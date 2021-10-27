Ground Covers

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Flowers and Plants
ground covers
Ground Covers
Share
Ground Covers
Atlantis Sedum - 1 per package
featured
Atlantis Sedum - 1 per package
$7.99
breck's
Himalayan Skies Sedum - Stonecrop - Fairy Garden - Live Plant - Quart Pot
featured
Himalayan Skies Sedum - Stonecrop - Fairy Garden - Live Plant - Quart Pot
$9.99
walmart
Groundcover Dogwood
featured
Groundcover Dogwood
$24.99
michiganbulb
Jelly Bean Succulent Plant - Sedum rubrotictum - Loves the Sun - 4" Pot
Jelly Bean Succulent Plant - Sedum rubrotictum - Loves the Sun - 4" Pot
$4.99
walmart
Golden Wonder Ice Plant - Perennial - Delosperma - Live Plant - Quart Pot
Golden Wonder Ice Plant - Perennial - Delosperma - Live Plant - Quart Pot
$6.99
walmart
Expert Gardener Sedum 2.5QT Green Live Plants 3-Pack
Expert Gardener Sedum 2.5QT Green Live Plants 3-Pack
$34.88
walmart
Ajuga reptans 'Bronze Beauty' A. 'Gaiety', Bronze Improved {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Ajuga reptans 'Bronze Beauty' A. 'Gaiety', Bronze Improved {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$136.89
walmart
Acorus gramineus 'Ogon' Acorus gramineus 'Wogon' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Acorus gramineus 'Ogon' Acorus gramineus 'Wogon' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$212.49
walmart
Campsis radicans Tecoma radicans, Bignonia radicans {10 Bare Root Plants}
Campsis radicans Tecoma radicans, Bignonia radicans {10 Bare Root Plants}
$46.12
walmart
Pachysandra terminalis {50 Bare Root Plants}
Pachysandra terminalis {50 Bare Root Plants}
$73.98
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Golden Variegated Sweet Flag Japanese Sweetflag, Japanese Rush, Grassy-leaved Sweetflag {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Golden Variegated Sweet Flag Japanese Sweetflag, Japanese Rush, Grassy-leaved Sweetflag {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$212.49
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Everillo Sedge {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Everillo Sedge {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$325.89
walmart
Astilbe x arendsii 'Rheinland' Astilbe japonica 'Rheinland', Astilbe x japonica 'Rheinland' {10 Bare Root Plants}
Astilbe x arendsii 'Rheinland' Astilbe japonica 'Rheinland', Astilbe x japonica 'Rheinland' {10 Bare Root Plants}
$64.48
walmart
Pachysandra terminalis 'Green Sheen' {50 Bare Root Plants}
Pachysandra terminalis 'Green Sheen' {50 Bare Root Plants}
$106.38
walmart
Lily-of-the-Valley - 8 per package
Lily-of-the-Valley - 8 per package
$24.99
breck's
Classy Groundcovers - Pink Chintz Creeping Thyme {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Pink Chintz Creeping Thyme {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$142.29
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - White Mazus {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - White Mazus {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$136.89
walmart
Mazus reptans (miquelii) 'Alba' Mazus 'Albus' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Mazus reptans (miquelii) 'Alba' Mazus 'Albus' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$136.89
walmart
Trachelospermum asiaticum {50 Bare Root Plants}
Trachelospermum asiaticum {50 Bare Root Plants}
$73.98
walmart
Coreopsis auriculata 'Nana' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Coreopsis auriculata 'Nana' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$150.39
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Coreopsis 'Nana' Tickseed, Mouse-eared Coreopsis, Dwarf Eared Coreopsis {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Coreopsis 'Nana' Tickseed, Mouse-eared Coreopsis, Dwarf Eared Coreopsis {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$150.39
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Bugleweed 'Catlin's Giant' Giant Bugleweed, Creeping Carpet Bugle 'Catlin's Giant', Sicklewort 'Catlin's Giant', Carpenter's Herb 'Catlin's Giant' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Bugleweed 'Catlin's Giant' Giant Bugleweed, Creeping Carpet Bugle 'Catlin's Giant', Sicklewort 'Catlin's Giant', Carpenter's Herb 'Catlin's Giant' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$136.89
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Wintercreeper {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Wintercreeper {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$104.49
walmart
20% off Catherine's Vibrant Border (they go together stunningly well): 25 Liriope muscari 'Variegata' + 50 Dianthus gratianopolitanus 'Fire Star'
20% off Catherine's Vibrant Border (they go together stunningly well): 25 Liriope muscari 'Variegata' + 50 Dianthus gratianopolitanus 'Fire Star'
$337.18
walmart
Liriope muscari 'Emerald Goddess' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Liriope muscari 'Emerald Goddess' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$180.09
walmart
Barenbrug 3 lbs. Free Range Groundcover Forage Seed Mixture
Barenbrug 3 lbs. Free Range Groundcover Forage Seed Mixture
$12.99
homedepot
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Pale Evening Primrose Native Wildflower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Pale Evening Primrose Native Wildflower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
SunSparklerÂ® Lime Zinger Sedum - Stonecrop - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
SunSparklerÂ® Lime Zinger Sedum - Stonecrop - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
$9.99
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Organic English Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Organic English Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$22.00
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Empress Rocket Candytuft Garden Flower Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Empress Rocket Candytuft Garden Flower Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$7.96
walmart
SunSparklerÂ® Jade Tuffet Sedum - Stonecrop - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
SunSparklerÂ® Jade Tuffet Sedum - Stonecrop - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
$9.99
walmart
Survival Garden Seeds Culinary Herb Collection Seed Vault - Curly Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Chives, Thyme - Non-GMO Heirloom Survival Garden Seeds for Planting - Grow Herbs Indoors Year Round
Survival Garden Seeds Culinary Herb Collection Seed Vault - Curly Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Chives, Thyme - Non-GMO Heirloom Survival Garden Seeds for Planting - Grow Herbs Indoors Year Round
$9.99
walmart
Succulent Corpuscularia Lehmannii Ice Plant Astridia Velutina Brocade 5 Fresh Cuttings
Succulent Corpuscularia Lehmannii Ice Plant Astridia Velutina Brocade 5 Fresh Cuttings
$13.49
walmart
Sullivans Sedum Spray
Sullivans Sedum Spray
$61.49
overstock
White Dutch Clover - 1 OZ ~16,000 Seeds - Heirloom, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Lawn Addition, Ground Cover & Erosion Control Seeds - AKA: Ladino Clover
White Dutch Clover - 1 OZ ~16,000 Seeds - Heirloom, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Lawn Addition, Ground Cover & Erosion Control Seeds - AKA: Ladino Clover
$10.14
walmart
New Zealand Clover - 1 OZ ~46,875 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Ground Cover, Erosion Control Seeds
New Zealand Clover - 1 OZ ~46,875 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Ground Cover, Erosion Control Seeds
$10.14
walmart
White Alyssum Seeds
White Alyssum Seeds
$3.95
gardener'ssupplycompany
Thyme, Common, 1800 Seeds, Burpee
Thyme, Common, 1800 Seeds, Burpee
$3.95
burpeegardening
go Raw Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Mix, Italian Herb Salad Topper, 4 oz. Bags (Pack of 5) — Keto | Vegan | Gluten Free| Organic
go Raw Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Mix, Italian Herb Salad Topper, 4 oz. Bags (Pack of 5) — Keto | Vegan | Gluten Free| Organic
$21.72
amazon
Alyssum, Carpet Of Snow, 2500 Seeds, White, Burpee
Alyssum, Carpet Of Snow, 2500 Seeds, White, Burpee
$4.95
burpeegardening
Autumn Joy Sedum, 1 Pack
Autumn Joy Sedum, 1 Pack
$10.98
gardener'ssupplycompany
Classy Groundcovers - Periwinkle 'Traditional' Periwinkle, Creeping Myrtle {250 Bare Root plants}
Classy Groundcovers - Periwinkle 'Traditional' Periwinkle, Creeping Myrtle {250 Bare Root plants}
$369.90
walmart
Liriope muscari 'Monroe White' Liriope muscari 'Monroe's #1' {50 Bare Root Plants}
Liriope muscari 'Monroe White' Liriope muscari 'Monroe's #1' {50 Bare Root Plants}
$106.38
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Common Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Common Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Frosted Blue Sedum - Loves the Sun - 2.5" Pot - Fairy Garden Plant or Outdoors
Frosted Blue Sedum - Loves the Sun - 2.5" Pot - Fairy Garden Plant or Outdoors
$5.99
walmart
Watch Chain Stonecrop Perennial - Sedum sexangulare - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
Watch Chain Stonecrop Perennial - Sedum sexangulare - Loves the Sun - Quart Pot
$9.99
walmart
Creeping Charlie - Pilea nummulariifolia - 2 Pack 3" Pots - Easy House Plant
Creeping Charlie - Pilea nummulariifolia - 2 Pack 3" Pots - Easy House Plant
$9.99
walmart
Dennstaedtia punctilobula {10 Bare Root Plants}
Dennstaedtia punctilobula {10 Bare Root Plants}
$55.84
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Daylily 'Orange' Hemerocallis 'Fulva', Tawny Daylily, Tiger Daylily {25 Bare Root plants}
Classy Groundcovers - Daylily 'Orange' Hemerocallis 'Fulva', Tawny Daylily, Tiger Daylily {25 Bare Root plants}
$61.29
walmart
Liriope muscari 'Ingwersen' Liriope muscari 'Classic Blue' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
Liriope muscari 'Ingwersen' Liriope muscari 'Classic Blue' {25 Pots - 3 1/2 Inch Square, Potted Plants.}
$104.49
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Border Pinks 'Fire Star' Cheddar Pinks {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
Classy Groundcovers - Border Pinks 'Fire Star' Cheddar Pinks {25 Pots - 3 1/2 inch square.}
$150.39
walmart
Autumn Fire Stonecrop Perennial - Sedum - Quart Pot
Autumn Fire Stonecrop Perennial - Sedum - Quart Pot
$6.99
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Common Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Common Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$12.00
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 500 Empress Rocket Candytuft Garden Flower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 500 Empress Rocket Candytuft Garden Flower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 400 Missouri Evening Primrose Native Wildflower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 400 Missouri Evening Primrose Native Wildflower Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - False Spirea (Red) Red Japanese Astilbe, Red Goats Beard, Red False Goatsbeard {25 Bare Root plants}
Classy Groundcovers - False Spirea (Red) Red Japanese Astilbe, Red Goats Beard, Red False Goatsbeard {25 Bare Root plants}
$112.59
walmart
Liriope spicata {50 Bare Root Plants}
Liriope spicata {50 Bare Root Plants}
$73.98
walmart
Classy Groundcovers - Shiny Japanese Spurge Shiny Leaf Pachysandra {50 Bare Root plants}
Classy Groundcovers - Shiny Japanese Spurge Shiny Leaf Pachysandra {50 Bare Root plants}
$106.38
walmart
Firecracker Sedum
Firecracker Sedum
$14.99
michiganbulb
Primrue Hydrangea, Astilbe & Lamb's Ear Floral Arrangement Polysilk in White | Wayfair F237CDB5954645288AE3F8B5D4FB68BD
Primrue Hydrangea, Astilbe & Lamb's Ear Floral Arrangement Polysilk in White | Wayfair F237CDB5954645288AE3F8B5D4FB68BD
$149.99
wayfair
Ground Covers
