Outdoor Fireplaces

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Heating
Fireplaces
Outdoor Fireplaces
Share
Outdoor Fireplaces
1,500 Watt Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater
featured
1,500 Watt Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amantii Panorama 88-inch Slim Full Frame Electric Fireplace
featured
Amantii Panorama 88-inch Slim Full Frame Electric Fireplace
$2,899.00
sylvane
Best Selling Home Decor 50000 Light Grey Composite Outdoor Fireplace in Gray | 299408
featured
Best Selling Home Decor 50000 Light Grey Composite Outdoor Fireplace in Gray | 299408
$762.08
lowes
Anywhere Fireplace Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace - Color: Brown - Size: 51"
Anywhere Fireplace Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace - Color: Brown - Size: 51"
$399.99
lumens
90210 Freestanding Tempered Glass Fireplace For Indoor/Outdoor Use In Manhattan (Grey)
90210 Freestanding Tempered Glass Fireplace For Indoor/Outdoor Use In Manhattan (Grey)
$149.99
appliancesconnection
Double Sided Wall mounted Ethanol Fireplace Insert
Double Sided Wall mounted Ethanol Fireplace Insert
$5,899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BI-40-SLIM-OD 40" Outdoor Electric Built-In Fireplace with 4 Stage Front Lighting Hard Wire Ready Remote Control and Steel Surround in Black
BI-40-SLIM-OD 40" Outdoor Electric Built-In Fireplace with 4 Stage Front Lighting Hard Wire Ready Remote Control and Steel Surround in Black
$1,649.00
appliancesconnection
BI-50-SLIM-OD 50" Outdoor Electric Built-In Fireplace with 4 Stage Front Lighting Hard Wire Ready Remote Control and Steel Surround in Black
BI-50-SLIM-OD 50" Outdoor Electric Built-In Fireplace with 4 Stage Front Lighting Hard Wire Ready Remote Control and Steel Surround in Black
$1,849.00
appliancesconnection
Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$68.78
wayfairnorthamerica
Firewood Log Rack For Outdoor Indoor, Heavy Duty Log Storage Holder Fire Wood Pile Racks For Fireplace Patio With Special Elk Pattern
Firewood Log Rack For Outdoor Indoor, Heavy Duty Log Storage Holder Fire Wood Pile Racks For Fireplace Patio With Special Elk Pattern
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
8ft Firewood Rack Outdoor Heavy Duty Log Rack Firewood Storage Rack Holder Steel Fire Wood Rack for Patio Deck Stand for Fireplace Tool
8ft Firewood Rack Outdoor Heavy Duty Log Rack Firewood Storage Rack Holder Steel Fire Wood Rack for Patio Deck Stand for Fireplace Tool
$59.99
newegg
Fireplace Log Holder Rack With Canvas, Log Carrier For Indoor, Outdoor Wood Storage, Log Bin Heavy Duty
Fireplace Log Holder Rack With Canvas, Log Carrier For Indoor, Outdoor Wood Storage, Log Bin Heavy Duty
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
XL Deluxe SnowGirl Houndstooth Red Velvet Evergreen Deco Mesh Christmas Wreath, Berries & Pinecones, Porch Patio Wall Fireplace, Yard Prop
XL Deluxe SnowGirl Houndstooth Red Velvet Evergreen Deco Mesh Christmas Wreath, Berries & Pinecones, Porch Patio Wall Fireplace, Yard Prop
$135.00
amazon
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jensen Co. 60000 Shade Composite Outdoor Fireplace Polyester in Gray | 131LP-SHD
Jensen Co. 60000 Shade Composite Outdoor Fireplace Polyester in Gray | 131LP-SHD
$2,750.92
lowes
Peacock & Animal Print Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Welcome Porch Patio Decor, Wall Fireplace Mantel, Unique Gift Idea, Bright Colors, Everyday Wreath
Peacock & Animal Print Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Welcome Porch Patio Decor, Wall Fireplace Mantel, Unique Gift Idea, Bright Colors, Everyday Wreath
$155.00
amazon
Rasmussen FireLine Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit for Fire Glass, Propane, 12.875"
Rasmussen FireLine Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit for Fire Glass, Propane, 12.875"
$277.00
walmart
Remii Extra Slim Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 35 Inch
Remii Extra Slim Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 35 Inch
$1,149.00
sylvane
Fireplace Log Holder Folding Firewood Rack Indoor, Outdoor Firewood Rack,Stacking Rack,Storage Rack For Firewood
Fireplace Log Holder Folding Firewood Rack Indoor, Outdoor Firewood Rack,Stacking Rack,Storage Rack For Firewood
$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ZOKOP 25" Home Outdoor Steel Risers Wood Fireplace Hexagonal Pits / Heater/ Copper
ZOKOP 25" Home Outdoor Steel Risers Wood Fireplace Hexagonal Pits / Heater/ Copper
$151.56
walmart
14" Feather Wreath
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barton 10 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Vented Gas Fireplace Log Set (9-Piece)
Barton 10 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Vented Gas Fireplace Log Set (9-Piece)
$85.99
homedepot
Wall Mounted Ethanol Fireplace
Wall Mounted Ethanol Fireplace
$959.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
Propane Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace
$609.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Renteria 24.8'' H Steel Propane Outdoor Fireplace
Renteria 24.8'' H Steel Propane Outdoor Fireplace
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Selling Home Decor 50000 Light Gray Composite Outdoor Fireplace | 296666
Best Selling Home Decor 50000 Light Gray Composite Outdoor Fireplace | 296666
$586.51
lowes
Firewood Rack Outdoor Log Holder For Fireplace Indoor Fire Wood Storage Holding Stand Heavy Duty
Firewood Rack Outdoor Log Holder For Fireplace Indoor Fire Wood Storage Holding Stand Heavy Duty
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiorenzo Wall Mounted Ethanol Fireplace
Fiorenzo Wall Mounted Ethanol Fireplace
$1,139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambridge Outdoor Living CAMBR30WMEF-2WHT 30" Wall Mount Electronic Fireplace With Logs
Cambridge Outdoor Living CAMBR30WMEF-2WHT 30" Wall Mount Electronic Fireplace With Logs
$230.83
walmart
Single Sided Wall mounted Bio-Ethanol Fireplace Insert
Single Sided Wall mounted Bio-Ethanol Fireplace Insert
$2,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Brown (90218)
Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Brown (90218)
$399.99
ylighting
Best Selling Home Decor 40000 Dark Gray Composite Outdoor Fireplace | 305083
Best Selling Home Decor 40000 Dark Gray Composite Outdoor Fireplace | 305083
$470.99
lowes
15" Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Concrete Bowl Fireplace
15" Bio Ethanol Portable Tabletop Concrete Bowl Fireplace
$105.00
walmartusa
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace With Poker
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace With Poker
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Replacement Remote For Gallery Electric Fireplaces
The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Replacement Remote For Gallery Electric Fireplaces
$65.99
bbqguys
Two Harbors 14" Patio Tabletop Fireplace - Black - Project 62
Two Harbors 14" Patio Tabletop Fireplace - Black - Project 62
$79.00
target
43.5" Rectangle Indoor Outdoor Iron Fireplace Firewood Stand with 4 Tools 2 Large Hooks
43.5" Rectangle Indoor Outdoor Iron Fireplace Firewood Stand with 4 Tools 2 Large Hooks
$67.99
overstock
Steel Firewood Log Rack, Fireplace Wood Holder, Outdoor Wood Storage Holder, Log Storage Stand for Indoor Outdoor Fireplace Tool, Easy to Assemble, Black, K1498
Steel Firewood Log Rack, Fireplace Wood Holder, Outdoor Wood Storage Holder, Log Storage Stand for Indoor Outdoor Fireplace Tool, Easy to Assemble, Black, K1498
$89.99
walmart
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Decorations Fall Turkey Pumpkin Table Topper Figurine Centerpiece Harvest Autumn Resin Tabletop For Outdoor Indoor Fireplace Mantle Desk
The Holiday Aisle® Thanksgiving Decorations Fall Turkey Pumpkin Table Topper Figurine Centerpiece Harvest Autumn Resin Tabletop For Outdoor Indoor Fireplace Mantle Desk
$109.99
wayfair
Front Door Wreath Spring Wreaths For All Seasons Flower Wreath For Outdoor Indoor Window Fireplace Home Decoration
Front Door Wreath Spring Wreaths For All Seasons Flower Wreath For Outdoor Indoor Window Fireplace Home Decoration
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ZY Home Electric Fireplace Stove, Freestanding Fireplace Heater, 23 Inch 1500W in Black, Size 17.0 H x 22.9 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair patio-24
ZY Home Electric Fireplace Stove, Freestanding Fireplace Heater, 23 Inch 1500W in Black, Size 17.0 H x 22.9 W x 4.8 D in | Wayfair patio-24
$152.99
wayfair
2 PCS Firewood Rack Brackets Outdoor and Indoor DIY Fireplace Storage Bracket-Black
2 PCS Firewood Rack Brackets Outdoor and Indoor DIY Fireplace Storage Bracket-Black
$55.89
walmart
Indoor/Outdoor Industrial Fireplace Dark Bronze Log Holder
Indoor/Outdoor Industrial Fireplace Dark Bronze Log Holder
$199.00
potterybarn
Red Barrel Studio® Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace w/ Poker in Black, Size 17.7165 H x 25.9843 W x 22.8346 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace w/ Poker in Black, Size 17.7165 H x 25.9843 W x 22.8346 D in | Wayfair
$147.99
wayfair
Tabletop Fireplace with Green Peridot | Indoor Firepit Rubbing Alcohol Bio Ethanol Mini Fire Bowl Pit Outdoor Decor Portable Table Top Small Chiminea Meditation Bowl Geode Candle Holder Concrete Pot
Tabletop Fireplace with Green Peridot | Indoor Firepit Rubbing Alcohol Bio Ethanol Mini Fire Bowl Pit Outdoor Decor Portable Table Top Small Chiminea Meditation Bowl Geode Candle Holder Concrete Pot
$89.00
amazon
Cal Flame 78 in. Brown Stone Veneer Propane Gas Outdoor Fireplace
Cal Flame 78 in. Brown Stone Veneer Propane Gas Outdoor Fireplace
$5,537.73
homedepot
1,500 Watt Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater
1,500 Watt Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater
$141.99
wayfairnorthamerica
32in Square Metal Firepit Garden Fireplace for Camping, Outdoor Heating，Copper
32in Square Metal Firepit Garden Fireplace for Camping, Outdoor Heating，Copper
$96.39
walmartusa
Double Sided Ethanol Fireplace Insert
Double Sided Ethanol Fireplace Insert
$2,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Empire Comfort Systems White Mountain Hearth By Empire Carol Rose 48" Vent Free Natural Gas Outdoor Linear Fireplace
Empire Comfort Systems White Mountain Hearth By Empire Carol Rose 48" Vent Free Natural Gas Outdoor Linear Fireplace
$3,389.00
bbqguys
Enclume LR1A HS CL Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Fireplace Log Rack, Large, Hammered Steel
Enclume LR1A HS CL Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Fireplace Log Rack, Large, Hammered Steel
$166.00
amazon
Tiara Plastic Outdoor Fireplace
Tiara Plastic Outdoor Fireplace
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Remii Extra Slim Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 65 Inch
Remii Extra Slim Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 65 Inch
$1,699.00
sylvane
Firewood Log Rack Decorative Indoor/Outdoor Steel Fireplace Wood Holder Storage Brackets Holder
Firewood Log Rack Decorative Indoor/Outdoor Steel Fireplace Wood Holder Storage Brackets Holder
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rasmussen FireLine Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit for Fire Glass, Natural Gas, 12.875"
Rasmussen FireLine Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit for Fire Glass, Natural Gas, 12.875"
$277.00
walmart
Red Barrel Studio® Firewood Rack Fireplace Tool Rack Indoor Wood Holders Fireplace Outdoor Log Holder Rack Heavy Duty Wood Storage Log Stand
Red Barrel Studio® Firewood Rack Fireplace Tool Rack Indoor Wood Holders Fireplace Outdoor Log Holder Rack Heavy Duty Wood Storage Log Stand
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rasmussen Enhanced Tipi/Andiron Stainless Steel Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit, Natural Gas, 36-Inches
Rasmussen Enhanced Tipi/Andiron Stainless Steel Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit, Natural Gas, 36-Inches
$1,305.00
walmart
17.75" Bio Ethanol Ventless Portable Tabletop Triple Fireplace with Flame Guard
17.75" Bio Ethanol Ventless Portable Tabletop Triple Fireplace with Flame Guard
$130.00
walmartusa
Remii Deep Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 45 Inch
Remii Deep Indoor/Outdoor Built-In Electric Fireplace - 45 Inch
$1,999.00
sylvane
Rasmussen Tipi/Andiron Stainless Steel Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit, Propane, 24-Inches
Rasmussen Tipi/Andiron Stainless Steel Outdoor Fireplace Burner Kit, Propane, 24-Inches
$636.00
walmart
Load More
Outdoor Fireplaces
