shabby Form Floral Buds Leaves Ivy Like Gardening Theme Design Artwork Print, Standard Size HR Foam Cushion With Decorativ
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ambesonne Nature Bench Cushion, Exotic Lemon Tree Branches Yummy Delicious Kitchen Gardening Design, Standard Size Foam Pad With Decorative Fabric Cov
Ambesonne Nature Bench Cushion, Exotic Lemon Tree Branches Yummy Delicious Kitchen Gardening Design, Standard Size Foam Pad With Decorative Fabric Cov
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Cleaning Sink Faucet Cutting Camping Table W/ Sprayer
Folding Cleaning Sink Faucet Cutting Camping Table W/ Sprayer
$285.77
wayfairnorthamerica
CANOPIA by PALRAM Greenhouse Metal Work Bench
CANOPIA by PALRAM Greenhouse Metal Work Bench
$93.39
homedepot
East Urban Home Ambesonne Flowers Bench Cushion, Gardening Plants Theme Dahlias Flowers & Leaves Illustration Romantic Design Print | Wayfair
East Urban Home Ambesonne Flowers Bench Cushion, Gardening Plants Theme Dahlias Flowers & Leaves Illustration Romantic Design Print | Wayfair
$66.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Amaia Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 47.6 H x 46.0 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 58B143E106434FC08A02E8198BF3B834
Arlmont & Co. Amaia Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 47.6 H x 46.0 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 58B143E106434FC08A02E8198BF3B834
$192.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Migrati Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 44357009663E4FEFADA1DBC94B7E71D4
Arlmont & Co. Migrati Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 44357009663E4FEFADA1DBC94B7E71D4
$1,106.66
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Galvanized Steel Potting Bench in Gray, Size 35.4 H x 38.6 W x 21.7 D in | Wayfair 40DC54755FE64DADBAA755C22771D53D
Arlmont & Co. Galvanized Steel Potting Bench in Gray, Size 35.4 H x 38.6 W x 21.7 D in | Wayfair 40DC54755FE64DADBAA755C22771D53D
$143.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mirador Traditional Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 574388853A4A42A0B21DEFEAB4253397
Arlmont & Co. Mirador Traditional Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 574388853A4A42A0B21DEFEAB4253397
$661.66
wayfair
Yard To Table Green City Roots Gardening Grow Food T-shirt
Yard To Table Green City Roots Gardening Grow Food T-shirt
$14.99
amazon
18 x 18 in. Trinas Potting Bench Art Print - Hong
18 x 18 in. Trinas Potting Bench Art Print - Hong
$112.44
walmart
Gymax Potting Table Bench Outdoor Indoor Work Station Garden Planting Wood Shelves
Gymax Potting Table Bench Outdoor Indoor Work Station Garden Planting Wood Shelves
$159.99
walmart
Outsunny 33.5 in. x 17 in. x 47.25 in. Black Potting Utility Garden Table with Built-In Dirt Bag and 5 Hanging Tool Hooks
Outsunny 33.5 in. x 17 in. x 47.25 in. Black Potting Utility Garden Table with Built-In Dirt Bag and 5 Hanging Tool Hooks
$99.01
homedepot
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor Garden Terrace Wooden Storage Cabinet Furniture Waterproof Tool Shed w/ Potted Plant Stool Outdoor Work Bench Table 38.5 Inches
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor Garden Terrace Wooden Storage Cabinet Furniture Waterproof Tool Shed w/ Potted Plant Stool Outdoor Work Bench Table 38.5 Inches
$209.99
wayfair
Threeman Products Premier Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0713-5-N
Threeman Products Premier Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 39.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0713-5-N
$1,459.99
wayfair
Peckham Fir Potting Bench
Peckham Fir Potting Bench
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wood Garden Potting Bench
Wood Garden Potting Bench
$149.49
overstock
Solid Wood Garden Work Table Potting Bench in Natural Finish
Solid Wood Garden Work Table Potting Bench in Natural Finish
$329.33
overstock
VegTrug Side Table
VegTrug Side Table
$84.95
gardener'ssupplycompany
Outdoor Grey Wood Potting Bench Expandable Top with Food Grade Plastic Sink - 39.25 inches L x 17.75 inches W x 55 inches H
Outdoor Grey Wood Potting Bench Expandable Top with Food Grade Plastic Sink - 39.25 inches L x 17.75 inches W x 55 inches H
$359.68
overstock
Outdoor Garden Wood Potting Bench Work Table with Sink in Light Oak Finish
Outdoor Garden Wood Potting Bench Work Table with Sink in Light Oak Finish
$370.91
overstock
Furinno FG17478 Tioman Outdoor Patio Furniture Hardwood Potting Bench, Natural
Furinno FG17478 Tioman Outdoor Patio Furniture Hardwood Potting Bench, Natural
$130.61
amazon
Outdoor Storage Solid Wood Cabinet Potting Bench with Hanging Lattice Trellis
Outdoor Storage Solid Wood Cabinet Potting Bench with Hanging Lattice Trellis
$395.33
walmart
Easyfashion Outdoor Potting Bench Table with Storage Shelf, Natural Wood
Easyfashion Outdoor Potting Bench Table with Storage Shelf, Natural Wood
$76.99
walmartusa
Foundstone™ Zooey Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 49.2 H x 39.8 W x 16.3 D in | Wayfair 5B29C4440953424281A84E2712E4E70A
Foundstone™ Zooey Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 49.2 H x 39.8 W x 16.3 D in | Wayfair 5B29C4440953424281A84E2712E4E70A
$349.99
wayfair
Outdoor Garden Wooden Potting Table Work Bench Station Planting - 30x14.6
Outdoor Garden Wooden Potting Table Work Bench Station Planting - 30x14.6
$157.49
overstock
East Urban Home Potting Bench & Topiaries II Metal in Brown/Green, Size 40.0 H x 26.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair PBR21-1PC3-40x26
East Urban Home Potting Bench & Topiaries II Metal in Brown/Green, Size 40.0 H x 26.0 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair PBR21-1PC3-40x26
$106.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Garden Fir Potting Bench
Arlmont & Co. Garden Fir Potting Bench
$173.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ANGELES HOME 30 in. W Wood Garden Work Station Potting Bench, Red brown
ANGELES HOME 30 in. W Wood Garden Work Station Potting Bench, Red brown
$221.54
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Galvanized Steel Potting Bench
Arlmont & Co. Galvanized Steel Potting Bench
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 49.6 H x 44.2 W x 18.3 D in | Wayfair 0FBF291E2ECA4A33A2A29262CD0C1888
Arlmont & Co. Fir Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 49.6 H x 44.2 W x 18.3 D in | Wayfair 0FBF291E2ECA4A33A2A29262CD0C1888
$279.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Migrati Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair B0A7A444B3604514B483BFB9A6012F5E
Arlmont & Co. Migrati Ultimate Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 64.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair B0A7A444B3604514B483BFB9A6012F5E
$1,003.33
wayfair
Rouidate Fir Potting Bench
Rouidate Fir Potting Bench
$313.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Kaius Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 41.5 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 0DEEDF583B954D2985FF5FDE05F60B57
Arlmont & Co. Kaius Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 41.5 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 0DEEDF583B954D2985FF5FDE05F60B57
$993.32
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Wilfred Premier Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 63.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair DA8D3F7645C24C7886126774EC863204
Arlmont & Co. Wilfred Premier Cedar Potting Bench Wood in Brown, Size 63.5 H x 60.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair DA8D3F7645C24C7886126774EC863204
$2,299.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Wooden Garden Potting Bench, Workstation Table W/Cabinet Drawer, Open Shelf - Natural in Brown | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Wooden Garden Potting Bench, Workstation Table W/Cabinet Drawer, Open Shelf - Natural in Brown | Wayfair
$479.99
wayfair
Potting Bench - All Things Cedar PB48
Potting Bench - All Things Cedar PB48
$382.99
totallyfurniture
Minerville Cedar Potting Bench
Minerville Cedar Potting Bench
$1,078.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Potting Tables
