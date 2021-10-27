Soil Testers

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Share
Soil Testers
ANGGREK TDS Meter,Zaqw ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,Soil Tester
featured
ANGGREK TDS Meter,Zaqw ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,Soil Tester
$66.85
walmart
Barka Ave For Xiaomi Flower Care Soil Tester, Intelligent Plant Monitor Bluetooth 4 in 1 Soil Tester Automatically Monitors Humidity / Light / Fertility / Temperature Levels-iOS and Android
featured
Barka Ave For Xiaomi Flower Care Soil Tester, Intelligent Plant Monitor Bluetooth 4 in 1 Soil Tester Automatically Monitors Humidity / Light / Fertility / Temperature Levels-iOS and Android
$77.98
walmart
Atralife Indoor - Outdoor Humidity Sensor Instrument Soil Moisture Monitor for Botanical Garden Lawn Care Sensor Meter Soil Water Monitor for Plant Garden and Lawn Care
featured
Atralife Indoor - Outdoor Humidity Sensor Instrument Soil Moisture Monitor for Botanical Garden Lawn Care Sensor Meter Soil Water Monitor for Plant Garden and Lawn Care
$12.42
walmart
ACOUTO Self-powered Soil PH Hygrometer, Soil PH Meter, For Gardens Vineyards Field Production
ACOUTO Self-powered Soil PH Hygrometer, Soil PH Meter, For Gardens Vineyards Field Production
$26.65
walmart
Akozon Soil Moisture Probe, Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden, Soil Moisture Meter
Akozon Soil Moisture Probe, Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden, Soil Moisture Meter
$8.18
walmart
ANGGREK Soil Tester, Plant Moisture Meter ECâ€‘316 Soil Tester High Precision High Sensitivity Soil Salinity EC Tester For Agricultural Planting
ANGGREK Soil Tester, Plant Moisture Meter ECâ€‘316 Soil Tester High Precision High Sensitivity Soil Salinity EC Tester For Agricultural Planting
$60.60
walmart
ankishi Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
ankishi Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
$12.46
walmart
Soil PH Meter 3-in-1 Soil Test Kits pH Moisture Light Meter for Garden, Farm, Lawn Plants No ElectricityÂ Needed
Soil PH Meter 3-in-1 Soil Test Kits pH Moisture Light Meter for Garden, Farm, Lawn Plants No ElectricityÂ Needed
$18.60
walmart
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
$18.99
walmart
AbodySoil Moisture Meter Hygrometer Moisture Bar Plant Moisture Sensor Moisture Detector
AbodySoil Moisture Meter Hygrometer Moisture Bar Plant Moisture Sensor Moisture Detector
$12.99
walmart
Aibecy Intelligent Soil Moisture Test Meter Tool for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants Flower Monitor
Aibecy Intelligent Soil Moisture Test Meter Tool for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants Flower Monitor
$10.99
walmart
37YIMU Smart Plant Tracker Soil Moisture Meter Tester Flower Plant for Home Garden Farm
37YIMU Smart Plant Tracker Soil Moisture Meter Tester Flower Plant for Home Garden Farm
$13.50
walmart
4 in 1 Soil PH Tester Moisture Sunlight Light Test Meter for Garden Plant Lawns
4 in 1 Soil PH Tester Moisture Sunlight Light Test Meter for Garden Plant Lawns
$20.08
walmart
Pointer Type PH Measuring Instrument Soil Acidity Tester Soil PH Meter for Garden Plant Flower
Pointer Type PH Measuring Instrument Soil Acidity Tester Soil PH Meter for Garden Plant Flower
$17.99
walmart
Aibecy 3-in-1 Soil pH Light Moisture Meter Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
Aibecy 3-in-1 Soil pH Light Moisture Meter Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
$12.59
walmart
BToBackyard Analyzer Three-Probe Multi-Gear Displa Planter Tool Soils Ph Meter
BToBackyard Analyzer Three-Probe Multi-Gear Displa Planter Tool Soils Ph Meter
$15.12
walmart
Andoer Soil Moisture Meter Single Square Head Plant Moisture Meter Indoor & Outdoor Planting Hygrometer Moisture Sensor Soil Test Kit Plant Water Meter for Garden Farm Lawn
Andoer Soil Moisture Meter Single Square Head Plant Moisture Meter Indoor & Outdoor Planting Hygrometer Moisture Sensor Soil Test Kit Plant Water Meter for Garden Farm Lawn
$13.89
walmart
Mgaxyff RS485 Waterproof Soil Salinity EC Sensor Transmitter Soil Conductivity Detector Tester,Soil Sensor,Soil Salinity Sensor
Mgaxyff RS485 Waterproof Soil Salinity EC Sensor Transmitter Soil Conductivity Detector Tester,Soil Sensor,Soil Salinity Sensor
$11.69
walmart
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
$16.99
walmart
Mgaxyff Soil PH Meter, Soil Moisture Sensor PH Instrument, VT-05 Soil PH Meter Tester Hygrometer Portable Moisture Sensor PH Instrument
Mgaxyff Soil PH Meter, Soil Moisture Sensor PH Instrument, VT-05 Soil PH Meter Tester Hygrometer Portable Moisture Sensor PH Instrument
$26.52
walmart
OTVIAP 2 in 1 Soil Tester Moisture Meter Humidity Monitor PH Detector with Probe for Garden Plant, Soil Humidity Monitor, Soil Moisture Meter
OTVIAP 2 in 1 Soil Tester Moisture Meter Humidity Monitor PH Detector with Probe for Garden Plant, Soil Humidity Monitor, Soil Moisture Meter
$15.41
walmart
Soil Test Kit Soil pH Test Kit Soil Test Strips Soil pH Test Strips for Garden Lawn Farm Plants
Soil Test Kit Soil pH Test Kit Soil Test Strips Soil pH Test Strips for Garden Lawn Farm Plants
$10.69
walmart
LAFGUR Hygrometer,Soil Hygrometer,Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer
LAFGUR Hygrometer,Soil Hygrometer,Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer
$8.27
walmart
JuLam Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
JuLam Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
$11.91
walmart
Soil Moisture Tester Hygrometer Meter Testing Detector Garden Plant Flower Tool
Soil Moisture Tester Hygrometer Meter Testing Detector Garden Plant Flower Tool
$12.29
walmart
Kritne Soil Moisture Meter, Soil Tester,3 in 1 Function Soil Tester Moisture Meter Humidity Monitor Light PH Detector With Probe
Kritne Soil Moisture Meter, Soil Tester,3 in 1 Function Soil Tester Moisture Meter Humidity Monitor Light PH Detector With Probe
$14.78
walmart
OTVIAP Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden Soil Moisture Tester, Soil Moisture Probe,Soil Moisture Meter
OTVIAP Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden Soil Moisture Tester, Soil Moisture Probe,Soil Moisture Meter
$16.65
walmart
Pot Plants Soil Tester Premium Humidity Meter Tester
Pot Plants Soil Tester Premium Humidity Meter Tester
$8.28
walmart
OURLEEME Resin Frog Soil Moisture Meter Plant Moisture Tester Sensor For Indoor Bonsai
OURLEEME Resin Frog Soil Moisture Meter Plant Moisture Tester Sensor For Indoor Bonsai
$10.49
walmart
3 in 1 PH Tester Soil Detector Water Fertilizer Moisture Light Test Meter Sensor
3 in 1 PH Tester Soil Detector Water Fertilizer Moisture Light Test Meter Sensor
$17.58
walmart
Lowe's Soil Doctor Pelletized Lawn Lime 40-lb Organic Lime PH Balancer | 340400070
Lowe's Soil Doctor Pelletized Lawn Lime 40-lb Organic Lime PH Balancer | 340400070
$4.48
lowes
Soil Test kits Gardening,3 in 1 Soil Moisture/Ph Sunlight Testing Meter for Garden,Digital Indoor Ourdoor Soil Moist Tester/Analyzer/Detector Reader with Probe Sensor,Soil Acidfier Meter for Lawns
Soil Test kits Gardening,3 in 1 Soil Moisture/Ph Sunlight Testing Meter for Garden,Digital Indoor Ourdoor Soil Moist Tester/Analyzer/Detector Reader with Probe Sensor,Soil Acidfier Meter for Lawns
$13.99
walmart
MIXFEER Soil Moisture Meter Instant Detection Soil Moisture Tester Garden Plant Flowers Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Bonsai Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer
MIXFEER Soil Moisture Meter Instant Detection Soil Moisture Tester Garden Plant Flowers Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Bonsai Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer
$10.39
walmart
MEGAWHEELS 3-in-1 Soil PH Meter Clear Reading Soil Moisture PH Light Tester
MEGAWHEELS 3-in-1 Soil PH Meter Clear Reading Soil Moisture PH Light Tester
$17.05
walmart
Mgaxyff Soil Moisture Meter,Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer,Soil Hygrometer
Mgaxyff Soil Moisture Meter,Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer,Soil Hygrometer
$9.86
walmart
Mosser Lee pH Soil Test Meter, Size 13.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair ML1230H
Mosser Lee pH Soil Test Meter, Size 13.0 H x 4.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair ML1230H
$17.26
wayfair
Soil Test Kit W 40 Tests Ph
Soil Test Kit W 40 Tests Ph
$20.69
walmart
OTVIAP ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,CF Tester,EC Tester
OTVIAP ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,CF Tester,EC Tester
$63.99
walmart
Mgaxyff TA290 Digital Soil Hygrometer Moisture Meter Temperature Humidity Tester with Probe, Soil Humidity Tester,Soil Hygrometer
Mgaxyff TA290 Digital Soil Hygrometer Moisture Meter Temperature Humidity Tester with Probe, Soil Humidity Tester,Soil Hygrometer
$14.08
walmart
MIXFEER Soil PH Meter Soil Moisture Meter 4-in-1 Soil Tester for Moisture Light pH Temperature Lawns Farm Plants Herbs
MIXFEER Soil PH Meter Soil Moisture Meter 4-in-1 Soil Tester for Moisture Light pH Temperature Lawns Farm Plants Herbs
$25.49
walmart
Luster Leaf 1845 Digital Soil pH Meter
Luster Leaf 1845 Digital Soil pH Meter
$18.23
overstock
LNKOO Soil pH Tester - 4 in 1 Measure Soil pH Level, Moisture Content, Light Amount Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Flowers, Vegetable Gardens and Lawns
LNKOO Soil pH Tester - 4 in 1 Measure Soil pH Level, Moisture Content, Light Amount Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Flowers, Vegetable Gardens and Lawns
$15.99
walmart
LYUMO 0-10V Output Waterproof Greenhouse Soil Moisture Humidity Sensor Tester Meter,Soil Moisture Sensor,Soil Humidity Sensor
LYUMO 0-10V Output Waterproof Greenhouse Soil Moisture Humidity Sensor Tester Meter,Soil Moisture Sensor,Soil Humidity Sensor
$46.60
walmart
Garden Plant Soil Moisture Meter Hydroponics Analyzer Moisture Light Tester Soil Water Meter For Indoor Outdoor Garden Plants Garden Lawn Farm Soil Tester
Garden Plant Soil Moisture Meter Hydroponics Analyzer Moisture Light Tester Soil Water Meter For Indoor Outdoor Garden Plants Garden Lawn Farm Soil Tester
$14.99
walmart
Eccomum Soil PH Meter Soil Test Tool Moisture Test Kit Soil PH Test Tools for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants with Probe No Batteries Required
Eccomum Soil PH Meter Soil Test Tool Moisture Test Kit Soil PH Test Tools for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants with Probe No Batteries Required
$35.49
walmart
Garosa Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer,Soil Moisture Teste
Garosa Garden Plant Soil Electronic Hygrometer Mini Multi-Functional Moisture Meter Tester Analyzer,Soil Moisture Teste
$10.06
walmart
Soil tester, soil acidity meter Soil moisture and moisture pH value detector Soil measuring device for horticulture Pot garden Agriculture
Soil tester, soil acidity meter Soil moisture and moisture pH value detector Soil measuring device for horticulture Pot garden Agriculture
$47.89
walmart
4-in-1 Soil Moisture Sunlight pH Test Meter
4-in-1 Soil Moisture Sunlight pH Test Meter
$19.77
wayfairnorthamerica
Single soil moisture meter, soil moisture detector, flower gardening detector, soil moisture meter
Single soil moisture meter, soil moisture detector, flower gardening detector, soil moisture meter
$9.10
walmart
Unique design Outdoor Hygrometer Soil PH Meter Moisture Light Meter 3 In 1 PH Detector Analyzer Pointer Soil For Garden Plant Flower Soil
Unique design Outdoor Hygrometer Soil PH Meter Moisture Light Meter 3 In 1 PH Detector Analyzer Pointer Soil For Garden Plant Flower Soil
$11.67
walmart
Soil Moisture Tester Garden Plant Flower Testing Tool Hygrometer Meter Detector
Soil Moisture Tester Garden Plant Flower Testing Tool Hygrometer Meter Detector
$12.79
walmart
LANDTEK MC-7828SOIL Soil Moisture Meter Analyzer New
LANDTEK MC-7828SOIL Soil Moisture Meter Analyzer New
$189.99
newegg
MABOTO 4-In-1 Soil Test Ph Moisture Meter Light Temperature Tester Garden Plant Flowers Soil Monitor Tool Multi-Functional Bonsai Moisture Ph Analyzer For Garden Lawn Farm Indoor Outdoor No Battery
MABOTO 4-In-1 Soil Test Ph Moisture Meter Light Temperature Tester Garden Plant Flowers Soil Monitor Tool Multi-Functional Bonsai Moisture Ph Analyzer For Garden Lawn Farm Indoor Outdoor No Battery
$17.04
walmart
Soil pH Meter, 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool Kits for Plant Care, Great for Garden, Lawn, Farm, Indoor & Outdoor Use
Soil pH Meter, 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool Kits for Plant Care, Great for Garden, Lawn, Farm, Indoor & Outdoor Use
$11.29
walmart
Meter Soil pH Test Kit Soil Acidity Alkalinity Analyzer Acidity Probe Detachable Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
Meter Soil pH Test Kit Soil Acidity Alkalinity Analyzer Acidity Probe Detachable Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
$19.99
walmart
2021 New 2 In 1 Soil Hygrometer Dual-Probe Soil Tester Garden Moisture Tester Tool
2021 New 2 In 1 Soil Hygrometer Dual-Probe Soil Tester Garden Moisture Tester Tool
$13.29
walmart
3 in 1 PH Tester Soil Detector Water Fertilizer Moisture Light Test Meter Sensor
3 in 1 PH Tester Soil Detector Water Fertilizer Moisture Light Test Meter Sensor
$9.45
walmart
Soil pH Meter, Soil pH Tester Gardening Tool Kits for Plant Care, Great for Garden, Lawn, Farm, Indoor Outdoor Use
Soil pH Meter, Soil pH Tester Gardening Tool Kits for Plant Care, Great for Garden, Lawn, Farm, Indoor Outdoor Use
$21.99
walmart
Seenda Soil Moisture Meter For Plants Light PH Tester 3-in-1 Digital Soil Testing Kit Outdoor Acidity Tester No Battery Required
Seenda Soil Moisture Meter For Plants Light PH Tester 3-in-1 Digital Soil Testing Kit Outdoor Acidity Tester No Battery Required
$10.65
walmart
2-In-1 Soil Ph Meter Fertility Tester Ph Tester Soil Tester For Garden Farm Lawn Indoor Outdoor Plant Care
2-In-1 Soil Ph Meter Fertility Tester Ph Tester Soil Tester For Garden Farm Lawn Indoor Outdoor Plant Care
$13.57
walmart
Soil Testers
