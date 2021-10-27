Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools
Shears
Garden Shears
Garden Shears
Akozon Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Garden Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
featured
Akozon Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Garden Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
$11.76
walmart
Balight Deli Garden Shears 8" Stainless Steel Blade Elbow Branch Shears Diameter 11Mm (Red & ) in Black, Size 11.02 H x 6.89 W x 5.31 D in | Wayfair
featured
Balight Deli Garden Shears 8" Stainless Steel Blade Elbow Branch Shears Diameter 11Mm (Red & ) in Black, Size 11.02 H x 6.89 W x 5.31 D in | Wayfair
$12.99
wayfair
ANGGREK Fruit Trees Pruning Tool Pruning Shears, High-altitude Pruning Shears, For Branches Garden
featured
ANGGREK Fruit Trees Pruning Tool Pruning Shears, High-altitude Pruning Shears, For Branches Garden
$52.88
walmart
Secateurs Carbon Steel Blade Pruning Shears Professional Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Gardening Tool Kit For Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Christmas Tree
Secateurs Carbon Steel Blade Pruning Shears Professional Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Gardening Tool Kit For Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Christmas Tree
$14.70
walmart
Secateurs Steel Blade Pruning Shears With Ergonomic Handles Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Gardening Tool Kit For Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Trees
Secateurs Steel Blade Pruning Shears With Ergonomic Handles Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Gardening Tool Kit For Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Trees
$17.20
walmart
Household Garden Grafting Tool Set Fruit Tree Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit
Household Garden Grafting Tool Set Fruit Tree Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit
$19.99
walmart
Ratchet Carbon Steel Pruning Shear Home Gardening Tree Flower Durable Bonsai Hand Tool Cutter
Ratchet Carbon Steel Pruning Shear Home Gardening Tree Flower Durable Bonsai Hand Tool Cutter
$19.27
walmart
ACOUTO Hand Pruner Pruning Shears,Pruning Shears Cutter Home Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Hand Tool
ACOUTO Hand Pruner Pruning Shears,Pruning Shears Cutter Home Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Hand Tool
$10.22
walmart
AUTCARIBLE 21V Electric Cordless Pruning Shears Garden Tree Branch Pruner
AUTCARIBLE 21V Electric Cordless Pruning Shears Garden Tree Branch Pruner
$149.97
walmart
Hand Gardening Trimming Clippers Pruning Shears Pruneing Cutter Scissors Snips
Hand Gardening Trimming Clippers Pruning Shears Pruneing Cutter Scissors Snips
$14.99
walmart
Abody Secateurs Steel Blade Pruning Shears with Ergonomic Handles Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Professional Gardening Hand Tool Scissors Kit for Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Christmass T
Abody Secateurs Steel Blade Pruning Shears with Ergonomic Handles Gardening Pruning Scissors Bonsai Cutters Professional Gardening Hand Tool Scissors Kit for Plants Rose Flowers Fruit Christmass T
$17.16
walmart
Aktudy Fruit Tree Bonsai Gardening Pruning Shears Garden Scissors Grafting Pruners
Aktudy Fruit Tree Bonsai Gardening Pruning Shears Garden Scissors Grafting Pruners
$40.69
walmart
Pruning Shear Professional Cordless Electric Pruner
Pruning Shear Professional Cordless Electric Pruner
$86.67
walmart
Anvil Pruner Hand Pruning Shears Branch Trimmer Tree Limb Cutter Scecateur Gardening Tool Cut Up to 3/4" for Patio Lawn Garden Plants Bonsai Roses Herbs
Anvil Pruner Hand Pruning Shears Branch Trimmer Tree Limb Cutter Scecateur Gardening Tool Cut Up to 3/4" for Patio Lawn Garden Plants Bonsai Roses Herbs
$14.40
walmart
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
$36.99
walmart
AOWA 1PC 20Cm Ratchet Plant Trim Horticulture Hand Shear Orchard Pruning Pruner Cut
AOWA 1PC 20Cm Ratchet Plant Trim Horticulture Hand Shear Orchard Pruning Pruner Cut
$19.60
walmart
Garden Shears Professional Hand Pruners, Heavy Duty Bypass Pruning Shears
Garden Shears Professional Hand Pruners, Heavy Duty Bypass Pruning Shears
$17.99
walmart
1Pc Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Garden Shears Fruit Picking Secateurs Bypass Pruner Garden Tools For Trimming Gardening Pruning Fruit Tree Potted Plants Fruits Bonsai Branches
1Pc Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Garden Shears Fruit Picking Secateurs Bypass Pruner Garden Tools For Trimming Gardening Pruning Fruit Tree Potted Plants Fruits Bonsai Branches
$6.97
walmart
Garden Farming Pruning Shears Scissor Grafting Cutting Tool Suit Nursery Tree US
Garden Farming Pruning Shears Scissor Grafting Cutting Tool Suit Nursery Tree US
$27.99
walmart
Household Garden Grafting Tool Set Fruit Tree Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit
Household Garden Grafting Tool Set Fruit Tree Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit
$19.99
walmart
Gardening Hand Pruner Garden Scissors Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner
Gardening Hand Pruner Garden Scissors Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner
$7.59
walmart
AMERTEER Garden Fruit Tree Professional Prune Shear Snip Grafting Cutting Tool with Extra Blades, a Phillips Screwdriver and a Wrench - Tree Grafting Kit
AMERTEER Garden Fruit Tree Professional Prune Shear Snip Grafting Cutting Tool with Extra Blades, a Phillips Screwdriver and a Wrench - Tree Grafting Kit
$19.99
walmart
ANGGREK Bonsai Branch Cutter, Garden Shear, Multifunctional Stainless Steel Branch Cutter Garden Pruning Shear Scissors Bonsai Tools 8.1x2.2x0.8in
ANGGREK Bonsai Branch Cutter, Garden Shear, Multifunctional Stainless Steel Branch Cutter Garden Pruning Shear Scissors Bonsai Tools 8.1x2.2x0.8in
$29.80
walmart
Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear with Straight Stainless Steel Blades, Ultra Sharp Garden Scissors for Flowers,Trimming Plants
Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear with Straight Stainless Steel Blades, Ultra Sharp Garden Scissors for Flowers,Trimming Plants
$13.99
walmart
Mgaxyff High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Fruit Tree Pruning Shears,Pruning Shear
Mgaxyff High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Fruit Tree Pruning Shears,Pruning Shear
$13.89
walmart
Mockins Professional Bypass Garden Shears - 8 mm Cutting Capacity Stainless Steel Blades, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MGSHEARBP26
Mockins Professional Bypass Garden Shears - 8 mm Cutting Capacity Stainless Steel Blades, Size 8.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MGSHEARBP26
$11.59
wayfair
Mockins Professional Stainless Steel Heavy-Duty Red Garden Bypass Pruning Shears
Mockins Professional Stainless Steel Heavy-Duty Red Garden Bypass Pruning Shears
$9.99
homedepot
Mgaxyff Pruning Scissor, Garden Pruner, 7 Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Home Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Hand Tool
Mgaxyff Pruning Scissor, Garden Pruner, 7 Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Home Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Hand Tool
$15.56
walmart
Cordless Pruner Electric Rechargeable Pruning Shear Secateur Branch Cutter Garden Fruit Pruning Tool
Cordless Pruner Electric Rechargeable Pruning Shear Secateur Branch Cutter Garden Fruit Pruning Tool
$193.52
walmart
Mockins Professional Garden Bypass Pruning Shears - Steel Blades 8 mm Cutting Capacity Red
Mockins Professional Garden Bypass Pruning Shears - Steel Blades 8 mm Cutting Capacity Red
$9.99
walmart
Octpeak Multifunctional Pruning Shear Garden Bonsai Tree Branch Cutter Gardening Shears Scissors Tools,Bonsai Cutter,Branch Cutter
Octpeak Multifunctional Pruning Shear Garden Bonsai Tree Branch Cutter Gardening Shears Scissors Tools,Bonsai Cutter,Branch Cutter
$17.57
walmart
KOTTO 4 Packs Pruner Shears Garden Cutter Clippers, Stainless Steel Sharp Pruner Secateurs, Professional Bypass Pruning Hand Tools Scissors Kit with Storage Bag
KOTTO 4 Packs Pruner Shears Garden Cutter Clippers, Stainless Steel Sharp Pruner Secateurs, Professional Bypass Pruning Hand Tools Scissors Kit with Storage Bag
$28.86
walmart
Professional Pruning Shears, Stainless Steel Bypass Manual Shears, Pruning Machine, Garden Shears (2 Pack)
Professional Pruning Shears, Stainless Steel Bypass Manual Shears, Pruning Machine, Garden Shears (2 Pack)
$16.99
walmart
OARA Garden Hedge Shears forTrimming Borders, Boxwood, and Bushes, Hedge Clippers & Shears with Comfort Grip Handles,21 Inch Carbon Steel Bush Cutter
OARA Garden Hedge Shears forTrimming Borders, Boxwood, and Bushes, Hedge Clippers & Shears with Comfort Grip Handles,21 Inch Carbon Steel Bush Cutter
$36.57
walmart
New Mintcraft GL5096 Mintcraft Garden Shear Lopping Anvil 27 In Lgth,1 Each
New Mintcraft GL5096 Mintcraft Garden Shear Lopping Anvil 27 In Lgth,1 Each
$43.39
walmart
Mgaxyff 183mm Garden Potted Plants Bonsai Pruning Shear Scissor Branch Cutter Gardening Tool,Pruning Shear,Pruning Scissor
Mgaxyff 183mm Garden Potted Plants Bonsai Pruning Shear Scissor Branch Cutter Gardening Tool,Pruning Shear,Pruning Scissor
$25.78
walmart
Anvil Pruner Hand Pruning Shears Branch Trimmer Tree Limb Cutter Scecateur Gardening Tool Cut Up to 3/4" for Patio Lawn Garden Plants Bonsai Roses Herbs
Anvil Pruner Hand Pruning Shears Branch Trimmer Tree Limb Cutter Scecateur Gardening Tool Cut Up to 3/4" for Patio Lawn Garden Plants Bonsai Roses Herbs
$14.84
walmart
Landscapers Select GG485 Shears Grass Bypass Forged
Landscapers Select GG485 Shears Grass Bypass Forged
$57.63
walmart
Mgaxyff Fruit Tree Pruning Shears, Professional Steel Bonsai Grafting Cutter Scissors Pruning Shears Fruit Tree Garden Cutting
Mgaxyff Fruit Tree Pruning Shears, Professional Steel Bonsai Grafting Cutter Scissors Pruning Shears Fruit Tree Garden Cutting
$13.62
walmart
Garden Pruner Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit Household Garden Grafting Bonsai Tool Set Fruit Tree Bonsai
Garden Pruner Professional Pruning Shears Cutting Tools Kit Household Garden Grafting Bonsai Tool Set Fruit Tree Bonsai
$29.25
walmart
OTVIAP Concave Edge Cutter,180mm Stainless Steel Knob Cutter Ball Shear Scissors Landscape Modeling Garden Bonsai Tools, Bonsai Knob Cutter
OTVIAP Concave Edge Cutter,180mm Stainless Steel Knob Cutter Ball Shear Scissors Landscape Modeling Garden Bonsai Tools, Bonsai Knob Cutter
$25.84
walmart
OTVIAP High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Pruning Shear
OTVIAP High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Pruning Shear
$15.46
walmart
OTVIAP Pruning Shears, Bud Trimmer Flower Cutter Flower Scissors, Garden Clippers Alloy Steel Bonsai Pruning For Floristry
OTVIAP Pruning Shears, Bud Trimmer Flower Cutter Flower Scissors, Garden Clippers Alloy Steel Bonsai Pruning For Floristry
$25.65
walmart
Gardening Tool Set - 9 Pieces Aluminium Alloy Garden Tools Kit Included Hand Trowel Shovels Rake, Garden Gloves and Garden Tote, Heavy Duty Garden Spade, Steel Pruning Shears, Garden Gifts
Gardening Tool Set - 9 Pieces Aluminium Alloy Garden Tools Kit Included Hand Trowel Shovels Rake, Garden Gloves and Garden Tote, Heavy Duty Garden Spade, Steel Pruning Shears, Garden Gifts
$70.00
walmart
OTVIAP Pruning Shears, Gardening Pruner, Multifunctional For Trimming Borders Fruit Tree Bonsai Tree Branch Cutting Horticulture
OTVIAP Pruning Shears, Gardening Pruner, Multifunctional For Trimming Borders Fruit Tree Bonsai Tree Branch Cutting Horticulture
$21.72
walmart
Nullnet 3 Packs Pruning Shears Gardening Hand Pruning Snips with Straight Stainless Steel Precision Blades
Nullnet 3 Packs Pruning Shears Gardening Hand Pruning Snips with Straight Stainless Steel Precision Blades
$16.44
walmart
Mgaxyff Bypass Pruning Shears, Gardening Bonsai Elbow Pruning Shears Bypass Hand Pruner Plant Pruning Scissors
Mgaxyff Bypass Pruning Shears, Gardening Bonsai Elbow Pruning Shears Bypass Hand Pruner Plant Pruning Scissors
$14.83
walmart
LYUMO Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
LYUMO Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
$15.46
walmart
LEMETOW Deli Garden Pruning Shears Tree Branch Clipping Grafting Pruner Secateurs Tool
LEMETOW Deli Garden Pruning Shears Tree Branch Clipping Grafting Pruner Secateurs Tool
$9.40
walmart
Garden Tools Set 10 Pieces Gardening Tools with Purple Floral Print Ergonomic Handle Trowel Rake Weeder Pruner Shears Sprayer Garden Hand Tools.
Garden Tools Set 10 Pieces Gardening Tools with Purple Floral Print Ergonomic Handle Trowel Rake Weeder Pruner Shears Sprayer Garden Hand Tools.
$55.29
newegg
Kit4Pros Garden Tool Set Gardening Gifts for Women & Men & Birthday Heavy Duty Tools Kit Pruning Shears Gardener Gloves Sprayer Weeder Trowel Storage Tote Bag Organizer
Kit4Pros Garden Tool Set Gardening Gifts for Women & Men & Birthday Heavy Duty Tools Kit Pruning Shears Gardener Gloves Sprayer Weeder Trowel Storage Tote Bag Organizer
$37.45
walmart
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
$36.99
walmart
Hand Lopper Set, 28" Tree Loppers Heavy Duty, 18" Professional Hedge Shears, 8" Sharp Pruning Shears for Tree and Shrub Care Kit, (Red)
Hand Lopper Set, 28" Tree Loppers Heavy Duty, 18" Professional Hedge Shears, 8" Sharp Pruning Shears for Tree and Shrub Care Kit, (Red)
$29.99
walmartusa
Pruning Shears Professional High Carbon Alloy Steel Sharp Blade Bypass Hand Pruner Tree Trimmer Garden Shears
Pruning Shears Professional High Carbon Alloy Steel Sharp Blade Bypass Hand Pruner Tree Trimmer Garden Shears
$15.74
newegg
Straight Pruning Shears, Florist Scissors, Multifunctional Garden Snips for Arranging Flowers, Trimming Plants and Harvesting Herbs, 2Pcs
Straight Pruning Shears, Florist Scissors, Multifunctional Garden Snips for Arranging Flowers, Trimming Plants and Harvesting Herbs, 2Pcs
$17.29
walmart
Fdit High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
Fdit High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
$14.16
walmart
Gupbes High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Garden Scissors, Home Pruning Shear
Gupbes High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools, Garden Scissors, Home Pruning Shear
$13.33
walmart
(D) Pruning Shear Multi Tool Folding Gardening Clippers, Hand Pruners, Secateurs
(D) Pruning Shear Multi Tool Folding Gardening Clippers, Hand Pruners, Secateurs
$47.99
walmart
21V 30mm Electric Pruning Shears Tool Cordless Pruner Cutter Garden w /2 Battery
21V 30mm Electric Pruning Shears Tool Cordless Pruner Cutter Garden w /2 Battery
$65.89
walmart
Deli Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner Fruit Branch Shears Garden Hand Pruner Shear with Curved Blade dia 10mm Black
Deli Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Bypass Pruner Fruit Branch Shears Garden Hand Pruner Shear with Curved Blade dia 10mm Black
$9.99
walmart
Garden Shears
