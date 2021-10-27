Lawn Mowers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Power Equipment
Lawn Mowers
Lawn Mowers
Share
Lawn Mowers
10x20 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank - 7 Gallon - Tractor Pull Set Up
featured
10x20 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank - 7 Gallon - Tractor Pull Set Up
$248.00
walmart
Meterk Cordless String Trimmer Grass Brush Cutter Outdoor Lawn Mower Trimmer Cutting Grass Eater Tool Heavy Duty Telescopic String Trimmer with
featured
Meterk Cordless String Trimmer Grass Brush Cutter Outdoor Lawn Mower Trimmer Cutting Grass Eater Tool Heavy Duty Telescopic String Trimmer with
$109.13
walmart
40V 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2X4Ah Batteries,Charger Include
featured
40V 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2X4Ah Batteries,Charger Include
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Earthwise 14" Reel Mower
Earthwise 14" Reel Mower
$109.99
overstock
10x16 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank 5 Gal - Tractor Pull Set Up
10x16 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank 5 Gal - Tractor Pull Set Up
$248.00
walmart
ankishi Lawn Mower Straps Environmentally Friendly High End Straps
ankishi Lawn Mower Straps Environmentally Friendly High End Straps
$57.08
walmart
Black Max 21-Inch 150cc Self-Propelled Gas Mower with Briggs & Stratton Engine
Black Max 21-Inch 150cc Self-Propelled Gas Mower with Briggs & Stratton Engine
$398.00
walmartusa
Briggs & Stratton Genuine 845329 CARBURETOR Lawnmower
Briggs & Stratton Genuine 845329 CARBURETOR Lawnmower
$354.84
walmart
Erommy Gas Lawn Mower 4-Cycle 173cc OHV 21-Inch Trimming Mower 4-in-1 Rear Wheel Drive Trimmer with 16 Gal Grass Box,8 Adjustable Mower Heights, Adjustable & Foldable Handlebars
Erommy Gas Lawn Mower 4-Cycle 173cc OHV 21-Inch Trimming Mower 4-in-1 Rear Wheel Drive Trimmer with 16 Gal Grass Box,8 Adjustable Mower Heights, Adjustable & Foldable Handlebars
$359.99
walmart
Fiskars 18-in 4 Reel Lawn Mower | 362050-4003
Fiskars 18-in 4 Reel Lawn Mower | 362050-4003
$199.00
lowes
Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 20" Brushless Push Mower with (2) 4Ah USB Batteries and 4A Dual Port Charger + Free 24V Brushless Drill / Driver, 1313802
Greenworks 48V (2 x 24V) 20" Brushless Push Mower with (2) 4Ah USB Batteries and 4A Dual Port Charger + Free 24V Brushless Drill / Driver, 1313802
$349.99
($499.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Cordless (2-in-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included MO40B410 & 40V (185 MPH) Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower / Vacuum
Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Cordless (2-in-1) Push Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included MO40B410 & 40V (185 MPH) Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower / Vacuum
$605.78
($728.99
save 17%)
amazon
Advertisement
Jiqitu 161Cc 20-Inch Gas Powered Lawn Mower in Black, Size 43.3 H x 21.65 D in | Wayfair I01WSZ210331344
Jiqitu 161Cc 20-Inch Gas Powered Lawn Mower in Black, Size 43.3 H x 21.65 D in | Wayfair I01WSZ210331344
$719.99
wayfair
Greenworks 10 Amp 16-inch Corded Electric Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower, 25142
Greenworks 10 Amp 16-inch Corded Electric Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower, 25142
$133.48
($149.00
save 10%)
walmartusa
Scotts 14 in. 5-Blade Manual Walk Behind Reel Mower
Scotts 14 in. 5-Blade Manual Walk Behind Reel Mower
$117.41
walmart
Sun Joe iON100V-21LM-CT Lithium-iON Cordless Self Propelled Lawn Mower , 100 Volt , Core Tool Only (No Battery + Charger)
Sun Joe iON100V-21LM-CT Lithium-iON Cordless Self Propelled Lawn Mower , 100 Volt , Core Tool Only (No Battery + Charger)
$499.00
($9,999.00
save -5444%)
walmartusa
Scotts 20 Volt 16" Cordless Electric Mower, 4.0Ah
Scotts 20 Volt 16" Cordless Electric Mower, 4.0Ah
$259.99
overstock
XIAOSHU 40v 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2x4ah Batteries w/ Charger Included, Size 15.0 H x 16.0 W x 56.2 D in | Wayfair
XIAOSHU 40v 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2x4ah Batteries w/ Charger Included, Size 15.0 H x 16.0 W x 56.2 D in | Wayfair
$399.99
wayfair
Seefaaty 40v 16 Inch Cordless Lithium Battery Rechargeable Mower in Black, Size 18.12 H x 28.37 W x 16.94 D in | Wayfair I02WSZ210318343mmo20717
Seefaaty 40v 16 Inch Cordless Lithium Battery Rechargeable Mower in Black, Size 18.12 H x 28.37 W x 16.94 D in | Wayfair I02WSZ210318343mmo20717
$486.75
wayfair
YARDMAX YG1650 - 21" 3-in-1 Gas-Powered Push Mower 170cc
YARDMAX YG1650 - 21" 3-in-1 Gas-Powered Push Mower 170cc
$214.12
($219.00
save 2%)
walmartusa
TIMMIS 40V 16 Inch Cordless Twin F-orce Lawn Mower, 2x2Ah Batteriesï¼ŒCharger Include
TIMMIS 40V 16 Inch Cordless Twin F-orce Lawn Mower, 2x2Ah Batteriesï¼ŒCharger Include
$384.89
walmart
HART 40-Volt 20" Brushless Push Mower with 40-Volt Turbo Fan Blower (2-Tool)
HART 40-Volt 20" Brushless Push Mower with 40-Volt Turbo Fan Blower (2-Tool)
$328.99
walmartusa
Petrol Garden Brush Bush Cutter 52cc Grass Trimmer Strimmer Lawn Mower
Petrol Garden Brush Bush Cutter 52cc Grass Trimmer Strimmer Lawn Mower
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Greenworks 24V 13" Cordless Walk Behind Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah USB Battery and Charger Included 2524702
Greenworks 24V 13" Cordless Walk Behind Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah USB Battery and Charger Included 2524702
$188.99
($199.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
WORX WG719 13 Amp 20" Electric Lawn Mower
WORX WG719 13 Amp 20" Electric Lawn Mower
$410.52
walmart
Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 20-inch Brushless Walk Behind Push Mower with (2) 4Ah USB Batteries and Dual Port Charger, 2532602
Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 20-inch Brushless Walk Behind Push Mower with (2) 4Ah USB Batteries and Dual Port Charger, 2532602
$449.99
walmartusa
Great States 204-14 Hand Reel 14 Inch Push Lawn Mower
Great States 204-14 Hand Reel 14 Inch Push Lawn Mower
$111.30
walmart
Craftsman 7014454 21 in. 140 cc 11A-A2SD791 Gas Lawn Mower
Craftsman 7014454 21 in. 140 cc 11A-A2SD791 Gas Lawn Mower
$317.78
walmart
GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower
GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower
$267.88
sam'sclub
Sun Joe MJ400E Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower, 13-inch, 12-Amp
Sun Joe MJ400E Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower, 13-inch, 12-Amp
$88.13
($99.00
save 11%)
walmartusa
TRACTOR Red 1 Quart URETHANE BASECOAT Car Auto Body Paint
TRACTOR Red 1 Quart URETHANE BASECOAT Car Auto Body Paint
$109.96
walmart
Sun Joe MJ403E Electric Lawn Mower + Mulcher, 17 inch, 13 Amp, 7-position
Sun Joe MJ403E Electric Lawn Mower + Mulcher, 17 inch, 13 Amp, 7-position
$139.99
($159.00
save 12%)
walmartusa
Sun Joe 14" Electric Lawn Mower Green
Sun Joe 14" Electric Lawn Mower Green
$139.99
buybuybaby
Pulsar 21” Gasoline Powered Lawn Mower with 7 Position Height Adjustment
Pulsar 21” Gasoline Powered Lawn Mower with 7 Position Height Adjustment
$297.25
($493.50
save 40%)
walmartusa
Ryobi 16 in. ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower Two 4.0Ah Batteries/Charger Included
Ryobi 16 in. ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower Two 4.0Ah Batteries/Charger Included
$518.88
walmart
Troy-Bilt 11A-B0SD766 21 in. 140 cc Gas Lawn Mower - Case Of: 1;
Troy-Bilt 11A-B0SD766 21 in. 140 cc Gas Lawn Mower - Case Of: 1;
$417.32
newegg
Advertisement
MABOTO Cordless String Trimmer Grass Brush Cutter Outdoor Lawn Mower Trimmer Cutting Grass Eater Tool Heavy Duty Telescopic String Trimmer with
MABOTO Cordless String Trimmer Grass Brush Cutter Outdoor Lawn Mower Trimmer Cutting Grass Eater Tool Heavy Duty Telescopic String Trimmer with
$145.98
walmart
Husqvarna 580365301 8" Wheel HU675 HU700 HU725 HU775 HU800 AWD Series Lawn Mower
Husqvarna 580365301 8" Wheel HU675 HU700 HU725 HU775 HU800 AWD Series Lawn Mower
$64.39
walmart
Cordless Lawn Mower, 16-Inch 40V Brushless Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery, 98% Clean Cutting Rate, 10.5Gal Grass Box
Cordless Lawn Mower, 16-Inch 40V Brushless Lawn Mower, 4.0Ah Battery, 98% Clean Cutting Rate, 10.5Gal Grass Box
$604.49
overstock
Gardening Tools
Gardening Tools
$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica
8x16 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank 3.25 Gal - Tractor Pull Set Up
8x16 Center Fill Round Spun Aluminum Gas Tank 3.25 Gal - Tractor Pull Set Up
$238.00
walmart
BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Lawn Mower, String Trimmer and Edger, 12-Inch (MTC220)
BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Lawn Mower, String Trimmer and Edger, 12-Inch (MTC220)
$214.75
walmart
Lawnmower
Lawnmower
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLACK+DECKER BEMW472ES Electric Mower 15" Lawn Pivot Control Handle
BLACK+DECKER BEMW472ES Electric Mower 15" Lawn Pivot Control Handle
$204.65
walmart
Black & Decker BESTA512CM 120V 6.5 Amp Compact 12 in. Corded 3-in-1 Lawn Mower
Black & Decker BESTA512CM 120V 6.5 Amp Compact 12 in. Corded 3-in-1 Lawn Mower
$81.88
newegg
DONGHHYYTM INC Cordless Force Lawn Mower Gardening Tools in Black, Size 57.08 H x 17.77 D in | Wayfair zli13202108171915561
DONGHHYYTM INC Cordless Force Lawn Mower Gardening Tools in Black, Size 57.08 H x 17.77 D in | Wayfair zli13202108171915561
$659.99
wayfair
Ego-LM2150SP EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut XP Mower with Touch Drive, Bare Tool
Ego-LM2150SP EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut XP Mower with Touch Drive, Bare Tool
$529.00
walmart
Worx 40V 13 Cordless Lawn Mower - Tool Only
Worx 40V 13 Cordless Lawn Mower - Tool Only
$167.98
qvc
Advertisement
TACKLIFE KALM1340A 16-Inch 11-Amp Electric Lawn Mower
TACKLIFE KALM1340A 16-Inch 11-Amp Electric Lawn Mower
$199.99
newegg
Petrol Garden Brush Bush Cutter 52Cc Grass T-Rimmer Strimmer Lawn Mower
Petrol Garden Brush Bush Cutter 52Cc Grass T-Rimmer Strimmer Lawn Mower
$211.63
wayfairnorthamerica
40v 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2x4ah Batteries With Charger Included
40v 16 Inch Cordless Twin Force Lawn Mower, 2x4ah Batteries With Charger Included
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiskars 17" Staysharp Push Reel Lawn Mower, 1pc, 362080-1001
Fiskars 17" Staysharp Push Reel Lawn Mower, 1pc, 362080-1001
$150.00
walmartusa
Greenworks 40V 19-inch Walk-Behind Lawn Mower w/4.0 Ah & 2.0 Ah Batteries, 25223
Greenworks 40V 19-inch Walk-Behind Lawn Mower w/4.0 Ah & 2.0 Ah Batteries, 25223
$349.82
($499.00
save 30%)
walmartusa
Greenworks 40V 21" Brushless Lawn Mower, 4Ah and 2Ah USB Batteries and Charger Included MO40L4210
Greenworks 40V 21" Brushless Lawn Mower, 4Ah and 2Ah USB Batteries and Charger Included MO40L4210
$643.00
walmart
40v Lithium Electric Lawn Mower
40v Lithium Electric Lawn Mower
$729.99
wayfairnorthamerica
GreenWorks 10 Amp 16" Corded Lawn Mower
GreenWorks 10 Amp 16" Corded Lawn Mower
$133.48
sam'sclub
Greenworks PRO 80V 21-inch Cordless Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger, 2502402NV
Greenworks PRO 80V 21-inch Cordless Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger, 2502402NV
$599.99
walmartusa
Earthwise 62014 20-Volt 14-Inch Cordless Electric Mower
Earthwise 62014 20-Volt 14-Inch Cordless Electric Mower
$251.99
overstock
Great States 18- Inch Deluxe Light Push Reel Mower
Great States 18- Inch Deluxe Light Push Reel Mower
$119.99
overstock
161cc 20 Inch Gasoline Powered Lawn Mower
161cc 20 Inch Gasoline Powered Lawn Mower
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Lawn Mowers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.