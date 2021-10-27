Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Saws
Saws
Share
Saws
Hand Saw For Woodworkers Carpenter 360mm ABS DIY Woodworking 45 Degree Angle Slot Type
featured
Hand Saw For Woodworkers Carpenter 360mm ABS DIY Woodworking 45 Degree Angle Slot Type
$51.83
walmart
Octpeak Plastic Mitre Box Pruning Saw Wood Cutting Hand Saw Hardware Tool 14inch with Clamp, Wood Saw Mitre Box
featured
Octpeak Plastic Mitre Box Pruning Saw Wood Cutting Hand Saw Hardware Tool 14inch with Clamp, Wood Saw Mitre Box
$18.89
walmart
Muddy Folding Handsaws Combo
featured
Muddy Folding Handsaws Combo
$12.97
walmartusa
DAILY GOLF TOOLS Hand Saw Angle Slotted Design 360mm DIY Woodworking 90 Degree Cutting ABS For Woodworkers Carpenter
DAILY GOLF TOOLS Hand Saw Angle Slotted Design 360mm DIY Woodworking 90 Degree Cutting ABS For Woodworkers Carpenter
$35.31
walmart
1pcs Saw File Hand Saw For Sharpen And Straighten The Wooden File Hand Tool
1pcs Saw File Hand Saw For Sharpen And Straighten The Wooden File Hand Tool
$14.98
walmart
Corona RazorTOOTH Handsaw Folding Pruning Saw - 10 Inch
Corona RazorTOOTH Handsaw Folding Pruning Saw - 10 Inch
$21.98
($31.35
save 30%)
walmartusa
Fiskars 7" Folding Steel Saw with Non-Slip Grip, 1pc, Handsaw
Fiskars 7" Folding Steel Saw with Non-Slip Grip, 1pc, Handsaw
$15.24
walmartusa
FTVOGUE Handsaw Zinc Alloy & Copper Alloy Saw Set Tool Saw Set Pliers Woodwork Hand Tools Sawset Puller DIY Accessories
FTVOGUE Handsaw Zinc Alloy & Copper Alloy Saw Set Tool Saw Set Pliers Woodwork Hand Tools Sawset Puller DIY Accessories
$39.64
walmart
20' UNIVERSAL HAND SAW 1773466
20' UNIVERSAL HAND SAW 1773466
$23.36
newegg
Stanley Hand Tools 15-087 20" 9 TPI SharpTooth Hand Saw
Stanley Hand Tools 15-087 20" 9 TPI SharpTooth Hand Saw
$37.99
overstock
Notch Legacy 13 in. Hand Saw and Scabbard
Notch Legacy 13 in. Hand Saw and Scabbard
$49.99
homedepot
550W Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Wood Cutter
550W Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Wood Cutter
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Prof-H Leath Holsterpruners/Fold. Saws, Bahco North America, EACH, EA, Strong nat
Prof-H Leath Holsterpruners/Fold. Saws, Bahco North America, EACH, EA, Strong nat
$44.48
newegg
(6)-Stanley 15-1/2' Long With 10' 12PPI Blade Wood Handle Mini Hand Saw 20-221
(6)-Stanley 15-1/2' Long With 10' 12PPI Blade Wood Handle Mini Hand Saw 20-221
$144.34
newegg
akim 13.5" Mini One Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Metal in Green, Size 4.5 H x 13.5 W x 6.4 D in | Wayfair HUDI07ZSY210413601A2
akim 13.5" Mini One Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Metal in Green, Size 4.5 H x 13.5 W x 6.4 D in | Wayfair HUDI07ZSY210413601A2
$88.99
wayfair
Mini Electric Chainsaw 4" Cordless Wood Cutter One-Hand Saw With 2Pcs Battery
Mini Electric Chainsaw 4" Cordless Wood Cutter One-Hand Saw With 2Pcs Battery
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Wood Cutter Cordless
Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Wood Cutter Cordless
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Camillus Camtrax 12 in. Glass Filled Nylon Handle 3-in-1 Hatchet, Folding Saw and Hammer with Molded Sheath
Camillus Camtrax 12 in. Glass Filled Nylon Handle 3-in-1 Hatchet, Folding Saw and Hammer with Molded Sheath
$44.46
homedepot
STANLEY 20-526 15-Inch Sharptooth Hand Saw
STANLEY 20-526 15-Inch Sharptooth Hand Saw
$20.12
($21.45
save 6%)
walmartusa
Stanley Hand Tools 20-526 15" 12 TPI SharpTooth Hand Saw
Stanley Hand Tools 20-526 15" 12 TPI SharpTooth Hand Saw
$27.07
($28.99
save 7%)
overstock
Silky POCKETBOY 7 in. Medium Teeth Folding Saw
Silky POCKETBOY 7 in. Medium Teeth Folding Saw
$41.99
homedepot
Nicholson 24 in. Hand Saw with Plastic Handle
Nicholson 24 in. Hand Saw with Plastic Handle
$24.47
homedepot
BARNEL USA 12 in. Straight Landscape Pruning Hand Saw with Sheath
BARNEL USA 12 in. Straight Landscape Pruning Hand Saw with Sheath
$44.40
homedepot
Silky Katanaboy 20 in. Folding Saw
Silky Katanaboy 20 in. Folding Saw
$219.99
homedepot
Advertisement
Willstar Folding Hand Saw Garden Hand Pruner Branch Cutter Tree Pruning Folding Saw Portable Cutting Trimming Tool
Willstar Folding Hand Saw Garden Hand Pruner Branch Cutter Tree Pruning Folding Saw Portable Cutting Trimming Tool
$10.09
walmart
Konnig Professional Heavy Duty Pruning Saw, Comfort Handle with Saw Blade Enclosure - Full-stroke Hand Saw with FREE Garden Gloves
Konnig Professional Heavy Duty Pruning Saw, Comfort Handle with Saw Blade Enclosure - Full-stroke Hand Saw with FREE Garden Gloves
$24.99
walmart
Tomshine Adjustable Saw Frame Handsaw U-Shape Saw Bow Cutting Tool for Woodworking Handcraft Jewelry Making DIY Project 300mm Total Length
Tomshine Adjustable Saw Frame Handsaw U-Shape Saw Bow Cutting Tool for Woodworking Handcraft Jewelry Making DIY Project 300mm Total Length
$18.99
walmart
(1)-Vaughan 8' 17 TPI Pull Hand Saw BS240P
(1)-Vaughan 8' 17 TPI Pull Hand Saw BS240P
$48.30
newegg
BARNEL USA Compact Folding Saw and Hatchet Combo Pack, Yellow
BARNEL USA Compact Folding Saw and Hatchet Combo Pack, Yellow
$41.65
homedepot
Beacon Garden Products Gardening Tools bl/green - Foldable Hand Saw
Beacon Garden Products Gardening Tools bl/green - Foldable Hand Saw
$9.99
($12.99
save 23%)
zulily
18" Professional Milled Teeth Pvc/Abs Handsaw Heavy Duty Aluminum Hand Only One
18" Professional Milled Teeth Pvc/Abs Handsaw Heavy Duty Aluminum Hand Only One
$47.59
walmart
4pcs Plastic Push Sticks Woodworking Safety Pushers Table Saw Accessories Hand Saw Woodworking Safety Sticks (Orange)
4pcs Plastic Push Sticks Woodworking Safety Pushers Table Saw Accessories Hand Saw Woodworking Safety Sticks (Orange)
$22.22
walmart
Silky BIGBOY 15 in. Folding Saw Sheath
Silky BIGBOY 15 in. Folding Saw Sheath
$36.99
homedepot
WFX Utility™ 550W Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Metal, Size 13.0 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair B3374C2B1765421681A2B1FBA255CA8C
WFX Utility™ 550W Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Metal, Size 13.0 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair B3374C2B1765421681A2B1FBA255CA8C
$59.99
wayfair
okwish Diamond-Shaped Sickle Sawing Files Fine-Tooth Grinding Rasp For Deburring Shaping Grinding Hand Saw Hand Tools
okwish Diamond-Shaped Sickle Sawing Files Fine-Tooth Grinding Rasp For Deburring Shaping Grinding Hand Saw Hand Tools
$10.61
walmart
Folding Saw, 21' Serrated Blade, Weighs 16 ounces, Aluminum Frame
Folding Saw, 21' Serrated Blade, Weighs 16 ounces, Aluminum Frame
$55.99
newegg
Advertisement
BARNEL USA 12-1/2 in. Curved Blade Landscaping and Arborist Hand Saw
BARNEL USA 12-1/2 in. Curved Blade Landscaping and Arborist Hand Saw
$39.89
homedepot
Saw Setting Plier Zinc Alloy Copper Alloy Solid High-Strength Saw Set Tool Durable Portable Handsaw Set Plier Woodworking Hand Tool
Saw Setting Plier Zinc Alloy Copper Alloy Solid High-Strength Saw Set Tool Durable Portable Handsaw Set Plier Woodworking Hand Tool
$16.99
walmart
Jorgensen 15-in Coarse Cut Hand Saw | 70600
Jorgensen 15-in Coarse Cut Hand Saw | 70600
$9.47
lowes
Lenox 18 in. Carbon Steel Plastic Pipe Hand Saw 10 TPI
Lenox 18 in. Carbon Steel Plastic Pipe Hand Saw 10 TPI
$24.41
($27.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
LYUMO Antiâ€‘Slip Saw,10inch Portable Manual Hand Saw Antiâ€‘Slip Antiâ€‘Rust Woodworking Saw Hand Tool,Saw Hand Tool
LYUMO Antiâ€‘Slip Saw,10inch Portable Manual Hand Saw Antiâ€‘Slip Antiâ€‘Rust Woodworking Saw Hand Tool,Saw Hand Tool
$14.85
walmart
1712193 R Pruning Saw WRugged 10quot Sk5 Blades Folding Hand Saw For Tree Pruning Hunting Camping Hand Held Design And Non Slip Ergonomics Handle
1712193 R Pruning Saw WRugged 10quot Sk5 Blades Folding Hand Saw For Tree Pruning Hunting Camping Hand Held Design And Non Slip Ergonomics Handle
$12.06
newegg
STANLEY 20-531 12-Inch Hand Saw
STANLEY 20-531 12-Inch Hand Saw
$35.06
walmartusa
4pcs Plastic Push Sticks Woodworking Safety Pushers Table Saw Accessories Hand Saw Woodworking Safety Sticks (Red)
4pcs Plastic Push Sticks Woodworking Safety Pushers Table Saw Accessories Hand Saw Woodworking Safety Sticks (Red)
$31.99
walmart
Kobalt 3-in-1 Folding Saw with Pouch 8-in Cross-cutting Tooth Saw | 64994
Kobalt 3-in-1 Folding Saw with Pouch 8-in Cross-cutting Tooth Saw | 64994
$14.98
lowes
WFX Utility™ 550W 21V Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw, Size 14.9 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair 3C5C0BA905C44666A2E08696D887E9DF
WFX Utility™ 550W 21V Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw, Size 14.9 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair 3C5C0BA905C44666A2E08696D887E9DF
$49.99
wayfair
Topman 13 Inch Curved Blade Pruning Handsaw
Topman 13 Inch Curved Blade Pruning Handsaw
$43.50
walmart
ZENPORT INDUSTRIES Folding Saw with Steel Handle, 10.5-Inch Tri-Edge Blade
ZENPORT INDUSTRIES Folding Saw with Steel Handle, 10.5-Inch Tri-Edge Blade
$33.62
homedepot
Advertisement
Silky TSURUGI 8 in. Curved Medium Teeth Hand Saw
Silky TSURUGI 8 in. Curved Medium Teeth Hand Saw
$81.99
homedepot
INTSUPERMAI 26 Feet Length Tree Pole Pruner Tree Saw Garden Tools Hand Saws Tree Branch Trimmer Cutter Loppers
INTSUPERMAI 26 Feet Length Tree Pole Pruner Tree Saw Garden Tools Hand Saws Tree Branch Trimmer Cutter Loppers
$89.00
walmart
(2)-Stanley 15' Long X 9 PPI Blade SharpTooth Short Cut Hand Saw 15-334
(2)-Stanley 15' Long X 9 PPI Blade SharpTooth Short Cut Hand Saw 15-334
$66.91
newegg
WFX Utility™ 550W 21V Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw, Size 14.9 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair 36F41706B91D44B79B899A2736006529
WFX Utility™ 550W 21V Mini One-Hand Saw Woodworking Electric Chain Saw, Size 14.9 H x 4.3 W x 2.9 D in | Wayfair 36F41706B91D44B79B899A2736006529
$64.99
wayfair
Jameson Pole2Hand Saw 16 in. Barracuda Tri-Cut Pruning Saw
Jameson Pole2Hand Saw 16 in. Barracuda Tri-Cut Pruning Saw
$69.90
homedepot
Maarten Lightweight Multitool Pliers Set ,11 in 1 Suspension Multi-Plier with Spring-Action Pliers Folding Saw, Wire Cutter, and Nylon Sheath Stainless Steel Portable Pocket Keychain Multi tool
Maarten Lightweight Multitool Pliers Set ,11 in 1 Suspension Multi-Plier with Spring-Action Pliers Folding Saw, Wire Cutter, and Nylon Sheath Stainless Steel Portable Pocket Keychain Multi tool
$29.40
walmart
Stanley Hand Tools 20in. SharpTooth Hand Saw 20-527
Stanley Hand Tools 20in. SharpTooth Hand Saw 20-527
$54.48
newegg
Silky Saw 121-24 GOMBOY 9.5 in. Medium Tooth Folding Hand Saw
Silky Saw 121-24 GOMBOY 9.5 in. Medium Tooth Folding Hand Saw
$51.99
newegg
Silky New F-180 7 in. Folding Saw in Orange and Black
Silky New F-180 7 in. Folding Saw in Orange and Black
$34.95
homedepot
Stanley 15 in. FatMax Hand Saw with Wood Handle
Stanley 15 in. FatMax Hand Saw with Wood Handle
$19.17
homedepot
DeWalt 15 in. Carbon Steel Hand Saw 8 TPI
DeWalt 15 in. Carbon Steel Hand Saw 8 TPI
$30.07
($46.99
save 36%)
walmartusa
Irwin Universal Short Handsaw
Irwin Universal Short Handsaw
$17.39
blainfarm&fleet
Load More
Saws
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.