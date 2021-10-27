Rakes

featured

Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe

$12.24
walmart
featured

Aluminum Maintenance Rake - 24in. Field Maintenance Rakes

$65.45
walmart
featured

AMES Superflex Rake, 48 in Vinyl Coated Aluminum Handle (027-1789000) | Quill

$245.99
quill

Gardening Hand Tools Rake Round Shovel Top Shovel Plastic Sturdy High Quality

$15.98
walmart

Japanese Ninja Claw Rake and Cultivator

$24.28
walmart

Fire Rake, Straight Handle, 60 In. L, Price For: Each Standards: USFS Specifications Handle Material: Ash Item: Fire Rake Handle Design: 4 Teeth Head.., By Brand Council Tool

$83.37
walmart

Deepwonder Lightweight Snow Shovel Roof Rake 20FT Extension Adjustable Telescoping Handle

$52.99
walmart

CS Lewis Clam Rake with Net 5 Claw Wood Handle Rake Shell Digging Tool Dig Seafood Accessories

$11.14
walmart

ANGGREK Qkiss 4Pcs/Set Thickened Garden Tool Set With Narrow Shovel, Wide Shovel, Rake,Dual Use Rake, High Density Comfort Knee Pad Gardening Gifts Tool Set

$38.66
walmart

DOACT Gardening Rake 9.65in Anti-slip 2 In 1 Bonsai Tool Bonsai For Gardening Plants

$10.98
walmart

Binmer 3pcs Children multifunctional Beach Toy Garden Planting Tool gardening tool pointed shovel square shovel rake

$14.98
walmart

ACOUTO Mini Rake, 3 Claws Gardening Rake, Hand Rake, For Gardening Tool Farming

$12.60
walmart
Advertisement

AMES® 14 Tine Level Head Rake, Forged, with Wood Handle (760-63112)

$45.49
staples

3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.

$29.99
walmart

Double-Play Rake - 36"

$87.52
($119.26 save 27%)
walmartusa

Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Multi-Function Fertilization Hoe Children Potted Rake

$47.09
walmart

CoronaÂ® Extendable Handle Rake

$42.56
walmart

DOCAZOO DocaPole 6-24 Foot Roof Rake Extension Pole - Telescopic Adjustable Roof Rake

$79.99
walmart

Corona 32-in L Steel-Handle Carbon Steel Garden Rake | GT 3234

$16.98
lowes

Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool

$56.44
walmart

EBTOOLS Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake

$34.96
walmart

EBTOOLS 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools,Garden Trowel Rake

$35.32
walmart

Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift

$36.99
walmart

Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel

$12.90
walmart
Advertisement

3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set Aluminum Alloy Soft Rubber Non-Slip Handle,for Excavation, Loose Soil Ventilation, Planting, Weeding, Etc.

$31.99
walmart

Gardening Drinking Shovel Rake Gardening Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
amazon

Big Clear 5-20 FT Snow Roof Rake with Square Rake Head, Aluminum Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool with Adjustable Telescoping Handle

$62.32
walmart

Wood Zen Garden with Rake and Balls from Bali

$53.99
($59.99 save 10%)
novica

Mgaxyff Gardening Tools,Garden Digging Tool,3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools

$21.08
walmart

Mgaxyff 3Pcs/Set Stainless Steel Garden Shovel Trowel Rake Digging Tool Flower Plant Gardening Hand Tools, Garden Digging Tool

$35.93
walmart

Meterk 3PCS Spade Shovel Rake Mini Garden Tool Sets Wood Handle Lightweight for Balcony Gardening Succulent Cactus Herbs Plant Indoor

$6.99
walmart

Garden Hand Tool Set Shovel Rake Set For Children

$10.39
walmart

Gardens Inc.: From Rakes to Riches [Download]

$6.89
amazon

SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set, 35 PCS Heavy Duty Aluminum Gardening Tools w/ Carrying Case, Shovels, Rakes, Pruner Shears, Weeding, Sprayer | Wayfair

$137.31
wayfair

1 Pair Garden Leaf Scoops Grabber Hand Rakes Large Sized Portable Multifunctional for Leaves Lawn Debris Rubbish Pick Up Tool

$14.91
walmart

PROKTH Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle

$16.01
walmart
Advertisement

Novo Garden Claw Rake and Cultivator Tool Green 14-Inchx3-Inch

$18.99
walmart

Garden Tools Set, 11 Pieces Gardening Gifts With Purple Floral Print, Ergonomic Handle, Trowel, Rake, Shovels, Pruner, Shears, Sprayer, Gloves, Garden

$137.01
wayfairnorthamerica

SeekFunning Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle

$48.99
walmart

SSHAOSS Garden Tools Set 10 Piece Gardening Tools Garden Tool Kit w/ Carrying Case Gardening Work Set, Include Pruner, Mini Rake, Big & Small Shovel

$135.32
wayfair

Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe

$16.99
walmart

Seymour Midwest Snow Roof Rake, Aluminum Blade Material, 22 in Blade Width, 4 5/8 in Blade Height - 96022GR

$107.53
walmart

Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake

$19.99
walmart

RETAP Extendable Aluminum Snow Rake, 5ft-20ft Sturdy Lightweight PP Snow Removal Tool with Wide Blade & 5-Section Tubes & TPE Anti-Skid Handle, Suitable for Clearing Roof Vehicle Snow, Wet Leaves

$45.22
walmart

DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set

$44.59
walmart

Suzicca 11 Pieces Heavy-Duty Garden Tool Set Gardening Tool Kit with Trowel Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Weeder Pruning Shears Pruner Spraying Bottle Gloves Tie

$67.59
walmart

Sno Rake Model #107 18" Rake47" Telescoping Aluminum Handle (Made In Usa)

$58.78
walmart

Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel

$26.54
walmart
Advertisement

3pc Garden Tool Set Orange Durable Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Kit

$14.99
walmart

Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe

$24.72
walmart

2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool

$49.61
walmart

Children's Gardening Tool Set with Rake Shovel with Sturdy Wooden Handle

$13.67
walmart

Garden Tools Set 5 Piece Floral Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Pruning Shears / Hand Trowel / Transplanter / Hand Rake / Gardening Gloves,Durable and Delicate Garden Gift

$36.99
walmart

AUPERTO 3pcs Rake / Shovel / Scale Shovel Garden Tool Set,Easy To Store,a Thoughtful Present for That Gardening Lover

$31.28
walmart

Mgaxyff Bonsai Tool,2-in-1 Stainless Steel Root Rake Bonsai Tweezers Soil Farming Tool with Ergonomical Handle, Bonsai Tweezers

$10.98
walmart

5-20Ft Adjustable Head Roof Rake Snow and Slide Material for Standard Asphalt Shingled Roofs

$64.49
overstock

Mavis Laven Potted Shovel,Mini Garden Shovel,3Pcs/Set Mini Garden Potted Bonsai Plants Flower Shovel Rake Set Horticultural Gardening Tools

$27.85
walmart

2021 New Arrival 3pcs/Set Mini Gardening Tools Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Plants Shovel Rake Spade for Flowers Potted Plant black

$8.99
walmart

Roof Snow Rake Removal Tool 20-Foot Aluminum

$57.99
walmart

Ktaxon 20FT Head Roof Rake Snow Removal Tools

$61.88
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com