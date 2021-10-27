Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Heating
Fire Pits
Fire Pits
Share
Fire Pits
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
$137.99
walmart
featured
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
$137.99
walmart
Ebern Designs Colis Concrete Wood Burning Fire Pit Concrete in Brown/Gray, Size 22.83 H x 29.92 W x 29.92 D in | Wayfair HR30180AA
$286.99
wayfair
featured
Ebern Designs Colis Concrete Wood Burning Fire Pit Concrete in Brown/Gray, Size 22.83 H x 29.92 W x 29.92 D in | Wayfair HR30180AA
$286.99
wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler 24.41" H X 20.08" W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.4094 H x 20.0787 W x 20.0787 D in | Wayfair
$539.99
wayfair
featured
Rosalind Wheeler 24.41" H X 20.08" W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.4094 H x 20.0787 W x 20.0787 D in | Wayfair
$539.99
wayfair
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® White Round Shape Propane Fire Pit Concrete in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 14C2740E46414FAB891172A341209B55
Latitude Run® White Round Shape Propane Fire Pit Concrete in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 14C2740E46414FAB891172A341209B55
$459.99
wayfair
Dilwe Fire Pit 27.6"x23.2"x11" Steel
Dilwe Fire Pit 27.6"x23.2"x11" Steel
$91.08
walmart
Loon Peak® Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 6B4CF8AE242D4812848DC11BF6210F26
Loon Peak® Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 6B4CF8AE242D4812848DC11BF6210F26
$579.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® 25.2” Square Garden Fire Pit In w/ Poker in Black, Size 20.9 H x 25.2 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair A56FD5B5360D4B43AEE8FC0B07A15429
Latitude Run® 25.2” Square Garden Fire Pit In w/ Poker in Black, Size 20.9 H x 25.2 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair A56FD5B5360D4B43AEE8FC0B07A15429
$395.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Outdoor Propane Fire Pit in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 642C18F6B4C24D7486C338918119D86B
Loon Peak® Outdoor Propane Fire Pit in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 642C18F6B4C24D7486C338918119D86B
$699.99
wayfair
17 Stories Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in Gray, Size 56.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F6A9D8CBA894A3790205177B04B170A
17 Stories Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in Gray, Size 56.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F6A9D8CBA894A3790205177B04B170A
$639.99
wayfair
Winston Porter Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 5727881510FF4EE18AED3B984B3CA35E
Winston Porter Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 5727881510FF4EE18AED3B984B3CA35E
$419.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 591D747A899240A1BF9B19F387045C36
Red Barrel Studio® Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 591D747A899240A1BF9B19F387045C36
$419.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 30" Round Outdoor Fire Pit w/ BBQ Grill in Black, Size 15.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 81028D43D8C44FB2A2253B3E395E01CF
Red Barrel Studio® 30" Round Outdoor Fire Pit w/ BBQ Grill in Black, Size 15.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 81028D43D8C44FB2A2253B3E395E01CF
$209.99
wayfair
Hensel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Hensel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Delany Outdoor 56" 50,000 BTU Rectangular Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
Delany Outdoor 56" 50,000 BTU Rectangular Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
$844.49
($1,125.99
save -84349%)
overstock
Memel Z630MEMEL Medium Fire Pit with Combination of Rusting and Stainless
Memel Z630MEMEL Medium Fire Pit with Combination of Rusting and Stainless
$307.94
appliancesconnection
Delany Outdoor 19.5" Column Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit - 40,000 BTU by Christopher Knight Home
Delany Outdoor 19.5" Column Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit - 40,000 BTU by Christopher Knight Home
$407.53
($428.98
save 5%)
overstock
Backyard Patio Hex-Shaped Fire Pit
Backyard Patio Hex-Shaped Fire Pit
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yaretzi 24.01" H x 13.78" W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid
Yaretzi 24.01" H x 13.78" W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wellington 48" Rectangular Iron Gas Fire Pit with Tank Holder - Brown - Christopher Knight Home
Wellington 48" Rectangular Iron Gas Fire Pit with Tank Holder - Brown - Christopher Knight Home
$373.99
target
Builder Collection BRCPPMFWHHC-32-NG 32" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Hammered Copper Metal
Builder Collection BRCPPMFWHHC-32-NG 32" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Hammered Copper Metal
$5,404.63
appliancesconnection
Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar
Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
50,000 BTU Square Auto-Ignition Fire-Pit
50,000 BTU Square Auto-Ignition Fire-Pit
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coad Stainless Steel Propane Fire Pit
Coad Stainless Steel Propane Fire Pit
$599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLUE SKY OUTDOOR LIVING The Peak 24 in. x 16 in. Round Steel Wood Patio Fire Pit with Spark Screen and Screen Lift, Black Powder Coated
BLUE SKY OUTDOOR LIVING The Peak 24 in. x 16 in. Round Steel Wood Patio Fire Pit with Spark Screen and Screen Lift, Black Powder Coated
$249.99
homedepot
Chesney 32" Magnesium Oxide Gas Fire Pit - Square - Stone Finish - Christopher Knight Home
Chesney 32" Magnesium Oxide Gas Fire Pit - Square - Stone Finish - Christopher Knight Home
$598.99
target
Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze
$105.03
($147.00
save 29%)
walmartusa
Builder Collection BCPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Copper Metal
Builder Collection BCPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Copper Metal
$5,026.14
appliancesconnection
Coral Dome Steel Fire Pit
Coral Dome Steel Fire Pit
$2,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arnton Outdoor Lightweight Concrete 48" Outdoor 40,000 BTU Rectangular Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
Arnton Outdoor Lightweight Concrete 48" Outdoor 40,000 BTU Rectangular Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
$794.99
overstock
Dino Lightweight 31.75" Concrete Gas Fire Pit Gray - Christopher Knight Home
Dino Lightweight 31.75" Concrete Gas Fire Pit Gray - Christopher Knight Home
$499.99
target
Barton 15 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Bonfire Logs For Large Firepit Fireplace
Barton 15 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Bonfire Logs For Large Firepit Fireplace
$87.81
homedepot
Brayden Studio® 30'' Outdoor Garden 50000 BTU White Round Shape Propane Gas Fire Pit.
Brayden Studio® 30'' Outdoor Garden 50000 BTU White Round Shape Propane Gas Fire Pit.
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wellington 32-inch Round Patio Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
Wellington 32-inch Round Patio Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home
$661.49
overstock
23.6'' H X 27.5'' W Outdoor Hex-Shaped Metal Fire Pit With Spark Screen
23.6'' H X 27.5'' W Outdoor Hex-Shaped Metal Fire Pit With Spark Screen
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CASAINC 40000-BTU Gray Portable Stone Propane Gas Fire Pit | WF-HYHL-3610-LA
CASAINC 40000-BTU Gray Portable Stone Propane Gas Fire Pit | WF-HYHL-3610-LA
$473.60
lowes
32" Brown and Black Round Outdoor Patio Fire Pit
32" Brown and Black Round Outdoor Patio Fire Pit
$1,190.49
overstock
FF90 Fire Bowl, X-Large
FF90 Fire Bowl, X-Large
$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Builder Collection BRSPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel
Builder Collection BRSPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel
$5,248.68
appliancesconnection
Square Tile Top Fire Pit - AZ Patio Heaters
Square Tile Top Fire Pit - AZ Patio Heaters
$456.99
target
Bingley Cast Iron Charcoal Fire Pit
Bingley Cast Iron Charcoal Fire Pit
$549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches
ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches
$132.96
($191.41
save 31%)
walmartusa
Beachcrest Home™ Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar Wood
Beachcrest Home™ Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar Wood
$109.99
wayfair
Alfresco Home 36-in W 100000-BTU Blacksmith Portable Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit | 55-3012
Alfresco Home 36-in W 100000-BTU Blacksmith Portable Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit | 55-3012
$1,344.94
lowes
Outdoor Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit
Outdoor Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit
$102.90
($176.99
save 42%)
overstock
Builder Collection BRSPPMFWA-24-NG 24" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel
Builder Collection BRSPPMFWA-24-NG 24" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel
$2,088.59
appliancesconnection
Vegas Golden Knights 23.9'' x 16'' The Peak Patio Fire Pit
Vegas Golden Knights 23.9'' x 16'' The Peak Patio Fire Pit
$239.99
walmart
24Inch Hexagonal Shaped Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit Decoration For Backyard Poolside
24Inch Hexagonal Shaped Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit Decoration For Backyard Poolside
$265.99
wayfairnorthamerica
60857 Roman Fire Pit, 20 X 35 X 35 Inches, Brushed Bronze
60857 Roman Fire Pit, 20 X 35 X 35 Inches, Brushed Bronze
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ternate 20.1'' H x 29.5'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Ternate 20.1'' H x 29.5'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tenorio 24.6'' H x 26.8'' W Steel And Ceramic Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Tenorio 24.6'' H x 26.8'' W Steel And Ceramic Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FPSSIOA-24-LP 24" Fire Pit Insert with Stainless Steel Aluminum Pre-Fabricated Structure and Solid
FPSSIOA-24-LP 24" Fire Pit Insert with Stainless Steel Aluminum Pre-Fabricated Structure and Solid
$1,095.23
appliancesconnection
Mark 5pc Acacia Wood Club Chairs & Fire Pit - Teak/Blue/Brown - Christopher Knight Home
Mark 5pc Acacia Wood Club Chairs & Fire Pit - Teak/Blue/Brown - Christopher Knight Home
$1,065.99
target
Christopher Knight Home 312829 Abraham Outdoor 40-Inch Square Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Concrete
Christopher Knight Home 312829 Abraham Outdoor 40-Inch Square Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Concrete
$617.39
amazon
Elementi Outdoor Granville Fire Pit Stainless-Steel Lid 42x12" - N/A
Elementi Outdoor Granville Fire Pit Stainless-Steel Lid 42x12" - N/A
$209.00
overstock
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace
Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
GAD1391SP 32" LP Gas Outdoor Fire Pit with Slate and Faux Wood Mantel 30000 BTU Stainless Steel Burner Hidden Control Panel with Electronic
GAD1391SP 32" LP Gas Outdoor Fire Pit with Slate and Faux Wood Mantel 30000 BTU Stainless Steel Burner Hidden Control Panel with Electronic
$450.00
appliancesconnection
ECLIPSE-FPA-MLS120-LP-AWEIS 36" Fire Pit with 120K BTU Brass Burner and All Weather Electronic Ignition System - Liquid
ECLIPSE-FPA-MLS120-LP-AWEIS 36" Fire Pit with 120K BTU Brass Burner and All Weather Electronic Ignition System - Liquid
$3,568.95
appliancesconnection
Asia Collection AS 48 48" Wood Burning Fire Pit in Iron Oxide
Asia Collection AS 48 48" Wood Burning Fire Pit in Iron Oxide
$1,517.88
appliancesconnection
Pine Cone Wood Burning Fire Pit - Black - 30X23.5
Pine Cone Wood Burning Fire Pit - Black - 30X23.5
$220.99
overstock
