Garden Hoes

featured

1PK-Link Handle 65117 36 Inch Grub Hoe Handle

$39.15
walmart
featured

MARSHALLTOWN 14281 Mortar Hoes

$55.09
walmart
featured

MOSFiATA Garden Tools Set, 12 Pcs Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Handle Tools, Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag

$44.00
walmart

MEGAWHEELS 2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool

$53.14
walmart

"Lighthouse on the coast Smeatons Lighthouse Plymouth Hoe Plymouth Devon England" Black Float Frame Canvas Art

$124.99
overstock

Hoe Garden Long Handle Fibeglass Pro

$27.49
walmart

True Temper 26099900 73" Wood Handle 6.25" Welded Garden Hoe

$30.54
walmartusa

STANLEY BDS7227T Garden Hoe,Fiberglass,6-17/64" Blade W

$58.51
walmart

Savlot Shovel Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel Five-Tooth Rake Hoe

$16.99
walmart

Seymour Forged Beet and Nursery Hoe

$22.99
blainfarm&fleet

TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Right Hand Japanese Hand Hoe

$24.99
($32.99 save 24%)
zulily

Simond Store Hoe Handle, 3 feet Long, PVC

$24.38
walmart
Advertisement

Rebrilliant Hoe Box,Set Of 3,Shoe Boxes Clear Plastic Stackable,Shoe Storage Box w/ Lids,Shoe Organizer in Black, Size 8.6 H x 14.2 W x 11.0 D in

$105.99
wayfair

Wolf Garten 3132000/ILM3 Duo Hoe, Duo design hoe

$32.67
walmart

HOMI Premium Quality Hand Plow Hoe with Safety Cover for Easy Gardening Weeding and Farming Made by Korean Master Blacksmith

$29.24
newegg

True Temper Southern Meadow Blackland Hoe

$52.45
walmart

2E-AE2 8-1/2-Inch by 7-3/4-Inch American Pattern Eye Hoe

$35.44
walmart

DELI-4PCS Garden Hand Kit Trowel Fork Shovel Hoe Rake Home Gardening Tools Set

$44.59
walmart

Spdoo DeLi DL580804 Shovel, Hoe, Rake 4-Piece Set of Gardening Hand Tools Mini Shovel

$26.54
walmart

Rugg CO3 Buddy B Wood Handle Kids Garden Hoe, 31 In - 30 in.

$18.65
overstock

Deli DL580804 Garden tools Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-piece Shovel, Five-tooth Rake

$19.99
walmart

Tuscom Tools Garden Trowel Dual-purpose Hoe Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Garden Hand Shovel with Ergonomic Grip Depth Marker Measurements for More consistent Planting

$12.99
walmart

Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International

$55.49
walmart

Corona GT3060 Extendable Handle Hoe

$19.90
walmartusa
Advertisement

Atralife Small Folding Shovel Multi-Purpose Engineering Shovel Hoe Saw Camping Shovelcompass

$8.70
walmart

Burgon & Ball Garden Dutch Hoe

$44.83
($60.00 save 25%)
walmartusa

Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe

$24.72
walmart

New Ames 2825700 Hoe Garden Stl Serr Edges Ash,1 Each

$45.98
walmart

True Temper 6" Welded Garden Hoe With Wood Handle & 10" End Grip

$49.19
walmart

Set of 3 PCS Garden Tools Set Thickened Shovel Hoe for Vegetables Flowers Succulent Planting

$39.07
walmart

2-in-1 Mini Garden Hoe Rake Steel Hand Gardening Shovel Tool

$49.61
walmart

Bully Tools 92353 Hoe Garden Fiberglass Hdl 56in

$113.80
walmart

TRUPER ATJ-F Forged Garden Hoe w/ 60" Fiberglass Handle By Brand Truper

$49.79
walmart

'Man with a Hoe' by Jean-Francois Millet - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica

CACAGOO Gardening Tools Three-Piece Vegetable Digging, Soil Loosening, Hoe, Rake, Shovel, And Shovel Splicing Five-Tooth Harrow

$23.89
walmart

91300 Floor Bully 6-Inch Steel Flooring Remover with Fiberglass Handle, Remover Cutter Warren Made Shovel Flooring Round Hoe 91300 Floor Garden 92353.., By Bully Tools

$49.47
walmart
Advertisement

Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe

$12.24
walmart

3 PCS Garden Tools Mini Garden Accessories Tools Shovel Hoe Plant Potted Flowers Seedling Planting Tool

$9.42
walmart

Shrub Rake, Hoe Fork Combo, Stainless Steel

$12.90
walmart

Fixturedisplays Kids Garden Tool Set 28" Long Toy, Rake, Hoe And Leaf Rake, Reduced Size, 3-Piece 15210

$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lawn Grass Edger Hoe Garden Tool Weeding Tools for Garden Homi Korean Plow Easy Digger with Blade Less Effort Easy Farming Tool

$23.82
newegg

Garden Planting Hoe, Steel Head Wooden Handle Pickaxe Remove Weeds Shovel Soil Loosening Yard Lawn Digging Hand Tool

$26.06
walmart

'Man with a Hoe c1860-62' Print on Canvas

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hoe 6 x 3 in. Blade Stainless Steel Head

$18.72
walmart

New Fiskars 336500-1001 Long-Handle Hoe Aluminum,1 Each

$59.74
walmart

Velocity Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening

$24.99
walmart

JustForKids Kids Garden Tool Set Toy, Rake, Spade, Hoe and Leaf Rake, reduced size , made of sturdy steel heads and real wood handle, 4-Piece, Multicolored, 7 year old +, Model Number: 10018

$49.55
walmart

Zenport Shrub Rake Hoe Fork Combo in Gray, Size 11.75 H x 8.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 15311A

$19.25
wayfair
Advertisement

CT3740 eGrip Hoe/Cultivator

$15.17
walmart

All-Steel Hardened Hollow Hoe - Garden Hand Weeder, New Hand-Held Durable Sharp Edge Tools for Farm Gardening Loosening Soil, Weeding, Planting.

$16.98
newegg

ZDMATHE Deli DL580804 Shovel Hoe Rake 4-piece Set Of Garden Hand Tools Mini Spade 5-Tooth Plough Hoe With 3-Tooth Harrow For Gardening

$56.99
walmart

LH016 Culti-Hoe With Telescopic Handle & Non-Slip Grip,Walmartfortable soft non-slip grip By Bond

$49.96
walmart

Garden Hoe (Various Size and Style)

$66.60
walmart

57 in. Fiberglass Handle 6.25 in. Forged Steel Garden Hoe

$25.59
walmart

Giggle Goods 5-Piece Kids Garden Tool Set - Multicolored Kids Gardening Tools with Wooden Handle and Metal Head - Kids Size Rake, Spade, Hoe, Leaf Rake, and Broom for Kids Ages 7 Years Old and Up

$36.29
walmart

'Man with a Hoe 1860' Framed Print on Canvas

$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Five-Piece Gardening Tools Potted Flower Shovel Dual - Purpose Hoe Shovel Seed Garden Tool Set Gardening Hand Tools

$85.19
walmart

Deli 4 Pieces Garden Weeding Tools Multi-Function Planting Flowers Transplanting Shovel Loose Soil Rooter Hoe

$28.99
walmart

Garden Tools Set, 12 Pieces Gardening Tools Ergonomic Comfortable Handle and Heavy Duty Hoe Rake Trowel Transplanter Weeder Professional Pruner Sprayer Rope Kit with Organizer Bag for Kids Women Men

$48.35
walmart

Personalized Planet Ornaments - Yellow Back Hoe Personalized Ornament

$13.99
($16.95 save 17%)
zulily
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com