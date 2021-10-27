Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Decor
Garden
Lawn Ornaments
stakes
Garden Stakes
Share
Garden Stakes
Home & Garden Stepping Stone Stake Iron Garden Walkway 8520
featured
Home & Garden Stepping Stone Stake Iron Garden Walkway 8520
$24.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Bray Solar Mosaic Glass Ball Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Metal, Size 32.28 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. Bray Solar Mosaic Glass Ball Garden Stake Resin/Plastic/Metal, Size 32.28 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
Chanal Garden Stake
featured
Chanal Garden Stake
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Patrizio Thermometer Dragonfly Garden Stake
Patrizio Thermometer Dragonfly Garden Stake
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 3 Metal Corn Stalk Garden Stake Fall Decor, Autumn Harvest Decoration Garden Yard Lawn Art Outdoor Thanksgiving Decoration (Metal Corn Yard Decor D)
Set of 3 Metal Corn Stalk Garden Stake Fall Decor, Autumn Harvest Decoration Garden Yard Lawn Art Outdoor Thanksgiving Decoration (Metal Corn Yard Decor D)
$69.99
walmart
August Grove® Speth Hydrangea Garden Stake Metal, Size 21.26 H x 6.69 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 14181
August Grove® Speth Hydrangea Garden Stake Metal, Size 21.26 H x 6.69 W x 6.69 D in | Wayfair 14181
$44.99
wayfair
Trim Free Lawn Curbing Garden Stake
Trim Free Lawn Curbing Garden Stake
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiorello Thermometer Frog Garden Stake
Fiorello Thermometer Frog Garden Stake
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Acrylic Chicken Yard Art Outdoor Garden Backyard Lawn Stakes Hen Yard DecorSet Of 5 Resin/Plastic, Size 10.2 H x 8.5 W x 1.0 D in
Arlmont & Co. Acrylic Chicken Yard Art Outdoor Garden Backyard Lawn Stakes Hen Yard DecorSet Of 5 Resin/Plastic, Size 10.2 H x 8.5 W x 1.0 D in
$44.99
wayfair
Merrie Abbey 6 Pieces Garden Stake Set
Merrie Abbey 6 Pieces Garden Stake Set
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Welcome Swim Garden Stake Wood in Brown, Size 32.5 H x 15.0 W x 0.68 D in | Wayfair 266FCB36BA0D42A6A36D7EB39739E8D5
Bay Isle Home™ Welcome Swim Garden Stake Wood in Brown, Size 32.5 H x 15.0 W x 0.68 D in | Wayfair 266FCB36BA0D42A6A36D7EB39739E8D5
$41.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Pamina Thermometer Sun Garden Stake Metal, Size 47.64 H x 11.22 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 699CBB1A7165420ABD6968B3025DDA9E
Arlmont & Co. Pamina Thermometer Sun Garden Stake Metal, Size 47.64 H x 11.22 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair 699CBB1A7165420ABD6968B3025DDA9E
$42.99
wayfair
Roeder Garden Stake
Roeder Garden Stake
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pamina Thermometer Sun Garden Stake
Pamina Thermometer Sun Garden Stake
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Daugherty Solar Pineapple Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 29.0 H x 3.6 W x 3.6 D in | Wayfair B3E918EAF613452AB7927A31211A4867
Bay Isle Home™ Daugherty Solar Pineapple Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 29.0 H x 3.6 W x 3.6 D in | Wayfair B3E918EAF613452AB7927A31211A4867
$38.99
wayfair
August Grove® Feya Grandma's Garden Stake Metal, Size 15.5 H x 7.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair FBDC6495368D47E9B9EDCF6794C59EA2
August Grove® Feya Grandma's Garden Stake Metal, Size 15.5 H x 7.5 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair FBDC6495368D47E9B9EDCF6794C59EA2
$50.99
wayfair
Arnar Frog Garden Stake
Arnar Frog Garden Stake
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Sargent Salamander Rusted Garden Stake Metal, Size 35.0 H x 3.38 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair FB59843ED3534C40B13E52E4EBF11A7D
Bayou Breeze Sargent Salamander Rusted Garden Stake Metal, Size 35.0 H x 3.38 W x 0.18 D in | Wayfair FB59843ED3534C40B13E52E4EBF11A7D
$35.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Narelle Flower Solar Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 36.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 7B024306EA0D4B8DBBFCC9BA8EBD1A86
Arlmont & Co. Narelle Flower Solar Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 36.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 7B024306EA0D4B8DBBFCC9BA8EBD1A86
$61.99
wayfair
Saban Celestial Garden Stake
Saban Celestial Garden Stake
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Fairbury Lily Rose Sunflower Garden Stake Resin/Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair C12F4D44CC40480DBA5E3C73AC284C98
Arlmont & Co. Fairbury Lily Rose Sunflower Garden Stake Resin/Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair C12F4D44CC40480DBA5E3C73AC284C98
$38.99
wayfair
Lightshow Projection Kaleidoscope Pathway Stake In Blue
Lightshow Projection Kaleidoscope Pathway Stake In Blue
$25.99
bedbath&beyond
August Grove® Arshavir Shovel & Fork Bird Topped 2 Pieces Garden Stake Set Resin/Plastic, Size 7.5 H x 2.75 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Arshavir Shovel & Fork Bird Topped 2 Pieces Garden Stake Set Resin/Plastic, Size 7.5 H x 2.75 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$15.99
wayfair
August Grove® Van Nuys Garden Stake Metal, Size 33.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 62790EE2A2084C73BE18EE5FF6DD15CB
August Grove® Van Nuys Garden Stake Metal, Size 33.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 62790EE2A2084C73BE18EE5FF6DD15CB
$30.99
wayfair
ART & ARTIFACT Fish Garden Stakes Recycled Metal Outdoor Patio Lawn Or - 11 Inch x 7 Inch
ART & ARTIFACT Fish Garden Stakes Recycled Metal Outdoor Patio Lawn Or - 11 Inch x 7 Inch
$36.90
overstock
Solar Torch Pathway Garden Stake
Solar Torch Pathway Garden Stake
$64.01
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Schillinger Bird Garden Stake Metal, Size 2.2 H x 35.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 05ACB1A661404AA2832743CF640933E4
Arlmont & Co. Schillinger Bird Garden Stake Metal, Size 2.2 H x 35.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 05ACB1A661404AA2832743CF640933E4
$38.99
wayfair
Sabato Secret Floral Garden Stake
Sabato Secret Floral Garden Stake
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flower & Gem 9 Piece Garden Stake Set
Flower & Gem 9 Piece Garden Stake Set
$332.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Peacock Spinner Stake
Peacock Spinner Stake
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Color Butterfly Garden Stake Metal, Size 36.5 H x 8.7 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair BD658166319E4A168A1B1AAE5B9333ED
Arlmont & Co. Multi-Color Butterfly Garden Stake Metal, Size 36.5 H x 8.7 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair BD658166319E4A168A1B1AAE5B9333ED
$56.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Kegley Outdoor Moon Crackle Garden Stake Metal, Size 31.5 H x 5.3 W x 5.3 D in | Wayfair BF0F2D8A7CED4BC28644F2558226EA88
Arlmont & Co. Kegley Outdoor Moon Crackle Garden Stake Metal, Size 31.5 H x 5.3 W x 5.3 D in | Wayfair BF0F2D8A7CED4BC28644F2558226EA88
$38.99
wayfair
ACCENTHOME Sunflower Garden Stake Decorative Flower Yard Stake, Spring Fall Sunflower Decor Metal Yard Art Decor Outdoor Garden Decoration for Patio Porch Lawn Pathway Backyard 36" H
ACCENTHOME Sunflower Garden Stake Decorative Flower Yard Stake, Spring Fall Sunflower Decor Metal Yard Art Decor Outdoor Garden Decoration for Patio Porch Lawn Pathway Backyard 36" H
$54.96
walmart
Alpine Corporation 25" Rustic Wind Spinner Outdoor Garden Stake
Alpine Corporation 25" Rustic Wind Spinner Outdoor Garden Stake
$44.99
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Narelle Wildflower Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 12.0 H x 5.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 11475
Arlmont & Co. Narelle Wildflower Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 12.0 H x 5.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 11475
$62.99
wayfair
ART & ARTIFACT Bigfoot Yard Stake Steel Sasquatch Shadow Figure for La - Black - 26 Inch x 36 Inch
ART & ARTIFACT Bigfoot Yard Stake Steel Sasquatch Shadow Figure for La - Black - 26 Inch x 36 Inch
$80.93
overstock
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
36" Come Fly with Me Yard Stake by Ashland® in Black | Michaels®
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
32" Black and Gold Reindeer Snow Measurer and Thermometer Garden Stake
32" Black and Gold Reindeer Snow Measurer and Thermometer Garden Stake
$24.99
walmart
August Grove® Pelagios Painted Butterfly Metal Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 31.5 H x 9.1 W x 1.96 D in | Wayfair 87842986BC754EA497252DADB1B1CBA3
August Grove® Pelagios Painted Butterfly Metal Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 31.5 H x 9.1 W x 1.96 D in | Wayfair 87842986BC754EA497252DADB1B1CBA3
$23.99
wayfair
Alpine 81-Inch Outdoor Kinetic Flower Wind Spinner Stake, Bronze
Alpine 81-Inch Outdoor Kinetic Flower Wind Spinner Stake, Bronze
$119.99
overstock
Alpine Corporation 10-in Glass Solar Garden Stake | HTO168SLR
Alpine Corporation 10-in Glass Solar Garden Stake | HTO168SLR
$63.32
lowes
Arlmont & Co. Odele Toadstool Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair 7A28E0AD6F2B4591AADEB146EA235392
Arlmont & Co. Odele Toadstool Garden Stake Glass/Metal, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair 7A28E0AD6F2B4591AADEB146EA235392
$72.99
wayfair
August Grove® Goodwin Daisy Flower Garden Stake Metal, Size 27.0 H x 3.25 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 074CDDED3F0C4C83B980A01998298EA8
August Grove® Goodwin Daisy Flower Garden Stake Metal, Size 27.0 H x 3.25 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 074CDDED3F0C4C83B980A01998298EA8
$56.99
wayfair
Orange Solar Spinner Stake-66"
Orange Solar Spinner Stake-66"
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cat Garden Acrylic Stakes Yard Art Statue Decor
Cat Garden Acrylic Stakes Yard Art Statue Decor
$12.26
walmart
50Pcs Colorful Butterfly Stakes Outdoor Yard Garden Flower Pot Decor Ornaments
50Pcs Colorful Butterfly Stakes Outdoor Yard Garden Flower Pot Decor Ornaments
$15.89
walmart
Melrose 23.75" Spade Metal and Wood Heart Chalkboard Stake - Gray/Brown
Melrose 23.75" Spade Metal and Wood Heart Chalkboard Stake - Gray/Brown
$14.99
walmart
Iron Man Mini Wood Figure on Metallic Stake for Mini Fairy Garden Handmade Craft Idea for Home Marvel Comics Style Tiny Landscape Decoration Cute Miniature Art Wood Eco-Friendly Plant Décor
Iron Man Mini Wood Figure on Metallic Stake for Mini Fairy Garden Handmade Craft Idea for Home Marvel Comics Style Tiny Landscape Decoration Cute Miniature Art Wood Eco-Friendly Plant Décor
$25.99
amazon
Ricketts Flame Finial Garden Stake
Ricketts Flame Finial Garden Stake
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Kensley Laser Cut Steel Dog Garden Stake Metal, Size 21.0 H x 21.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 15F6A4E817BC43619F78D5A6FDF7BA49
Charlton Home® Kensley Laser Cut Steel Dog Garden Stake Metal, Size 21.0 H x 21.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 15F6A4E817BC43619F78D5A6FDF7BA49
$69.99
wayfair
Coneflower Standing Bird Feeder, Creative Art Flower Bird Feeder for Outdoor as Garden, Patio, Yard, Lawn Stakes Decor
Coneflower Standing Bird Feeder, Creative Art Flower Bird Feeder for Outdoor as Garden, Patio, Yard, Lawn Stakes Decor
$19.99
walmart
Dorain Angel Garden Stake
Dorain Angel Garden Stake
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17" Brown Best Friend Dog Memorial Easter Outdoor Yard Stake
17" Brown Best Friend Dog Memorial Easter Outdoor Yard Stake
$41.24
overstock
Tequila Rustic Sculpture, DIY Rustic Metal Agave Plant for Outdoor Patio Yard, Yard Stakes,Lawn Ornaments,Garden Yard Art Decoration Statue for Home Decor (Pink, Small)
Tequila Rustic Sculpture, DIY Rustic Metal Agave Plant for Outdoor Patio Yard, Yard Stakes,Lawn Ornaments,Garden Yard Art Decoration Statue for Home Decor (Pink, Small)
$34.99
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ Cecil Pink Flamingo 2 Pieces Garden Stake Set Resin/Plastic, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair G2
Bay Isle Home™ Cecil Pink Flamingo 2 Pieces Garden Stake Set Resin/Plastic, Size 25.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair G2
$47.99
wayfair
Safiye Pinwheel Garden Stake
Safiye Pinwheel Garden Stake
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atralife Yard art frog stake animal silhouette garden stake lawn decoratio
Atralife Yard art frog stake animal silhouette garden stake lawn decoratio
$25.60
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Plant 3 Piece Garden Stake Set Glass/Metal, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 9885C60AD44844368E773DF3599BB945
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Plant 3 Piece Garden Stake Set Glass/Metal, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 9885C60AD44844368E773DF3599BB945
$58.99
wayfair
Sukriye Garden Stake
Sukriye Garden Stake
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Malmberg Flower & Pineapple Garden Stake Metal, Size 33.07 H x 5.5 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair EF7E0C575DBC44229728330F836E4F74
Bayou Breeze Malmberg Flower & Pineapple Garden Stake Metal, Size 33.07 H x 5.5 W x 3.2 D in | Wayfair EF7E0C575DBC44229728330F836E4F74
$41.99
wayfair
