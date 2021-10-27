Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Decor
Garden
Lawn Ornaments
Sundials
Sundials
Share
Sundials
Rome Brass Sundial Kiss of The Sun
featured
Rome Brass Sundial Kiss of The Sun
$199.00
walmart
NAUTICALMART Frog Sundial Best Gift (Copper Verdi)
featured
NAUTICALMART Frog Sundial Best Gift (Copper Verdi)
$297.00
walmart
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01257
featured
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01257
$89.99
wayfair
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1272
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1272
$86.99
wayfair
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Tufted Lounge Chair, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Tufted Lounge Chair, Watermelon Sundial
$109.96
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Bench Cushion with Ties (36â€ x 14â€ x 3â€), Blue Wheel Indigo Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Bench Cushion with Ties (36â€ x 14â€ x 3â€), Blue Wheel Indigo Sundial
$79.96
walmart
Sundial Gift Heavy Duty Cast Brass Sundial Gift Handmade for Mum
Sundial Gift Heavy Duty Cast Brass Sundial Gift Handmade for Mum
$199.00
walmart
Rosecliff Heights Litzy Mermaid Armillary Sundial Metal, Size 26.0 H x 27.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair D226DABFDDF24A31BA1AADA975DC2E54
Rosecliff Heights Litzy Mermaid Armillary Sundial Metal, Size 26.0 H x 27.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair D226DABFDDF24A31BA1AADA975DC2E54
$239.99
wayfair
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (72â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (72â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
$139.96
walmart
NauticalMart sundial compass solid brass sundial with wooden box
NauticalMart sundial compass solid brass sundial with wooden box
$45.00
walmart
NauticalMart Brass Sundial Compass 5" Nautical Decor
NauticalMart Brass Sundial Compass 5" Nautical Decor
$39.00
walmart
NAUTICALMART Brass Sundial Grow Old with Me Wedding
NAUTICALMART Brass Sundial Grow Old with Me Wedding
$199.00
walmart
Advertisement
Sundial Gift Heavy Duty Cast Brass Sundial Handmade (Baby Girl)
Sundial Gift Heavy Duty Cast Brass Sundial Handmade (Baby Girl)
$199.00
walmart
Langley Street® Castagna Sundial Mosaic Non-Slip Indoor Only Door Mat, Size 2'1" x 5' | Wayfair 23BF8FDC4CE44F1F936EA20F49769DFA
Langley Street® Castagna Sundial Mosaic Non-Slip Indoor Only Door Mat, Size 2'1" x 5' | Wayfair 23BF8FDC4CE44F1F936EA20F49769DFA
$57.99
wayfair
5" Sundial Compass Solid Brass Sun Dial
5" Sundial Compass Solid Brass Sun Dial
$23.99
walmart
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial In Copper Verdi
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial In Copper Verdi
$66.99
buybuybaby
Sundial Stand Fruit Basket
Sundial Stand Fruit Basket
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 2â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (36â€ x 14â€ x 2â€), Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 2â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (36â€ x 14â€ x 2â€), Watermelon Sundial
$79.96
walmart
NauticalMart 4" Sundial Compass - Solid Brass Sun Dial
NauticalMart 4" Sundial Compass - Solid Brass Sun Dial
$29.00
walmart
NAUTICALMART Perpetual Calendar Sundial, Copper Verdi
NAUTICALMART Perpetual Calendar Sundial, Copper Verdi
$347.00
walmart
Langley Street® Castagna Sundial Mosaic Non-Slip Indoor Only Door Mat in Gray, Size 3'10" x 5'6" | Wayfair D872F18CFC1C40EDA0C0FB02EDE1D8BC
Langley Street® Castagna Sundial Mosaic Non-Slip Indoor Only Door Mat in Gray, Size 3'10" x 5'6" | Wayfair D872F18CFC1C40EDA0C0FB02EDE1D8BC
$104.99
wayfair
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 25â€ x 25â€ x 5â€ Seat and 25â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 25â€ x 25â€ x 5â€ Seat and 25â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
$149.96
walmart
Whitehall Products Sailboat Sundial Birdbath, Copper Verdi, Color: Copper Verdi By Visit the Whitehall Store
Whitehall Products Sailboat Sundial Birdbath, Copper Verdi, Color: Copper Verdi By Visit the Whitehall Store
$199.96
walmart
Dragonfly Sundial
Dragonfly Sundial
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Atlas Armillary Sundial
Atlas Armillary Sundial
$179.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Alcott Hill® Decastro Sundial Resin/Plastic, Size 22.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair 1937264291B24FD2B89BCE108C60BCF7
Alcott Hill® Decastro Sundial Resin/Plastic, Size 22.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair 1937264291B24FD2B89BCE108C60BCF7
$99.99
wayfair
Bloom By Sara Berrenson Sundial Shower Curtain In Blue
Bloom By Sara Berrenson Sundial Shower Curtain In Blue
$17.99
bedbath&beyond
Sundial, Cast Iron with Verdigris Finish, 7.5-Inch Diameter
Sundial, Cast Iron with Verdigris Finish, 7.5-Inch Diameter
$199.00
walmart
3quot Sundial Compass Brass with Wood Box
3quot Sundial Compass Brass with Wood Box
$23.18
newegg
NauticalMart Brass Sundial Compass - Pocket Compass -Brass Antiques West London
NauticalMart Brass Sundial Compass - Pocket Compass -Brass Antiques West London
$49.00
walmart
NAUTICALMART Nautical Sundial, Solid Polished Brass, 8.5-Inch Diameter
NAUTICALMART Nautical Sundial, Solid Polished Brass, 8.5-Inch Diameter
$199.00
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 24â€ x 27â€ x 5â€ Seat and 24â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 24â€ x 27â€ x 5â€ Seat and 24â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
$149.96
walmart
NAUTICALMART Brass Rosette Sundial
NAUTICALMART Brass Rosette Sundial
$199.00
walmart
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1271
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1271
$64.99
($69.00
save 6%)
wayfair
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01256
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01256
$89.99
wayfair
Whitehall Products Dragonfly Sundial Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 00691
Whitehall Products Dragonfly Sundial Metal, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 00691
$48.99
wayfair
Advertisement
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 26â€ x 30â€ x 5â€ Seat and 26â€ x 20â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Cushion Set, 26â€ x 30â€ x 5â€ Seat and 26â€ x 20â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
$149.96
walmart
Whitehall Products Frog Sundial Metal, Size 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 00492
Whitehall Products Frog Sundial Metal, Size 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 00492
$64.99
wayfair
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1273
Whitehall Products Sun & Moon Sundial Metal, Size 15.5 H x 12.0 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 1273
$86.99
wayfair
Navasota Garden Clock Sundial
Navasota Garden Clock Sundial
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Decastro Sundial
Decastro Sundial
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NauticalMart Brass Sunrise/Sunset Sundial
NauticalMart Brass Sunrise/Sunset Sundial
$199.00
walmart
Garden Sundial Solid Brass Blue Verdigris Curb and Garden Appeal Accent Renovators Supply
Garden Sundial Solid Brass Blue Verdigris Curb and Garden Appeal Accent Renovators Supply
$64.99
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Loveseat Cushion Set, 46â€ x 26â€ x 5â€ Seat and 23â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Deep Seating Loveseat Cushion Set, 46â€ x 26â€ x 5â€ Seat and 23â€ x 21â€ x 3â€ Back, Watermelon Sundial
$169.96
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Set of 2 Foam Dining Chair Seat Cushions, 16" x 16" x 2", Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Set of 2 Foam Dining Chair Seat Cushions, 16" x 16" x 2", Watermelon Sundial
$49.96
walmart
NAUTICALMART Brass Sundial Grow Old with Me - Gift
NAUTICALMART Brass Sundial Grow Old with Me - Gift
$199.00
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (44â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (44â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
$99.96
walmart
Howard Miller Wall clock Analog Round Wall Sundial Clock Rubber | 625543
Howard Miller Wall clock Analog Round Wall Sundial Clock Rubber | 625543
$219.00
lowes
Advertisement
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal in Green, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01258
Whitehall Products Hummingbird Sundial Birdbath Metal in Green, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01258
$89.99
wayfair
NAUTICALMART Turtle Sundial, Aged Bronze
NAUTICALMART Turtle Sundial, Aged Bronze
$219.00
walmart
Sundial Compass - Brass with Wood Box
Sundial Compass - Brass with Wood Box
$14.98
walmart
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Lounge Chair, Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor Foam Lounge Chair, Watermelon Sundial
$109.96
walmart
Brass Sundial Compass - Solid Brass Sun Dial Beautiful Antique Look Nautical Sundial Compass
Brass Sundial Compass - Solid Brass Sun Dial Beautiful Antique Look Nautical Sundial Compass
$40.00
walmart
NAUTICALMART Romanesque Sundial, Solid Brass with Verdigris Highlights, 8.5-Inch Diameter
NAUTICALMART Romanesque Sundial, Solid Brass with Verdigris Highlights, 8.5-Inch Diameter
$199.00
walmart
Terrasol Sundial Black Settee Cushion, 44X19
Terrasol Sundial Black Settee Cushion, 44X19
$40.49
($89.99
save 55%)
kohl's
RII Sundial Compass with Case Blue Leather Case
RII Sundial Compass with Case Blue Leather Case
$42.83
newegg
Frog Sundial
Frog Sundial
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Litzy Mermaid Armillary Sundial
Litzy Mermaid Armillary Sundial
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (60â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
RSH DÃ©cor Indoor Outdoor 3â€ Foam Cushion with Ties (60â€ x 18â€ x 3â€), Watermelon Sundial
$119.96
walmart
NAUTICALMART Daybreak Sundial, Cast Iron with Verdigris Finish, 10.5-Inch Diameter
NAUTICALMART Daybreak Sundial, Cast Iron with Verdigris Finish, 10.5-Inch Diameter
$199.00
walmart
Load More
Sundials
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.