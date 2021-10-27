Chicken Coops

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Lawn & Garden
Chicken Coops
Chicken Coops
Share
Chicken Coops
Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-in Poultry Cage Hen Run House Rabbits - Silver
featured
Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-in Poultry Cage Hen Run House Rabbits - Silver
$416.99
overstock
Large Metal Chicken Coop(9.8'L/6.6'W/6.4'H) - silver
featured
Large Metal Chicken Coop(9.8'L/6.6'W/6.4'H) - silver
$465.49
overstock
NEW SALEï¼36" Waterproof 2 Tiers Pet Rabbit Hutch Chiken Coop Cage Hen House Wood Color - for Bunny, Rabbit, Chicken and Other Small Animals, Quality Pet Supplies
featured
NEW SALEï¼36" Waterproof 2 Tiers Pet Rabbit Hutch Chiken Coop Cage Hen House Wood Color - for Bunny, Rabbit, Chicken and Other Small Animals, Quality Pet Supplies
$141.98
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ Aria Country Style Chicken Coop Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 40.5 H x 52.8 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 6176C05199DE4F35A86FEE445F1FA16E
Archie & Oscar™ Aria Country Style Chicken Coop Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 40.5 H x 52.8 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 6176C05199DE4F35A86FEE445F1FA16E
$279.73
wayfair
Rabbit Hutch Indoor Outdoor for Multiple Rabbits,Wooden Bunny Run Cage, 2-Tier Chicken Coop, Small Animal Pens Hutches Cat Kitten Enclosure
Rabbit Hutch Indoor Outdoor for Multiple Rabbits,Wooden Bunny Run Cage, 2-Tier Chicken Coop, Small Animal Pens Hutches Cat Kitten Enclosure
$126.90
walmartusa
Archie & Oscar™ Auggie Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run w/ Wire Mesh Wood in Brown, Size 31.9 H x 88.0 W x 57.1 D in | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Auggie Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run w/ Wire Mesh Wood in Brown, Size 31.9 H x 88.0 W x 57.1 D in | Wayfair
$270.96
wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Freddie Duplex Chicken Coop w/ Outdoor Run Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 42.5 H x 123.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Freddie Duplex Chicken Coop w/ Outdoor Run Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 42.5 H x 123.5 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair
$405.54
wayfair
Outdoor Wooden Chicken Coop, Large Hen House with Nest Box Poultry Cage, Bunny Rabbit Hutch with Ramp and Removable Tray- Waterproof Garden Backyard Pet House(White)
Outdoor Wooden Chicken Coop, Large Hen House with Nest Box Poultry Cage, Bunny Rabbit Hutch with Ramp and Removable Tray- Waterproof Garden Backyard Pet House(White)
$337.99
walmartusa
Rosita Chicken Coop with Chicken Run For Up To 3 Chickens
Rosita Chicken Coop with Chicken Run For Up To 3 Chickens
$222.07
wayfairnorthamerica
2-in-1 Pet Playpen Small Animals Tent Rabbit Cage Chicken Coop Indoor Outdoor Exercise Yard Fence for Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster
2-in-1 Pet Playpen Small Animals Tent Rabbit Cage Chicken Coop Indoor Outdoor Exercise Yard Fence for Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster
$72.44
walmart
50% Sunblock Shade Cloth Net Black Resistant - Garden Shade Mesh Tarp for Plant Cover, Greenhouse, Chicken Coop, Tomatoes, Plants, 10x10ft, Black
50% Sunblock Shade Cloth Net Black Resistant - Garden Shade Mesh Tarp for Plant Cover, Greenhouse, Chicken Coop, Tomatoes, Plants, 10x10ft, Black
$100.00
walmart
Kinbor 46" Wooden Chicken Coop Hen House Poultry Cage with Removable Tray & Ramp
Kinbor 46" Wooden Chicken Coop Hen House Poultry Cage with Removable Tray & Ramp
$192.59
($232.49
save 17%)
overstock
Tarpaulin Waterproof Heavy Duty Waterproof Tarps Multi-Purpose Cover for Kennels Chicken Coops Fishpond Hay Log Pile Roof Trailer Outdoor Furniture Ground Sheet 16.4ft*9.8ft/19.6ft*13.1ft
Tarpaulin Waterproof Heavy Duty Waterproof Tarps Multi-Purpose Cover for Kennels Chicken Coops Fishpond Hay Log Pile Roof Trailer Outdoor Furniture Ground Sheet 16.4ft*9.8ft/19.6ft*13.1ft
$24.26
walmart
Kinpaw 63" Chicken Coop Outdoor Expandable Hen House, Wooden Large Poultry Cage Waterproof Removable Tray & Ramp
Kinpaw 63" Chicken Coop Outdoor Expandable Hen House, Wooden Large Poultry Cage Waterproof Removable Tray & Ramp
$301.99
overstock
Hen House II Chicken Coop with Roosting Bar
Hen House II Chicken Coop with Roosting Bar
$512.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wood Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch, Natural Wood House Pet Supplies, 2 Story Bunny Cage Removable Poultry Cage-Orange
Wood Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch, Natural Wood House Pet Supplies, 2 Story Bunny Cage Removable Poultry Cage-Orange
$188.99
walmart
PawHut 64" Large Wooden Chicken Coop Kit With Outdoor Run And Nesting Box
PawHut 64" Large Wooden Chicken Coop Kit With Outdoor Run And Nesting Box
$334.99
overstock
Onever 62" Wooden Pet House Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch
Onever 62" Wooden Pet House Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch
$279.99
walmart
61" Waterproof Roof Two-tier Wooden Chicken Coop Rabbit Poultry Cage Habitat with Egg Case & Tray
61" Waterproof Roof Two-tier Wooden Chicken Coop Rabbit Poultry Cage Habitat with Egg Case & Tray
$176.49
overstock
48" 2 Tiers Waterproof Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
48" 2 Tiers Waterproof Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
$188.96
walmart
Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage with Enclosed Run
Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage with Enclosed Run
$224.98
walmart
Romacci Pet Hutch Wooden House Chicken Coop for Small Animals
Romacci Pet Hutch Wooden House Chicken Coop for Small Animals
$267.99
walmart
Outdoor Dog Kennel Galvanized Chain Link Fence Heavy Duty Pet Run House Chicken Coop With Secure Lock Mesh Sidewalls For Backyard Garden 13' X 8' X 6'
Outdoor Dog Kennel Galvanized Chain Link Fence Heavy Duty Pet Run House Chicken Coop With Secure Lock Mesh Sidewalls For Backyard Garden 13' X 8' X 6'
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Romacci Chicken Coop Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
Romacci Chicken Coop Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
$229.99
walmart
E-Z Frames E-Z Frame Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 7 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8X8CCR
E-Z Frames E-Z Frame Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 7 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8X8CCR
$255.71
wayfair
Aosom PawHut Cage Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 83.25 W x 35.5 D in | Wayfair D51-029
Aosom PawHut Cage Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 83.25 W x 35.5 D in | Wayfair D51-029
$329.98
wayfair
2-in-1 Pet Playpen Small Animals Tent Rabbit Cage Chicken Coop Indoor Outdoor Exercise Yard Fence for Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster
2-in-1 Pet Playpen Small Animals Tent Rabbit Cage Chicken Coop Indoor Outdoor Exercise Yard Fence for Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster
$77.62
walmart
E-Z Frame Chicken Coop with Chicken Run For Up To 25 Chickens
E-Z Frame Chicken Coop with Chicken Run For Up To 25 Chickens
$304.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dettelin Pet Playpen Chicken Coop Rabbit Cage Portable Foldable Pet Fence Suitabl for Chicken, Duck and Rabbit,Cat 0utdoor Tent
Dettelin Pet Playpen Chicken Coop Rabbit Cage Portable Foldable Pet Fence Suitabl for Chicken, Duck and Rabbit,Cat 0utdoor Tent
$58.02
walmart
Coops & Feathers Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run for up to 6 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 53.0 H x 41.7 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair 222-87
Coops & Feathers Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run for up to 6 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 53.0 H x 41.7 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair 222-87
$499.99
wayfair
E-Z Frames Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 16 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 96.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 8X10CCR
E-Z Frames Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 16 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 96.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 8X10CCR
$232.60
wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Kerri Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run w/ Wire Mesh For Up To 5 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 46.6 H x 81.0 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Kerri Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run w/ Wire Mesh For Up To 5 Chickens Wood in Brown, Size 46.6 H x 81.0 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair
$299.99
wayfair
CACAGOO Chicken Coop Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
CACAGOO Chicken Coop Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
$268.99
walmart
ANYSUN Small Animal Cage 61.8inches Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House with Enclosed Run for Outdoor Garden Backyard
ANYSUN Small Animal Cage 61.8inches Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House with Enclosed Run for Outdoor Garden Backyard
$163.99
walmartusa
48" 2 Tiers Waterproof Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
48" 2 Tiers Waterproof Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
$182.97
walmart
Hazel Tech 61.8 inches Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage with Enclosed Run for Outdoor Garden Backyard
Hazel Tech 61.8 inches Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage with Enclosed Run for Outdoor Garden Backyard
$245.98
walmart
Hanover Hanover Outdoor Elevated Wooden Chicken Coop with Ramp, Planting Area, Wire Mesh Run, Waterproof Roof, Removable Tray- in White
Hanover Hanover Outdoor Elevated Wooden Chicken Coop with Ramp, Planting Area, Wire Mesh Run, Waterproof Roof, Removable Tray- in White
$249.00
lowes
Natural Wooden Chicken Coop
Natural Wooden Chicken Coop
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage For Outdoor Garden Backyard
Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage For Outdoor Garden Backyard
$263.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Albritton Chicken Coop for up to 3 Chickens
Albritton Chicken Coop for up to 3 Chickens
$263.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Large Chicken Coop Wooden Outdoor Garden Backyard Hen House Hutch Poultry Small Animal Cage
Large Chicken Coop Wooden Outdoor Garden Backyard Hen House Hutch Poultry Small Animal Cage
$236.88
walmart
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Nels Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 4 Chickens Wood in Brown/Red, Size 47.2 H x 41.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Nels Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run For Up To 4 Chickens Wood in Brown/Red, Size 47.2 H x 41.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair
$453.46
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Saylor Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 47.6 H x 26.4 W x 65.7 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Saylor Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 47.6 H x 26.4 W x 65.7 D in | Wayfair
$264.99
wayfair
Rosaline X-Large Chicken Coops with Chicken Run
Rosaline X-Large Chicken Coops with Chicken Run
$519.95
wayfairnorthamerica
WELLFOR 58 -in Weatherproof Wooden Rabbit Hutch Large Chicken Coop Outdoor Indoor Shelter House with Ramp and Removable Tray in Brown | PS-HWY-7363
WELLFOR 58 -in Weatherproof Wooden Rabbit Hutch Large Chicken Coop Outdoor Indoor Shelter House with Ramp and Removable Tray in Brown | PS-HWY-7363
$431.16
lowes
Pet Hutch Wooden Pet Waterproof Chicken Coops With Mesh Fence And Steel Slide Pole For Small Animals (Orange)
Pet Hutch Wooden Pet Waterproof Chicken Coops With Mesh Fence And Steel Slide Pole For Small Animals (Orange)
$402.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Chicken Coop Wooden Outdoor Bunny Rabbit Hutch Hen Cage With Ventilation Door
Chicken Coop Wooden Outdoor Bunny Rabbit Hutch Hen Cage With Ventilation Door
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lodge Walk in Chicken Coop
Lodge Walk in Chicken Coop
$689.99
wayfairnorthamerica
77.9" Chicken Coop Rabbit House Wooden Small Animal Cage Bunny Hutch With Ramp And Tray
77.9" Chicken Coop Rabbit House Wooden Small Animal Cage Bunny Hutch With Ramp And Tray
$316.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Polk Chicken Coop with Chicken Run and Nesting Box For Up To 7 Chickens
Polk Chicken Coop with Chicken Run and Nesting Box For Up To 7 Chickens
$899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
77.9 Inches Wooden Pet House Chicken Coop Rabbit House Animal Cage With Ramp And Tray For Outdoor Garden Backyard
77.9 Inches Wooden Pet House Chicken Coop Rabbit House Animal Cage With Ramp And Tray For Outdoor Garden Backyard
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Topmax 74.8? Chicken Coop Rabbit House Wooden Small Animal Cage Bunny Hutch w/ Ramp & Tray in Red | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Topmax 74.8? Chicken Coop Rabbit House Wooden Small Animal Cage Bunny Hutch w/ Ramp & Tray in Red | Wayfair
$499.99
wayfair
Fellers Chicken Coop with Chicken Run and Nesting Box For Up To 2 Chickens
Fellers Chicken Coop with Chicken Run and Nesting Box For Up To 2 Chickens
$579.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Camas Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 65.25 W x 47.25 D in | Wayfair 48BA32C63CAE4861A6DE94153D14FF7E
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Camas Chicken Coop w/ Chicken Run Wood in Brown, Size 44.0 H x 65.25 W x 47.25 D in | Wayfair 48BA32C63CAE4861A6DE94153D14FF7E
$223.61
wayfair
TRIXIE Chicken Coop with a View
TRIXIE Chicken Coop with a View
$362.49
overstock
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-In Poultry Cage Chicken Run Pen Dog Kennel Duck House Spire Shaped Coop w/ Waterproof | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-In Poultry Cage Chicken Run Pen Dog Kennel Duck House Spire Shaped Coop w/ Waterproof | Wayfair
$669.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Animal Habitat, Big Chicken Coop & Rabbit House, Wooden House w/ Ramp. in Red | Wayfair 62CA83FAA0D64BE392EDEF238244A187
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Animal Habitat, Big Chicken Coop & Rabbit House, Wooden House w/ Ramp. in Red | Wayfair 62CA83FAA0D64BE392EDEF238244A187
$289.99
wayfair
Rabbit Bunny Hutch House,Chicken Coop,Wooden Pet Cage with Asphalt sloped roof for Indoor/Outdoor Use,Red
Rabbit Bunny Hutch House,Chicken Coop,Wooden Pet Cage with Asphalt sloped roof for Indoor/Outdoor Use,Red
$227.99
walmart
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage For Outdoor Garden Backyard Solid Wood in Brown/White | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rabbit Playpen Chicken Coop Pet House Small Animal Cage For Outdoor Garden Backyard Solid Wood in Brown/White | Wayfair
$263.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Deluxe Large Wooden Chicken Coop Outdoor Garden Backyard Large Wood Hen House Rabbit Hutch Poultry Cage, w/ Ventilation Door
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Deluxe Large Wooden Chicken Coop Outdoor Garden Backyard Large Wood Hen House Rabbit Hutch Poultry Cage, w/ Ventilation Door
$189.99
wayfair
