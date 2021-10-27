Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Power Equipment
Hedge Trimmers
Hedge Trimmers
Share
Hedge Trimmers
Earthwise 4-in-1 Electric Chainsaw with Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Hedge Trimmer - CVP41810
featured
Earthwise 4-in-1 Electric Chainsaw with Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Hedge Trimmer - CVP41810
$149.99
overstock
Professional Adjustable 27"+ 8" Hedge Shears. with Wavy Steel Blade and Shock Absorbing Desig, Garden Pruning Hand Hedge Trimmers Shears Loppers
featured
Professional Adjustable 27"+ 8" Hedge Shears. with Wavy Steel Blade and Shock Absorbing Desig, Garden Pruning Hand Hedge Trimmers Shears Loppers
$66.49
walmart
CAODISYT INC 52Cc 2 Stroke 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Strimmer, Size 53.31 H x 14.98 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair L80156
featured
CAODISYT INC 52Cc 2 Stroke 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Strimmer, Size 53.31 H x 14.98 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair L80156
$399.99
wayfair
26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Spare Part
26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Spare Part
$13.39
walmart
Black & Decker 20V MAX Lithium - Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer
Black & Decker 20V MAX Lithium - Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer
$99.99
blainfarm&fleet
Earthwise 20- Inch Lithium Ion 20 Volt Pole Hedge Trimmer - N/A
Earthwise 20- Inch Lithium Ion 20 Volt Pole Hedge Trimmer - N/A
$109.99
overstock
Eccomum 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional
Eccomum 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional
$70.69
walmart
Sun Joe 7.2-Volt 4-6 Inch Cordless Grass/ Hedge Trimmer In Green
Sun Joe 7.2-Volt 4-6 Inch Cordless Grass/ Hedge Trimmer In Green
$40.99
bedbath&beyond
Sun Joe 7.2 V Cordless 2-In-1 Grass Shear and Hedge Trimmer, Gray (HJ604C-GRY), Grey | Quill
Sun Joe 7.2 V Cordless 2-In-1 Grass Shear and Hedge Trimmer, Gray (HJ604C-GRY), Grey | Quill
$45.99
quill
Sun Joe 21-Inch Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer (SJH902E) | Quill
Sun Joe 21-Inch Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer (SJH902E) | Quill
$99.99
quill
Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer(Tool Only)
Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer(Tool Only)
$90.30
qvc
Topteng 24" 26Cc Hedge Trimmer Double Sided Blade Gasoline Trimmer in Black, Size 9.2 H x 8.8 D in | Wayfair H039-A001~003WF
Topteng 24" 26Cc Hedge Trimmer Double Sided Blade Gasoline Trimmer in Black, Size 9.2 H x 8.8 D in | Wayfair H039-A001~003WF
$265.80
wayfair
Toro 51490 22 in. Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit
Toro 51490 22 in. Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit
$80.00
walmart
Worx WG261/255.1 Trimmer Hedge 20in 20v Lithium
Worx WG261/255.1 Trimmer Hedge 20in 20v Lithium
$175.25
walmart
YYBUSHER 24V/550W 4 Inches 24V Mini One Hand Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Cordless Wood Cutter Hedge Trimmer Pruning Garden Tool | Wayfair in Black
YYBUSHER 24V/550W 4 Inches 24V Mini One Hand Woodworking Electric Chain Saw Cordless Wood Cutter Hedge Trimmer Pruning Garden Tool | Wayfair in Black
$79.99
wayfair
26Cc 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer & Edger
26Cc 2-Stroke Hedge Trimmer & Edger
$169.59
wayfairnorthamerica
3. 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools
3. 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools
$72.99
walmart
24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade
24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade
$129.99
walmart
Electric Cordless Garden Weed Cutter Mower Edger Zip Trimmer Work,Yard Trimmer, Power Trimmer Bushes, Tree Bush, Shrub Trimmer, Perfect For Hedges and Shrubs,
Electric Cordless Garden Weed Cutter Mower Edger Zip Trimmer Work,Yard Trimmer, Power Trimmer Bushes, Tree Bush, Shrub Trimmer, Perfect For Hedges and Shrubs,
$18.74
walmart
ego 56 volt lithiumion cordless 24 inch brushless hedge trimmer
ego 56 volt lithiumion cordless 24 inch brushless hedge trimmer
$188.03
newegg
Garden Trimmer Electric Hedge Trimmer, Lawn Mower Pruning Machine Rotatable Retractable Home Garden Multi-function Lithium Battery Weeder
Garden Trimmer Electric Hedge Trimmer, Lawn Mower Pruning Machine Rotatable Retractable Home Garden Multi-function Lithium Battery Weeder
$18.99
walmart
LIVING INDUSTRIAL INC 52Cc 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Grass Strimmer Pruner Chainsaw Brush Cutter, Size 7.5 H x 36.9 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair
LIVING INDUSTRIAL INC 52Cc 5 In 1 Petrol Hedge Trimmer Grass Strimmer Pruner Chainsaw Brush Cutter, Size 7.5 H x 36.9 W x 10.9 D in | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
Meterk 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional
Meterk 100Â° Rotatable High Branches Trimmer Accessory 65 Manganese Steel Aluminum Alloy Hedge Cutter Garden Tool 4 Optional
$65.45
walmart
HYCHIKA Brushless 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Battery, 24-Inch Electric Garden Trimmer Combo, Dual Blades 1.0 Inch Cutting Capacity, 2PCS 20V.
HYCHIKA Brushless 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Battery, 24-Inch Electric Garden Trimmer Combo, Dual Blades 1.0 Inch Cutting Capacity, 2PCS 20V.
$128.99
newegg
Homchy 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0806003
Homchy 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer, Size 9.0 H x 9.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0806003
$253.99
wayfair
GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer - Battery and Charger Not Included
GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer - Battery and Charger Not Included
$56.94
sam'sclub
Universal Fuel Hose Petrol Pipe Line Tube For Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer
Universal Fuel Hose Petrol Pipe Line Tube For Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer
$9.36
walmart
Genuine ECHO Cylinder for Echo HC-2020, HC-2210, HC-2420, HC-2810, HC-3020, HCS-2810, HCS-3020, HCS-3810, HCS-4020 Hedge Trimmers / A130001960
Genuine ECHO Cylinder for Echo HC-2020, HC-2210, HC-2420, HC-2810, HC-3020, HCS-2810, HCS-3020, HCS-3810, HCS-4020 Hedge Trimmers / A130001960
$88.25
walmart
Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Battery Not Included, 200302
Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, Battery Not Included, 200302
$51.17
($81.63
save 37%)
walmartusa
Garden Rear Handle Accessories For Stihl HS81, HS81R, HS81T Hedge Trimmers 1pcs
Garden Rear Handle Accessories For Stihl HS81, HS81R, HS81T Hedge Trimmers 1pcs
$26.08
walmart
Kecheer 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug
Kecheer 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug
$72.99
walmart
Poulan Pro PR2322 22-Inch 23cc 2 Cycle Gas Powered Dual Sided Hedge Trimmer & PR48BT, 48cc 2-Cycle Gas 475 CFM 200 MPH Backpack Leaf Blower
Poulan Pro PR2322 22-Inch 23cc 2 Cycle Gas Powered Dual Sided Hedge Trimmer & PR48BT, 48cc 2-Cycle Gas 475 CFM 200 MPH Backpack Leaf Blower
$452.61
amazon
20v Cordless Hedge Trimmer 24-Inch Dual Action Blade with Battery and Charger
20v Cordless Hedge Trimmer 24-Inch Dual Action Blade with Battery and Charger
$155.95
walmart
Earthwise 2.8 Amp Convertible 2-in-1 Pole Hedge Trimmer
Earthwise 2.8 Amp Convertible 2-in-1 Pole Hedge Trimmer
$119.99
overstock
BLACK+DECKER LHT321 Lithium Hedge Trimmer
BLACK+DECKER LHT321 Lithium Hedge Trimmer
$124.30
walmart
Black & Decker TR116 3 Amp 16 in. Dual Action Electric Hedge Trimmer
Black & Decker TR116 3 Amp 16 in. Dual Action Electric Hedge Trimmer
$50.20
newegg
New Black & Decker BEHTS400 Trimmer Hedge Elect Swbld 22in,1 Each
New Black & Decker BEHTS400 Trimmer Hedge Elect Swbld 22in,1 Each
$125.04
walmart
3.6V 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools
3.6V 2-in-1 Multifunctional Cordless Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Rechargeable Electric Lawn Mower Garden Tools
$63.99
walmart
Dewalt DCPH820B 20V MAX 22 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
Dewalt DCPH820B 20V MAX 22 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
$144.99
newegg
Makita XHU02Z 18-Volt 22-Inch 1,350 Spm Anti-Vibration Hedge Trimmer (Bare-Tool)
Makita XHU02Z 18-Volt 22-Inch 1,350 Spm Anti-Vibration Hedge Trimmer (Bare-Tool)
$129.00
newegg
Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 30 in. Hedge Trimmer (Tool-Only)
Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 30 in. Hedge Trimmer (Tool-Only)
$422.00
walmart
100M Starter Rope For Lawnmowers, Hedge Trimmers, Strimmers, Blower, Chainsaws
100M Starter Rope For Lawnmowers, Hedge Trimmers, Strimmers, Blower, Chainsaws
$48.09
walmart
Lixada 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug
Lixada 2-in-1 Multifunctional Lawn Mower 3. Cordless Hedge Machine Electric Mower Rechargeable Pruner Rotatable Grass Shear Hedge Trimmer Low Power Prompt Function Plug
$72.99
walmart
Makita XBU02Z 18-Volt X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower and XHU08Z Cordless 30 inch Hedge Trimmer with BL1850B2DC2 Lithium-Ion Battery and Dual Port Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah)
Makita XBU02Z 18-Volt X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower and XHU08Z Cordless 30 inch Hedge Trimmer with BL1850B2DC2 Lithium-Ion Battery and Dual Port Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah)
$767.00
amazon
26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium-Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Quality
26/28mm Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Aluminium-Alloy Handle Bracket Holder Quality
$11.29
walmart
PINGKDBIF INC 5 In 1 52Cc Petrol Hedge Trimmer Chainsaw Brush Cutter Pole Saw Outdoor Tools Red, Size 8.26 H x 12.59 D in | Wayfair
PINGKDBIF INC 5 In 1 52Cc Petrol Hedge Trimmer Chainsaw Brush Cutter Pole Saw Outdoor Tools Red, Size 8.26 H x 12.59 D in | Wayfair
$224.99
wayfair
Mad Hornets 24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade
Mad Hornets 24" Double Sided Blade 26cc Gas Hedge Trimmer Recoil Gasoline Trim Blade
$139.88
walmart
26Cc 2 Stroke Hedge Trimmer
26Cc 2 Stroke Hedge Trimmer
$273.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HYYTCLKEJI INC 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer w/ 24" Double-Sided Blade in Black, Size 8.75 H x 43.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair whm210716191428001
HYYTCLKEJI INC 26Cc 2-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer w/ 24" Double-Sided Blade in Black, Size 8.75 H x 43.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair whm210716191428001
$329.99
wayfair
Craftsman 22 in. 20 volt Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit (Battery & Charger)
Craftsman 22 in. 20 volt Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit (Battery & Charger)
$134.83
walmart
Greenworks PSPH40B210 8 Inch 40V Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included & 40V 2.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery 29462
Greenworks PSPH40B210 8 Inch 40V Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included & 40V 2.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery 29462
$460.00
walmart
Scotts 2-In-1 Cordless Convertible Pole Saw/Pole HedgeTrimmer
Scotts 2-In-1 Cordless Convertible Pole Saw/Pole HedgeTrimmer
$167.98
qvc
Sun Joe 24V-HT22-LTE 24-Volt ION+ Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-inch, 2.0-Ah Battery and Charger
Sun Joe 24V-HT22-LTE 24-Volt ION+ Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-inch, 2.0-Ah Battery and Charger
$77.89
($99.00
save 21%)
walmartusa
Sun Joe GTS4002C 24-Volt Cordless Lawn Care System (Hedge Trimmer, Pole Saw, Grass Trimmer)
Sun Joe GTS4002C 24-Volt Cordless Lawn Care System (Hedge Trimmer, Pole Saw, Grass Trimmer)
$146.51
($199.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
TrimmerPlus Hedge Trimmer Attachment
TrimmerPlus Hedge Trimmer Attachment
$89.88
sam'sclub
Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer - ToolOnly
Sun Joe 24V Cordless 22 Hedge Trimmer - ToolOnly
$99.98
qvc
Ryobi 24 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
Ryobi 24 in. 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
$187.70
walmart
Scotts 24- Inch Cordless 40 Volt Lithium Ion Hedge Trimmer
Scotts 24- Inch Cordless 40 Volt Lithium Ion Hedge Trimmer
$179.99
overstock
GX35 Mower 40-5 Mower Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer 26 Gear Head 28 Feet 9 Hedgerow Fitting
GX35 Mower 40-5 Mower Brush Cutter Hedge Trimmer 26 Gear Head 28 Feet 9 Hedgerow Fitting
$32.37
walmart
Toro 7013895 24 in. Flex Force 51841 60V Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit
Toro 7013895 24 in. Flex Force 51841 60V Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit
$208.24
walmart
Hedge Trimmers
