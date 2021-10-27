Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Tabletop Heaters
Anywhere Fireplace Brooklyn Tabletop Fireplace in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 90257
featured
Anywhere Fireplace Brooklyn Tabletop Fireplace in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 8.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 90257
$129.99
wayfair
Anywhere Fireplace Anywhere Cylinder Stainless Steel Outdoor Tabletop Garden Torch, 4 Torches - Color: Silver
featured
Anywhere Fireplace Anywhere Cylinder Stainless Steel Outdoor Tabletop Garden Torch, 4 Torches - Color: Silver
$159.96
lumens
Better Homes & Gardens 10 inch Round Tabletop Gas Fire Pit
featured
Better Homes & Gardens 10 inch Round Tabletop Gas Fire Pit
$64.00
walmartusa
10" Round Faux Cement Look 10,000BTU Propane Tank Inside Portable Table Top Firepit
10" Round Faux Cement Look 10,000BTU Propane Tank Inside Portable Table Top Firepit
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Anywhere Fireplace Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace - Southampton Teak Table Top Fireplace - Anywhere Fireplace 90232
Anywhere Fireplace Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace - Southampton Teak Table Top Fireplace - Anywhere Fireplace 90232
$159.99
totallyfurniture
BBQGuys Signature Westfalen 18" Table-Top Natural Gas Fire Pit - Oil Rubbed Bronze
BBQGuys Signature Westfalen 18" Table-Top Natural Gas Fire Pit - Oil Rubbed Bronze
$189.99
bbqguys
Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$68.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Geometric Wire Taper Candle Holders Candlestick Holder Set Of 2, Modern Minimalist Decorative Centerpiece For Fireplace Mantel Coffee Tabletop Counter
Geometric Wire Taper Candle Holders Candlestick Holder Set Of 2, Modern Minimalist Decorative Centerpiece For Fireplace Mantel Coffee Tabletop Counter
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OVE Decors Farmingham 35.98-in W 50000-BTU Brown Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 15PFT-FA1A36-WO1
OVE Decors Farmingham 35.98-in W 50000-BTU Brown Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 15PFT-FA1A36-WO1
$488.09
($749.99
save 35%)
lowes
Patio Post 48000 BTU 28 in. x 25 in. Square Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Quick Ignition Black Table Top Iron
Patio Post 48000 BTU 28 in. x 25 in. Square Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Quick Ignition Black Table Top Iron
$255.00
homedepot
moobody Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
moobody Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
$38.69
walmart
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor 44" Fire Pit Table Rectanglewithtempered Glass Tabletop in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 26.0 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Outdoor 44" Fire Pit Table Rectanglewithtempered Glass Tabletop in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 26.0 W x 44.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,039.99
wayfair
Echoflame Metal Bio-Ethanol Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Echoflame Metal Bio-Ethanol Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gusar LLC Colsen Rectangular Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit in Grey
Gusar LLC Colsen Rectangular Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit in Grey
$199.99
brookstone
Flynama 34 in. W x 24.5 in. H Square Black Metal Base Propane Gas Fire Pit with Dark Gray Table Top in Black
Flynama 34 in. W x 24.5 in. H Square Black Metal Base Propane Gas Fire Pit with Dark Gray Table Top in Black
$458.19
homedepot
Regal Flame Pro Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace in White, Size 3.7 H x 36.0 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair EBP4036
Regal Flame Pro Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace in White, Size 3.7 H x 36.0 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair EBP4036
$369.99
wayfair
Regal Flame Pro Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace in Gray, Size 2.76 H x 18.3 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair EBP4018
Regal Flame Pro Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace in Gray, Size 2.76 H x 18.3 W x 5.9 D in | Wayfair EBP4018
$219.99
($349.99
save 37%)
wayfair
Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$609.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DANYA B 8.25 in W x 11 in. H Indoor/Outdoor Portable Tabletop Fire Pit
DANYA B 8.25 in W x 11 in. H Indoor/Outdoor Portable Tabletop Fire Pit
$40.00
($49.99
save 20%)
homedepot
44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU With 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop
44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU With 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop
$1,159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Universal CAMPING PORTABLE DISPOSABLE TANK or Table Top/ Portable Gas Fire Pit Kit
Universal CAMPING PORTABLE DISPOSABLE TANK or Table Top/ Portable Gas Fire Pit Kit
$79.00
walmart
Navy Blue Geode Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace Indoor Outdoor Fire Pit Portable Fire Concrete Bowl Fireplace Black Crystal Pot
Navy Blue Geode Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace Indoor Outdoor Fire Pit Portable Fire Concrete Bowl Fireplace Black Crystal Pot
$89.00
amazon
BBQGuys Signature Lavelle 24" Table-Top Propane Fire Pit - Black (Ships as Natural Gas w/ Conversion Kit)
BBQGuys Signature Lavelle 24" Table-Top Propane Fire Pit - Black (Ships as Natural Gas w/ Conversion Kit)
$239.99
bbqguys
Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
$35.99
walmart
Endless Summer 30-in W 30000-BTU Black Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 94452
Endless Summer 30-in W 30000-BTU Black Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 94452
$249.99
lowes
Endless Summer 30-in W 30000-BTU Black Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 83443
Endless Summer 30-in W 30000-BTU Black Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 83443
$249.99
lowes
15" Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Concrete Bowl Fireplace
15" Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Concrete Bowl Fireplace
$105.00
walmartusa
Silver Tabletop Patio Heater
Silver Tabletop Patio Heater
$179.00
rejuvenation
Tomshine Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
Tomshine Decorative Fireplace Lantern Tabletop Flameless LED Lantern Hanging Lantern For Indoor Outdoor
$33.99
walmart
Table Top Decorative Outdoor 10" Fire Pit
Table Top Decorative Outdoor 10" Fire Pit
$105.49
overstock
Sunjoy 40-in W Dark Brown Portable Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | A302008600
Sunjoy 40-in W Dark Brown Portable Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | A302008600
$454.04
lowes
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column Collection
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column Collection
$32.83
walmart
10" Table Top Balcony Outdoor Decor Firepit
10" Table Top Balcony Outdoor Decor Firepit
$114.99
overstock
Two Harbors 14" Patio Tabletop Fireplace - Black - Project 62
Two Harbors 14" Patio Tabletop Fireplace - Black - Project 62
$79.00
target
Arkon Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace
Arkon Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace
$81.18
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Decorations Fall Turkey Pumpkin Table Topper Figurine Centerpiece Harvest Autumn Resin Tabletop For Outdoor Indoor Fireplace Mantle Desk
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Decorations Fall Turkey Pumpkin Table Topper Figurine Centerpiece Harvest Autumn Resin Tabletop For Outdoor Indoor Fireplace Mantle Desk
$109.99
wayfair
Terra Flame Concrete Gel Tabletop Fireplace in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.65 W x 10.65 D in | Wayfair OD-TT-STN-GPH-03
Terra Flame Concrete Gel Tabletop Fireplace in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 10.65 W x 10.65 D in | Wayfair OD-TT-STN-GPH-03
$99.99
wayfair
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column
$98.00
($129.95
save 25%)
walmartusa
Wooden Tabletop Christmas Decoration Reindeer Tree Figurine Ornament for Xmas Party Table Tree Skirt Fireplace Decoration
Wooden Tabletop Christmas Decoration Reindeer Tree Figurine Ornament for Xmas Party Table Tree Skirt Fireplace Decoration
$7.69
walmart
allen + roth Buchan Bay 41.93-in W 55000-BTU Yellow Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | FHWS80086
allen + roth Buchan Bay 41.93-in W 55000-BTU Yellow Tabletop Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | FHWS80086
$998.00
lowes
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column Collection
UniFlame LP Gas Fire Pit Tabletop Column Collection
$32.71
walmartusa
Fire Sense Meerin 34-in W 50000-BTU Antique Bronze Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 62976
Fire Sense Meerin 34-in W 50000-BTU Antique Bronze Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table | 62976
$650.28
lowes
Tabletop Fireplace with Green Peridot | Indoor Firepit Rubbing Alcohol Bio Ethanol Mini Fire Bowl Pit Outdoor Decor Portable Table Top Small Chiminea Meditation Bowl Geode Candle Holder Concrete Pot
Tabletop Fireplace with Green Peridot | Indoor Firepit Rubbing Alcohol Bio Ethanol Mini Fire Bowl Pit Outdoor Decor Portable Table Top Small Chiminea Meditation Bowl Geode Candle Holder Concrete Pot
$89.00
amazon
Ebern Designs 44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU w/ 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop Steel in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 44.0 W x 26.0 D in
Ebern Designs 44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU w/ 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop Steel in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 44.0 W x 26.0 D in
$1,159.99
wayfair
Danya B. Square Tabletop Smokeless Fireplace With Clear Glass Panels For Indoor / Outdoor Use
Danya B. Square Tabletop Smokeless Fireplace With Clear Glass Panels For Indoor / Outdoor Use
$32.00
($38.95
save 18%)
walmartusa
Ebern Designs 44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU w/ 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop Steel in Gray, Size 23.6 H x 44.0 W x 26.0 D in Wayfair
Ebern Designs 44" Outdoor Fire Pit Table Rectangle 50,000 BTU w/ 8Mm Tempered Glass Tabletop Steel in Gray, Size 23.6 H x 44.0 W x 26.0 D in Wayfair
$1,159.99
wayfair
Christmas Fireplace Socks for Surprise Stars Ornaments Triangle Pines Image Tabletop
Christmas Fireplace Socks for Surprise Stars Ornaments Triangle Pines Image Tabletop
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Christmas Fireplace Socks for Surprise Stars Ornaments Triangle Pines Image Tabletop Polyester in Gray/Green/Red | Wayfair
East Urban Home Christmas Fireplace Socks for Surprise Stars Ornaments Triangle Pines Image Tabletop Polyester in Gray/Green/Red | Wayfair
$44.99
wayfair
4oz Concrete Fire Bowl | Personal Smokeless Firepit | Indoor| Outdoor | Tabletop | Industrial | Concrete Candle | Fireplace
4oz Concrete Fire Bowl | Personal Smokeless Firepit | Indoor| Outdoor | Tabletop | Industrial | Concrete Candle | Fireplace
$30.00
amazon
Anywhere Fireplace Empire Tabletop Fireplace in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 90255
Anywhere Fireplace Empire Tabletop Fireplace in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 90255
$129.99
wayfair
Anywhere Fireplace Sutton Table Top Gel Fuel Fireplace in Polished Stainless Steel
Anywhere Fireplace Sutton Table Top Gel Fuel Fireplace in Polished Stainless Steel
$129.99
brookstone
Metal Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Metal Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$112.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Anywhere Garden Torch, Outdoor Tabletop-Cone (1 pc) - Anywhere Fireplace 90285
Anywhere Garden Torch, Outdoor Tabletop-Cone (1 pc) - Anywhere Fireplace 90285
$34.99
totallyfurniture
Anywhere Fireplace Oasis Tabletop Fireplace in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 13.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 90254
Anywhere Fireplace Oasis Tabletop Fireplace in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 13.5 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 90254
$139.99
wayfair
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Blue (90216)
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Blue (90216)
$199.99
ylighting
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Silver (90217)
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Silver (90217)
$199.99
ylighting
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Beige (90203)
Lexington Indoor Tabletop Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Beige (90203)
$199.99
ylighting
DeLonghi Ceramic Tabletop Heater- DCH5915ER
DeLonghi Ceramic Tabletop Heater- DCH5915ER
$89.95
sylvane
Fire Sense Solid Base Revolver Steel Fire Pit and Hardwood Table Top | Wood Burning | Non Stick Cooking Steel Grill Rack and Protective Internal Fire Cage Included | Lightweight Portable Patio
Fire Sense Solid Base Revolver Steel Fire Pit and Hardwood Table Top | Wood Burning | Non Stick Cooking Steel Grill Rack and Protective Internal Fire Cage Included | Lightweight Portable Patio
$155.98
($259.99
save 40%)
amazon
Anywhere Fireplace Lexington Table Top BioEthanol Fireplace in Stainless Steel
Anywhere Fireplace Lexington Table Top BioEthanol Fireplace in Stainless Steel
$199.99
brookstone
