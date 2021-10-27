Gardening Tools & Power Equipment

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools & Power Equipment
Gardening Tools
Axes
Power Equipment
Saws
Post Hole Diggers
EBTOOLS Bonsai Cutter, Ergonomic Design Concave Cutter, Fit Pruning Bonsai Fork Branches Wearâ€‘resistant Bonsai Trimming For Parks Flower Potted Plants
featured
EBTOOLS Bonsai Cutter, Ergonomic Design Concave Cutter, Fit Pruning Bonsai Fork Branches Wearâ€‘resistant Bonsai Trimming For Parks Flower Potted Plants
$52.45
walmart
Dagan Coal and Ash Shovel, Black
featured
Dagan Coal and Ash Shovel, Black
$34.09
walmart
Earthwise 4-in-1 Electric Chainsaw with Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Hedge Trimmer - CVP41810
featured
Earthwise 4-in-1 Electric Chainsaw with Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Hedge Trimmer - CVP41810
$149.99
overstock
DAILY GOLF TOOLS One flower shovel garden shovel succulents pointed shovel
DAILY GOLF TOOLS One flower shovel garden shovel succulents pointed shovel
$15.37
walmart
Professional Adjustable 27"+ 8" Hedge Shears. with Wavy Steel Blade and Shock Absorbing Desig, Garden Pruning Hand Hedge Trimmers Shears Loppers
Professional Adjustable 27"+ 8" Hedge Shears. with Wavy Steel Blade and Shock Absorbing Desig, Garden Pruning Hand Hedge Trimmers Shears Loppers
$66.49
walmart
1PCS Portable Handheld Electric BBQ Fan Air Blower for Outdoor Camping Picnic Barbecue Cooking Tool Grill Accessories
1PCS Portable Handheld Electric BBQ Fan Air Blower for Outdoor Camping Picnic Barbecue Cooking Tool Grill Accessories
$13.78
walmart
UC2979 M48 Kommando Tactical Survival Shovel with Sheath, Features virtually indestructible, injection-molded nylon handle with 30%.., By United Cutlery
UC2979 M48 Kommando Tactical Survival Shovel with Sheath, Features virtually indestructible, injection-molded nylon handle with 30%.., By United Cutlery
$86.89
walmart
'Man with a Hoe' by Jean-Francois Millet - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print
'Man with a Hoe' by Jean-Francois Millet - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dewalt DCST972X1 60V MAX Brushless Lithium-Ion 17 in. Cordless String Trimmer Kit (3 Ah)
Dewalt DCST972X1 60V MAX Brushless Lithium-Ion 17 in. Cordless String Trimmer Kit (3 Ah)
$287.99
newegg
CRAFTSMAN V20 Handheld Blower Kit with Extra 4.0Ah Battery (CMCBL720D2 & CMCB204)
CRAFTSMAN V20 Handheld Blower Kit with Extra 4.0Ah Battery (CMCBL720D2 & CMCB204)
$261.79
amazon
Charlton Home® Tiller Power Loom Rug Polyester in Gray, Size 158.0 H x 118.0 W x 0.39 D in | Wayfair 30983938BB5D46D094DA9E061399EF75
Charlton Home® Tiller Power Loom Rug Polyester in Gray, Size 158.0 H x 118.0 W x 0.39 D in | Wayfair 30983938BB5D46D094DA9E061399EF75
$859.99
wayfair
Dottie SHS Square Point Shovel
Dottie SHS Square Point Shovel
$173.81
walmart
Carevas Bypass Pruner Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Garden Cutting Tool with Max. Cut Thickess of 1.96in for Rose Bushes Patio Lawn Bonsai Herbs Plants
Carevas Bypass Pruner Stainless Steel Pruning Shears Garden Cutting Tool with Max. Cut Thickess of 1.96in for Rose Bushes Patio Lawn Bonsai Herbs Plants
$11.04
walmart
Corona AP 3234 ComfortGEL Anvil Pruner, 3/4-Inch Cut, Anvil design for pruning dry and woody growth By Visit the Corona Store
Corona AP 3234 ComfortGEL Anvil Pruner, 3/4-Inch Cut, Anvil design for pruning dry and woody growth By Visit the Corona Store
$28.97
walmart
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
Shepherd's Hook Hoe, Single Fireplace Tool, Standard hoe By Minuteman International
$55.49
walmart
Ccdes Fruit Tree Pruning Shears, Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
Ccdes Fruit Tree Pruning Shears, Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Gardening Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
$13.99
walmart
IronMax 2000PSI x-Shaped Electric High Pressure Washer Machine 1.6 GPM 1500W Red\ Green\Blue
IronMax 2000PSI x-Shaped Electric High Pressure Washer Machine 1.6 GPM 1500W Red\ Green\Blue
$99.99
walmart
Corona RazorTOOTH Handsaw Folding Pruning Saw - 10 Inch
Corona RazorTOOTH Handsaw Folding Pruning Saw - 10 Inch
$21.98
($31.35
save 30%)
walmartusa
Corona ALUMINUM Bypass Pruner - 1 Inch, Rolling Handle
Corona ALUMINUM Bypass Pruner - 1 Inch, Rolling Handle
$29.55
($37.55
save 21%)
walmartusa
LGC120B 7 in. 20-Volt Cordless Garden Cultivator/Tiller - Bare Tool 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion
LGC120B 7 in. 20-Volt Cordless Garden Cultivator/Tiller - Bare Tool 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion
$130.00
walmart
CHWRAR SIYDEARS 20V Portable Cordless Lithium Battery High Pressure High Power Washer in Black, Size 0.0 H x 35.1 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair QXJ55
CHWRAR SIYDEARS 20V Portable Cordless Lithium Battery High Pressure High Power Washer in Black, Size 0.0 H x 35.1 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair QXJ55
$97.99
wayfair
DEWALT 3300 PSI at 2.4 GPM Honda Cold Water Professional Gas Pressure Washer
DEWALT 3300 PSI at 2.4 GPM Honda Cold Water Professional Gas Pressure Washer
$449.00
homedepot
Chinatera High Carbon Steel Fruit Tree Pruning Shears Garden Tool Kits Bonsai Pruners
Chinatera High Carbon Steel Fruit Tree Pruning Shears Garden Tool Kits Bonsai Pruners
$53.90
walmart
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
Cyan oak Quality Garden/Gardening Hand Tools Trowel Rake Cultivator Transplant Fork Hoe
$12.24
walmart
Aluminum Maintenance Rake - 24in. Field Maintenance Rakes
Aluminum Maintenance Rake - 24in. Field Maintenance Rakes
$65.45
walmart
COCO 20" Bar 52CC Gasoline Chainsaw in White, Size 11.0 H x 37.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair I01ZSY200730604
COCO 20" Bar 52CC Gasoline Chainsaw in White, Size 11.0 H x 37.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair I01ZSY200730604
$166.99
wayfair
AMES Superflex Rake, 48 in Vinyl Coated Aluminum Handle (027-1789000) | Quill
AMES Superflex Rake, 48 in Vinyl Coated Aluminum Handle (027-1789000) | Quill
$245.99
quill
Black & Decker 20V Cordless Blower
Black & Decker 20V Cordless Blower
$79.99
($89.99
save 11%)
blainfarm&fleet
Berger 49030 Anvil Pruner, Large
Berger 49030 Anvil Pruner, Large
$53.23
walmart
2800 PSI Upgraded AR POWER PRESSURE WASHER WATER PUMP Sears 020257-0 020276-0 by The ROP Shop
2800 PSI Upgraded AR POWER PRESSURE WASHER WATER PUMP Sears 020257-0 020276-0 by The ROP Shop
$184.99
walmart
Boss Manufacturing 252782 8 in. Green Thumb Forged Bypass Pruner
Boss Manufacturing 252782 8 in. Green Thumb Forged Bypass Pruner
$21.11
walmart
Bulepople Fresh Garden Tools - Short Handle Landscaping Steel Weeder for Lawn Garden Weed
Bulepople Fresh Garden Tools - Short Handle Landscaping Steel Weeder for Lawn Garden Weed
$7.99
walmart
Portable 24V 550W 4 Inch Electric Pruning Saw Rechargeable Small Electric Saws Woodworking One-handed Chainsaws Garden Logging Mini Brushed Electric Chain Saw with 2 Lithium Battery
Portable 24V 550W 4 Inch Electric Pruning Saw Rechargeable Small Electric Saws Woodworking One-handed Chainsaws Garden Logging Mini Brushed Electric Chain Saw with 2 Lithium Battery
$49.96
walmart
Garden 5 In 1 Grass Chainsaw Brush Cutter
Garden 5 In 1 Grass Chainsaw Brush Cutter
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plastic Fruit Picker Catcher Gardening Farm Garden Hardware Picking Device Tool
Plastic Fruit Picker Catcher Gardening Farm Garden Hardware Picking Device Tool
$20.42
walmart
10PCS Mixed General Garden Tool Kit, Waterproof Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Portable DIY Tool Set, with Waterproof Bag, Gardening Gloves/Digging Claw Tools/Planting Tools
10PCS Mixed General Garden Tool Kit, Waterproof Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Portable DIY Tool Set, with Waterproof Bag, Gardening Gloves/Digging Claw Tools/Planting Tools
$46.06
walmart
Burgon & Ball Weeder
Burgon & Ball Weeder
$48.22
walmart
Weeds Puller Weeder Twister Twists Pull Garden Lawn Root Killer Remover Tool
Weeds Puller Weeder Twister Twists Pull Garden Lawn Root Killer Remover Tool
$38.75
walmart
Briggs & Stratton 3100 PSI 2.1 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer with Briggs and Stratton 875EXI Engine and PowerFlow+ Technology
Briggs & Stratton 3100 PSI 2.1 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer with Briggs and Stratton 875EXI Engine and PowerFlow+ Technology
$429.00
homedepot
Blue Carve Garden Fence Netting Four Forks 5 Panel Set in Black/Brown, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MYNY170143
Blue Carve Garden Fence Netting Four Forks 5 Panel Set in Black/Brown, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair MYNY170143
$91.99
wayfair
Black & Decker String Trimmer/Edger, Hard Surface Sweeper + 2 Battery Combo Kit
Black & Decker String Trimmer/Edger, Hard Surface Sweeper + 2 Battery Combo Kit
$119.99
blainfarm&fleet
Gardening Hand Tools Rake Round Shovel Top Shovel Plastic Sturdy High Quality
Gardening Hand Tools Rake Round Shovel Top Shovel Plastic Sturdy High Quality
$15.98
walmart
Bully Tools 92353 Hoe Garden Fiberglass Hdl 56in
Bully Tools 92353 Hoe Garden Fiberglass Hdl 56in
$113.80
walmart
6.5''Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear Functional Cutter with Straight Stainless Steel
6.5''Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear Functional Cutter with Straight Stainless Steel
$11.29
walmart
Japanese Ninja Claw Rake and Cultivator
Japanese Ninja Claw Rake and Cultivator
$24.28
walmart
10/50/100 Pcs Balcony Paper Pot Nursery Cup Cultivation Peat Pots Garden Planting Seedling Cups Biodegradable Flower pots
10/50/100 Pcs Balcony Paper Pot Nursery Cup Cultivation Peat Pots Garden Planting Seedling Cups Biodegradable Flower pots
$53.99
walmart
Fire Rake, Straight Handle, 60 In. L, Price For: Each Standards: USFS Specifications Handle Material: Ash Item: Fire Rake Handle Design: 4 Teeth Head.., By Brand Council Tool
Fire Rake, Straight Handle, 60 In. L, Price For: Each Standards: USFS Specifications Handle Material: Ash Item: Fire Rake Handle Design: 4 Teeth Head.., By Brand Council Tool
$83.37
walmart
NOS Factory Original CNH International Part # 372642A1 Shovel
NOS Factory Original CNH International Part # 372642A1 Shovel
$205.00
walmart
WFX Utility™ Falgout 10.55" 11 Piece Garden Tool Bag Set, Size 14.0 H x 10.55 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FFEC1D28B50E4CA6B077D5AAA9470ACC
WFX Utility™ Falgout 10.55" 11 Piece Garden Tool Bag Set, Size 14.0 H x 10.55 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FFEC1D28B50E4CA6B077D5AAA9470ACC
$47.99
wayfair
2Z Carburetor For Echo PB-2100 Handheld Power Blower Zama C1U-K42B Carb 12520020562
2Z Carburetor For Echo PB-2100 Handheld Power Blower Zama C1U-K42B Carb 12520020562
$17.95
walmart
3pc Garden Tool Set Orange Durable Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Kit
3pc Garden Tool Set Orange Durable Transplanter Hand Rake Cultivator Kit
$14.99
walmart
Garden Grafting Pruning Pruner Tool Kit Set Plant Branch Twig Vine Fruit Tree Graft Cutting Scissor,Easy To Use and Clean
Garden Grafting Pruning Pruner Tool Kit Set Plant Branch Twig Vine Fruit Tree Graft Cutting Scissor,Easy To Use and Clean
$30.99
walmart
Akozon Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Garden Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
Akozon Garden Scissors,High Carbon Steel Pruning Shears Cutter Garden Plant Scissor Branch Pruner Trimmer Tools
$11.76
walmart
BELUPAI Gardening Supplies Fixed Hook Shading Net Hooks Fence Pe 50Pcs Agriculture Poultry Breeding 32 X 35Mm Greenhouse Tools
BELUPAI Gardening Supplies Fixed Hook Shading Net Hooks Fence Pe 50Pcs Agriculture Poultry Breeding 32 X 35Mm Greenhouse Tools
$12.92
walmart
OEM Power Pressure Washer Water PUMP 2600 PSI - Craftsman 580.752100 020313 by The ROP Shop
OEM Power Pressure Washer Water PUMP 2600 PSI - Craftsman 580.752100 020313 by The ROP Shop
$169.99
walmart
2800 PSI Upgraded AR POWER PRESSURE WASHER WATER PUMP Excell XLVR2522 A07908 by The ROP Shop
2800 PSI Upgraded AR POWER PRESSURE WASHER WATER PUMP Excell XLVR2522 A07908 by The ROP Shop
$184.99
walmart
BEBEGO Folding Shovel Multitool Survival Kit, Military Tactical Camping Shovel with Fork Spoon/Gloves/Tactical Waist Pack are Ultimate Survival Tool for All Outdoor Activities
BEBEGO Folding Shovel Multitool Survival Kit, Military Tactical Camping Shovel with Fork Spoon/Gloves/Tactical Waist Pack are Ultimate Survival Tool for All Outdoor Activities
$59.00
walmart
Mini Axe Set (4X4 Off-Road Vehicles)
Mini Axe Set (4X4 Off-Road Vehicles)
$29.58
walmart
6" 150mm 24 Lawn Mower Circular Metal Round Saw Cutter Electric Weeder Accessory for Garden Agriculture Use Compatible with 21V Lawn Mower
6" 150mm 24 Lawn Mower Circular Metal Round Saw Cutter Electric Weeder Accessory for Garden Agriculture Use Compatible with 21V Lawn Mower
$10.88
walmart
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
Balems Deli DL580804 Shovel, Hoe And Rake Four-Piece Shovel, Five-Tooth Rake, Hoe
$24.72
walmart
