Fire Pits

featured

Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel

$137.99
walmart
featured

Ebern Designs Colis Concrete Wood Burning Fire Pit Concrete in Brown/Gray, Size 22.83 H x 29.92 W x 29.92 D in | Wayfair HR30180AA

$286.99
wayfair
featured

Rosalind Wheeler 24.41" H X 20.08" W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.4094 H x 20.0787 W x 20.0787 D in | Wayfair

$539.99
wayfair

Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch

$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® White Round Shape Propane Fire Pit Concrete in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 14C2740E46414FAB891172A341209B55

$459.99
wayfair

Dilwe Fire Pit 27.6"x23.2"x11" Steel

$91.08
walmart

Loon Peak® Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 6B4CF8AE242D4812848DC11BF6210F26

$579.99
wayfair

Latitude Run® 25.2” Square Garden Fire Pit In w/ Poker in Black, Size 20.9 H x 25.2 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair A56FD5B5360D4B43AEE8FC0B07A15429

$395.99
wayfair

Loon Peak® Outdoor Propane Fire Pit in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 642C18F6B4C24D7486C338918119D86B

$699.99
wayfair

17 Stories Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in Gray, Size 56.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F6A9D8CBA894A3790205177B04B170A

$639.99
wayfair

Winston Porter Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 5727881510FF4EE18AED3B984B3CA35E

$419.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 591D747A899240A1BF9B19F387045C36

$419.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Red Barrel Studio® 30" Round Outdoor Fire Pit w/ BBQ Grill in Black, Size 15.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 81028D43D8C44FB2A2253B3E395E01CF

$209.99
wayfair

Hensel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Delany Outdoor 56" 50,000 BTU Rectangular Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home

$844.49
($1,125.99 save -84349%)
overstock

Memel Z630MEMEL Medium Fire Pit with Combination of Rusting and Stainless

$307.94
appliancesconnection

Delany Outdoor 19.5" Column Light Weight Concrete Fire Pit - 40,000 BTU by Christopher Knight Home

$407.53
($428.98 save 5%)
overstock

Backyard Patio Hex-Shaped Fire Pit

$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Yaretzi 24.01" H x 13.78" W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid

$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wellington 48" Rectangular Iron Gas Fire Pit with Tank Holder - Brown - Christopher Knight Home

$373.99
target

Builder Collection BRCPPMFWHHC-32-NG 32" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Hammered Copper Metal

$5,404.63
appliancesconnection

Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica

50,000 BTU Square Auto-Ignition Fire-Pit

$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Coad Stainless Steel Propane Fire Pit

$599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

BLUE SKY OUTDOOR LIVING The Peak 24 in. x 16 in. Round Steel Wood Patio Fire Pit with Spark Screen and Screen Lift, Black Powder Coated

$249.99
homedepot

Chesney 32" Magnesium Oxide Gas Fire Pit - Square - Stone Finish - Christopher Knight Home

$598.99
target

Better Homes & Gardens 30 inch Cauldron Wood Fire Pit, Antique Bronze

$105.03
($147.00 save 29%)
walmartusa

Builder Collection BCPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Copper Metal

$5,026.14
appliancesconnection

Coral Dome Steel Fire Pit

$2,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Arnton Outdoor Lightweight Concrete 48" Outdoor 40,000 BTU Rectangular Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home

$794.99
overstock

Dino Lightweight 31.75" Concrete Gas Fire Pit Gray - Christopher Knight Home

$499.99
target

Barton 15 in. Ceramic Decorative Flame Bonfire Logs For Large Firepit Fireplace

$87.81
homedepot

Brayden Studio® 30'' Outdoor Garden 50000 BTU White Round Shape Propane Gas Fire Pit.

$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wellington 32-inch Round Patio Fire Pit by Christopher Knight Home

$661.49
overstock

23.6'' H X 27.5'' W Outdoor Hex-Shaped Metal Fire Pit With Spark Screen

$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica

CASAINC 40000-BTU Gray Portable Stone Propane Gas Fire Pit | WF-HYHL-3610-LA

$473.60
lowes
Advertisement

32" Brown and Black Round Outdoor Patio Fire Pit

$1,190.49
overstock

FF90 Fire Bowl, X-Large

$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Builder Collection BRSPPFWC-36-LP 36" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel

$5,248.68
appliancesconnection

Square Tile Top Fire Pit - AZ Patio Heaters

$456.99
target

Bingley Cast Iron Charcoal Fire Pit

$549.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ALEKO Steel Crossweave Fire Pit - Distressed Bronze - 36 Inches

$132.96
($191.41 save 31%)
walmartusa

Beachcrest Home™ Laurine Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Folding Adirondack Chair Outdoor Chairs Patio Seating Fire Pit Chairs Wood Chairs For Adults Yard Gar Wood

$109.99
wayfair

Alfresco Home 36-in W 100000-BTU Blacksmith Portable Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit | 55-3012

$1,344.94
lowes

Outdoor Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit

$102.90
($176.99 save 42%)
overstock

Builder Collection BRSPPMFWA-24-NG 24" Water + Fire Bowl with Extended Lip Style Perfect Flame Burner and Stainless Steel

$2,088.59
appliancesconnection

Vegas Golden Knights 23.9'' x 16'' The Peak Patio Fire Pit

$239.99
walmart

24Inch Hexagonal Shaped Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit Decoration For Backyard Poolside

$265.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

60857 Roman Fire Pit, 20 X 35 X 35 Inches, Brushed Bronze

$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ternate 20.1'' H x 29.5'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tenorio 24.6'' H x 26.8'' W Steel And Ceramic Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica

FPSSIOA-24-LP 24" Fire Pit Insert with Stainless Steel Aluminum Pre-Fabricated Structure and Solid

$1,095.23
appliancesconnection

Mark 5pc Acacia Wood Club Chairs & Fire Pit - Teak/Blue/Brown - Christopher Knight Home

$1,065.99
target

Christopher Knight Home 312829 Abraham Outdoor 40-Inch Square Fire Pit with Tank Holder, Concrete

$617.39
amazon

Elementi Outdoor Granville Fire Pit Stainless-Steel Lid 42x12" - N/A

$209.00
overstock

Firepit Metal Backyard Patio Garden Stove Fireplace

$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica

GAD1391SP 32" LP Gas Outdoor Fire Pit with Slate and Faux Wood Mantel 30000 BTU Stainless Steel Burner Hidden Control Panel with Electronic

$450.00
appliancesconnection

ECLIPSE-FPA-MLS120-LP-AWEIS 36" Fire Pit with 120K BTU Brass Burner and All Weather Electronic Ignition System - Liquid

$3,568.95
appliancesconnection

Asia Collection AS 48 48" Wood Burning Fire Pit in Iron Oxide

$1,517.88
appliancesconnection

Pine Cone Wood Burning Fire Pit - Black - 30X23.5

$220.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com