Edible Plants

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Flowers and Plants
Edibles
Edible Plants
Share
Edible Plants
Berries
Vegetable Garden Plants
Herb Garden
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
featured
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, No Batteries Required, Great for Garden and Home/Lawn/Plants/Farm/Herbs
$18.99
walmart
Herb Garden Trio Herb Garden
featured
Herb Garden Trio Herb Garden
$39.99
1800flowerscom
Herb Garden Trio Herb Garden & Scissors
featured
Herb Garden Trio Herb Garden & Scissors
$44.99
1800flowerscom
Mini Plant Tent Transparent PVC Greenhouse Waterproof Household Plant Cover for Indoor Outdoor Seeds Herb Flower Growing
Mini Plant Tent Transparent PVC Greenhouse Waterproof Household Plant Cover for Indoor Outdoor Seeds Herb Flower Growing
$39.42
walmart
Catnip Seeds, Mint Plant/Herb, 1000 Heirloom Seeds Per Packet, Non GMO Seeds
Catnip Seeds, Mint Plant/Herb, 1000 Heirloom Seeds Per Packet, Non GMO Seeds
$11.79
walmart
Raspberry Plant Silk Hanging Basket, One Size , Green
Raspberry Plant Silk Hanging Basket, One Size , Green
$288.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
10" Basil Artificial Plant in White Planter with Silver Trimming
10" Basil Artificial Plant in White Planter with Silver Trimming
$42.99
overstock
Indoor Garden Grow System Soil-free Indoor Gardening System, Smart Hydroponic Herb Garden Kit
Indoor Garden Grow System Soil-free Indoor Gardening System, Smart Hydroponic Herb Garden Kit
$73.87
walmart
GROW GOURMET HERB KIT3PC
GROW GOURMET HERB KIT3PC
$36.13
walmart
Hydroponic System Growing Light Kit Indoor Garden Herb Seed Starting Kit
Hydroponic System Growing Light Kit Indoor Garden Herb Seed Starting Kit
$73.85
walmart
Modern Decorative Plastic Flowerpots with Drainage Function, Indoor and Outdoor Gardening Flowerpots, Automatically Control Root Growth and Trim Roots, Flowers, Herbs, Succulents, Leaf Plants, 5 PCS
Modern Decorative Plastic Flowerpots with Drainage Function, Indoor and Outdoor Gardening Flowerpots, Automatically Control Root Growth and Trim Roots, Flowers, Herbs, Succulents, Leaf Plants, 5 PCS
$12.99
walmart
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit - Herb Seeds Gardening Kit Planting Pots & Potting Soil - Heirloom & Non GMO - DIY Home Seed Starter Grow Plant Kit (Bamboo Pots)
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit - Herb Seeds Gardening Kit Planting Pots & Potting Soil - Heirloom & Non GMO - DIY Home Seed Starter Grow Plant Kit (Bamboo Pots)
$56.00
walmart
Advertisement
Kentucky Colonel Spearmint - Indoors/Out - Live Plant -3" Pot
Kentucky Colonel Spearmint - Indoors/Out - Live Plant -3" Pot
$5.99
walmart
10 Culinary Herb Seeds Vault - Heirloom and Non GMO - 3000+ Seeds for Planting for Outdoor or Indoor Herb Garden, Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, Chives, Thyme, Oregano, Dill, Marjoram, Mint, Tarragon
10 Culinary Herb Seeds Vault - Heirloom and Non GMO - 3000+ Seeds for Planting for Outdoor or Indoor Herb Garden, Basil, Cilantro, Parsley, Chives, Thyme, Oregano, Dill, Marjoram, Mint, Tarragon
$16.99
walmart
Ferry-Morse Munstead Lavender Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
Ferry-Morse Munstead Lavender Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
$1.96
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Borage Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Borage Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$5.96
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Organic Italian Large Leaf Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Organic Italian Large Leaf Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$3.25
walmart
Ferry-Morse Italian Dark Green Parsley Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
Ferry-Morse Italian Dark Green Parsley Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
$1.96
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Organic Cinnamon Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1000 Organic Cinnamon Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$3.25
walmart
Laxmi All-Natural Ajwan Seed (Oregano Seeds) - 7oz
Laxmi All-Natural Ajwan Seed (Oregano Seeds) - 7oz
$8.38
walmart
Blueberry ' Sunshine Blue' 1pc U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones 6-10 National Plant Network 2.5qt
Blueberry ' Sunshine Blue' 1pc U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones 6-10 National Plant Network 2.5qt
$19.99
target
Primrue Set Of 2 Fake Small Potted Plants Assorted Artificial Eucalyptus Plant & Rosemary Plant in Gray, Size 7.9 H x 10.7 W x 4.29 D in | Wayfair
Primrue Set Of 2 Fake Small Potted Plants Assorted Artificial Eucalyptus Plant & Rosemary Plant in Gray, Size 7.9 H x 10.7 W x 4.29 D in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Simpson Nurseries 8" Brightwell Blueberry Live Plant with Pot
Simpson Nurseries 8" Brightwell Blueberry Live Plant with Pot
$29.95
walmart
Basil Dwarf Greek Great Garden Herb 100 Seeds
Basil Dwarf Greek Great Garden Herb 100 Seeds
$3.79
walmart
Advertisement
SavvyGrow Herb Lettuce Green Seeds Combo - 20 Variety 4000+ Heirloom Garden Seeds for Planting - 95% Plus Germination Rate, Non-GMO & Source in USA Vegetable Seeds
SavvyGrow Herb Lettuce Green Seeds Combo - 20 Variety 4000+ Heirloom Garden Seeds for Planting - 95% Plus Germination Rate, Non-GMO & Source in USA Vegetable Seeds
$34.37
walmart
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
$950.00
walmart
100+ Palisades Mix Salvia Seeds Blue Sage Painted Horminum Sage Flower
100+ Palisades Mix Salvia Seeds Blue Sage Painted Horminum Sage Flower
$16.85
walmart
Athome Hydroponics Growing System Herb Garden Kit Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Auto Smart Garden Planter LED 12Pods for LED Lighting
Athome Hydroponics Growing System Herb Garden Kit Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Auto Smart Garden Planter LED 12Pods for LED Lighting
$79.99
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Lb Italian Large Leaf Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Lb Italian Large Leaf Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$18.00
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Red Garnet Amaranth Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Red Garnet Amaranth Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Organic Leisure Coriander Cilantro Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Organic Leisure Coriander Cilantro Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$9.60
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Thai Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Thai Basil Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$18.00
walmart
Ebern Designs Sill Faux Herb Plant in Planter Plastic in White, Size 9.75 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 7D33DB415FCC4D4AB4C10E1ADEC00511
Ebern Designs Sill Faux Herb Plant in Planter Plastic in White, Size 9.75 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 7D33DB415FCC4D4AB4C10E1ADEC00511
$27.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Sill Faux Herb Plant in Planter Plastic in White, Size 9.75 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair B5D03E7018144F1F80D1194A28E7B4E8
Ebern Designs Sill Faux Herb Plant in Planter Plastic in White, Size 9.75 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair B5D03E7018144F1F80D1194A28E7B4E8
$26.99
wayfair
Everwilde Farms - 1 Lb Red Garnet Amaranth Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Lb Red Garnet Amaranth Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$33.00
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Garlic Chives Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Garlic Chives Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$18.00
walmart
Advertisement
Everwilde Farms - 500 Leisure Coriander Cilantro Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 500 Leisure Coriander Cilantro Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Arugula Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 2000 Arugula Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Everso Seed Starter Tray Kit, Biodegradable 12 Grids Seed Trays With 6Pcs Plant Tags Seedling Pots Organic Germination Seedling Trays For Outdoor Indoor Herb Plant,Flower, Vegetable Patches, Fruit
Everso Seed Starter Tray Kit, Biodegradable 12 Grids Seed Trays With 6Pcs Plant Tags Seedling Pots Organic Germination Seedling Trays For Outdoor Indoor Herb Plant,Flower, Vegetable Patches, Fruit
$9.09
walmart
Black Robert Mitchum Peppermint - Heirloom - Live Plant - 3" Pot
Black Robert Mitchum Peppermint - Heirloom - Live Plant - 3" Pot
$7.99
walmart
HOTBEST 50Pcs Seed Fertilizer Nutrient Block Seed Plant Starter Pellets In Non-Woven Fabric Peat Free For Planting Herbs Plants Flowers And Vegetables
HOTBEST 50Pcs Seed Fertilizer Nutrient Block Seed Plant Starter Pellets In Non-Woven Fabric Peat Free For Planting Herbs Plants Flowers And Vegetables
$25.99
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Organic English Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1 Oz Organic English Thyme Herb Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$22.00
walmart
Chocolate Mint - Grow Indoors or Out - Live Plant - 3" Pot
Chocolate Mint - Grow Indoors or Out - Live Plant - 3" Pot
$4.99
walmart
Ferry-Morse Organic Sweet Basil Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
Ferry-Morse Organic Sweet Basil Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Herb Gardening Seeds
$2.46
walmart
Chive Seeds for Planting is A Heirloom, Non-GMO Herb Variety- Chive Common Onion Herb Seeds Great for Indoor and Outdoor Gardening by Gardeners Basics
Chive Seeds for Planting is A Heirloom, Non-GMO Herb Variety- Chive Common Onion Herb Seeds Great for Indoor and Outdoor Gardening by Gardeners Basics
$12.77
walmart
Basil, Genovese - 500 mg ~200 Seeds - Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening - Microgreens - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated
Basil, Genovese - 500 mg ~200 Seeds - Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening - Microgreens - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated
$3.66
walmart
Survival Garden Seeds Culinary Herb Collection Seed Vault - Curly Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Chives, Thyme - Non-GMO Heirloom Survival Garden Seeds for Planting - Grow Herbs Indoors Year Round
Survival Garden Seeds Culinary Herb Collection Seed Vault - Curly Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Chives, Thyme - Non-GMO Heirloom Survival Garden Seeds for Planting - Grow Herbs Indoors Year Round
$9.99
walmart
Organic Moss Curled Parsley Seeds - 1 LB Bulk ~240,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Culinary Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
Organic Moss Curled Parsley Seeds - 1 LB Bulk ~240,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Culinary Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
$59.49
walmart
Advertisement
Burpee Herb 'Chocolate Mint' 1pc Seasonal Grown In All U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones National Plant Network 4"
Burpee Herb 'Chocolate Mint' 1pc Seasonal Grown In All U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones National Plant Network 4"
$26.00
target
Seed-Balls.com Fruits and Vegetables earthy - Dinosaur & Russian Red Kale Seed Ball - Set of 15
Seed-Balls.com Fruits and Vegetables earthy - Dinosaur & Russian Red Kale Seed Ball - Set of 15
$11.29
($12.50
save 10%)
zulily
500 TRUE ENGLISH LAVENDER VERA Lavender Augustifolia Vera Herb Flower Seeds
500 TRUE ENGLISH LAVENDER VERA Lavender Augustifolia Vera Herb Flower Seeds
$4.89
walmart
Organic Oregano Herb Seed - 1 OZ ~285,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Culinary Herb Gardening Seeds
Organic Oregano Herb Seed - 1 OZ ~285,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Culinary Herb Gardening Seeds
$104.39
walmart
Dill, Bouquet Herb Seeds - 1 OZ ~15,500 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated - Culinary Herbal Gardening Seeds
Dill, Bouquet Herb Seeds - 1 OZ ~15,500 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated - Culinary Herbal Gardening Seeds
$12.24
walmart
Organic Garden Sorrel - 1 Gram ~1100 Seeds - Heirloom, Organic, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Herb Gardening & Microgreens Seeds
Organic Garden Sorrel - 1 Gram ~1100 Seeds - Heirloom, Organic, Non-GMO, Open Pollinated - Herb Gardening & Microgreens Seeds
$5.24
walmart
Mizuna Mustard Seed - 1 LB Bulk ~134,400 Seeds - Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
Mizuna Mustard Seed - 1 LB Bulk ~134,400 Seeds - Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
$42.70
walmart
Sparoza 15 Greek Herbs & Seeds Handcrafted Cooking Blend
Sparoza 15 Greek Herbs & Seeds Handcrafted Cooking Blend
$10.00
walmart
Basil, Italian Large Leaf 1/4 LB ~64,000 Seeds - Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening - Microgreens - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated
Basil, Italian Large Leaf 1/4 LB ~64,000 Seeds - Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening - Microgreens - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated
$19.59
walmart
Anise Herb Seeds 1 OZ ~12,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening & Herbal Tea Seeds - Sustainable Seed Company
Anise Herb Seeds 1 OZ ~12,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom Culinary Herb Gardening & Herbal Tea Seeds - Sustainable Seed Company
$13.29
walmart
Organic Red Giant Mustard Seed 2 g ~1,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Organic, Open Pollinated, Vegetable, Herb Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
Organic Red Giant Mustard Seed 2 g ~1,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Organic, Open Pollinated, Vegetable, Herb Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
$3.14
walmart
Sow Right Seeds - Tomato Sauce Garden Seed Collection for Planting - San Marzano, Roma, Genovese Basil and Oregano. Non-GMO Heirloom Varieties to Plant a Home Vegetable Garden - Great Gardening Gift
Sow Right Seeds - Tomato Sauce Garden Seed Collection for Planting - San Marzano, Roma, Genovese Basil and Oregano. Non-GMO Heirloom Varieties to Plant a Home Vegetable Garden - Great Gardening Gift
$19.59
walmart
Load More
Edible Plants
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.