Insect Protection

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Garden Gear & Accessories
Insect Protection
Insect Protection
Insect Protection
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
featured
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
$16.99
walmart
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Green, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 5DF236D6DAF0436B9BB0AFDE4D449CF8
featured
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Green, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 5DF236D6DAF0436B9BB0AFDE4D449CF8
$25.99
wayfair
Audios Mosquito, Strong Citronella Candle, Hand-poured, 4.4 oz (Audios Mosquito)
featured
Audios Mosquito, Strong Citronella Candle, Hand-poured, 4.4 oz (Audios Mosquito)
$18.00
amazon
Alcott Hill® Citronella Scented Oil Votive Candle Paraffin, Size 2.48 H x 1.97 W x 1.97 D in | Wayfair DC5FC1F8FEDF498782338485B0F677C2
Alcott Hill® Citronella Scented Oil Votive Candle Paraffin, Size 2.48 H x 1.97 W x 1.97 D in | Wayfair DC5FC1F8FEDF498782338485B0F677C2
$30.27
wayfair
Candle Citronella - Set with 2, Monte Vitro
Candle Citronella - Set with 2, Monte Vitro
$29.99
amazon
OFF! Backyard Mosquito Repellent Lamp Refill, Contains two Candle Diffuser Refills ,Green, 5 Piece Set,Citronella,(Pack of 2)
OFF! Backyard Mosquito Repellent Lamp Refill, Contains two Candle Diffuser Refills ,Green, 5 Piece Set,Citronella,(Pack of 2)
$10.16
amazon
Citronella 4-inch Ball Candles (Pack of 12)
Citronella 4-inch Ball Candles (Pack of 12)
$95.81
overstock
2 Pack Handcrafted Soy Candle | 8oz Tins| Citronella and Lemongrass | Personalize
2 Pack Handcrafted Soy Candle | 8oz Tins| Citronella and Lemongrass | Personalize
$20.00
amazon
Patio Essentials 3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella, Size 3.94 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
Patio Essentials 3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella, Size 3.94 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
$32.74
wayfair
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Paraffin in White, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair CTZ-008_12
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Paraffin in White, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair CTZ-008_12
$148.25
wayfair
6 Pieces Citronella Scented Jar Candle
6 Pieces Citronella Scented Jar Candle
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4 Inch Citronella Ball Candles (Set of 2)
4 Inch Citronella Ball Candles (Set of 2)
$22.66
($25.99
save 13%)
overstock
3 X 9 Inch Yellow Citronella Pillar Candle- Jeco Wholesale CPC-061
3 X 9 Inch Yellow Citronella Pillar Candle- Jeco Wholesale CPC-061
$17.97
totallyfurniture
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Paraffin in Yellow, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair CTZ-009
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Paraffin in Yellow, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair CTZ-009
$20.49
wayfair
Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle, Copper, 20-Ounce
Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle, Copper, 20-Ounce
$7.97
($10.60
save 25%)
amazon
JuLam USB Mosquito Killer Electric Mosquito Repeller Portable Safety Summer Sleep Repellent Incense Heater for Insect
JuLam USB Mosquito Killer Electric Mosquito Repeller Portable Safety Summer Sleep Repellent Incense Heater for Insect
$9.12
walmart
JT Eaton Zendozones 3% Citronella Refill Candles (12 Pack) in Yellow, Size 1.2 H x 3.3 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair 18ZENCAND
JT Eaton Zendozones 3% Citronella Refill Candles (12 Pack) in Yellow, Size 1.2 H x 3.3 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair 18ZENCAND
$98.35
wayfair
White Citronella Tealight Candles (100Pcs/Box)- Jeco Wholesale CTZ-008
White Citronella Tealight Candles (100Pcs/Box)- Jeco Wholesale CTZ-008
$22.97
totallyfurniture
Citronella Square Glass Votive Candles (Pack of 12)
Citronella Square Glass Votive Candles (Pack of 12)
$28.89
overstock
Citronella Candle In Ceramicamic Planter - 6" x 6" x 6"
Citronella Candle In Ceramicamic Planter - 6" x 6" x 6"
$31.49
overstock
Star Anise Christmas Pillar Candles Scented Unscented Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Ritual Prayer Candle Decoration Patio
Star Anise Christmas Pillar Candles Scented Unscented Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Ritual Prayer Candle Decoration Patio
$37.00
amazon
Coleman® 8 oz. Color Changing LED Outdoor Citronella Scented Candle
Coleman® 8 oz. Color Changing LED Outdoor Citronella Scented Candle
$4.99
buybuybaby
Citronella Ginger Votive Candles
Citronella Ginger Votive Candles
$3.99
hobbylobby
August Grove® Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Yellow, Size 5.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3398 42830530
August Grove® Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Yellow, Size 5.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3398 42830530
$25.88
wayfair
Citronella Scented Jar Candle
Citronella Scented Jar Candle
$25.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in White, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 6DAD8F07DD464CF392448D7880D2CE80
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in White, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 6DAD8F07DD464CF392448D7880D2CE80
$19.82
wayfair
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Citronella Candle, Glass Cylinder, Eco-friendly Natural Beeswax with Cotton Wick
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Citronella Candle, Glass Cylinder, Eco-friendly Natural Beeswax with Cotton Wick
$33.99
amazon
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Black/Green/Pink, Size 4.13 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Black/Green/Pink, Size 4.13 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
$32.27
wayfair
Gracie Oaks 4 Piece Citronella & Lemongrass Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella in Blue/Green/Pink, Size 3.66 H x 3.1 W x 3.07 D in | Wayfair
Gracie Oaks 4 Piece Citronella & Lemongrass Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella in Blue/Green/Pink, Size 3.66 H x 3.1 W x 3.07 D in | Wayfair
$47.93
wayfair
6" Purple and White Citronella Candle in Ceramic Planter
6" Purple and White Citronella Candle in Ceramic Planter
$34.36
overstock
Jeco Inc. Citronella Tealight Candle
Jeco Inc. Citronella Tealight Candle
$32.25
walmart
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in White, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair CVC-040
Jeco Inc. Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in White, Size 2.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair CVC-040
$23.70
wayfair
Gracie Oaks Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Green/White, Size 5.0 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 0570504FA42249CDA8EC2C04BF3F9634
Gracie Oaks Citronella Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Green/White, Size 5.0 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 0570504FA42249CDA8EC2C04BF3F9634
$33.99
wayfair
Symple Stuff 20 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles | Wayfair B662B8F7CF4A430C9283263CE60FD7A8
Symple Stuff 20 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles | Wayfair B662B8F7CF4A430C9283263CE60FD7A8
$63.99
wayfair
Touch Nature Flower Garden Scented Aromatherapy Fragrant Handmade Pillar Candle. Hand Poured Rustic Home Décor Pillars. Decorated with Dried Flower Petals. (6cm dia x 10cm) (Citronella)
Touch Nature Flower Garden Scented Aromatherapy Fragrant Handmade Pillar Candle. Hand Poured Rustic Home Décor Pillars. Decorated with Dried Flower Petals. (6cm dia x 10cm) (Citronella)
$17.90
amazon
Village Candle Summer Nights Citronella Candle
Village Candle Summer Nights Citronella Candle
$12.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Citronella Candles Outdoor Small Metal Bucket Candle Soy Wax Fly Candle Use for Outdoor and Indoor - 12 Pack Silver 2oz (Pack of 12)
Citronella Candles Outdoor Small Metal Bucket Candle Soy Wax Fly Candle Use for Outdoor and Indoor - 12 Pack Silver 2oz (Pack of 12)
$22.09
walmart
Symple Stuff 20 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles | Wayfair CFA5945FB4EC4A3A937E003171DDA696
Symple Stuff 20 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles | Wayfair CFA5945FB4EC4A3A937E003171DDA696
$59.99
wayfair
The Party Aisle™ Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Citronella in Yellow, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 314100
The Party Aisle™ Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle Citronella in Yellow, Size 0.75 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 314100
$25.69
wayfair
Stonewall Home Cedarwood Citronella Candle
Stonewall Home Cedarwood Citronella Candle
$12.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle
Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle
$25.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Stonewall Home White Jasmine Citronella Candle
Stonewall Home White Jasmine Citronella Candle
$12.95
stonewallkitchen llc
Soy Wickless Candles, 8 oz, handpoured (Citronella Orange)
Soy Wickless Candles, 8 oz, handpoured (Citronella Orange)
$13.00
amazon
Zest Candle CBZ-043_6 36-Piece Citronella Ball Candle, 3", White
Zest Candle CBZ-043_6 36-Piece Citronella Ball Candle, 3", White
$69.93
amazon
Zest Candle 2 in. Yellow Citronella Ball Candles (Box of 2)
Zest Candle 2 in. Yellow Citronella Ball Candles (Box of 2)
$13.81
homedepot
Zest Candle 2 in. Yellow Citronella Round Glass Votive Candles (12-Box)
Zest Candle 2 in. Yellow Citronella Round Glass Votive Candles (12-Box)
$14.29
homedepot
Citronella Pillar Hand Crafted Decoupage Candles Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Animal Raccoon Dog Candle Indoor Outdoor decoration
Citronella Pillar Hand Crafted Decoupage Candles Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Animal Raccoon Dog Candle Indoor Outdoor decoration
$34.00
amazon
Confetti Candle Co. 14 oz. Large Scented Candle, Handmade with Vegan Natural Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks, Relaxation, Home Decor, Long Lasting, Clean Burning, Candle Gift (Orange + Citronella)
Confetti Candle Co. 14 oz. Large Scented Candle, Handmade with Vegan Natural Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks, Relaxation, Home Decor, Long Lasting, Clean Burning, Candle Gift (Orange + Citronella)
$38.00
amazon
Candle by the Hour 80 Hour Citronella Candle with Glass Cylinder
Candle by the Hour 80 Hour Citronella Candle with Glass Cylinder
$41.99
($100.00
save 58%)
macys
Foundry Select Aztec-Inspired Carved Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Brown, Size 3.66 H x 4.53 W x 4.53 D in | Wayfair
Foundry Select Aztec-Inspired Carved Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Brown, Size 3.66 H x 4.53 W x 4.53 D in | Wayfair
$33.90
wayfair
Citronella Dough Bowl Candle - Grandin Road
Citronella Dough Bowl Candle - Grandin Road
$79.50
grandinroad
Hyoola, 5 Hour Outdoor Firebowl Unscented Insect And Mosquito Repellant Candle - Blue In Terra Cotta
Hyoola, 5 Hour Outdoor Firebowl Unscented Insect And Mosquito Repellant Candle - Blue In Terra Cotta
$19.49
wayfairnorthamerica
White Citronella Round Glass Votive Candles (96Pcs/Case) Bulk- Jeco Wholesale CVC-020_8
White Citronella Round Glass Votive Candles (96Pcs/Case) Bulk- Jeco Wholesale CVC-020_8
$140.97
totallyfurniture
Citronella Votive Candles (Set of 12)
Citronella Votive Candles (Set of 12)
$25.99
overstock
Farmer's Market Citronella Scented Jar Candle
Farmer's Market Citronella Scented Jar Candle
$27.46
wayfairnorthamerica
Stonebriar 50 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles, 50 Count
Stonebriar 50 Pack 4 Hour Burn Time Citronella Scented Clear Cup Tea Light Candles, 50 Count
$14.60
($18.99
save 23%)
amazon
The Willamette Candle Co Citronella Candle in Yellow, Size 4.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair CitronCan
The Willamette Candle Co Citronella Candle in Yellow, Size 4.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair CitronCan
$16.36
wayfair
3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set
3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set
$32.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Ghost Repellent Candle
Ghost Repellent Candle
$18.00
amazon
Light In The Dark 6 in. Tall x 3 in. Wide Citronella Scented Pillar Candle (Set of 4), Yellow
Light In The Dark 6 in. Tall x 3 in. Wide Citronella Scented Pillar Candle (Set of 4), Yellow
$39.98
homedepot
Insect Protection
