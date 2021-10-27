Grass Seed

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Flowers and Plants
grass seed
Grass Seed
Share
Grass Seed
Burpee Cat Grass Seeds 450 seeds
featured
Burpee Cat Grass Seeds 450 seeds
$15.96
walmart
Barenbrug 50 lb. Panterra V OverSeeding Rye Grass Seed
featured
Barenbrug 50 lb. Panterra V OverSeeding Rye Grass Seed
$90.98
homedepot
Bonide 60221 Sun & Shade Grass Seed, 3 Lbs
featured
Bonide 60221 Sun & Shade Grass Seed, 3 Lbs
$27.21
overstock
Barenbrug Wonderlawn Deep South Mix Sun/Shade Lawn Seed Mixture 3 lb.
Barenbrug Wonderlawn Deep South Mix Sun/Shade Lawn Seed Mixture 3 lb.
$46.98
walmart
Barenbrug Kentucky 31 Tall Fescue Grass Seed 1000 Sq. Ft. Polybagged 5 Lb.
Barenbrug Kentucky 31 Tall Fescue Grass Seed 1000 Sq. Ft. Polybagged 5 Lb.
$23.72
walmart
Handheld Spreader, Salt Spreader For Snow And Ice (67 OZ) Spot Seed Spreader Bottle For Grass Seed, Ice Melt, Earth Food, Fertilizer - Adjustable Opening Sizes, Seeds Up To 500 SQ FT. + Scoop Included
Handheld Spreader, Salt Spreader For Snow And Ice (67 OZ) Spot Seed Spreader Bottle For Grass Seed, Ice Melt, Earth Food, Fertilizer - Adjustable Opening Sizes, Seeds Up To 500 SQ FT. + Scoop Included
$12.48
walmart
Americas Favorite 861284 50 lbs Champion 3 Plus 3 Tall Fescue Seed, Silver
Americas Favorite 861284 50 lbs Champion 3 Plus 3 Tall Fescue Seed, Silver
$92.05
walmart
Americas Favorite 002791 50 lbs Rainbo Elite Shade Lawn Seed Mix, Pink
Americas Favorite 002791 50 lbs Rainbo Elite Shade Lawn Seed Mix, Pink
$116.01
walmart
Barenbrug 135936 Quick Grass Seed, 3 lb.
Barenbrug 135936 Quick Grass Seed, 3 lb.
$16.90
walmart
Bonide 60267 Seed Grass Quick Grow 20 Pound
Bonide 60267 Seed Grass Quick Grow 20 Pound
$110.57
walmart
Barenbrug 50 lbs. 10,000 sq. ft. Turf Sense Athletic Field Mix Grass Seed
Barenbrug 50 lbs. 10,000 sq. ft. Turf Sense Athletic Field Mix Grass Seed
$179.99
homedepot
New Bonide 60220 Seed Grass Sun-N-Shade.75,1 Each
New Bonide 60220 Seed Grass Sun-N-Shade.75,1 Each
$24.09
walmart
Advertisement
Barenbrug 25 lbs. 5,000 sq. ft. Turf Sense Athletic Field Mix Grass Seed
Barenbrug 25 lbs. 5,000 sq. ft. Turf Sense Athletic Field Mix Grass Seed
$84.00
homedepot
Contractors Grass Seed Blend by Eretz (8oz) - CHOOSE SIZE! Willamette Valley, Oregon Grown. Premium, Number 1 Seeds Only! No Weed Seeds or Fillers.
Contractors Grass Seed Blend by Eretz (8oz) - CHOOSE SIZE! Willamette Valley, Oregon Grown. Premium, Number 1 Seeds Only! No Weed Seeds or Fillers.
$8.95
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Virginia Wild Rye Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Virginia Wild Rye Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$7.96
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 80 Common Hop Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 80 Common Hop Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Expert Gardener Sun & Shade Grass Seed Northern Mix; 7 lb.
Expert Gardener Sun & Shade Grass Seed Northern Mix; 7 lb.
$14.96
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Crested Oval Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Crested Oval Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Reed Manna Grass Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Reed Manna Grass Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Crested Oval Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Crested Oval Sedge Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$160.00
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Red Bulrush Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Red Bulrush Native Grass Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$24.00
walmart
Annual RyeGrass Seed by Eretz (3lb) - CHOOSE SIZE! Willamette Valley, Oregon Grown. No fillers, No Weed or Other Crop Seeds.
Annual RyeGrass Seed by Eretz (3lb) - CHOOSE SIZE! Willamette Valley, Oregon Grown. No fillers, No Weed or Other Crop Seeds.
$16.49
walmart
Pennington Smart Seed Texas 8.75-lb Bermuda Grass Seed | 2149602296
Pennington Smart Seed Texas 8.75-lb Bermuda Grass Seed | 2149602296
$28.48
lowes
Pennington Smart Seed Sun and Shade South 20-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 2149602283
Pennington Smart Seed Sun and Shade South 20-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 2149602283
$62.98
lowes
Advertisement
Pennington Seed Smart Seed Mixed Dense Shade Grass Seed 3 lb.
Pennington Seed Smart Seed Mixed Dense Shade Grass Seed 3 lb.
$40.06
walmart
Nature's Seed South-Atlantic Transitional Big Game Food Plot Pasture Blend, 0.5 Acres (PB-SATBG-0.5-A)
Nature's Seed South-Atlantic Transitional Big Game Food Plot Pasture Blend, 0.5 Acres (PB-SATBG-0.5-A)
$29.00
walmart
Annual Rye Grass Cover Crop Seeds
Annual Rye Grass Cover Crop Seeds
$2.49
walmart
Mountain View Seeds Sun & Shade Mix Grass Seed
Mountain View Seeds Sun & Shade Mix Grass Seed
$14.99
blainfarm&fleet
Pennington Smart Seed Texas Bermuda Grass Seed Mix for Sunny Lawns, 1.75 lb Grass Seed Bag
Pennington Smart Seed Texas Bermuda Grass Seed Mix for Sunny Lawns, 1.75 lb Grass Seed Bag
$7.48
walmart
Scotts Classic Heat And Drought Seed Mix 3 Lb.
Scotts Classic Heat And Drought Seed Mix 3 Lb.
$30.21
walmart
Scotts 3 lb. Turf Builder Tall Fescue Mix Grass Seed
Scotts 3 lb. Turf Builder Tall Fescue Mix Grass Seed
$13.80
homedepot
Pennington Annual Ryegrass Grass Seed, for Quick Repair and Winter Over-seeding; 20 lb.
Pennington Annual Ryegrass Grass Seed, for Quick Repair and Winter Over-seeding; 20 lb.
$55.00
walmart
Pennington Smart Seed Dense Shade 7-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 2149602262
Pennington Smart Seed Dense Shade 7-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 2149602262
$35.98
lowes
PRO-MIX Premium Low Maintenance Grass Seed, 7 lbs
PRO-MIX Premium Low Maintenance Grass Seed, 7 lbs
$24.88
walmart
Pennington Bare Spot Grass Seed Mix, for Northern Lawns, 1 lb. Bag
Pennington Bare Spot Grass Seed Mix, for Northern Lawns, 1 lb. Bag
$3.96
walmart
Pennington 100526658 Smart Seed Perennial Ryegrass Seed Blend, 3 Lb - Green - 3 Lb
Pennington 100526658 Smart Seed Perennial Ryegrass Seed Blend, 3 Lb - Green - 3 Lb
$22.58
overstock
Advertisement
Pennington 20 lbs. Southern Contractors Grass Seed Mix
Pennington 20 lbs. Southern Contractors Grass Seed Mix
$42.98
homedepot
Scotts 18266 Turf Builder Kentucky Blue Grass Seed Mix (6 Pack), 3 lb
Scotts 18266 Turf Builder Kentucky Blue Grass Seed Mix (6 Pack), 3 lb
$110.77
walmart
Scotts 5 lbs. Turf Builder Bahia Argentine Grass Seed
Scotts 5 lbs. Turf Builder Bahia Argentine Grass Seed
$36.49
homedepot
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Bermudagrass, 5 lb
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Bermudagrass, 5 lb
$38.00
walmart
Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader - Spreads Grass Seed, Fertilizer and Salt - Holds up to 5,000 sq. ft. of Scotts Grass Seed or Fertilizer Products
Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader - Spreads Grass Seed, Fertilizer and Salt - Holds up to 5,000 sq. ft. of Scotts Grass Seed or Fertilizer Products
$31.53
($40.99
save 23%)
amazon
Scotts Turf Builder Sun & Shade Mix Grass Seeds - 40lb
Scotts Turf Builder Sun & Shade Mix Grass Seeds - 40lb
$91.99
target
Scotts Turf Builder Heat Tolerant Blue Grass Seeds - 20lb
Scotts Turf Builder Heat Tolerant Blue Grass Seeds - 20lb
$48.99
target
Scotts Turf Builder Northeast Mix 20-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 17937
Scotts Turf Builder Northeast Mix 20-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 17937
$88.98
lowes
Compadre Zoysia Grass Seed - 10 Lbs.
Compadre Zoysia Grass Seed - 10 Lbs.
$375.75
walmart
White Dutch Clover - 1 OZ ~16,000 Seeds - Heirloom, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Lawn Addition, Ground Cover & Erosion Control Seeds - AKA: Ladino Clover
White Dutch Clover - 1 OZ ~16,000 Seeds - Heirloom, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Cover Crop, Lawn Addition, Ground Cover & Erosion Control Seeds - AKA: Ladino Clover
$10.14
walmart
Scotts Turf Builder 3 Lb. Up to 750 Sq. Ft. Coverage Dense Shade Grass Seed - 1 Each
Scotts Turf Builder 3 Lb. Up to 750 Sq. Ft. Coverage Dense Shade Grass Seed - 1 Each
$29.85
walmart
Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mix 40-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 18334
Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mix 40-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 18334
$132.98
lowes
Advertisement
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Pacific Northwest Mix, 7 lb
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Pacific Northwest Mix, 7 lb
$31.99
($42.99
save 26%)
amazon
Scotts Turf Builder Rapid Grass Sun & Shade Mix: up to 2,800 sq. ft., Combination Seed & Fertilizer, Grows in Just Weeks, 5.6 lbs
Scotts Turf Builder Rapid Grass Sun & Shade Mix: up to 2,800 sq. ft., Combination Seed & Fertilizer, Grows in Just Weeks, 5.6 lbs
$43.15
walmart
Scotts 7 lb. Turf Builder Grass Seed Heat-Tolerant Blue Mix
Scotts 7 lb. Turf Builder Grass Seed Heat-Tolerant Blue Mix
$34.90
homedepot
Scotts 18269 Turf Builder Grass Seed Kentucky Bluegrass Mix, 7 Lbs
Scotts 18269 Turf Builder Grass Seed Kentucky Bluegrass Mix, 7 Lbs
$51.29
walmart
Scotts Turf Builder Northeast Mix 7-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 17933
Scotts Turf Builder Northeast Mix 7-lb Mixture/Blend Grass Seed | 17933
$40.98
lowes
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Dense Shade Mix - 7 Lb. - Grows in as Little as 3 Hours of Sunlight, Mix of Shade-Tolerant and Self-Repairing Grass Varieties, Covers up to 1,750 sq. ft.
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Dense Shade Mix - 7 Lb. - Grows in as Little as 3 Hours of Sunlight, Mix of Shade-Tolerant and Self-Repairing Grass Varieties, Covers up to 1,750 sq. ft.
$25.49
amazon
Scotts EZ Patch Lawn Repair For St. Augustine Lawns - 3.75 lb., Ready-to-use Mulch, and Fertilizer Lawn Repair, Repairs St. Augustinegrass, Does Not Contain Grass Seeds, Covers up to 85 sq. ft.
Scotts EZ Patch Lawn Repair For St. Augustine Lawns - 3.75 lb., Ready-to-use Mulch, and Fertilizer Lawn Repair, Repairs St. Augustinegrass, Does Not Contain Grass Seeds, Covers up to 85 sq. ft.
$12.98
($18.49
save 30%)
amazon
Scotts 20 lb. Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix
Scotts 20 lb. Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix
$61.99
homedepot
Scotts Turf Builder Pacific NorthWest Mix Grass Seeds - 20lb
Scotts Turf Builder Pacific NorthWest Mix Grass Seeds - 20lb
$69.99
target
TLC Turf Type Tall Fescue Grass Seed Blend - 1 Lb.
TLC Turf Type Tall Fescue Grass Seed Blend - 1 Lb.
$9.95
walmart
Scotts 7 lbs. Turf Builder Perennial Ryegrass Mix Seed
Scotts 7 lbs. Turf Builder Perennial Ryegrass Mix Seed
$21.99
homedepot
Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Tall Fescue Lawns - 2 lb., Combination Mulch, Seed and Soil Amendment Includes Protectant and Tackifier, Neutralizes and Repairs up to 100 Dog Spots
Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Tall Fescue Lawns - 2 lb., Combination Mulch, Seed and Soil Amendment Includes Protectant and Tackifier, Neutralizes and Repairs up to 100 Dog Spots
$15.49
amazon
Load More
Grass Seed
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.