Outdoor & Patio Heating Supplies

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Heating
Outdoor & Patio Heating Supplies
Share
Outdoor & Patio Heating Supplies
Chimineas
Fire Pits
Fire Rings
Fire Pit Tables
Tabletop Fireplaces
Fireplaces
Heaters & Heat Lamps
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
featured
Kecheer Fire Pit with Poker 24.4" XXL Steel
$137.99
walmart
Ebern Designs Colis Concrete Wood Burning Fire Pit Concrete in Brown/Gray, Size 22.83 H x 29.92 W x 29.92 D in | Wayfair HR30180AA
featured
Ebern Designs Colis Concrete Wood Burning Fire Pit Concrete in Brown/Gray, Size 22.83 H x 29.92 W x 29.92 D in | Wayfair HR30180AA
$286.99
wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler 24.41" H X 20.08" W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.4094 H x 20.0787 W x 20.0787 D in | Wayfair
featured
Rosalind Wheeler 24.41" H X 20.08" W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.4094 H x 20.0787 W x 20.0787 D in | Wayfair
$539.99
wayfair
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
Pagoda Style Steel Fire Pit - Metal Wood-Burning Enclosed Outdoor Fireplace With Log Grate And Poker - Modern Bonfire For Backyard And Patio - 32-Inch
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® White Round Shape Propane Fire Pit Concrete in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 14C2740E46414FAB891172A341209B55
Latitude Run® White Round Shape Propane Fire Pit Concrete in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 14C2740E46414FAB891172A341209B55
$459.99
wayfair
Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
Outdoor Propane Patio Heater
$306.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dilwe Fire Pit 27.6"x23.2"x11" Steel
Dilwe Fire Pit 27.6"x23.2"x11" Steel
$91.08
walmart
Loon Peak® Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 6B4CF8AE242D4812848DC11BF6210F26
Loon Peak® Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 6B4CF8AE242D4812848DC11BF6210F26
$579.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® 25.2” Square Garden Fire Pit In w/ Poker in Black, Size 20.9 H x 25.2 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair A56FD5B5360D4B43AEE8FC0B07A15429
Latitude Run® 25.2” Square Garden Fire Pit In w/ Poker in Black, Size 20.9 H x 25.2 W x 25.2 D in | Wayfair A56FD5B5360D4B43AEE8FC0B07A15429
$395.99
wayfair
14" Feather Wreath
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loon Peak® Outdoor Propane Fire Pit in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 642C18F6B4C24D7486C338918119D86B
Loon Peak® Outdoor Propane Fire Pit in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 642C18F6B4C24D7486C338918119D86B
$699.99
wayfair
17 Stories Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in Gray, Size 56.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F6A9D8CBA894A3790205177B04B170A
17 Stories Exterior Faux Stone Propane Fire Pit in Gray, Size 56.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 9F6A9D8CBA894A3790205177B04B170A
$639.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Winston Porter Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 5727881510FF4EE18AED3B984B3CA35E
Winston Porter Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Black, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 5727881510FF4EE18AED3B984B3CA35E
$419.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 591D747A899240A1BF9B19F387045C36
Red Barrel Studio® Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 591D747A899240A1BF9B19F387045C36
$419.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 30" Round Outdoor Fire Pit w/ BBQ Grill in Black, Size 15.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 81028D43D8C44FB2A2253B3E395E01CF
Red Barrel Studio® 30" Round Outdoor Fire Pit w/ BBQ Grill in Black, Size 15.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair 81028D43D8C44FB2A2253B3E395E01CF
$209.99
wayfair
Kozart 46000BTU Propane Stainless Steel Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Black, Size 17.72 W x 17.72 D in | Wayfair CXR-CC60206
Kozart 46000BTU Propane Stainless Steel Mushroom Outdoor Patio Heater in Black, Size 17.72 W x 17.72 D in | Wayfair CXR-CC60206
$429.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Outdoor Fire Pit Table w/ Wind Glass Cast Iron in Black, Size 31.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 46C1EC711BB24F958676DE9901E51216
Latitude Run® Outdoor Fire Pit Table w/ Wind Glass Cast Iron in Black, Size 31.0 H x 28.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 46C1EC711BB24F958676DE9901E51216
$469.99
wayfair
Living Accents Pyramid LP Gas Patio Heater with Quartz Glass Tube
Living Accents Pyramid LP Gas Patio Heater with Quartz Glass Tube
$375.57
($399.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wood Burning Fire Pit
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Infratech W-Series 39" 2500W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 480V - Stainless Steel
Infratech W-Series 39" 2500W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 480V - Stainless Steel
$509.00
bbqguys
Portable Outdoor Gas Heater With Wheels And Base Reservoir
Portable Outdoor Gas Heater With Wheels And Base Reservoir
$315.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® 60" Rectangular Chat Height Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table In W/Caribbean Blue Fire Glass in Gray | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 60" Rectangular Chat Height Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table In W/Caribbean Blue Fire Glass in Gray | Wayfair
$1,399.99
wayfair
JIEOSYSQING INC Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mount Style,650W/1500W, Size 12.2 H x 16.7 W x 16.7 D in | Wayfair z09035
JIEOSYSQING INC Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mount Style,650W/1500W, Size 12.2 H x 16.7 W x 16.7 D in | Wayfair z09035
$115.99
wayfair
87" 46000BU Patio Propane Heater
87" 46000BU Patio Propane Heater
$246.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Latitude Run® 25" H X 32" W Propane Steel Outdoor Fire Pit Table w/ Lid in Black, Size 25.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 25" H X 32" W Propane Steel Outdoor Fire Pit Table w/ Lid in Black, Size 25.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote
8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RL7MPBL OPUSLITE 80.5" Cylindrical Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 51 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Hammered Black Liquid Propane - Knockdown
RL7MPBL OPUSLITE 80.5" Cylindrical Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 51 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Hammered Black Liquid Propane - Knockdown
$1,699.00
appliancesconnection
KoseKylin Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels Propane 46,000 BTU By JH in Black, Size 87.0 H x 11.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair JHI02GJS210415229
KoseKylin Outdoor Patio Heater w/ Wheels Propane 46,000 BTU By JH in Black, Size 87.0 H x 11.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair JHI02GJS210415229
$289.99
wayfair
Kinger Home 20" Portable Propane Fire Pit 52,000 BTU, Propane Fire Pit
Kinger Home 20" Portable Propane Fire Pit 52,000 BTU, Propane Fire Pit
$184.99
overstock
King Electric RSH1215 Radiant Shop/Patio Heater, 1500W, 120V
King Electric RSH1215 Radiant Shop/Patio Heater, 1500W, 120V
$94.94
overstock
Gas Fire Pit Table, 55000 BTU Aluminum Alloy Large Rectangular Outdoor Gas Propane Fire Pit Table W/Fire Windshield And Lid, For Outside Garden Backya
Gas Fire Pit Table, 55000 BTU Aluminum Alloy Large Rectangular Outdoor Gas Propane Fire Pit Table W/Fire Windshield And Lid, For Outside Garden Backya
$869.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Linsy Home Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.85 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Linsy Home Outdoor Electric Patio Heater, Balcony Courtyard Ceiling Mounted Style,1500W in Black, Size 9.85 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$104.99
wayfair
Latitude Run®,Outdoor Square Aluminum Frame Fire Pit Table, Suitable For Courtyard Garden, Villa Balcony in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 45.0 W x 45.0 D in
Latitude Run®,Outdoor Square Aluminum Frame Fire Pit Table, Suitable For Courtyard Garden, Villa Balcony in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 45.0 W x 45.0 D in
$999.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Fire Pit Table Firepits Wine Barrel Wide Edge Propane For Outside Patio in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 31.9 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair
Loon Peak® Fire Pit Table Firepits Wine Barrel Wide Edge Propane For Outside Patio in Brown, Size 23.6 H x 31.9 W x 31.9 D in | Wayfair
$629.99
wayfair
Lasko 1500-Watt Electronic Ceramic Portable Heater with Warm Air Motion Technology, White
Lasko 1500-Watt Electronic Ceramic Portable Heater with Warm Air Motion Technology, White
$51.87
homedepot
Latitude Run® 42‘’Outdoor 60,000 BTU Black Iron Rectangle Propane Fire Pit Table With Safety Switch For Garden.
Latitude Run® 42‘’Outdoor 60,000 BTU Black Iron Rectangle Propane Fire Pit Table With Safety Switch For Garden.
$464.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
AL6MPB CAPRI 72" Triangle Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 42 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Heritage Bronze Liquid Propane -
AL6MPB CAPRI 72" Triangle Glass Tube Outdoor Heater with 42 000 BTU Electronic Ignition in Heritage Bronze Liquid Propane -
$1,699.00
appliancesconnection
28" Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Rectangular Steel Firepit With Lid, CSA Certification Patio Table For Backyard, Garden, Courtyard
28" Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Rectangular Steel Firepit With Lid, CSA Certification Patio Table For Backyard, Garden, Courtyard
$589.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KUQIGOGOCTM INC 46000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair Y0824I02GJS210413225
KUQIGOGOCTM INC 46000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Patio Heater in Gray, Size 87.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair Y0824I02GJS210413225
$285.99
wayfair
NEW SALE! 22" Backyard Hexagonal Shaped Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit Decoration
NEW SALE! 22" Backyard Hexagonal Shaped Iron Brazier Wood Burning Fire Pit Decoration
$147.98
walmart
HIMIWAY Patio Heater 42,000 BTU_1 in Black, Size 82.7 H x 21.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair ychen21-0922015
HIMIWAY Patio Heater 42,000 BTU_1 in Black, Size 82.7 H x 21.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair ychen21-0922015
$469.99
wayfair
Kinger Home 46,000 Propane Standing Patio Heater in Brown, Size 87.0 H x 18.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair PPH-002BRZW
Kinger Home 46,000 Propane Standing Patio Heater in Brown, Size 87.0 H x 18.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair PPH-002BRZW
$168.99
wayfair
LionSEA Patio Heater 42,000 BTU Pyrami-D Flame Outdoor Heater Propane Heater w/ Wheel in Black, Size 87.0 H in | Wayfair LionGXC21090508
LionSEA Patio Heater 42,000 BTU Pyrami-D Flame Outdoor Heater Propane Heater w/ Wheel in Black, Size 87.0 H in | Wayfair LionGXC21090508
$299.99
wayfair
42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Multi-Function Gas Fire Pit Table
Multi-Function Gas Fire Pit Table
$394.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Daquann Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 25.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Daquann Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 25.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$419.99
wayfair
Jiqitu 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair I02GJS210517221-A109
Jiqitu 42,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater in Yellow, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair I02GJS210517221-A109
$339.99
wayfair
48,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
48,000 BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
$240.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Homeflow Glendale Propane 42000BTU Patio Heater in Brown, Size 87.0 H x 35.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair Flows2021081931
Homeflow Glendale Propane 42000BTU Patio Heater in Brown, Size 87.0 H x 35.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair Flows2021081931
$269.99
wayfair
HIMIWAY Patio Heater 42,000 BTU in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair ychen21-0922004
HIMIWAY Patio Heater 42,000 BTU in Black, Size 87.0 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair ychen21-0922004
$399.99
wayfair
Terrace Heater （brown）
Terrace Heater （brown）
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Firebowl With Geometric Design
Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Firebowl With Geometric Design
$156.50
walmart
Gree MULTI42CFLR209 - 42,000 BTU Multi21+ Dual-Zone Floor/Ceiling Mini Split A/C Heat Pump 208-230V (24-24) - A/C & Heater
Gree MULTI42CFLR209 - 42,000 BTU Multi21+ Dual-Zone Floor/Ceiling Mini Split A/C Heat Pump 208-230V (24-24) - A/C & Heater
$4,493.99
overstock
Hunter Digital Fan Heater with Oscillation and Thermostat, Black
Hunter Digital Fan Heater with Oscillation and Thermostat, Black
$32.96
homedepot
Infratech W-Series 61 1/4" 3000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Almond
Infratech W-Series 61 1/4" 3000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Almond
$676.00
bbqguys
Fire Pit Art Magnum Bowl Steel Fire Pit Table Steel in White, Size 17.0 H x 54.0 W x 54.0 D in | Wayfair EN-MG-NG
Fire Pit Art Magnum Bowl Steel Fire Pit Table Steel in White, Size 17.0 H x 54.0 W x 54.0 D in | Wayfair EN-MG-NG
$3,399.99
wayfair
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Bronze - WD5024SS-BRZ
Infratech WD-Series 39" 5000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Bronze - WD5024SS-BRZ
$701.00
bbqguys
Infratech WD-Series 33" 3000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Beige
Infratech WD-Series 33" 3000W Dual Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Beige
$676.00
bbqguys
Hi.FANCY Outdoor Portable 32-inch Metal Fire Pit, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Backyard Patio Garden Stove, Barbecue Square Table,Suitable for Garden Outdoor Patio.
Hi.FANCY Outdoor Portable 32-inch Metal Fire Pit, Wood-Burning Fireplace, Backyard Patio Garden Stove, Barbecue Square Table,Suitable for Garden Outdoor Patio.
$99.07
walmart
GREATCO INC 42000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Black, Size 87.01 H x 18.11 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair J0908I01ZSY210527601
GREATCO INC 42000 BTU Propane Patio Heater in Black, Size 87.01 H x 18.11 W x 18.11 D in | Wayfair J0908I01ZSY210527601
$419.99
wayfair
Load More
Outdoor & Patio Heating Supplies
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.