Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools
Rakes
Rakes
Share
Rakes
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
featured
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
$12.24
walmart
Aluminum Maintenance Rake - 24in. Field Maintenance Rakes
featured
Aluminum Maintenance Rake - 24in. Field Maintenance Rakes
$65.45
walmart
AMES Superflex Rake, 48 in Vinyl Coated Aluminum Handle (027-1789000) | Quill
featured
AMES Superflex Rake, 48 in Vinyl Coated Aluminum Handle (027-1789000) | Quill
$245.99
quill
Gardening Hand Tools Rake Round Shovel Top Shovel Plastic Sturdy High Quality
Gardening Hand Tools Rake Round Shovel Top Shovel Plastic Sturdy High Quality
$15.98
walmart
Japanese Ninja Claw Rake and Cultivator
Japanese Ninja Claw Rake and Cultivator
$24.28
walmart
Fire Rake, Straight Handle, 60 In. L, Price For: Each Standards: USFS Specifications Handle Material: Ash Item: Fire Rake Handle Design: 4 Teeth Head.., By Brand Council Tool
Fire Rake, Straight Handle, 60 In. L, Price For: Each Standards: USFS Specifications Handle Material: Ash Item: Fire Rake Handle Design: 4 Teeth Head.., By Brand Council Tool
$83.37
walmart
Deepwonder Lightweight Snow Shovel Roof Rake 20FT Extension Adjustable Telescoping Handle
Deepwonder Lightweight Snow Shovel Roof Rake 20FT Extension Adjustable Telescoping Handle
$52.99
walmart
CS Lewis Clam Rake with Net 5 Claw Wood Handle Rake Shell Digging Tool Dig Seafood Accessories
CS Lewis Clam Rake with Net 5 Claw Wood Handle Rake Shell Digging Tool Dig Seafood Accessories
$11.14
walmart
ANGGREK Qkiss 4Pcs/Set Thickened Garden Tool Set With Narrow Shovel, Wide Shovel, Rake,Dual Use Rake, High Density Comfort Knee Pad Gardening Gifts Tool Set
ANGGREK Qkiss 4Pcs/Set Thickened Garden Tool Set With Narrow Shovel, Wide Shovel, Rake,Dual Use Rake, High Density Comfort Knee Pad Gardening Gifts Tool Set
$38.66
walmart
DOACT Gardening Rake 9.65in Anti-slip 2 In 1 Bonsai Tool Bonsai For Gardening Plants
DOACT Gardening Rake 9.65in Anti-slip 2 In 1 Bonsai Tool Bonsai For Gardening Plants
$10.98
walmart
Binmer 3pcs Children multifunctional Beach Toy Garden Planting Tool gardening tool pointed shovel square shovel rake
Binmer 3pcs Children multifunctional Beach Toy Garden Planting Tool gardening tool pointed shovel square shovel rake
$14.98
walmart
ACOUTO Mini Rake, 3 Claws Gardening Rake, Hand Rake, For Gardening Tool Farming
ACOUTO Mini Rake, 3 Claws Gardening Rake, Hand Rake, For Gardening Tool Farming
$12.60
walmart
Advertisement
AMES® 14 Tine Level Head Rake, Forged, with Wood Handle (760-63112)
AMES® 14 Tine Level Head Rake, Forged, with Wood Handle (760-63112)
$45.49
staples
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
$29.99
walmart
Double-Play Rake - 36"
Double-Play Rake - 36"
$87.52
($119.26
save 27%)
walmartusa
Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Multi-Function Fertilization Hoe Children Potted Rake
Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Multi-Function Fertilization Hoe Children Potted Rake
$47.09
walmart
CoronaÂ® Extendable Handle Rake
CoronaÂ® Extendable Handle Rake
$42.56
walmart
DOCAZOO DocaPole 6-24 Foot Roof Rake Extension Pole - Telescopic Adjustable Roof Rake
DOCAZOO DocaPole 6-24 Foot Roof Rake Extension Pole - Telescopic Adjustable Roof Rake
$79.99
walmart
Corona 32-in L Steel-Handle Carbon Steel Garden Rake | GT 3234
Corona 32-in L Steel-Handle Carbon Steel Garden Rake | GT 3234
$16.98
lowes
Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool
Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool
$56.44
walmart
EBTOOLS Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake
EBTOOLS Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake
$34.96
walmart
EBTOOLS 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake
EBTOOLS 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake
$35.32
walmart
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
$36.99
walmart
Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel
Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel
$12.90
walmart
Advertisement
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.
$31.99
walmart
Gardening Drinking Shovel Rake Gardening Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Gardening Drinking Shovel Rake Gardening Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool with Adjustable Telescoping Handle
Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool with Adjustable Telescoping Handle
$62.32
walmart
Wood Zen Garden with Rake and Balls from Bali
Wood Zen Garden with Rake and Balls from Bali
$53.99
($59.99
save 10%)
novica
Mgaxyff Gardening Tools,Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools
Mgaxyff Gardening Tools,Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools
$21.08
walmart
Mgaxyff 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools, Garden Digging Tool
Mgaxyff 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools, Garden Digging Tool
$35.93
walmart
Meterk 3PCS Spade Shovel Rake Mini Garden Tool Sets Wood Handle Lightweight for Balcony Gardening Succulent Cactus Herbs Plant Indoor
Meterk 3PCS Spade Shovel Rake Mini Garden Tool Sets Wood Handle Lightweight for Balcony Gardening Succulent Cactus Herbs Plant Indoor
$6.99
walmart
Garden Hand Tool Set Shovel Rake Set For Children
Garden Hand Tool Set Shovel Rake Set For Children
$10.39
walmart
Gardens Inc.: From Rakes to Riches [Download]
Gardens Inc.: From Rakes to Riches [Download]
$6.89
amazon
SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set, 35 PCS Heavy Duty Aluminum Gardening Tools w/ Carrying Case, Shovels, Rakes, Pruner Shears, Weeding, Sprayer | Wayfair
SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set, 35 PCS Heavy Duty Aluminum Gardening Tools w/ Carrying Case, Shovels, Rakes, Pruner Shears, Weeding, Sprayer | Wayfair
$137.31
wayfair
1 Pair Garden Leaf Scoops Grabber Hand Rakes Large Sized Portable Multifunctional for Leaves Lawn Debris Rubbish Pick Up Tool
1 Pair Garden Leaf Scoops Grabber Hand Rakes Large Sized Portable Multifunctional for Leaves Lawn Debris Rubbish Pick Up Tool
$14.91
walmart
PROKTH Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle
PROKTH Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle
$16.01
walmart
Advertisement
Novo Garden Claw Rake and Cultivator Tool Green 14-Inchx3-Inch
Novo Garden Claw Rake and Cultivator Tool Green 14-Inchx3-Inch
$18.99
walmart
Garden Tools Set, 11 Pieces Gardening Gifts With Purple Floral Print, Ergonomic Handle, Trowel, Rake, Shovels, Pruner, Shears, Sprayer, Gloves, Garden
Garden Tools Set, 11 Pieces Gardening Gifts With Purple Floral Print, Ergonomic Handle, Trowel, Rake, Shovels, Pruner, Shears, Sprayer, Gloves, Garden
$137.01
wayfairnorthamerica
SeekFunning Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle
SeekFunning Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle
$48.99
walmart
SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set 10 Piece Gardening Tools Garden Tool Kit w/ Carrying Case Gardening Work Set, Include Pruner, Mini Rake, Big & Small Shovel
SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set 10 Piece Gardening Tools Garden Tool Kit w/ Carrying Case Gardening Work Set, Include Pruner, Mini Rake, Big & Small Shovel
$135.32
wayfair
Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe
Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe
$16.99
walmart
Seymour Midwest Snow Roof Rake, Aluminum Blade Material, 22 in Blade Width, 4 5/8 in Blade Height - 96022GR
Seymour Midwest Snow Roof Rake, Aluminum Blade Material, 22 in Blade Width, 4 5/8 in Blade Height - 96022GR
$107.53
walmart
Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake
Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake
$19.99
walmart
RETAP Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle, Suitable for Clearing Roof Vehicle Snow, Wet Leaves
RETAP Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle, Suitable for Clearing Roof Vehicle Snow, Wet Leaves
$45.22
walmart
DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set
DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set
$44.59
walmart
Suzicca 11 Pieces Heavy-Duty Garden Tool Set Gardening Tool Kit with Trowel Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Weeder Pruning Shears Pruner Spraying Bottle Gloves Tie
Suzicca 11 Pieces Heavy-Duty Garden Tool Set Gardening Tool Kit with Trowel Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Weeder Pruning Shears Pruner Spraying Bottle Gloves Tie
$67.59
walmart
Sno Rake Model #107 18" Rake47" Telescoping Aluminum Handle (Made In Usa)
Sno Rake Model #107 18" Rake47" Telescoping Aluminum Handle (Made In Usa)
$58.78
walmart
Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel
Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel
$26.54
walmart
Advertisement
3pc Garden Tool Set Orange Durable Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Kit
3pc Garden Tool Set Orange Durable Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Kit
$14.99
walmart
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
$24.72
walmart
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
$49.61
walmart
Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle
Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle
$13.67
walmart
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift
$36.99
walmart
AUPERTO 3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set,Easy To Store,a Thoughtful Present for That Gardening Lover
AUPERTO 3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set,Easy To Store,a Thoughtful Present for That Gardening Lover
$31.28
walmart
Mgaxyff Bonsai Tool,2-in-1 Stainless Steel Root Rake Bonsai Tweezers Soil Farming Tool with Ergonomical Handle, Bonsai Tweezers
Mgaxyff Bonsai Tool,2-in-1 Stainless Steel Root Rake Bonsai Tweezers Soil Farming Tool with Ergonomical Handle, Bonsai Tweezers
$10.98
walmart
5-20Ft Adjustable Head Roof Rake Snow and Slide Material for Standard Asphalt Shingled Roofs
5-20Ft Adjustable Head Roof Rake Snow and Slide Material for Standard Asphalt Shingled Roofs
$64.49
overstock
Mavis Laven Potted Shovel,Mini Garden Shovel,3Pcs/Set Mini Garden Potted Bonsai Plants Flower Shovel Rake Set Horticultural Gardening Tools
Mavis Laven Potted Shovel,Mini Garden Shovel,3Pcs/Set Mini Garden Potted Bonsai Plants Flower Shovel Rake Set Horticultural Gardening Tools
$27.85
walmart
2021 New Arrival 3pcs/Set Mini Gardening Tools Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Plants Shovel Rake Spade for Flowers Potted Plant black
2021 New Arrival 3pcs/Set Mini Gardening Tools Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Plants Shovel Rake Spade for Flowers Potted Plant black
$8.99
walmart
Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool 20-Foot Aluminum
Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool 20-Foot Aluminum
$57.99
walmart
Ktaxon 20FT Head Roof Rake Snow Removal Tools
Ktaxon 20FT Head Roof Rake Snow Removal Tools
$61.88
walmart
Load More
Rakes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.