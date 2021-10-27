Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Heating
Heaters & Heat Lamps
Patio Heaters & Heat Lamps
Share
Patio Heaters & Heat Lamps
Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
featured
Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
$306.99
wayfairnorthamerica
42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
featured
42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
$369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Space Heater Portable Gas Heater for Camping Tent Outdoors
featured
Space Heater Portable Gas Heater for Camping Tent Outdoors
$119.77
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Cabott 56,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Brown, Size 86.6 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair THEROCK-KF020098-01-02
Arlmont & Co. Cabott 56,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Brown, Size 86.6 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair THEROCK-KF020098-01-02
$259.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Gray, Size 89.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair PH-TXY
Arlmont & Co. Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Gray, Size 89.0 H x 23.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair PH-TXY
$329.99
wayfair
A-TION 47000Btu/Hr Stainless Steel Round Standing Propane Round Patio Heater w/ Temperature Setting Options For Outdoor Garden in Black | Wayfair
A-TION 47000Btu/Hr Stainless Steel Round Standing Propane Round Patio Heater w/ Temperature Setting Options For Outdoor Garden in Black | Wayfair
$399.99
wayfair
Natural Gas Heater Outdoor Infrared Ceramic Liquefied Gas Heater
Natural Gas Heater Outdoor Infrared Ceramic Liquefied Gas Heater
$80.37
walmart
BKB365 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling Mounted Patio Heater in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 24.8 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair XEL-KF020207-01
BKB365 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling Mounted Patio Heater in Gray, Size 3.9 H x 24.8 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair XEL-KF020207-01
$132.99
wayfair
Replacement Glass for Standing Patio Heater Parts
Replacement Glass for Standing Patio Heater Parts
$62.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Fred 46,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 88.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair PH-KY-1
Arlmont & Co. Fred 46,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 88.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair PH-KY-1
$239.99
wayfair
AZ Patio Heaters Patio Heater Thermocouple, Size 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair THP-THERMO
AZ Patio Heaters Patio Heater Thermocouple, Size 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair THP-THERMO
$16.10
wayfair
AIYUQ.U Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels,Propane 46,000 BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 31.88 W x 31.88 D in | Wayfair
AIYUQ.U Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels,Propane 46,000 BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 31.88 W x 31.88 D in | Wayfair
$314.99
wayfair
Square Tile Top Fire Pit - AZ Patio Heaters
Square Tile Top Fire Pit - AZ Patio Heaters
$456.99
target
ALLUREQ Garden Patio Heater - Outdoor Patio Heater - 46000 BTU Propane Based - 87 Inches Tall Premium Standing Outdoor Heater in Gray | Wayfair
ALLUREQ Garden Patio Heater - Outdoor Patio Heater - 46000 BTU Propane Based - 87 Inches Tall Premium Standing Outdoor Heater in Gray | Wayfair
$263.99
wayfair
Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W
Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W
$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AZ Patio Heaters Tall Outdoor Pyramid Liquid Propane Glass Tube Heater, Hammered Bronze
AZ Patio Heaters Tall Outdoor Pyramid Liquid Propane Glass Tube Heater, Hammered Bronze
$326.31
($329.99
save 1%)
walmartusa
All-in furniture 46000BTU Propane Hammered Bronze Powder Coated Iron Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Brown, Size 32.68 W x 32.68 D in | Wayfair
All-in furniture 46000BTU Propane Hammered Bronze Powder Coated Iron Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Brown, Size 32.68 W x 32.68 D in | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
AZ Patio Heaters 22 in. Round Glass Wind Screen, Clear
AZ Patio Heaters 22 in. Round Glass Wind Screen, Clear
$147.31
homedepot
46,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
46,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Americans Outdoor Electric Infrared Patio Heater Wall-Mounted Gold Tube Quite Heat w/ Remote Control in Gray, Size 5.1 H x 33.5 W x 3.5 D in Wayfair
Americans Outdoor Electric Infrared Patio Heater Wall-Mounted Gold Tube Quite Heat w/ Remote Control in Gray, Size 5.1 H x 33.5 W x 3.5 D in Wayfair
$132.99
wayfair
8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote
8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Legacy Heating 47000-BTU Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater | CAPH-7-SS
Legacy Heating 47000-BTU Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater | CAPH-7-SS
$202.79
lowes
MAGIC INDUSTRIES INC 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L2210415231
MAGIC INDUSTRIES INC 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L2210415231
$349.99
wayfair
Living Accents Pyramid LP Gas Patio Heater with Quartz Glass Tube
Living Accents Pyramid LP Gas Patio Heater with Quartz Glass Tube
$379.33
($399.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
Kozart Outdoor 46,000 BTU Output Portable Flame Patio Pyramid Propane Space Heater in Gray, Size 90.55 H x 20.67 W x 20.67 D in | Wayfair
Kozart Outdoor 46,000 BTU Output Portable Flame Patio Pyramid Propane Space Heater in Gray, Size 90.55 H x 20.67 W x 20.67 D in | Wayfair
$549.99
wayfair
NEWWAY MARKETING INC 42,000 Btu Pyramid Patio Heater w/ Wheel in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L1210527222
NEWWAY MARKETING INC 42,000 Btu Pyramid Patio Heater w/ Wheel in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L1210527222
$414.99
wayfair
Mad Hornets Camping Emergency Butane Heater Double Coherent Heat Source Survival Tools
Mad Hornets Camping Emergency Butane Heater Double Coherent Heat Source Survival Tools
$55.88
walmart
Electric Ceiling Mounted Patio Heater
Electric Ceiling Mounted Patio Heater
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
25" Outdoor Courtyard Wood Hexagonal Fire Pits Heater
25" Outdoor Courtyard Wood Hexagonal Fire Pits Heater
$145.99
overstock
NEWLIVE 46,000 Btu Propane Patio Heater in Brown, Size 53.1 H x 17.7 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair I01WSZ210508341
NEWLIVE 46,000 Btu Propane Patio Heater in Brown, Size 53.1 H x 17.7 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair I01WSZ210508341
$269.99
wayfair
Mixcept 47000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.6 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair SS-20201022
Mixcept 47000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.6 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair SS-20201022
$319.72
wayfair
Mi-T-M Radiant 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair MH-0042-PM11
Mi-T-M Radiant 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair MH-0042-PM11
$399.40
wayfair
Jiqitu 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair I01GJS210415232-A109
Jiqitu 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair I01GJS210415232-A109
$339.99
wayfair
Wall-Mounted Electric Heater
Wall-Mounted Electric Heater
$192.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Heat Storm 1500-Watt Logan Deluxe Portable Electric Infrared Space Heater in Grey
Heat Storm 1500-Watt Logan Deluxe Portable Electric Infrared Space Heater in Grey
$129.75
homedepot
HUIBMCNSPDK INC Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.8425 H x 16.9291 W x 16.9291 D in
HUIBMCNSPDK INC Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.8425 H x 16.9291 W x 16.9291 D in
$131.99
wayfair
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Bronze - WD5024SS-BRZ
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Bronze - WD5024SS-BRZ
$701.00
bbqguys
Infratech W-Series 61 1/4" 3000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Black - W3024SS-BLK
Infratech W-Series 61 1/4" 3000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Black - W3024SS-BLK
$676.00
bbqguys
CD6024BL CD Series 61.25" Dual Element 6 000 Watt 240 Volt Stainless Steel Quartz Heater 25.0 Amps In
CD6024BL CD Series 61.25" Dual Element 6 000 Watt 240 Volt Stainless Steel Quartz Heater 25.0 Amps In
$835.00
appliancesconnection
Homeflow Glendale Electric Patio Heater in Black, Size 6.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair Flows2021073006A
Homeflow Glendale Electric Patio Heater in Black, Size 6.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair Flows2021073006A
$70.30
wayfair
IKED Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels,Propane 46,000 BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 31.88 W x 31.88 D in | Wayfair
IKED Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels,Propane 46,000 BTU Premium Outdoor Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 31.88 W x 31.88 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Black - WD5024SS-BLK
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Black - WD5024SS-BLK
$701.00
bbqguys
Infratech W20 Flush Mount Frame For 39" Heaters - 18-2300
Infratech W20 Flush Mount Frame For 39" Heaters - 18-2300
$466.00
bbqguys
KUQIGOGOCTM INC 46000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair Y0824I02GJS210413225
KUQIGOGOCTM INC 46000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair Y0824I02GJS210413225
$285.99
wayfair
Outdoor Quadrilateral Removable Gas Heater, Quadrilateral Model Black
Outdoor Quadrilateral Removable Gas Heater, Quadrilateral Model Black
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Infratech Slimline Series 29 1/2" 1600W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Silver
Infratech Slimline Series 29 1/2" 1600W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Silver
$564.00
bbqguys
Hard & Stable™ 46000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair 2AFnS8DZah1B
Hard & Stable™ 46000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair 2AFnS8DZah1B
$469.99
wayfair
Kozart 46000BTU Propane Stainless Steel Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Brown, Size 17.72 W x 17.72 D in | Wayfair CXR-CC60207
Kozart 46000BTU Propane Stainless Steel Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Brown, Size 17.72 W x 17.72 D in | Wayfair CXR-CC60207
$429.99
wayfair
Linsy Home Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.85 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Linsy Home Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.85 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$104.99
wayfair
9/16" Left Hand Male Thread LP Fitting Patio Heater Parts
9/16" Left Hand Male Thread LP Fitting Patio Heater Parts
$22.50
wayfairnorthamerica
42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater With Wheel
42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater With Wheel
$404.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oriufas Studio Patio Outdoor Heater Propane Gas in Brown, Size 88.0 H x 32.2 W x 32.2 D in | Wayfair OS.NBKF020098-01-02
Oriufas Studio Patio Outdoor Heater Propane Gas in Brown, Size 88.0 H x 32.2 W x 32.2 D in | Wayfair OS.NBKF020098-01-02
$229.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Patio Heater Propane Outdoor Heater with Anti Tilt Switch, 87â€ High Quick Space Warm Up with Simple Ignition System Power Heater with Wheels, ETL Certified
Stainless Steel Patio Heater Propane Outdoor Heater with Anti Tilt Switch, 87â€ High Quick Space Warm Up with Simple Ignition System Power Heater with Wheels, ETL Certified
$189.99
walmart
KUNPENG 46000 BTU Patio Heater Outdoor Propane Heater With Wheel And Sandbox
KUNPENG 46000 BTU Patio Heater Outdoor Propane Heater With Wheel And Sandbox
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
MAGIC INDUSTRIES INC 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L2210415232
MAGIC INDUSTRIES INC 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.47 W x 20.47 D in | Wayfair L2210415232
$349.99
wayfair
Patio Heater - Outdoor Patio Heater - 46000 BTU Propane Based - Stainless Steel Construction With Wheels
Patio Heater - Outdoor Patio Heater - 46000 BTU Propane Based - Stainless Steel Construction With Wheels
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AL6MPBLK CAPRI 72" Triangle Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 42 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Hammered Black Liquid Propane - Knockdown
AL6MPBLK CAPRI 72" Triangle Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 42 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Hammered Black Liquid Propane - Knockdown
$1,499.00
appliancesconnection
Legacy Heating 40,000 BTU Hammered Black Propane Outdoor Flame Patio Heater
Legacy Heating 40,000 BTU Hammered Black Propane Outdoor Flame Patio Heater
$260.76
homedepot
1500 Watt Electric Celling Mounted Patio Heater
1500 Watt Electric Celling Mounted Patio Heater
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mount Style,650W/1500W
Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mount Style,650W/1500W
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Patio Heaters & Heat Lamps
