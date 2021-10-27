Raised Garden Beds

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Pots & Planters
Raised Garden Beds
Raised Garden Beds
Share
Raised Garden Beds
Bolling 3 ft x 3 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
featured
Bolling 3 ft x 3 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Redwood Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPBC-121248B6E1905
featured
Best Redwood Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPBC-121248B6E1905
$769.99
($829.99
save 7%)
wayfair
Soderquist Metal Elevated Planter
featured
Soderquist Metal Elevated Planter
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Classic Traditional Durable Wood- Look Raised Outdoor Garden Bed Flower Planter Box, 4 Pieces 24 Inch in, 6" H x 24 W x 2" D Wood
Arlmont & Co. Classic Traditional Durable Wood- Look Raised Outdoor Garden Bed Flower Planter Box, 4 Pieces 24 Inch in, 6" H x 24 W x 2" D Wood
$141.99
wayfair
Boligee 8 ft x 8 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
Boligee 8 ft x 8 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
$599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. 48" Raised Garden Bed Planter For Flower Vegetables Patio- in White, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 48" Raised Garden Bed Planter For Flower Vegetables Patio- in White, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$206.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Outdoor Above Ground Garden Box For Growing Vegetables Flowers Herbs,Gardening, Whelping Pen & More in White Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Outdoor Above Ground Garden Box For Growing Vegetables Flowers Herbs,Gardening, Whelping Pen & More in White Wayfair
$259.99
wayfair
Abody 4' x 4' x 1' Garden Raised Bed w/ Strong Material, Planter Box for Vegetables, Flower, Great for Lawn, Yard - Grey
Abody 4' x 4' x 1' Garden Raised Bed w/ Strong Material, Planter Box for Vegetables, Flower, Great for Lawn, Yard - Grey
$161.99
walmart
Wood Raised Garden Bed, 100% Rot-Resistant Elevated Wood Planter Box Kit For Backyard, Patio, Balcony
Wood Raised Garden Bed, 100% Rot-Resistant Elevated Wood Planter Box Kit For Backyard, Patio, Balcony
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Azrian Fabric Raised Garden Bed Rectangle Breathable Planting Container Growth Bag
Azrian Fabric Raised Garden Bed Rectangle Breathable Planting Container Growth Bag
$11.39
walmart
Best Choice Products 4x3x1ft Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed for Vegetables, Flowers, Herbs, Plants - Dark Gray
Best Choice Products 4x3x1ft Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed for Vegetables, Flowers, Herbs, Plants - Dark Gray
$52.99
walmart
4-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed Plant Ladder Shelf, Save Space, Large Support, Simple Design, Multiple Scenes, Stable And Fashion
4-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed Plant Ladder Shelf, Save Space, Large Support, Simple Design, Multiple Scenes, Stable And Fashion
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Elevated Planter Box Wood For Vegetable Flower Herb, Size 20.0 H x 47.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Elevated Planter Box Wood For Vegetable Flower Herb, Size 20.0 H x 47.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$385.99
wayfair
Garden Raised Bed 157.4"x31.4"x31.8" galvanized Steel Silver
Garden Raised Bed 157.4"x31.4"x31.8" galvanized Steel Silver
$717.99
walmart
Garden Raised Bed 157.5"x31.5"x17.3" Galvanised Steel Silver
Garden Raised Bed 157.5"x31.5"x17.3" Galvanised Steel Silver
$236.58
walmart
Sarah-Jayne 9 ft x 4 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
Sarah-Jayne 9 ft x 4 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stearns Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
Stearns Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elevated Raised Garden Bed Kit Plastic, Planter Boxes Outdoor With Self-Watering Design And Legs, Planters For Vegetables Flowers Herbs (2 Planter Box
Elevated Raised Garden Bed Kit Plastic, Planter Boxes Outdoor With Self-Watering Design And Legs, Planters For Vegetables Flowers Herbs (2 Planter Box
$178.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abody 40" x 12" x 32" Metal Raised Garden Bed Planter Box - Dark Grey
Abody 40" x 12" x 32" Metal Raised Garden Bed Planter Box - Dark Grey
$120.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Stubbs Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Stubbs Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$81.99
wayfair
Buran 8 ft x 4 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
Buran 8 ft x 4 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Promotion Clearance 4Pcs Garden Planter Free Splicing Injection Planting Box Plastic Elevated Garden beds Outdoor Indoor Planting Box Container for Garden Patio Brown
Promotion Clearance 4Pcs Garden Planter Free Splicing Injection Planting Box Plastic Elevated Garden beds Outdoor Indoor Planting Box Container for Garden Patio Brown
$87.95
walmart
Lunenberg Wood Elevated Planter
Lunenberg Wood Elevated Planter
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wood Elevated Planter With Trellis
Wood Elevated Planter With Trellis
$152.99
wayfairnorthamerica
5 Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed Garden Elevated
5 Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed Garden Elevated
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Esai 7.5 ft x 3.5 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
Esai 7.5 ft x 3.5 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bolick Wood Elevated Planter
Bolick Wood Elevated Planter
$172.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Fereol 4 ft x 2 ft Fir Wood Raised Garden Bed Rattan in Brown, Size 27.5 H x 48.5 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Fereol 4 ft x 2 ft Fir Wood Raised Garden Bed Rattan in Brown, Size 27.5 H x 48.5 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair
$175.99
wayfair
All Things Cedar Western Red Cedar 4 ft x 2 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed Wood in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 47.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair RG48U-2
All Things Cedar Western Red Cedar 4 ft x 2 ft Wood Raised Garden Bed Wood in Brown, Size 11.0 H x 47.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair RG48U-2
$249.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Solid Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 46.7 W x 28.8 D in | Wayfair A5FC089319094A0FA03CA8C167529368
Arlmont & Co. Solid Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 46.7 W x 28.8 D in | Wayfair A5FC089319094A0FA03CA8C167529368
$174.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Cascading Water Drainage To Vegetables Herbs Flowers in Green, Size 48.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Cascading Water Drainage To Vegetables Herbs Flowers in Green, Size 48.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair
$256.99
wayfair
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Composite Elevated Planter Composite in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2514-2GD
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Composite Elevated Planter Composite in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 2514-2GD
$370.89
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 4 Ft Vertical Raised Garden Bed w/ 5 Tiers For Patio Balcony Flower Herb in Gray, Size 45.0 H x 22.5 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 4 Ft Vertical Raised Garden Bed w/ 5 Tiers For Patio Balcony Flower Herb in Gray, Size 45.0 H x 22.5 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
August Grove® Breckenridge Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 34.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair RVGB-UNF
August Grove® Breckenridge Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown/Green, Size 33.0 H x 34.0 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair RVGB-UNF
$259.99
wayfair
Algreen Valencia Planter, Square Taper Planter with Elevated Plant Shelf, 16-In. by 32-In. Height, Black
Algreen Valencia Planter, Square Taper Planter with Elevated Plant Shelf, 16-In. by 32-In. Height, Black
$119.40
($239.99
save 50%)
walmartusa
Fagan Wood Elevated Planter
Fagan Wood Elevated Planter
$295.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ANGGREK Garden Raised Bed Galvanized Steel 94.5"x31.5"x31.3" Gray
ANGGREK Garden Raised Bed Galvanized Steel 94.5"x31.5"x31.3" Gray
$460.96
walmart
Blairsburg Wood Elevated Planter
Blairsburg Wood Elevated Planter
$334.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modern Rustic Farmhouse Set of 4 Elevated Flower Vegetable Herb Grow Planter Box-Brown
Modern Rustic Farmhouse Set of 4 Elevated Flower Vegetable Herb Grow Planter Box-Brown
$179.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Pokorny Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 48.0 W x 23.25 D in | Wayfair 6E386C2352F3400BA8C8F33E1AAE31FE
Arlmont & Co. Pokorny Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 48.0 W x 23.25 D in | Wayfair 6E386C2352F3400BA8C8F33E1AAE31FE
$469.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Zainab 2 ft x 1 ft Plastic Raised Garden Plastic in Brown, Size 5.5 H x 24.0 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair B5328F9044A94F4ABAF7410EE596E1D1
Arlmont & Co. Zainab 2 ft x 1 ft Plastic Raised Garden Plastic in Brown, Size 5.5 H x 24.0 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair B5328F9044A94F4ABAF7410EE596E1D1
$72.99
wayfair
Feller 4-Piece Self Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Set
Feller 4-Piece Self Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Set
$158.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Jair 4 ft x 4 ft Plastic Raised Garden Bed Plastic in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.5 W x 48.5 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Jair 4 ft x 4 ft Plastic Raised Garden Bed Plastic in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 48.5 W x 48.5 D in | Wayfair
$192.99
wayfair
3-Tiers Wooden Raised Garden Bed With Wheels, Trellis, Back Storage Area, Easy Movable For Flowers, Herbs, Natural
3-Tiers Wooden Raised Garden Bed With Wheels, Trellis, Back Storage Area, Easy Movable For Flowers, Herbs, Natural
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Kobe Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CBD592B86E674C46834998888608A2C4
Arlmont & Co. Kobe Wood Elevated Planter Wood in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair CBD592B86E674C46834998888608A2C4
$169.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Dulcie Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown/Green, Size 32.0 H x 30.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 166CD280DECC4871AF54BB49553EBEDB
Arlmont & Co. Dulcie Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown/Green, Size 32.0 H x 30.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 166CD280DECC4871AF54BB49553EBEDB
$95.99
wayfair
100% Large Natural Fir Wood Raised Garden Bed
100% Large Natural Fir Wood Raised Garden Bed
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Kit Extra Height Elevated Planter Box Steel Large Vegetable Flower Bed K Metal in Gray | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raised Garden Bed Kit Extra Height Elevated Planter Box Steel Large Vegetable Flower Bed K Metal in Gray | Wayfair
$274.99
wayfair
30 ft x 32 ft Metal Raised Garden
30 ft x 32 ft Metal Raised Garden
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Classic Traditional Durable Wood- Look Raised Outdoor Garden Bed Flower Planter Box, 4 Pieces 24 Inch in, 6" H x 48" W x 1.5" D Wood
Arlmont & Co. Classic Traditional Durable Wood- Look Raised Outdoor Garden Bed Flower Planter Box, 4 Pieces 24 Inch in, 6" H x 48" W x 1.5" D Wood
$226.99
wayfair
AMONIDA Garden Raised Bed 157.4"x31.4"x31.8" galvanized Steel Silver
AMONIDA Garden Raised Bed 157.4"x31.4"x31.8" galvanized Steel Silver
$703.90
walmart
2 PCS Planter Box Plastic Raised Garden Bed Rectangle Flower Planter Box Portable Raised Vegetable Planter Box for Indoor Outdoor Patio Lawn Garden, Brown
2 PCS Planter Box Plastic Raised Garden Bed Rectangle Flower Planter Box Portable Raised Vegetable Planter Box for Indoor Outdoor Patio Lawn Garden, Brown
$57.79
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Hattaway Raised Garden Bed, Elevated Planter Box For Patio, Backyard in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Hattaway Raised Garden Bed, Elevated Planter Box For Patio, Backyard in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
Dulcimer Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
Dulcimer Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dumt Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
Dumt Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pickard 7.5 ft x 2.5 ft Galvanized Steel Raised Garden
Pickard 7.5 ft x 2.5 ft Galvanized Steel Raised Garden
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Raised Planter Box w/ Legs Outdoor Elevated Garden Bed, Size 35.4 H x 37.4 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair EF3FEE2BF458436E885EBB67AF723F83
Arlmont & Co. Raised Planter Box w/ Legs Outdoor Elevated Garden Bed, Size 35.4 H x 37.4 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair EF3FEE2BF458436E885EBB67AF723F83
$169.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Puck Box Kit W/8 Grids & Folding Tabletop Elevated Planter in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 48.5 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Puck Box Kit W/8 Grids & Folding Tabletop Elevated Planter in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 48.5 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair
$212.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Amundson Aluminum Elevated Planter Metal in White, Size 31.5 H x 39.3 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 81E869B552D5437B970E8F41767A240E
Arlmont & Co. Amundson Aluminum Elevated Planter Metal in White, Size 31.5 H x 39.3 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 81E869B552D5437B970E8F41767A240E
$166.99
wayfair
Burrell 4 ft x 3 ft Metal Raised Garden Bed
Burrell 4 ft x 3 ft Metal Raised Garden Bed
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Raised Garden Beds
