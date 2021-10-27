Skip to content
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools
Shovels & Spades
Shovels & Spades
Shovels & Spades
BEBEGO Folding Shovel Multitool Survival Kit, Military Tactical Camping Shovel with Fork Spoon/Gloves/Tactical Waist Pack are Ultimate Survival Tool for All Outdoor Activities
BEBEGO Folding Shovel Multitool Survival Kit, Military Tactical Camping Shovel with Fork Spoon/Gloves/Tactical Waist Pack are Ultimate Survival Tool for All Outdoor Activities
$59.00
walmart
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
$24.72
walmart
Atralife Small Folding Shovel Multi-Purpose Engineering Shovel Hoe Saw Camping Shovelcompass
Atralife Small Folding Shovel Multi-Purpose Engineering Shovel Hoe Saw Camping Shovelcompass
$8.70
walmart
Ames 41126/RHPFSL 8-1/4 By 6 Inch Union Floral Shovel
Ames 41126/RHPFSL 8-1/4 By 6 Inch Union Floral Shovel
$76.40
walmart
True Temper 16" Drain Spade With Wood Handle & Ergo D-Top
True Temper 16" Drain Spade With Wood Handle & Ergo D-Top
$47.68
walmart
Ames 53130/AL14WGS Razor Back Shovel Western Scoops Blade Sixe 15 1/4 By 19 3/4 Inch
Ames 53130/AL14WGS Razor Back Shovel Western Scoops Blade Sixe 15 1/4 By 19 3/4 Inch
$138.15
walmart
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
$49.61
walmart
3PCS Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Anti-Slip Rubber Handle Shovel Gardening Tools
3PCS Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Anti-Slip Rubber Handle Shovel Gardening Tools
$34.47
walmart
Beau Mac Clam Shovel, 11" Short
Beau Mac Clam Shovel, 11" Short
$40.82
walmart
BToBackyard Snow Shovel Metal, Snow Shovel Metal Blade Fiberglass Handle, Winter Telescopic Snow Shovel Multifunctional Portable Snow Shovel, Great to Clear Snow, Tidy Up The Courtyard
BToBackyard Snow Shovel Metal, Snow Shovel Metal Blade Fiberglass Handle, Winter Telescopic Snow Shovel Multifunctional Portable Snow Shovel, Great to Clear Snow, Tidy Up The Courtyard
$31.99
walmart
BESPOTT Metal Detector Tool Underwater Beach Sand Scoop Steel Digging Shovel
BESPOTT Metal Detector Tool Underwater Beach Sand Scoop Steel Digging Shovel
$90.99
walmart
Garden Weeder Hand Tool Gardening Weeder Shovel for Planting Weeding Tool;Garden Weeder Hand Tool Gardening Weeder Shovel for Planting Weeding Tool
Garden Weeder Hand Tool Gardening Weeder Shovel for Planting Weeding Tool;Garden Weeder Hand Tool Gardening Weeder Shovel for Planting Weeding Tool
$13.90
walmart
Ames 2593600 Razor Back Shovel Dig Lh Wd Bld Rnd Pt
Ames 2593600 Razor Back Shovel Dig Lh Wd Bld Rnd Pt
$63.15
walmart
Compact aluminum alloy Shovel Survival Spade Garden Camping Trowel Heavy Duty Outdoor Entrenching Tool Survival Gear
Compact aluminum alloy Shovel Survival Spade Garden Camping Trowel Heavy Duty Outdoor Entrenching Tool Survival Gear
$17.29
walmart
Aktudy 3 Piece Set Mini Garden Shovels and Claw Tool with Wooden Handles
Aktudy 3 Piece Set Mini Garden Shovels and Claw Tool with Wooden Handles
$13.99
walmart
Spade Drain Fiber 16"
Spade Drain Fiber 16"
$49.07
walmart
HELIOS Trifold Steel Shovel with Storage Pouch: CAM-00750
HELIOS Trifold Steel Shovel with Storage Pouch: CAM-00750
$19.90
walmart
Plastic Small Garden Spade Gardening Tool with Ergonomic Handle Transplanting Tool
Plastic Small Garden Spade Gardening Tool with Ergonomic Handle Transplanting Tool
$7.29
walmart
AUPERTO 3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set,Easy To Store,a Thoughtful Present for That Gardening Lover
AUPERTO 3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set,Easy To Store,a Thoughtful Present for That Gardening Lover
$31.28
walmart
Set of 3 PCS Garden Tools Set Thickened Shovel Hoe for Vegetables Flowers Succulent Planting
Set of 3 PCS Garden Tools Set Thickened Shovel Hoe for Vegetables Flowers Succulent Planting
$39.07
walmart
Artudatech Folding Shovels Camping Survival Spade Shovel Set For Hiking Hunting, Size 3.2 H x 11.2 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair G032-001
Artudatech Folding Shovels Camping Survival Spade Shovel Set For Hiking Hunting, Size 3.2 H x 11.2 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair G032-001
$59.99
wayfair
Malish 62642 42 in. Color Coded Sanitary Shovels - Blue - Large
Malish 62642 42 in. Color Coded Sanitary Shovels - Blue - Large
$30.49
walmart
Michelin Compact Aluminum Snow Shovel 2-pack
Michelin Compact Aluminum Snow Shovel 2-pack
$45.92
walmart
Northstar Tool Square-Point, Polymer-Handled Shovel
Northstar Tool Square-Point, Polymer-Handled Shovel
$58.75
walmart
Mavis Laven Potted Shovel,Mini Garden Shovel,3Pcs/Set Mini Garden Potted Bonsai Plants Flower Shovel Rake Set Horticultural Gardening Tools
Mavis Laven Potted Shovel,Mini Garden Shovel,3Pcs/Set Mini Garden Potted Bonsai Plants Flower Shovel Rake Set Horticultural Gardening Tools
$27.85
walmart
Hapeisy Metal Detector Garden Digging Tool Digger Garden Shovel with Sheath
Hapeisy Metal Detector Garden Digging Tool Digger Garden Shovel with Sheath
$17.95
walmart
2021 New Arrival 3pcs/Set Mini Gardening Tools Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Plants Shovel Rake Spade for Flowers Potted Plant black
2021 New Arrival 3pcs/Set Mini Gardening Tools Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Plants Shovel Rake Spade for Flowers Potted Plant black
$8.99
walmart
Htovila Manual Snow Shovel with Wheels
Htovila Manual Snow Shovel with Wheels
$102.99
walmart
Mgaxyff 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools, Garden Digging Tool
Mgaxyff 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools, Garden Digging Tool
$35.93
walmart
4 PCS Gardening Tool Set Combination Flower Planting Shovel Garden Plastic Handle Flower Shovel Large
4 PCS Gardening Tool Set Combination Flower Planting Shovel Garden Plastic Handle Flower Shovel Large
$16.29
walmart
ODOMY Mini Gardening Tool Set Shovel Rake Hand Trowel Home Tools Garden Plants Gift
ODOMY Mini Gardening Tool Set Shovel Rake Hand Trowel Home Tools Garden Plants Gift
$8.49
walmart
Meterk 3PCS Spade Shovel Rake Mini Garden Tool Sets Wood Handle Lightweight for Balcony Gardening Succulent Cactus Herbs Plant Indoor
Meterk 3PCS Spade Shovel Rake Mini Garden Tool Sets Wood Handle Lightweight for Balcony Gardening Succulent Cactus Herbs Plant Indoor
$6.99
walmart
Mgaxyff Gardening Tools,Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools
Mgaxyff Gardening Tools,Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools
$21.08
walmart
Nordic Plows Perfect Shovel -24 wide
Nordic Plows Perfect Shovel -24 wide
$121.58
walmart
KKSQ Garden Tool Set,3 PACK Garden Hand Shovels,Includes Aluminum Transplant Trowels with Ergonomic Rubberized Non-slip Grip,Cultivator Hand Rake,Trowel Flowers Planting Kits,Ideal gifts for Men&Women
KKSQ Garden Tool Set,3 PACK Garden Hand Shovels,Includes Aluminum Transplant Trowels with Ergonomic Rubberized Non-slip Grip,Cultivator Hand Rake,Trowel Flowers Planting Kits,Ideal gifts for Men&Women
$26.00
walmart
Jsaert Winter plush gloves keep warm telescopic deicing and snow removing shovel 2pc
Jsaert Winter plush gloves keep warm telescopic deicing and snow removing shovel 2pc
$42.99
walmart
Mini Camping Shovels Multifunctional Military Folding Shovel Outdoor Survival Pocket Tools
Mini Camping Shovels Multifunctional Military Folding Shovel Outdoor Survival Pocket Tools
$27.39
walmart
NEW YEARS CLEARANCE!Stainless Steel Bee Hive Uncapping Honey Fork Scraper Shovel with Wooden Handle Beekeeping Tool
NEW YEARS CLEARANCE!Stainless Steel Bee Hive Uncapping Honey Fork Scraper Shovel with Wooden Handle Beekeeping Tool
$9.66
walmart
2 Pack Random Color Plastic Bonsai Soil Scoop, Bonsai Soil Scoop Gardening Tool Planter Shovel
2 Pack Random Color Plastic Bonsai Soil Scoop, Bonsai Soil Scoop Gardening Tool Planter Shovel
$7.85
walmart
Pedigree 28 in. Ash YD Handle Stainless Steel Spade
Pedigree 28 in. Ash YD Handle Stainless Steel Spade
$54.14
homedepot
Garden Hand Tool Set Shovel Rake Set For Children
Garden Hand Tool Set Shovel Rake Set For Children
$10.39
walmart
Green Thumb Garden Spade with D-Handle
Green Thumb Garden Spade with D-Handle
$15.55
walmart
Ouneed Plastic Garden Shovel Plant Hand Shovel Trowels, Bonsai Soils
Ouneed Plastic Garden Shovel Plant Hand Shovel Trowels, Bonsai Soils
$9.20
walmart
MEGAWHEELS 2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
MEGAWHEELS 2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
$53.14
walmart
Gardening Tool Set - 9 Pieces Aluminium Alloy Garden Tools Kit Included Hand Trowel Shovels Rake, Garden Gloves and Garden Tote, Heavy Duty Garden Spade, Steel Pruning Shears, Garden Gifts
Gardening Tool Set - 9 Pieces Aluminium Alloy Garden Tools Kit Included Hand Trowel Shovels Rake, Garden Gloves and Garden Tote, Heavy Duty Garden Spade, Steel Pruning Shears, Garden Gifts
$70.00
walmart
Red Gorilla Tubtrug Shovel
Red Gorilla Tubtrug Shovel
$62.20
walmart
OTVIAP Portable Small Multifunction Shovel, Shovel For Fishing Sport Camping,Portable Small Multifunction Shovel Survival Shovel For Fishing Sport Camping
OTVIAP Portable Small Multifunction Shovel, Shovel For Fishing Sport Camping,Portable Small Multifunction Shovel Survival Shovel For Fishing Sport Camping
$13.99
walmart
4 PCS Gardening Tool Set Combination Flower Planting Shovel Garden Plastic Handle
4 PCS Gardening Tool Set Combination Flower Planting Shovel Garden Plastic Handle
$20.64
walmart
MageCrux 1PC Outdoor Survival Folding Camping Shovel Portable Multi-Function Military Shovel
MageCrux 1PC Outdoor Survival Folding Camping Shovel Portable Multi-Function Military Shovel
$9.90
walmart
Succulent Gardening Tool Set Gardening Shovel
Succulent Gardening Tool Set Gardening Shovel
$14.55
walmart
Howard Berger SVDR42 Round Point Shovel With Fiberglass D-Handle - 29 in.
Howard Berger SVDR42 Round Point Shovel With Fiberglass D-Handle - 29 in.
$14.61
walmart
Kritne LLarge Capacity Convenient Portable Wear-Resisting Gardening Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Reusable For Gardening Storing Weeders Shovel Forks
Kritne LLarge Capacity Convenient Portable Wear-Resisting Gardening Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Reusable For Gardening Storing Weeders Shovel Forks
$20.76
walmart
Lacyie Flower Shovel Outdoor Manganese Steel Gardening Digging Tool
Lacyie Flower Shovel Outdoor Manganese Steel Gardening Digging Tool
$20.76
walmart
D-handle Fiberglass Round Point Shovel- Red LH043
D-handle Fiberglass Round Point Shovel- Red LH043
$21.15
walmart
Big Chief SPADE Peace Pipe Tomahawk
Big Chief SPADE Peace Pipe Tomahawk
$25.95
walmart
iunio Folding Shovel, Portable, Camping Multitool, Foldable Entrenching Tool , Collapsible Spade, for Backpacking, Trenching, Hiking, Survival, Car Emergency (Basic E-Tool)
iunio Folding Shovel, Portable, Camping Multitool, Foldable Entrenching Tool , Collapsible Spade, for Backpacking, Trenching, Hiking, Survival, Car Emergency (Basic E-Tool)
$28.44
walmart
LYUMO 1Pc Multi-functional Military Folding Shovel Spade Garden Camping Hiking Outdoor Survival Tool , Military Shovel, Military Folding Shovel
LYUMO 1Pc Multi-functional Military Folding Shovel Spade Garden Camping Hiking Outdoor Survival Tool , Military Shovel, Military Folding Shovel
$35.74
walmart
Jooan's Kitchen Mini 9 Inch Foldable Spade Outdoor Camping Gardening Backpacking Stainless Steel Folding Spade
Jooan's Kitchen Mini 9 Inch Foldable Spade Outdoor Camping Gardening Backpacking Stainless Steel Folding Spade
$9.98
walmart
Clearance! Stainless Steel Bee Hive Uncapping Honey Fork Scraper Shovel with Wooden Handle Beekeeping Tool
Clearance! Stainless Steel Bee Hive Uncapping Honey Fork Scraper Shovel with Wooden Handle Beekeeping Tool
$12.45
walmart
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
$31.99
walmart
Shovels & Spades
