Garden Gear & Accessories

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Garden Gear & Accessories
Garden Gear & Accessories
Garden Gear & Accessories
Insect Protection
Wheelbarrows & Yard Carts
Gloves
Soil Testers
Aprons
Twine & Twists
Stools
Watering Cans
Knee Pads & Cushions
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
featured
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
$16.99
walmart
Garden Gloves, Working Gloves for Small Yard Tools Gardening Cotton Gloves M Green
featured
Garden Gloves, Working Gloves for Small Yard Tools Gardening Cotton Gloves M Green
$12.99
walmart
ANGGREK TDS Meter,Zaqw ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,Soil Tester
featured
ANGGREK TDS Meter,Zaqw ECâ€‘3185 Portable Soil EC/TDS/CF Tester Salinity Meter for Agricultural Horticultural Planting,Soil Tester
$66.85
walmart
3-Tiered Modern Deco Watering Can Copper - ACHLA Designs
3-Tiered Modern Deco Watering Can Copper - ACHLA Designs
$43.49
target
Arlmont & Co. Garden Kneeler & Seat, Used For Kneeling & Sitting, EVA Foam Cushion, Foldable Stool,With Two Different Bags,Best Garden Gift in Green
Arlmont & Co. Garden Kneeler & Seat, Used For Kneeling & Sitting, EVA Foam Cushion, Foldable Stool,With Two Different Bags,Best Garden Gift in Green
$135.99
wayfair
Barka Ave For Xiaomi Flower Care Soil Tester, Intelligent Plant Monitor Bluetooth 4 in 1 Soil Tester Automatically Monitors Humidity / Light / Fertility / Temperature Levels-iOS and Android
Barka Ave For Xiaomi Flower Care Soil Tester, Intelligent Plant Monitor Bluetooth 4 in 1 Soil Tester Automatically Monitors Humidity / Light / Fertility / Temperature Levels-iOS and Android
$77.98
walmart
Asdomo Plastic Watering Can Indoor, Lightweight Long Mouth Watering Kettle Indoor Outdoor Home Office Gardening Plant Sprinkling Cans
Asdomo Plastic Watering Can Indoor, Lightweight Long Mouth Watering Kettle Indoor Outdoor Home Office Gardening Plant Sprinkling Cans
$12.89
walmart
Best Choice Products 1 Gal. Watering Can
Best Choice Products 1 Gal. Watering Can
$32.98
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Watering Can For Garden, One Gallon in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 15.7 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair 683CE5031F4F4FA3B4367DF646AC2F16
Arlmont & Co. Watering Can For Garden, One Gallon in Gray, Size 12.5 H x 15.7 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair 683CE5031F4F4FA3B4367DF646AC2F16
$40.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Artin Watering Can Plastic in Red, Size 7.5 H x 12.0 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 102BB95116914CA8ABFB63BF1D6468F7
Arlmont & Co. Artin Watering Can Plastic in Red, Size 7.5 H x 12.0 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 102BB95116914CA8ABFB63BF1D6468F7
$19.59
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Green, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 5DF236D6DAF0436B9BB0AFDE4D449CF8
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Green, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 5DF236D6DAF0436B9BB0AFDE4D449CF8
$25.99
wayfair
ACOUTO Yard Gloves,1 Pair of Long Sleeve Gardening Gloves Hands Protector for Garden Yard Pruning Trimming Use
ACOUTO Yard Gloves,1 Pair of Long Sleeve Gardening Gloves Hands Protector for Garden Yard Pruning Trimming Use
$17.23
walmart
Garden Tool Belt Bags Waist Tool Apron with Pockets 600D Oxford Cloth Gardening Kit Tote Bag Home Organizer Gardening Tool Kit Holder Lawn Yard Storage Bag Carrier
Garden Tool Belt Bags Waist Tool Apron with Pockets 600D Oxford Cloth Gardening Kit Tote Bag Home Organizer Gardening Tool Kit Holder Lawn Yard Storage Bag Carrier
$14.99
walmart
Heavy Duty Green Garden Cart with Sides and Han dle
Heavy Duty Green Garden Cart with Sides and Han dle
$157.56
qvc
Aramox Florist Gloves, Long Gloves, 2pcs Long Sleeve Gardening Gloves Hands Protector for Garden Yard Pruning Trimming Use 16.5*3.9in
Aramox Florist Gloves, Long Gloves, 2pcs Long Sleeve Gardening Gloves Hands Protector for Garden Yard Pruning Trimming Use 16.5*3.9in
$15.31
walmart
Flower Garden Apron - 27 x 30
Flower Garden Apron - 27 x 30
$45.49
overstock
Atralife Indoor - Outdoor Humidity Sensor Instrument Soil Moisture Monitor for Botanical Garden Lawn Care Sensor Meter Soil Water Monitor for Plant Garden and Lawn Care
Atralife Indoor - Outdoor Humidity Sensor Instrument Soil Moisture Monitor for Botanical Garden Lawn Care Sensor Meter Soil Water Monitor for Plant Garden and Lawn Care
$12.42
walmart
Garden Kneeler Bag Garden Kneeler Tool Bags Storage Bag New Striped Oxford Cloth. Durable Stripe Garden Tools Bag
Garden Kneeler Bag Garden Kneeler Tool Bags Storage Bag New Striped Oxford Cloth. Durable Stripe Garden Tools Bag
$12.14
walmart
ACOUTO Self-powered Soil PH Hygrometer, Soil PH Meter, For Gardens Vineyards Field Production
ACOUTO Self-powered Soil PH Hygrometer, Soil PH Meter, For Gardens Vineyards Field Production
$26.65
walmart
Akozon Soil Moisture Probe, Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden, Soil Moisture Meter
Akozon Soil Moisture Probe, Portable Soil Moisture Meter Tester Probe Plant Flower Garden, Soil Moisture Meter
$8.18
walmart
Garden Tool Bag Oxford Kneeler Tool Bag Folding Work Cart Storage Pouch Bag with Handles Essential Gardening Tools Organizer, Green
Garden Tool Bag Oxford Kneeler Tool Bag Folding Work Cart Storage Pouch Bag with Handles Essential Gardening Tools Organizer, Green
$11.89
walmart
AMES® True Temper Wheelbarrows, 8 cu ft (027-RP810)
AMES® True Temper Wheelbarrows, 8 cu ft (027-RP810)
$189.99
staples
ANGGREK Soil Tester, Plant Moisture Meter ECâ€‘316 Soil Tester High Precision High Sensitivity Soil Salinity EC Tester For Agricultural Planting
ANGGREK Soil Tester, Plant Moisture Meter ECâ€‘316 Soil Tester High Precision High Sensitivity Soil Salinity EC Tester For Agricultural Planting
$60.60
walmart
New Gardening Gloves for Garden Digging Planting Garden Genie Gloves with 4 ABS Plastic Claws
New Gardening Gloves for Garden Digging Planting Garden Genie Gloves with 4 ABS Plastic Claws
$7.66
walmart
ankishi Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
ankishi Plants Soil Moisture Tester Greenhouse Flower Moisture Monitor
$12.46
walmart
Arcadia Garden Products Chic watering can 1.8-Gallon Coral Metal Traditional Watering Can in Orange | WC16
Arcadia Garden Products Chic watering can 1.8-Gallon Coral Metal Traditional Watering Can in Orange | WC16
$35.48
lowes
Soil PH Meter 3-in-1 Soil Test Kits pH Moisture Light Meter for Garden, Farm, Lawn Plants No ElectricityÂ Needed
Soil PH Meter 3-in-1 Soil Test Kits pH Moisture Light Meter for Garden, Farm, Lawn Plants No ElectricityÂ Needed
$18.60
walmart
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
$18.99
walmart
Flairosol Hair Spray Bottle Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister for Hairstyling, Cleaning, Plants, Misting & Skin Care 10 Ounce (White) by alpree
Flairosol Hair Spray Bottle Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister for Hairstyling, Cleaning, Plants, Misting & Skin Care 10 Ounce (White) by alpree
$8.92
walmart
Arcadia Garden Products Chic watering can 1.8-Gallon Sky Blue Metal Traditional Watering Can | WC17
Arcadia Garden Products Chic watering can 1.8-Gallon Sky Blue Metal Traditional Watering Can | WC17
$35.48
lowes
AbodySoil Moisture Meter Hygrometer Moisture Bar Plant Moisture Sensor Moisture Detector
AbodySoil Moisture Meter Hygrometer Moisture Bar Plant Moisture Sensor Moisture Detector
$12.99
walmart
Plastic Elephant Watering Can Long-Mouth Home Patio Lawn Gardening Tool Plants Outdoor New
Plastic Elephant Watering Can Long-Mouth Home Patio Lawn Gardening Tool Plants Outdoor New
$9.60
walmart
ACG-INC Electric Plant Mister Spray Bottle for Indoor/Outdoor Plants, Electric Watering Can with Adjustable Copper Spout, Automatic Plant Watering Devices
ACG-INC Electric Plant Mister Spray Bottle for Indoor/Outdoor Plants, Electric Watering Can with Adjustable Copper Spout, Automatic Plant Watering Devices
$34.52
walmart
Audios Mosquito, Strong Citronella Candle, Hand-poured, 4.4 oz (Audios Mosquito)
Audios Mosquito, Strong Citronella Candle, Hand-poured, 4.4 oz (Audios Mosquito)
$18.00
amazon
Aibecy Intelligent Soil Moisture Test Meter Tool for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants Flower Monitor
Aibecy Intelligent Soil Moisture Test Meter Tool for Garden Indoor Outdoor Farm Lawn Plants Flower Monitor
$10.99
walmart
37YIMU Smart Plant Tracker Soil Moisture Meter Tester Flower Plant for Home Garden Farm
37YIMU Smart Plant Tracker Soil Moisture Meter Tester Flower Plant for Home Garden Farm
$13.50
walmart
4 in 1 Soil PH Tester Moisture Sunlight Light Test Meter for Garden Plant Lawns
4 in 1 Soil PH Tester Moisture Sunlight Light Test Meter for Garden Plant Lawns
$20.08
walmart
Pointer Type PH Measuring Instrument Soil Acidity Tester Soil PH Meter for Garden Plant Flower
Pointer Type PH Measuring Instrument Soil Acidity Tester Soil PH Meter for Garden Plant Flower
$17.99
walmart
Long Gardening Gloves Rose Pruning Thorn Proof Garden Gloves with Long Forearm Protection Gauntlets Unisex
Long Gardening Gloves Rose Pruning Thorn Proof Garden Gloves with Long Forearm Protection Gauntlets Unisex
$11.12
walmart
Aibecy 3-in-1 Soil pH Light Moisture Meter Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
Aibecy 3-in-1 Soil pH Light Moisture Meter Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Garden Lawn Farm No Battery Required
$12.59
walmart
Alcott Hill® Citronella Scented Oil Votive Candle Paraffin, Size 2.48 H x 1.97 W x 1.97 D in | Wayfair DC5FC1F8FEDF498782338485B0F677C2
Alcott Hill® Citronella Scented Oil Votive Candle Paraffin, Size 2.48 H x 1.97 W x 1.97 D in | Wayfair DC5FC1F8FEDF498782338485B0F677C2
$30.27
wayfair
Ace M I-Mesh Womens Utility Black/Mint Gardening Gloves - Case Of: 1;
Ace M I-Mesh Womens Utility Black/Mint Gardening Gloves - Case Of: 1;
$21.27
walmart
BToBackyard Analyzer Three-Probe Multi-Gear Displa Planter Tool Soils Ph Meter
BToBackyard Analyzer Three-Probe Multi-Gear Displa Planter Tool Soils Ph Meter
$15.12
walmart
Andoer Soil Moisture Meter Single Square Head Plant Moisture Meter Indoor & Outdoor Planting Hygrometer Moisture Sensor Soil Test Kit Plant Water Meter for Garden Farm Lawn
Andoer Soil Moisture Meter Single Square Head Plant Moisture Meter Indoor & Outdoor Planting Hygrometer Moisture Sensor Soil Test Kit Plant Water Meter for Garden Farm Lawn
$13.89
walmart
Mint Pantry® Linen Crossback Apron Linen in Blue, Size 43.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 1695D07CB3E0414F809F50CA420BF150
Mint Pantry® Linen Crossback Apron Linen in Blue, Size 43.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair 1695D07CB3E0414F809F50CA420BF150
$62.99
wayfair
Candle Citronella - Set with 2, Monte Vitro
Candle Citronella - Set with 2, Monte Vitro
$29.99
amazon
Mgaxyff RS485 Waterproof Soil Salinity EC Sensor Transmitter Soil Conductivity Detector Tester,Soil Sensor,Soil Salinity Sensor
Mgaxyff RS485 Waterproof Soil Salinity EC Sensor Transmitter Soil Conductivity Detector Tester,Soil Sensor,Soil Salinity Sensor
$11.69
walmart
Garden Tool Apron Oxford Cloth Adjustable Waist Tool Apron with Pockets Gardening Kit Work Apron Home Organizer Gardening Tool Kit Holder for Women Men Art Gardening Lawn Yard
Garden Tool Apron Oxford Cloth Adjustable Waist Tool Apron with Pockets Gardening Kit Work Apron Home Organizer Gardening Tool Kit Holder for Women Men Art Gardening Lawn Yard
$31.09
walmart
Radish & Root Garden Gloves - Large
Radish & Root Garden Gloves - Large
$48.00
neimanmarcus
Meterk Electric Spray Bottles Electric Plant Mister Spray Bottle for House Flower Indoor Handheld Spritzer with Adjustable Spout
Meterk Electric Spray Bottles Electric Plant Mister Spray Bottle for House Flower Indoor Handheld Spritzer with Adjustable Spout
$30.70
walmart
Nite Ize 32 in. Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie in Neon Yellow
Nite Ize 32 in. Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie in Neon Yellow
$5.89
homedepot
50/100Pcs Plant Support Clips Garden Orchid Stem Trellis Twine Flower Spike Clips
50/100Pcs Plant Support Clips Garden Orchid Stem Trellis Twine Flower Spike Clips
$7.89
walmart
OFF! Backyard Mosquito Repellent Lamp Refill, Contains two Candle Diffuser Refills ,Green, 5 Piece Set,Citronella,(Pack of 2)
OFF! Backyard Mosquito Repellent Lamp Refill, Contains two Candle Diffuser Refills ,Green, 5 Piece Set,Citronella,(Pack of 2)
$10.16
amazon
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
$16.99
walmart
Mgaxyff Soil PH Meter, Soil Moisture Sensor PH Instrument, VT-05 Soil PH Meter Tester Hygrometer Portable Moisture Sensor PH Instrument
Mgaxyff Soil PH Meter, Soil Moisture Sensor PH Instrument, VT-05 Soil PH Meter Tester Hygrometer Portable Moisture Sensor PH Instrument
$26.52
walmart
Garden Folding Stool with 1 Tote Bag Garden Tool Organizer Seat
Garden Folding Stool with 1 Tote Bag Garden Tool Organizer Seat
$63.74
walmart
Citronella 4-inch Ball Candles (Pack of 12)
Citronella 4-inch Ball Candles (Pack of 12)
$95.81
overstock
Water Spray Bottle, Plant Mister, Plant Atomizer Watering Can Pot with Pump for Flower Succulent Plants (Blue)
Water Spray Bottle, Plant Mister, Plant Atomizer Watering Can Pot with Pump for Flower Succulent Plants (Blue)
$9.99
walmart
IMMORTAL GOODS Tool Belt, Tool Belts For Men, Waist Apron w/ Pockets, Construction Tool Belt, Gardening Tool Belt, Carpenter Belt, Tool Belt For Men
IMMORTAL GOODS Tool Belt, Tool Belts For Men, Waist Apron w/ Pockets, Construction Tool Belt, Gardening Tool Belt, Carpenter Belt, Tool Belt For Men
$65.99
wayfair
OTVIAP Gardening Multifunctional Durable Apron, Tool Apron, Professional Apron Adjustable Tool Apron,Tool Apron,Work Apron
OTVIAP Gardening Multifunctional Durable Apron, Tool Apron, Professional Apron Adjustable Tool Apron,Tool Apron,Work Apron
$27.58
walmart
Garden Gear & Accessories
