Gardening Knee Pads & Cushions

featured

Folding Garden Kneeler Seat Stool Bench Tool, Portable Gardening Kneeling Pad Seat with 2 Pouches

$47.45
walmart
featured

Monfince Gardening Kneeler With Handles Folding Stainless Steel Garden Stool With Kneeling Pad Side Pocket Gardening Gifts Supply Side Pocket

$10.99
walmart
featured

Garden Kneeler and Seat Stool Heavy Duty Garden Folding Bench with 1 Tool Pocket and Soft EVA Kneeling Pad for Gardening Lovers

$55.96
walmart

Garden Kneeler Seat, Foldable Garden Stool Bench Kneeling Pad with 2 Large Side Tool Pouches, Garden Accessories

$47.35
walmart

Garden Kneeler Seat Kneeling Pad Folding Stool with Tool Pouch

$129.51
walmart

InSassy (TM) Extra Large Garden Kneeler Wave Pad - High Density Foam for Best Knee Protection (Blue)

$17.97
walmart

ODIANTRD Gardening Kneeler With Handles Folding Stainless Steel Garden Stool With Kneeling Pad Side Pocket Gardening Gifts Supply Side Pocket

$7.99
walmart

Ohuhu Upgraded Garden Kneeler and Seat with Thicken & Widen Soft Kneeling Pad, Foldable Garden Stool Bonus 2 Large Tool Pouches, Sturdy Garden Tools Garden Accessories, Ideal Gifts for Gardener

$72.58
walmart

Gardening Kneeler with Handles Folding Stainless Steel Garden Stool with Kneeling Pad Side Pocket(Note:only include an opp bag,not include Kneeler)

$8.98
walmart

Sugeryy Potted Tarp Gardening Mats Neat Outdoor For Plant Protection Portable Kneeling Pad

$14.37
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Garden Kneeler & Seat, Used For Kneeling & Sitting, EVA Foam Cushion, Foldable Stool,With Two Different Bags,Best Garden Gift in Green

$135.99
wayfair

ankishi Thick Kneeling Pad Garden Kneeler Memory Foam Cushion Mat for Gardening Work Baby Bath

$62.31
walmart
Advertisement

CHAMPIONS Garden Kneeler, Folding Garden Seat & Bench w/ Thickened Kneeling Pad & 2 Large Tool Bags, 330 Lb Capacity, Gardening Gift in Green

$196.99
wayfair

ANGGREK Qkiss 4Pcs/Set Thickened Garden Tool Set With Narrow Shovel, Wide Shovel, Rake,Dual Use Rake, High Density Comfort Knee Pad Gardening Gifts Tool Set

$38.66
walmart

HUIBMCNSPDK INC Foldable Kneeler Garden Kneeling Bench Stool Soft Cushion Seat Pad & Tool Pouch, Size 19.7 H x 10.8 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair GDTY0

$32.58
wayfair

Garden Kneeler and Seat Stool Heavy Duty Garden Folding Bench with 2 Tool Pocket and Soft EVA Kneeling Pad for Gardening Lovers

$48.16
walmart

Folding Garden Kneeler Bench Kneeling Soft Eva Pad Seat With Stool Pouch

$55.99
newegg

XCEL Kneeling Pad Large Cushioned Kneeler for Gardening, Repair Work, Fitness

$12.99
walmart

Garden Kneeler Bench, Folding Garden Kneeler and Seat with Tool Pouch Bag, Portable Garden Stool Upgraded EVA Kneeling Pad, Protect Knees & Prevent Clothes From Dirt, 25.59 x 10.62 x 19.48", JA1166

$40.99
walmart

UHINOOS Garden Kneeler and Seat-Foldable Garden Bench Garden Stools with 2 Tool Pouches, Portable Garden Kneeling Pad EVA Foam Pad(Black&Red)

$86.99
walmart

2pcs Garden Seat Bench Kneeling Pad Tool Pouch Gardening Folding Chair Outdoor

$132.35
walmart

1 Foam Kneeling Pad Knee Mat Seat Cushion Gardening Home Garden School Outdoor

$6.99
walmart

Garden Kneeler Seat Stool with Soft Kneeling Pad, Foldable Garden Stool with 1 Small Tool Pouches, Sturdy Garden Tools Garden Accessories

$55.79
walmart

Thick Kneeling Pad Waterproof Kneeling Pad Garden Kneeling Mat for Gardening Exercise

$32.76
walmart
Advertisement

Garden Kneeler Pad Kneeling Mat High Density Foam Thick Kneeling Pad Garage Garden Kneeler Mat Kneel Pad Cushion Knee Protection

$31.64
walmart

Fiskars Ultra Light Knee Pads

$8.99
blainfarm&fleet

WFX Utility™ Garden Kneeler Seat, Foldable Gardening Work Stool & Bench w/ 2 Large Tool Pouches, Sturdy Lightweight Soft EVA Kneeling Foam Pad

$193.99
wayfair

52 Pieces Garden Tools Set, Heavy Duty Gardening Tools with Non-slip Rubber Handle, Durable Storage Tote Bag, Pruning Shears, Knee Pads, Garden Gloves, Plant Labels, Gardening Supplies Gifts for Women

$32.99
walmart

Garden Kneeler and Seat Stool Portable Foldable Garden Bench with Tool Pouch and Soft Kneeling Pad

$41.97
walmart

Bond Bloom Gardening Kneeling Pad Cushion Blue 16" x 7.25" Portable 9580BL

$7.95
walmart

Garden Kneeler Pad Multi Use Kneeling Seat Mat For Gardening Hard Floor Outdoor Water Resistant Memory Foam Cushion

$19.31
walmart

Garden Kneeler Bench, Folding Garden Kneeler and Seat with Tool Pouch Bag, Portable Garden Stool Upgraded EVA Kneeling Pad, Protect Knees & Prevent Clothes From Dirt, 25.59 x 10.62 x 19.48", JA1163

$40.99
walmart

Expert Gardener Premium Kneeling Pad – Soft Foam Garden Cushion

$9.94
walmartusa

1 Pair Knee Pads Garden Knee Protectors Soft Ultra Comfort Knee Pads Caps

$15.99
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Garden Kneeler & Seat Upgraded Foldable Garden Bench Stool Garden Kneeling Pad Garden Tool Set, Large Printed Tool Bags in Green

$135.99
wayfair

1 Garden Foam Knee Pad Kneeling Stadium Seat Cushion Home Tool Gardening Kneeler

$7.98
walmart
Advertisement

Garden Kneeler Seat Kneeling Pad Folding Stool with Tool Pouch

$88.15
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Foldable Kneeler Garden Kneeling Bench Stool Soft Cushion Seat Pad & Tool Pouch, Size 5.1 H x 23.6 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair

$81.99
wayfair

Black Duck Brand Set of 3 Foam Kneeling Pads! Perfect for Long Gardening Hours!

$12.99
walmart

Kritne Kneeling Pad Garage Garden Kneeler Mat Kneel Cushion Knee Protection, EVA Kneeling Pad, Knee Protection Pad

$36.29
walmart

Lacyie Garden Kneeler with 2 Bags Foldable Bench EVA Foam Kneeling Pad

$132.91
walmart

Set of 4 Foam Kneeling Pads - Garden Knee Mat / Gardening Seat Cushion - Quality Comfort! 7"x .5"x 15" (Multi Color)

$9.99
walmart

Garden Kneeler Seat Kneeling Pad Folding Stool with Tool Pouch

$121.27
walmart

Foldable Kneeler Garden Kneeling Bench Stool Soft Cushion Seat Pad & Tool Pouch

$32.57
wayfairnorthamerica

CHAMPIONS Garden Kneeler Seat w/ Tool Bag & Free Garden Accessories Outdoor Tools, Comfy Eva Foam Padded Garden Stool Kneeling Chair in Black

$134.99
wayfair

CHAMPIONS Folding Garden Kneeler, w/ Upgraded Thicken Kneeling Pad & 2 Upgraded Large Tool Pouches, 330Lb Capacity, Gardening Gift UGGK50L in Green

$167.99
wayfair

Pure Garden Multiuse Kneeling Pad with Handle- Extra Thick EVA Foam Ergonomic Comfort Mat Knee Protector for Gardening, Indoor and Outdoor Use

$12.95
($25.99 save 50%)
walmartusa

Tebru Kneeling Pad Garage Garden Kneeler Mat Kneel Cushion Knee Protection, Kneeling Pad

$36.42
walmart
Advertisement

Ultra Light Foam Kneeling Pad and Seat Cushion for Home Garden Outdoor 2pk

$8.99
walmart

TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Yellow Garden Kneeling Pad

$14.99
($19.99 save 25%)
zulily

Ultra-Cushion Kneeling Pad, red

$29.00
whiteflowerfarm

ThinktankHome Gardening Kneeler With Handles Folding Stainless Steel Garden Stool With Kneeling Pad Side Pocket Gardening Supply Side Pocket

$11.01
walmart

Folding Garden Kneeler Gardener Kneeling Pad Cushion Seat Knee Pad Seat 2X

$112.95
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Foldable Garden Kneeler & Seat Heavy Duty Gardening Bench Soft Cushion Seat w/ Tool Pouch & Kneeling Pad in Green | Wayfair

$129.99
wayfair

Thick Kneeling Pad Waterproof Kneeling Pad Garden Kneeling Mat for Gardening Exercise

$30.46
walmart

CHAMPIONS Upgraded Garden Kneeler Seat Widen Soft Kneeling Pad Garden Tools Stools Garden Bench w/ 2 Large Tool Pouches Outdoor Foldable Sturdy Gardening Tool

$139.99
wayfair

EVA Knee Pads Seat Cushion Garden Kneeler Kneeling Mat Sports Mat

$46.67
walmart

Outsunny Garden Kneeler Seat Stool Bench Kneeling Pad and 1 Large Side Tool Pouch & Easy Folding Design for Transport & Storage

$31.59
($44.99 save 30%)
overstock

Moonvvin Potted Tarp Gardening Mats Neat Outdoor For Plant Protection Portable Kneeling Pad

$14.68
walmart

Famure Cushion-Kneeling Pad Gardening Mat Portable Yoga Nonslip Bath Kneeler Multipurpose High Density Floor Foam Knee for Baby Exercise Work

$16.00
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com