Gardening Twine & Twists

featured

Purely Hand Knitting Natural Fine Cordage Indoor Balcony Garden Decor Flower Pot Pant Hanging Hemp Rope

$9.58
walmart
featured

Weeds Puller Weeder Twister Twists Pull Garden Lawn Root Killer Remover Tool

$38.75
walmart
featured

Everbilt #42 x 2250 ft. Twisted Sisal Rope Twine, Natural, Browns / Tans

$18.50
homedepot

ã€–Follureã€—100PCS Plant Support Garden Clips Tomato Clips Supports/Connects Plants/Twine/Vines Trellis/Cages Plant Vine Vegetable Fastening Clip Grafting Tools Make Plant Grow Upright and Healthier

$9.97
walmart

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, 32-Inch, Black, 6 Count Pro Pack

$6.80
($7.49 save 9%)
walmartusa

7" Twist Tie, Paper, 2000/Box (40007D)

$18.60
staples

Performance Tool 100 ft. Twist Tie with Cutter

$3.69
blainfarm&fleet

6" x 5/32" Staples Paper Twist Tie, Blue, 2000/Case (PBT6B)

$22.49
staples

Reliant Ribbon 5171-03103-2X1 Satin Twist Tie Bows - Small Bows, 5/8 Inch X 100 Pieces, Black

$13.90
($15.52 save 10%)
amazon

Braided Jute Burlap Napkin Rings | 1 Pc

$10.77
amazon

4" Twist Tie, Plastic, 2000/Box (40204ABULK)

$11.79
staples

Reliant Ribbon 5170-11705-3X2 Satin Twist Tie Bows - Large Bows, 7/8 Inch X 100 Pieces, Light Pink

$16.35
amazon
Advertisement

Reliant Ribbon Metallic Lame Twist Tie Bows - Small Ribbon, 5/8 Inch X 100 Pieces, Silver

$19.39
amazon

Reliant Ribbon Twist Tie Sheer Bows, Royal Blue, 7/8in, 100/Pieces

$37.99
walmartusa

6" x 5/32" Staples Black Plastic Twist Tie, 2000/Case (PLT6K)

$25.49
staples

Reliant Ribbon Satin Twist Tie Bows - Small Bows, 5/8 Inch X 100 Pieces, Turquoise

$13.89
amazon

T&T Industries Twist Tie Green, 4" Length 2000/Box

$20.22
walmart

Taicanon Two Idyllic Wrought Iron Wall Hanging Flower Pots, Retro Wall Hanging Flower Basket Decoration, Small Bird Wall Hanging Hemp Rope Lanyard(White)

$18.63
walmart

100 Pcs Veggie Garden Plant Support Clips For Trellis Twine Greenhouse Supplies

$11.29
walmart

4" Twist Tie, Plastic, 2000/Box (40204CBULK)

$11.99
staples

Loft Vintage Resin Hemp Rope Monkey Pendant Light Fixture Industrial Retro

$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica

100PCS Useful Tomato Veggie Garden Plant Support Clips Trellis Twine Greenhouse

$11.99
newegg

JAM Paper® Kraft Twine, 1/8 Inch x 54 Yards, Black, Sold Individually (67821707)

$7.49
staples

100m Natural Jute Durable Brown Twine Rope for Gift Wrapping Heavy Duty Industrial Packing Gardening Recycling Bundling

$10.99
walmart
Advertisement

Gardener's Blue Ribbon 2400-in Plant Twist-tie Dispenser in Green | T009B

$7.98
lowes

Nite Ize GTPP18-01-R8 Original Gear Rubber Twist Tie, 18" - 6 Pack, Black

$12.98
amazon

Nite Ize 32 in. Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie in Neon Yellow

$5.89
homedepot

50/100Pcs Plant Support Clips Garden Orchid Stem Trellis Twine Flower Spike Clips

$7.89
walmart

Green 50m Metal Kitchen Gardening Plant Twist Tie Wire Roll Wire Cutter Plastic Spool roll with for Garden Yard Plant PVC

$13.99
newegg

Tomato Support Clips Vegetable Holders Trellis Twine Prevent Falling Fixed Gardening Supplies Greenhouse J-shape Hook

$11.52
walmart

10M Garden Wire Plant Twist Tie Garden Training String Bonsai Outlet String for Holding Branch

$17.73
walmart

Gardener's Twine Dispenser Set

$29.95
gardener'ssupplycompany

Our Sweet Basil Kitchen: Fresh Twists on Family Favorites with Recipe Mashups and Unique Flavor Combinations Cade Cheney Author

$17.99
($23.99 save 25%)
barnes&noble

Alcott Hill® Delagarza Delight "Graceful Garden" Birch,//Green/Blue Area Rug Jute & Sisal in Brown, Size 84.0 H x 60.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair

$122.99
wayfair

4mm Natural Wired Twine by Ashland™ | Michaels®

$3.99
michaelsstores

Gear Tie Cordable The Orginal Reusable Rubber Twist Tie with StretchLoop For Cord Management + Storage 6Inch Assorted Colors 4 Pack Made in the USA

$8.07
newegg
Advertisement

Arlmont & Co. Layne Soft Garden Twine Plant Support Plastic in Green, Size 1.75 H x 6.2 W x 6.4 D in | Wayfair 07A2F329ACE44E17A96DAD987FA6D60F

$9.51
wayfair

Gold Twist Tie Bows

$1.99
hobbylobby

3-Tiers Wood Hanging Shelf Wall Swing Storage Shelves Jute Rope Organizer Rack

$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Farfi Flowers Garden Twine Handles Iron Vase Succulent Plant Container Balcony Decor

$17.61
walmart

Everbilt #30 in. x 200 ft. Green Twisted Jute Twine, Greens

$4.75
homedepot

Gardener Select GSALDJ310 Hanging Basket with Jute Coco Liner, 10", Lavender

$17.03
walmart

7" Twist Tie, Paper, 2000/Box (40007F)

$11.79
staples

Gear Tie Cordable The Orginal Reusable Rubber Twist Tie with StretchLoop for Cord Management + Storage 6Inch Black 2 Pack Made in The USA

$13.35
newegg

5" Twist Tie, Plastic, 2000/Box (40205BBULK)

$14.79
staples

8" Twist Tie, Paper, 2000/Box (40008F)

$13.49
staples

100m Natural Jute Durable Brown Twine Rope for Gift Wrapping Heavy Duty Industrial Packing Gardening Recycling Bundling

$10.19
walmart

Nite Ize Gear Tie Loopable Twist Tie 24 in. - 2 Pack - Black Rubber | GLL24-01-2R3

$6.48
lowes
Advertisement

Nite Ize Gear Tie® Reusable Rubber Twist Tie™ 64-in- Black | GT64-01-R6

$6.48
lowes

KLOUD City 328 Feet (100m) Green Multi-Function Sturdy Garden Plant Twist Tie with Cutter/Cable Tie/Zip Tie/Coated Wire (1) (1 roll Green)

$12.49
newegg

Nite Ize 12 in. Gear Tie Loopable Twist Tie in Black (2-Pack)

$5.58
homedepot

6" Twist Tie, Plastic, 2000/Box (40206GBULK)

$18.29
staples

Reliant Ribbon 5170-17505-3X2 Satin Twist Tie Bows - Large Bows, 7/8 Inch X 100 Pieces, Shocking Pink

$16.95
($17.80 save 5%)
amazon

6" Twist Tie, Paper, 2000/Box (40006E)

$10.29
staples

9" Twist Tie, Plastic, 2000/Box (40209DBULK)

$26.49
staples

Nite Ize 18 in. Gear Tie Loopable Twist Tie in Neon Yellow (2-Pack)

$7.48
homedepot

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie, Reusable Rubber Twist Tie, 6-Inch, Assorted Colors, 12 Count Pro Pack, Made in the USA

$16.37
($19.99 save 18%)
amazon

JAM Paper 7/8" Gold Metallic Mesh Twist Tie Bows, 100ct. | Michaels®

$106.99
michaelsstores

JAM Paper 5/8" Grosgrain Stitch Twist Tie Bows, 100ct. | Michaels®

$100.99
michaelsstores

JAM Paper 7/8" Grosgrain Stripes Twist Tie Bows, 100ct. | Michaels®

$111.99
michaelsstores
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com