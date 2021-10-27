Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Better Homes & Gardens
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Decor
Garden
Trellises
Trellises
Trellises
BondManufacturingCo Wood Expanding Trellis Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 58.0 H x 72.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BF24
featured
BondManufacturingCo Wood Expanding Trellis Wood in Brown/Yellow, Size 58.0 H x 72.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair BF24
$218.28
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Estrada 20" H x 20" W Polypropylene Vinyl Arched Trellis Vinyl in Green/White, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. Estrada 20" H x 20" W Polypropylene Vinyl Arched Trellis Vinyl in Green/White, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 3-Pack(48 Inch) Tomato Cages Vegetable Trellis Plant Supports in Blue, Size 13.0 H x 48.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. 3-Pack(48 Inch) Tomato Cages Vegetable Trellis Plant Supports in Blue, Size 13.0 H x 48.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
Mabie Wood Lattice Panel Trellis
Mabie Wood Lattice Panel Trellis
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atralife Garden Arch Trellis Plant Support Frame for Climbing Plants Vines
Atralife Garden Arch Trellis Plant Support Frame for Climbing Plants Vines
$51.85
walmart
Willow Trellis Fence 5 pcs 2' 11" x 5' 11"
Willow Trellis Fence 5 pcs 2' 11" x 5' 11"
$54.99
walmart
58" Tall Iron Fleur-De-Lis Garden Trellis Tool Black Powder Coat Finish- Achla Designs
58" Tall Iron Fleur-De-Lis Garden Trellis Tool Black Powder Coat Finish- Achla Designs
$30.99
target
2Pcs Plant Support Rack Garden Plastic Trellis Flower Vines Climbing Stand Frame Rack New
2Pcs Plant Support Rack Garden Plastic Trellis Flower Vines Climbing Stand Frame Rack New
$6.20
walmart
Abody Trellis Fence Solid Wood 5' 11" x 3' 3"
Abody Trellis Fence Solid Wood 5' 11" x 3' 3"
$77.99
walmart
Fabiana 60'' H x 18'' W Metal Arched Trellis
Fabiana 60'' H x 18'' W Metal Arched Trellis
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Strauss Wood Lattice Panel Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 66.9 H x 11.8 W x 2.4 D in | Wayfair CB8F374302EE4D8EAD0A78B4B03E5A5A
Arlmont & Co. Strauss Wood Lattice Panel Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 66.9 H x 11.8 W x 2.4 D in | Wayfair CB8F374302EE4D8EAD0A78B4B03E5A5A
$163.99
wayfair
4 Pack 47" X 16"Black Iron Garden Trellis For Climbing Plants
4 Pack 47" X 16"Black Iron Garden Trellis For Climbing Plants
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ECCO Women's X-Trinsic Strap Sandal Sport, Trellis/Eggshell Blue Textile, 5-5.5
ECCO Women's X-Trinsic Strap Sandal Sport, Trellis/Eggshell Blue Textile, 5-5.5
$65.06
($119.95
save 46%)
amazon
EBTOOLS Trellis Fences 5 pcs Firwood 70.9"x11.8"
EBTOOLS Trellis Fences 5 pcs Firwood 70.9"x11.8"
$60.62
walmart
94" Estate Vinyl Trellis -Mocha - Dura-Trel
94" Estate Vinyl Trellis -Mocha - Dura-Trel
$85.99
target
72" H x 24" W Metal Arched Trellis
72" H x 24" W Metal Arched Trellis
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DuraTrel Melrose 35" x 75" White Vinyl Rectangular Trellis
DuraTrel Melrose 35" x 75" White Vinyl Rectangular Trellis
$102.99
overstock
ã€–Follureã€—100PCS Plant Support Garden Clips Tomato Clips Supports/Connects Plants/Twine/Vines Trellis/Cages Plant Vine Vegetable Fastening Clip Grafting Tools Make Plant Grow Upright and Healthier
ã€–Follureã€—100PCS Plant Support Garden Clips Tomato Clips Supports/Connects Plants/Twine/Vines Trellis/Cages Plant Vine Vegetable Fastening Clip Grafting Tools Make Plant Grow Upright and Healthier
$9.97
walmart
Plant Flower Stand Support Plastic Tomatoes 6PCS Multifunction Trees U-shaped Vegetables Durable Beans Garden Trellis
Plant Flower Stand Support Plastic Tomatoes 6PCS Multifunction Trees U-shaped Vegetables Durable Beans Garden Trellis
$12.20
walmart
Moonvvin Garden Stand Plant Support Climbing Frame Easy To Install Heart Shape Anti-Rust Indoor And Outdoor Flower Trellis
Moonvvin Garden Stand Plant Support Climbing Frame Easy To Install Heart Shape Anti-Rust Indoor And Outdoor Flower Trellis
$9.09
walmart
Plow & Hearth Steel Obelisk Trellis Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 52703 BRZ
Plow & Hearth Steel Obelisk Trellis Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 52703 BRZ
$89.95
wayfair
Garden Trellis Fence Orange 59.1"x31.5" Solid Firwood
Garden Trellis Fence Orange 59.1"x31.5" Solid Firwood
$42.99
walmart
Expandable Plant Climbing Lattices Trellis Fence With Leaves-4PC
Expandable Plant Climbing Lattices Trellis Fence With Leaves-4PC
$183.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plow & Hearth Outdoor Eucalyptus Privacy Wood Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 46.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 55781
Plow & Hearth Outdoor Eucalyptus Privacy Wood Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 46.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 55781
$169.95
wayfair
Leafy Vine and Butterfly Steel Arched Trellis
Leafy Vine and Butterfly Steel Arched Trellis
$29.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Iron Arched Trellis
Iron Arched Trellis
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eryk Mushroom Iron Gothic Trellis
Eryk Mushroom Iron Gothic Trellis
$176.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Moonvvin Metal Garden Trellis For Plant Climbing Rose Tomato Peas Ivy Cucumber Heart Dreatiove Durable Black Round Flower Stand
Moonvvin Metal Garden Trellis For Plant Climbing Rose Tomato Peas Ivy Cucumber Heart Dreatiove Durable Black Round Flower Stand
$9.90
walmart
Millwood Pines Vikenti 8" H x 14" W Wood Lattice Panel Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 14.0 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair
Millwood Pines Vikenti 8" H x 14" W Wood Lattice Panel Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 8.0 H x 14.0 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
Plow & Hearth 72.5" H x 24.5" W Metal Arched Trellis Metal in Gray, Size 72.5 H x 24.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 56158
Plow & Hearth 72.5" H x 24.5" W Metal Arched Trellis Metal in Gray, Size 72.5 H x 24.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 56158
$99.95
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® 2 Pack Large Garden Trellis 71” X 21” Heavy Duty Rustproof Brown Iron Plant | Wayfair DDE3432125B94941818DFC1599A3A08B
Red Barrel Studio® 2 Pack Large Garden Trellis 71” X 21” Heavy Duty Rustproof Brown Iron Plant | Wayfair DDE3432125B94941818DFC1599A3A08B
$138.99
wayfair
Scroll Trellis, 20 " Tall Black Polypropylene Trellis - Set of 2
Scroll Trellis, 20 " Tall Black Polypropylene Trellis - Set of 2
$45.00
walmart
2 Pack Garden Trellis For Climbing Plants 60" X 18" White Iron
2 Pack Garden Trellis For Climbing Plants 60" X 18" White Iron
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
50 Pieces Garden Plant Stem Support Clips Gripper Vine Clips Fasteners Tomato Trellis Grafting Clips Tomato Clamps Gardening Tool Greenhouse Supplies
50 Pieces Garden Plant Stem Support Clips Gripper Vine Clips Fasteners Tomato Trellis Grafting Clips Tomato Clamps Gardening Tool Greenhouse Supplies
$9.74
walmart
Botello Double Spiral Metal Obelisk Trellis
Botello Double Spiral Metal Obelisk Trellis
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Eryk Mushroom Iron Gothic Trellis Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 93.5 H x 48.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PYL-10
Red Barrel Studio® Eryk Mushroom Iron Gothic Trellis Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 93.5 H x 48.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair PYL-10
$176.99
wayfair
Outdoor Wooden Plant Box Flower Plant Growing Box Holder with Trellis
Outdoor Wooden Plant Box Flower Plant Growing Box Holder with Trellis
$109.95
walmart
Sunisery Artificial Garden Plant Fence Retractable Expanding Trellis Fence Screen Outdoor
Sunisery Artificial Garden Plant Fence Retractable Expanding Trellis Fence Screen Outdoor
$14.08
walmart
PersonalhomeD Climbing Vine Rack Shelf Trellis Stands Cherry 1 Set Steel Rose Garden 150cm Clematis Durable Vines Plant Support Frame
PersonalhomeD Climbing Vine Rack Shelf Trellis Stands Cherry 1 Set Steel Rose Garden 150cm Clematis Durable Vines Plant Support Frame
$41.64
walmart
Flower Climbing Trellis Plant Stem Support Vegetable Supports Rack Garden Flower Bracket for Courtyard Garden Indoor Outdoor
Flower Climbing Trellis Plant Stem Support Vegetable Supports Rack Garden Flower Bracket for Courtyard Garden Indoor Outdoor
$15.09
walmart
Willow Garden Fence Trellis Expandable Lattice Climbing Plant Support Garden Willow Fence 9' 10" x 3' 3"
Willow Garden Fence Trellis Expandable Lattice Climbing Plant Support Garden Willow Fence 9' 10" x 3' 3"
$125.13
walmart
Winston Porter Kesterman Steel Obelisk Trellis Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 58.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 76E1B65612E343CFBE7FE0CE76408868
Winston Porter Kesterman Steel Obelisk Trellis Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 58.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 76E1B65612E343CFBE7FE0CE76408868
$479.99
wayfair
Viugreum DIY Garden Trellis Obelisk Plant Steel Frame for Climbing Plant
Viugreum DIY Garden Trellis Obelisk Plant Steel Frame for Climbing Plant
$94.03
walmart
Allender 39.37" H x 15.75" W Iron Arched Trellis
Allender 39.37" H x 15.75" W Iron Arched Trellis
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Winston Porter Daylesford Arched Trellis Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 42.5 H x 39.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair FZ91579
Winston Porter Daylesford Arched Trellis Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 42.5 H x 39.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair FZ91579
$254.99
wayfair
Hestan 54'' Grill with Double Burners, 2 Trellis Burners, 1 Sear Burner & 1 Rotisserie, Prince
Hestan 54'' Grill with Double Burners, 2 Trellis Burners, 1 Sear Burner & 1 Rotisserie, Prince
$13,738.00
williamssonoma
Whitehall Products Ivy Trellis Welcome Personalized Garden Sign Metal | Wayfair 1982GG
Whitehall Products Ivy Trellis Welcome Personalized Garden Sign Metal | Wayfair 1982GG
$61.99
wayfair
Vita 71.25"x 1.5" x 24" Kingsley Classic White Vinyl Trellis, VA68114
Vita 71.25"x 1.5" x 24" Kingsley Classic White Vinyl Trellis, VA68114
$57.30
walmart
Winston Porter Fast Break Traditional Steel Gothic Trellis Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 32.0 H x 10.6 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Winston Porter Fast Break Traditional Steel Gothic Trellis Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 32.0 H x 10.6 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$36.99
wayfair
Metal Garden Support Stake Ring Peony Herbaceous Plant Flower Stand Trellis
Metal Garden Support Stake Ring Peony Herbaceous Plant Flower Stand Trellis
$10.89
walmart
Suzicca Trellis Fences 5 pcs Firwood 70.9"x11.8"
Suzicca Trellis Fences 5 pcs Firwood 70.9"x11.8"
$61.01
walmart
Vidaxl Trellis Fences 5 Pcs Firwood 70.9"X11.8" in Brown, Size 11.81 H x 70.87 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair 47239
Vidaxl Trellis Fences 5 Pcs Firwood 70.9"X11.8" in Brown, Size 11.81 H x 70.87 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair 47239
$29.56
wayfair
Vine Climbing Rack 45cm Flower Plant Trellis Plant Support Frame Garden Tools
Vine Climbing Rack 45cm Flower Plant Trellis Plant Support Frame Garden Tools
$11.74
walmart
ACHLA Trellis Wall Bracket Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 0.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FTB-02-2
ACHLA Trellis Wall Bracket Metal in Black, Size 2.25 H x 0.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FTB-02-2
$28.99
wayfair
Aldon Arlmont & Co. Garden Trellis Fence Solid Firwood Wood in Orange, Size 39.4 H x 70.9 W in | Wayfair 314828
Aldon Arlmont & Co. Garden Trellis Fence Solid Firwood Wood in Orange, Size 39.4 H x 70.9 W in | Wayfair 314828
$44.42
wayfair
1 -Piece Estrada Vinyl Trellis
1 -Piece Estrada Vinyl Trellis
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Strauss Wood Lattice Panel Trellis
Strauss Wood Lattice Panel Trellis
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aldon Arlmont & Co. Garden Trellis Fence Solid Firwood Wood in Orange, Size 23.6 H x 47.2 W in | Wayfair 314822
Aldon Arlmont & Co. Garden Trellis Fence Solid Firwood Wood in Orange, Size 23.6 H x 47.2 W in | Wayfair 314822
$33.42
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Izabella Flared Iron Gothic Trellis Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 72.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Izabella Flared Iron Gothic Trellis Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 72.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
$147.99
wayfair
Abody Plant Stand with Trellis Gray 27.6"x16.5"x47.2" Solid Firwood
Abody Plant Stand with Trellis Gray 27.6"x16.5"x47.2" Solid Firwood
$149.99
walmart
