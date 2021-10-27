Garden Hoes

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools
Hoes
Garden Hoes
Garden Hoes
1PK-Link Handle 65117 36 Inch Grub Hoe Handle
featured
1PK-Link Handle 65117 36 Inch Grub Hoe Handle
$39.15
walmart
MARSHALLTOWN 14281 Mortar Hoes
featured
MARSHALLTOWN 14281 Mortar Hoes
$55.09
walmart
MOSFiATA Garden Tools Set, 12 Pcs Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Handle Tools, Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag
featured
MOSFiATA Garden Tools Set, 12 Pcs Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Handle Tools, Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag
$44.00
walmart
MEGAWHEELS 2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
MEGAWHEELS 2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
$53.14
walmart
"Lighthouse on the coast Smeatons Lighthouse Plymouth Hoe Plymouth Devon England" Black Float Frame Canvas Art
"Lighthouse on the coast Smeatons Lighthouse Plymouth Hoe Plymouth Devon England" Black Float Frame Canvas Art
$124.99
overstock
Hoe Garden Long Handle Fibeglass Pro
Hoe Garden Long Handle Fibeglass Pro
$27.49
walmart
True Temper 26099900 73" Wood Handle 6.25" Welded Garden Hoe
True Temper 26099900 73" Wood Handle 6.25" Welded Garden Hoe
$30.54
walmartusa
STANLEY BDS7227T Garden Hoe,Fiberglass,6-17/64" Blade W
STANLEY BDS7227T Garden Hoe,Fiberglass,6-17/64" Blade W
$58.51
walmart
Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe
Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe
$16.99
walmart
Seymour Forged Beet and Nursery Hoe
Seymour Forged Beet and Nursery Hoe
$22.99
blainfarm&fleet
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Right Hand Japanese Hand Hoe
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Right Hand Japanese Hand Hoe
$24.99
($32.99
save 24%)
zulily
Simond Store Hoe Handle, 3 feet Long, PVC
Simond Store Hoe Handle, 3 feet Long, PVC
$24.38
walmart
Rebrilliant Hoe Box,Set Of 3,Shoe Boxes Clear Plastic Stackable,Shoe Storage Box w/ Lids,Shoe Organizer in Black, Size 8.6 H x 14.2 W x 11.0 D in
Rebrilliant Hoe Box,Set Of 3,Shoe Boxes Clear Plastic Stackable,Shoe Storage Box w/ Lids,Shoe Organizer in Black, Size 8.6 H x 14.2 W x 11.0 D in
$105.99
wayfair
Wolf Garten 3132000/ILM3 Duo Hoe, Duo design hoe
Wolf Garten 3132000/ILM3 Duo Hoe, Duo design hoe
$32.67
walmart
HOMI Premium Quality Hand Plow Hoe with Safety Cover for Easy Gardening Weeding and Farming Made by Korean Master Blacksmith
HOMI Premium Quality Hand Plow Hoe with Safety Cover for Easy Gardening Weeding and Farming Made by Korean Master Blacksmith
$29.24
newegg
True Temper Southern Meadow Blackland Hoe
True Temper Southern Meadow Blackland Hoe
$52.45
walmart
2E-AE2 8-1/2-Inch by 7-3/4-Inch American Pattern Eye Hoe
2E-AE2 8-1/2-Inch by 7-3/4-Inch American Pattern Eye Hoe
$35.44
walmart
DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set
DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set
$44.59
walmart
Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel
Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel
$26.54
walmart
Rugg CO3 Buddy B Wood Handle Kids Garden Hoe, 31 In - 30 in.
Rugg CO3 Buddy B Wood Handle Kids Garden Hoe, 31 In - 30 in.
$18.65
overstock
Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake
Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake
$19.99
walmart
Tuscom Tools Garden Trowel Dual-purpose Hoe Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Garden Hand Shovel with Ergonomic Grip Depth Marker Measurements for More consistent Planting
Tuscom Tools Garden Trowel Dual-purpose Hoe Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Garden Hand Shovel with Ergonomic Grip Depth Marker Measurements for More consistent Planting
$12.99
walmart
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
$55.49
walmart
Corona GT3060 Extendable Handle Hoe
Corona GT3060 Extendable Handle Hoe
$19.90
walmartusa
Atralife Small Folding Shovel Multi-Purpose Engineering Shovel Hoe Saw Camping Shovelcompass
Atralife Small Folding Shovel Multi-Purpose Engineering Shovel Hoe Saw Camping Shovelcompass
$8.70
walmart
Burgon & Ball Garden Dutch Hoe
Burgon & Ball Garden Dutch Hoe
$44.83
($60.00
save 25%)
walmartusa
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
$24.72
walmart
New Ames 2825700 Hoe Garden Stl Serr Edges Ash,1 Each
New Ames 2825700 Hoe Garden Stl Serr Edges Ash,1 Each
$45.98
walmart
True Temper 6" Welded Garden Hoe With Wood Handle & 10" End Grip
True Temper 6" Welded Garden Hoe With Wood Handle & 10" End Grip
$49.19
walmart
Set of 3 PCS Garden Tools Set Thickened Shovel Hoe for Vegetables Flowers Succulent Planting
Set of 3 PCS Garden Tools Set Thickened Shovel Hoe for Vegetables Flowers Succulent Planting
$39.07
walmart
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool
$49.61
walmart
Bully Tools 92353 Hoe Garden Fiberglass Hdl 56in
Bully Tools 92353 Hoe Garden Fiberglass Hdl 56in
$113.80
walmart
TRUPER ATJ-F Forged Garden Hoe w/ 60" Fiberglass Handle By Brand Truper
TRUPER ATJ-F Forged Garden Hoe w/ 60" Fiberglass Handle By Brand Truper
$49.79
walmart
'Man with a Hoe' by Jean-Francois Millet - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print
'Man with a Hoe' by Jean-Francois Millet - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CACAGOO Gardening Tools Three-Piece Vegetable Digging, Soil Loosening, Hoe, Rake, Shovel, And Shovel Splicing Five-Tooth Harrow
CACAGOO Gardening Tools Three-Piece Vegetable Digging, Soil Loosening, Hoe, Rake, Shovel, And Shovel Splicing Five-Tooth Harrow
$23.89
walmart
91300 Floor Bully 6-Inch Steel Flooring Remover with Fiberglass Handle, Remover Cutter Warren Made Shovel Flooring Round Hoe 91300 Floor Garden 92353.., By Bully Tools
91300 Floor Bully 6-Inch Steel Flooring Remover with Fiberglass Handle, Remover Cutter Warren Made Shovel Flooring Round Hoe 91300 Floor Garden 92353.., By Bully Tools
$49.47
walmart
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
$12.24
walmart
3 PCS Garden Tools Mini Garden Accessories Tools Shovel Hoe Plant Potted Flowers Seedling Planting Tool
3 PCS Garden Tools Mini Garden Accessories Tools Shovel Hoe Plant Potted Flowers Seedling Planting Tool
$9.42
walmart
Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel
Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel
$12.90
walmart
Fixturedisplays Kids Garden Tool Set 28" Long Toy, Rake, Hoe And Leaf Rake, Reduced Size, 3-Piece 15210
Fixturedisplays Kids Garden Tool Set 28" Long Toy, Rake, Hoe And Leaf Rake, Reduced Size, 3-Piece 15210
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lawn Grass Edger Hoe Garden Tool Weeding Tools for Garden Homi Korean Plow Easy Digger with Blade Less Effort Easy Farming Tool
Lawn Grass Edger Hoe Garden Tool Weeding Tools for Garden Homi Korean Plow Easy Digger with Blade Less Effort Easy Farming Tool
$23.82
newegg
Garden Planting Hoe, Steel Head Wooden Handle Pickaxe Remove Weeds Shovel Soil Loosening Yard Lawn Digging Hand Tool
Garden Planting Hoe, Steel Head Wooden Handle Pickaxe Remove Weeds Shovel Soil Loosening Yard Lawn Digging Hand Tool
$26.06
walmart
'Man with a Hoe c1860-62' Print on Canvas
'Man with a Hoe c1860-62' Print on Canvas
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hoe 6 x 3 in. Blade Stainless Steel Head
Hoe 6 x 3 in. Blade Stainless Steel Head
$18.72
walmart
New Fiskars 336500-1001 Long-Handle Hoe Aluminum,1 Each
New Fiskars 336500-1001 Long-Handle Hoe Aluminum,1 Each
$59.74
walmart
Velocity Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening
Velocity Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening
$24.99
walmart
JustForKids Kids Garden Tool Set Toy, Rake, Spade, Hoe and Leaf Rake, reduced size , made of sturdy steel heads and real wood handle, 4-Piece, Multicolored, 7 year old +, Model Number: 10018
JustForKids Kids Garden Tool Set Toy, Rake, Spade, Hoe and Leaf Rake, reduced size , made of sturdy steel heads and real wood handle, 4-Piece, Multicolored, 7 year old +, Model Number: 10018
$49.55
walmart
Zenport Shrub Rake Hoe Fork Combo in Gray, Size 11.75 H x 8.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 15311A
Zenport Shrub Rake Hoe Fork Combo in Gray, Size 11.75 H x 8.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 15311A
$19.25
wayfair
CT3740 eGrip Hoe/Cultivator
CT3740 eGrip Hoe/Cultivator
$15.17
walmart
All-Steel Hardened Hollow Hoe - Garden Hand Weeder, New Hand-Held Durable Sharp Edge Tools for Farm Gardening Loosening Soil, Weeding, Planting.
All-Steel Hardened Hollow Hoe - Garden Hand Weeder, New Hand-Held Durable Sharp Edge Tools for Farm Gardening Loosening Soil, Weeding, Planting.
$16.98
newegg
ZDMATHE Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening
ZDMATHE Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening
$56.99
walmart
LH016 Culti-Hoe With Telescopic Handle & Non-Slip Grip,Walmartfortable soft non-slip grip By Bond
LH016 Culti-Hoe With Telescopic Handle & Non-Slip Grip,Walmartfortable soft non-slip grip By Bond
$49.96
walmart
Garden Hoe (Various Size and Style)
Garden Hoe (Various Size and Style)
$66.60
walmart
57 in. Fiberglass Handle 6.25 in. Forged Steel Garden Hoe
57 in. Fiberglass Handle 6.25 in. Forged Steel Garden Hoe
$25.59
walmart
Giggle Goods 5-Piece Kids Garden Tool Set - Multicolored Kids Gardening Tools with Wooden Handle and Metal Head - Kids Size Rake, Spade, Hoe, Leaf Rake, and Broom for Kids Ages 7 Years Old and Up
Giggle Goods 5-Piece Kids Garden Tool Set - Multicolored Kids Gardening Tools with Wooden Handle and Metal Head - Kids Size Rake, Spade, Hoe, Leaf Rake, and Broom for Kids Ages 7 Years Old and Up
$36.29
walmart
'Man with a Hoe 1860' Framed Print on Canvas
'Man with a Hoe 1860' Framed Print on Canvas
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Five-Piece Gardening Tools Potted Flower Shovel Dual - Purpose Hoe Shovel Seed Garden Tool Set Gardening Hand Tools
Five-Piece Gardening Tools Potted Flower Shovel Dual - Purpose Hoe Shovel Seed Garden Tool Set Gardening Hand Tools
$85.19
walmart
Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Multi-Function Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Hoe
Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Multi-Function Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Hoe
$28.99
walmart
Garden Tools Set, 12 Pieces Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag for Kids Women Men
Garden Tools Set, 12 Pieces Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag for Kids Women Men
$48.35
walmart
Personalized Planet Ornaments - Yellow Back Hoe Personalized Ornament
Personalized Planet Ornaments - Yellow Back Hoe Personalized Ornament
$13.99
($16.95
save 17%)
zulily
Garden Hoes
