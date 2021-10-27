Hedge Trimmers

featured

Earthwise 4-in-1 Electric Chainsaw with Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Hedge Trimmer - CVP41810

$149.99
overstock
featured

Professional Adjustable 27"+ 8" Hedge Shears. with Wavy Steel Blade and Shock Absorbing Desig, Garden Pruning Hand Hedge Trimmers Shears Loppers

$66.49
walmart
featured

CAODISYT INC 52Cc 2 Stroke 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Strimmer, Size 53.31 H x 14.98 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair L80156

$399.99
wayfair

26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Spare Part

$13.39
walmart

Black & Decker 20V MAX Lithium - Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer

$99.99
blainfarm&fleet

Earthwise 20- Inch Lithium Ion 20 Volt Pole Hedge Trimmer - N/A

$109.99
overstock

Eccomum 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional

$70.69
walmart

Sun Joe 7.2-Volt 4-6 Inch Cordless Grass/ Hedge Trimmer In Green

$40.99
bedbath&beyond

Sun Joe 7.2 V Cordless 2-In-1 Grass Shear and Hedge Trimmer, Gray (HJ604C-GRY), Grey | Quill

$45.99
quill

Sun Joe 21-Inch Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer (SJH902E) | Quill

$99.99
quill

Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer(Tool Only)

$90.30
qvc

Topteng 24" 26Cc Hedge Trimmer Double Sided Blade Gasoline Trimmer in Black, Size 9.2 H x 8.8 D in | Wayfair H039-A001~003WF

$265.80
wayfair
Advertisement

Toro 51490 22 in. Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit

$80.00
walmart

Worx WG261/255.1 Trimmer Hedge 20in 20v Lithium

$175.25
walmart

YYBUSHER 24V/550W 4 Inches 24V Mini One Hand Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Cordless Wood Cutter Hedge Trimmer Pruning Garden Tool | Wayfair in Black

$79.99
wayfair

26Cc 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer & Edger

$169.59
wayfairnorthamerica

3. 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools

$72.99
walmart

24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade

$129.99
walmart

Electric Cordless Garden Weed Cutter Mower Edger Zip Trimmer Work,Yard Trimmer, Power Trimmer Bushes, Tree Bush, Shrub Trimmer, Perfect For Hedges and Shrubs,

$18.74
walmart

ego 56 volt lithiumion cordless 24 inch brushless hedge trimmer

$188.03
newegg

Garden Trimmer Electric Hedge Trimmer, Lawn Mower Pruning Machine Rotatable Retractable Home Garden Multi-function Lithium Battery Weeder

$18.99
walmart

LIVING INDUSTRIAL INC 52Cc 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Grass Strimmer Pruner Chainsaw Brush Cutter, Size 7.5 H x 36.9 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair

$319.99
wayfair

Meterk 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional

$65.45
walmart

HYCHIKA Brushless 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Battery, 24-Inch Electric Garden Trimmer Combo, Dual Blades 1.0 Inch Cutting Capacity, 2PCS 20V.

$128.99
newegg
Advertisement

Homchy 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0806003

$253.99
wayfair

GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer - Battery and Charger Not Included

$56.94
sam'sclub

Universal Fuel Hose Petrol Pipe Line Tube For Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer

$9.36
walmart

Genuine ECHO Cylinder for Echo HC-2020, HC-2210, HC-2420, HC-2810, HC-3020, HCS-2810, HCS-3020, HCS-3810, HCS-4020 Hedge Trimmers / A130001960

$88.25
walmart

Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Battery Not Included, 200302

$51.17
($81.63 save 37%)
walmartusa

Garden Rear Handle Accessories For Stihl HS81, HS81R, HS81T Hedge Trimmers 1pcs

$26.08
walmart

Kecheer 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug

$72.99
walmart

Poulan Pro PR2322 22-Inch 23cc 2 Cycle Gas Powered Dual Sided Hedge Trimmer & PR48BT, 48cc 2-Cycle Gas 475 CFM 200 MPH Backpack Leaf Blower

$452.61
amazon

20v Cordless Hedge Trimmer 24-Inch Dual Action Blade with Battery and Charger

$155.95
walmart

Earthwise 2.8 Amp Convertible 2-in-1 Pole Hedge Trimmer

$119.99
overstock

BLACK+DECKER LHT321 Lithium Hedge Trimmer

$124.30
walmart

Black & Decker TR116 3 Amp 16 in. Dual Action Electric Hedge Trimmer

$50.20
newegg
Advertisement

New Black & Decker BEHTS400 Trimmer Hedge Elect Swbld 22in,1 Each

$125.04
walmart

3.6V 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools

$63.99
walmart

Dewalt DCPH820B 20V MAX 22 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)

$144.99
newegg

Makita XHU02Z 18-Volt 22-Inch 1,350 Spm Anti-Vibration Hedge Trimmer (Bare-Tool)

$129.00
newegg

Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 30 in. Hedge Trimmer (Tool-Only)

$422.00
walmart

100M Starter Rope For Lawnmowers, Hedge Trimmers, Strimmers, Blower, Chainsaws

$48.09
walmart

Lixada 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug

$72.99
walmart

Makita XBU02Z 18-Volt X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower and XHU08Z Cordless 30 inch Hedge Trimmer with BL1850B2DC2 Lithium-Ion Battery and Dual Port Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah)

$767.00
amazon

26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium-Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Quality

$11.29
walmart

PINGKDBIF INC 5 In 1 52Cc Petrol Hedge Trimmer Chainsaw Brush Cutter Pole Saw Outdoor Tools Red, Size 8.26 H x 12.59 D in | Wayfair

$224.99
wayfair

Mad Hornets 24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade

$139.88
walmart

26Cc 2 Stroke Hedge Trimmer

$273.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

HYYTCLKEJI INC 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer w/ 24" Double-Sided Blade in Black, Size 8.75 H x 43.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair whm210716191428001

$329.99
wayfair

Craftsman 22 in. 20 volt Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit (Battery & Charger)

$134.83
walmart

Greenworks PSPH40B210 8 Inch 40V Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included & 40V 2.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery 29462

$460.00
walmart

Scotts 2-In-1 Cordless Convertible Pole Saw/Pole HedgeTrimmer

$167.98
qvc

Sun Joe 24V-HT22-LTE 24-Volt ION+ Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-inch, 2.0-Ah Battery and Charger

$77.89
($99.00 save 21%)
walmartusa

Sun Joe GTS4002C 24-Volt Cordless Lawn Care System (Hedge Trimmer, Pole Saw, Grass Trimmer)

$146.51
($199.99 save 27%)
walmartusa

TrimmerPlus Hedge Trimmer Attachment

$89.88
sam'sclub

Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer - ToolOnly

$99.98
qvc

Ryobi 24 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)

$187.70
walmart

Scotts 24- Inch Cordless 40 Volt Lithium Ion Hedge Trimmer

$179.99
overstock

GX35 Mower 40-5 Mower Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer 26 Gear Head 28 Feet 9 Hedgerow Fitting

$32.37
walmart

Toro 7013895 24 in. Flex Force 51841 60V Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit

$208.24
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com