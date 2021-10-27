Outdoor Planter & Flower Boxes

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Pots & Planters
Flower Boxes
Outdoor Planter & Flower Boxes
Share
Outdoor Planter & Flower Boxes
Ridout 2 - Piece Glazed Terracotta Planter Box Set
featured
Ridout 2 - Piece Glazed Terracotta Planter Box Set
$1,829.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metro Collection P-906-GS Tall Box Planter in Greystone
featured
Metro Collection P-906-GS Tall Box Planter in Greystone
$914.99
appliancesconnection
Metro Collection P-905-FN Box Planter in Ferro Rustic Nuovo
featured
Metro Collection P-905-FN Box Planter in Ferro Rustic Nuovo
$749.99
appliancesconnection
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Metal in White/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-3032-PD-27
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Metal in White/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-3032-PD-27
$766.66
wayfair
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-2424-PD-2
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-2424-PD-2
$601.66
wayfair
Campania International I/O Series 6-Piece Glazed Terra Cotta Planter Box Set Clay & Terracotta in White/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in
Campania International I/O Series 6-Piece Glazed Terra Cotta Planter Box Set Clay & Terracotta in White/Brown, Size 6.0 H x 5.75 W x 5.75 D in
$351.66
wayfair
Campania International Sandal Fiber Clay Composite Planter Box Fiberglass in Gray, Size 35.5 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 94-807-10301
Campania International Sandal Fiber Clay Composite Planter Box Fiberglass in Gray, Size 35.5 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 94-807-10301
$701.66
wayfair
Carevas Corner Trellis Planter Orange 15.7"x15.7"x59.1" Solid Firwood
Carevas Corner Trellis Planter Orange 15.7"x15.7"x59.1" Solid Firwood
$141.60
walmart
Wood Planter Box, 5 Inch Square, (Set of 4) (Whitewash)
Wood Planter Box, 5 Inch Square, (Set of 4) (Whitewash)
$34.95
walmart
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 8C62D03B39BB4670A39D4B6376CAA9E9
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Metal in Brown, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 8C62D03B39BB4670A39D4B6376CAA9E9
$2,399.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Lombards Cabbage Planter Box Metal in Green, Size 7.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F913F4308DC84681B0EE00B0C2D769CD
Charlton Home® Lombards Cabbage Planter Box Metal in Green, Size 7.75 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F913F4308DC84681B0EE00B0C2D769CD
$29.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Composite in White/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-4836-PD-25
Canora Grey Feliciano Composite Planter Box Composite in White/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1SQS-4836-PD-25
$1,061.66
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ WICKER BOX PLANTERS WHITE Rattan in Pink, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7B0D1ECAB0264440BBC160FEDF7C504A
Bay Isle Home™ WICKER BOX PLANTERS WHITE Rattan in Pink, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 7B0D1ECAB0264440BBC160FEDF7C504A
$136.98
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 21.0 H x 60.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-602821-PD-18-Rosewood
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 21.0 H x 60.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-602821-PD-18-Rosewood
$834.59
wayfair
Farmhouse Metal Wall Planter | Wall Vase Box Country Hanging Rustic Wall Decor Pot With Hooks For Plants Flower Home Decoration
Farmhouse Metal Wall Planter | Wall Vase Box Country Hanging Rustic Wall Decor Pot With Hooks For Plants Flower Home Decoration
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 104DBC9AD548446CA4ED2B56FF5849AB
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 104DBC9AD548446CA4ED2B56FF5849AB
$1,689.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 16.0 H x 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-361516-PD-18 -Rosewood
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 16.0 H x 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-361516-PD-18 -Rosewood
$454.59
wayfair
Campania International 2 - Piece Steel Planter Box Set Metal in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 6990-9602
Campania International 2 - Piece Steel Planter Box Set Metal in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 6990-9602
$1,829.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair F6135CB4B96F489296D1792DA3DB09E9
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair F6135CB4B96F489296D1792DA3DB09E9
$1,689.99
wayfair
Metro Collection P-905-GS Box Planter in Greystone
Metro Collection P-905-GS Box Planter in Greystone
$749.99
appliancesconnection
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Metal in Green, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 91950135C1CA4046BF16CD6E334E4927
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Metal in Green, Size 40.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 91950135C1CA4046BF16CD6E334E4927
$2,399.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Shorehamby Galvanized Steel Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 59.1 H x 102.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 14AB754F48254700A280A1A5250F8B3F
Arlmont & Co. Shorehamby Galvanized Steel Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 59.1 H x 102.4 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 14AB754F48254700A280A1A5250F8B3F
$173.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Oakdene Wood Planter Box Wood in Brown, Size 7.75 H x 20.75 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair DAD1A961D36540BF989291FF81CB4A46
Breakwater Bay Oakdene Wood Planter Box Wood in Brown, Size 7.75 H x 20.75 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair DAD1A961D36540BF989291FF81CB4A46
$70.99
wayfair
Campania International Chenes Brut Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Brown, Size 33.5 H x 22.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair P-752-TR
Campania International Chenes Brut Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Brown, Size 33.5 H x 22.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair P-752-TR
$1,069.99
wayfair
Chenes Brut Collection P-749-LA Large Box Planter in Lead Antique
Chenes Brut Collection P-749-LA Large Box Planter in Lead Antique
$1,169.99
appliancesconnection
Charlton Home® Danaher Self Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Black, Size 19.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Danaher Self Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Black, Size 19.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$112.99
wayfair
Lumberton Glass Planter Box
Lumberton Glass Planter Box
$139.11
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 7AA0D2301CE84BDCAE366FAF4B01E79E
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 7AA0D2301CE84BDCAE366FAF4B01E79E
$1,339.99
wayfair
57314CH Veranda Deck Box Planter, 14", Chocolate, 3 gallon planter with length and width of 17.99 inch By Bloem
57314CH Veranda Deck Box Planter, 14", Chocolate, 3 gallon planter with length and width of 17.99 inch By Bloem
$30.97
walmart
Brayden Studio® Rayburn Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 5AAC0C8C982045EDA2FC95C35367B021
Brayden Studio® Rayburn Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 5AAC0C8C982045EDA2FC95C35367B021
$1,049.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Soft Cut Flower Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover Velvet, Size 120.0 H x 88.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4AEA68AFEE934D49927EA700D9D0EEAD
Darby Home Co Soft Cut Flower Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover Velvet, Size 120.0 H x 88.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 4AEA68AFEE934D49927EA700D9D0EEAD
$114.89
wayfair
Hanging Basket Wall Trough & Wall Basket Planter Manger Coco Liners Containers
Hanging Basket Wall Trough & Wall Basket Planter Manger Coco Liners Containers
$13.41
walmart
Darby Home Co Orleans Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Gray, Size 20.25 H x 46.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair DRBH1993 43896760
Darby Home Co Orleans Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Gray, Size 20.25 H x 46.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair DRBH1993 43896760
$1,039.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Marin Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Gray/Blue, Size 24.75 H x 28.5 W x 28.5 D in | Wayfair DRBH1988 43896679
Darby Home Co Marin Cast Stone Planter Box Concrete in Gray/Blue, Size 24.75 H x 28.5 W x 28.5 D in | Wayfair DRBH1988 43896679
$1,049.99
wayfair
Dilwe Corner Trellis Planter Orange 15.7"x15.7"x59.1" Solid Firwood
Dilwe Corner Trellis Planter Orange 15.7"x15.7"x59.1" Solid Firwood
$153.93
walmart
Cotton+Steel Safari Flower Box Coral , Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Cotton+Steel Safari Flower Box Coral , Quilting Fabric by the Yard
$11.94
amazon
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 87C8ED2D6011407196AF4C38F38E079E
Canora Grey Malinda Concrete Planter Box Concrete in White/Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 87C8ED2D6011407196AF4C38F38E079E
$1,689.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ WICKER BOX PLANTERS WHITE Rattan in Green, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 76E631DF099B47048D49B1D9CB58A395
Bay Isle Home™ WICKER BOX PLANTERS WHITE Rattan in Green, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 76E631DF099B47048D49B1D9CB58A395
$138.24
wayfair
10 Gallon Potato Grow Bags Planter Box Vegetable Grow Bag Breathable Nonwoven Fabric Garden Growing Bag With Handles Access Flap For Potato Tomato Carrot Strawberry Fruits Flower 14 X 16 Inc
10 Gallon Potato Grow Bags Planter Box Vegetable Grow Bag Breathable Nonwoven Fabric Garden Growing Bag With Handles Access Flap For Potato Tomato Carrot Strawberry Fruits Flower 14 X 16 Inc
$19.47
walmart
Chenes Brut Collection P-751-NA Box Planter in Natural
Chenes Brut Collection P-751-NA Box Planter in Natural
$1,009.99
appliancesconnection
Bulepople Seed Sprout Tray Growing Planter Sprout Box Permanent Hydroponics Seed Germinati
Bulepople Seed Sprout Tray Growing Planter Sprout Box Permanent Hydroponics Seed Germinati
$11.99
walmart
17 Stories Cy Concrete Planter Box Concrete in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair C75CA43D5EB44208AB1E9B1D53C9FD73
17 Stories Cy Concrete Planter Box Concrete in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair C75CA43D5EB44208AB1E9B1D53C9FD73
$1,589.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Metal in Blue, Size 16.0 H x 48.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481416-PD-38
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Metal in Blue, Size 16.0 H x 48.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481416-PD-38
$557.59
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 21.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-722421-PD-18-Rosewood
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite, Size 21.0 H x 72.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-722421-PD-18-Rosewood
$954.59
wayfair
2 Pcs Cement Planter Box - 3" Square - 8'6" x 13'
2 Pcs Cement Planter Box - 3" Square - 8'6" x 13'
$25.99
overstock
Campania International Bardo Fiberclay Composite Planter Box Fiberglass in Red, Size 21.5 H x 21.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 94-650-1800
Campania International Bardo Fiberclay Composite Planter Box Fiberglass in Red, Size 21.5 H x 21.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 94-650-1800
$534.99
wayfair
Flower Pots For Plants 17 Inch Rectangle Self Watering Planter Indoor Outdoor, Succulent Pots, Windowsill Planter Box
Flower Pots For Plants 17 Inch Rectangle Self Watering Planter Indoor Outdoor, Succulent Pots, Windowsill Planter Box
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 Green Natural Moss Rustic Round with Ribbons and Hearts Planter Boxes Centerpieces
3 Green Natural Moss Rustic Round with Ribbons and Hearts Planter Boxes Centerpieces
$34.92
walmart
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
$65.79
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray/Brown, Size 21.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481221-PD-24
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray/Brown, Size 21.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481221-PD-24
$582.09
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis in Brown, Size 34.84 H x 23.62 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair EDEF682A91BB485B9640CFE3A4945849
Arlmont & Co. Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis in Brown, Size 34.84 H x 23.62 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair EDEF682A91BB485B9640CFE3A4945849
$101.99
wayfair
The WW61 5-FT Wishing Well Planter Box in Wood
The WW61 5-FT Wishing Well Planter Box in Wood
$297.99
appliancesconnection
ASHLUXE Eryk Aluminium Planter Box
ASHLUXE Eryk Aluminium Planter Box
$322.96
walmart
ACHLA DESIGNS 35.25 in. W Nantucket Blue Large Galvanized Steel Flower Box Planter
ACHLA DESIGNS 35.25 in. W Nantucket Blue Large Galvanized Steel Flower Box Planter
$79.97
homedepot
Grubb 3-Piece Resin Planter Box Set
Grubb 3-Piece Resin Planter Box Set
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wall-Hung Metal Planter Box
Wall-Hung Metal Planter Box
$25.23
theapollobox
Arlmont & Co. Digby Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 17.7 H x 39.4 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 8970818644E24F99B363ECAF1AFA297D
Arlmont & Co. Digby Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 17.7 H x 39.4 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 8970818644E24F99B363ECAF1AFA297D
$55.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$131.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Red/White, Size 16.0 H x 72.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-721516-PD-20
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Red/White, Size 16.0 H x 72.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-721516-PD-20
$647.59
wayfair
2 X 16" Waterwell Self-Watering Bamboo Fiber Trough Planter White
2 X 16" Waterwell Self-Watering Bamboo Fiber Trough Planter White
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
