Rain Chains

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Decor
Garden
Lawn Ornaments
Rain Chains
Rain Chains
Rain Chains
August Grove® Metal Spring Butterfly & Flowers Rain Chain Metal, Size 44.75 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 4C73252FEB7A43D3A2E76138D90FCD3C
featured
August Grove® Metal Spring Butterfly & Flowers Rain Chain Metal, Size 44.75 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 4C73252FEB7A43D3A2E76138D90FCD3C
$73.99
wayfair
Conner-Jack Buddha Pure Copper Rain Chain
featured
Conner-Jack Buddha Pure Copper Rain Chain
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Whiddon Rain Chain, Size 96.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5CAB5BC500D1424A8A6F25B50BD6AFE8
featured
Bungalow Rose Whiddon Rain Chain, Size 96.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5CAB5BC500D1424A8A6F25B50BD6AFE8
$42.99
wayfair
76" Long Iron Rain Chain With Peonies
76" Long Iron Rain Chain With Peonies
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Hillman Pineapple Rain Chain Metal, Size 96.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 7F102CE004EA48F8A978BDEFB0FB5EC9
Bayou Breeze Hillman Pineapple Rain Chain Metal, Size 96.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 7F102CE004EA48F8A978BDEFB0FB5EC9
$87.99
wayfair
Hatmaker Naomi Rain Chain
Hatmaker Naomi Rain Chain
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Edson Tropical Palm Tree Rain Chain
Edson Tropical Palm Tree Rain Chain
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Minster Bucket Rain Chain
Minster Bucket Rain Chain
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Verdigris Shade Cup Rain Chain - Half Length
Verdigris Shade Cup Rain Chain - Half Length
$93.01
walmart
Hosia Stellar Pure Copper Rain Chain
Hosia Stellar Pure Copper Rain Chain
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rain Chain - Copper Pineapple - 3"x3"x102"
Rain Chain - Copper Pineapple - 3"x3"x102"
$70.20
overstock
Monarch Rain Chains Siam 8.5-ft Natural Copper Pails Rain Chains | 17002
Monarch Rain Chains Siam 8.5-ft Natural Copper Pails Rain Chains | 17002
$72.15
lowes
Rain Chain - Copper Watering Can - 6"x2.75"x104"
Rain Chain - Copper Watering Can - 6"x2.75"x104"
$72.49
overstock
Sakura Rain Chain
Sakura Rain Chain
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sun Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain by Good Directions
Sun Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain by Good Directions
$126.99
overstock
Calla Lily Copper Rain Chain
Calla Lily Copper Rain Chain
$199.00
whiteflowerfarm
Metal Tropical Palm Tree Rain Chain with Attached Hanger 72 inch
Metal Tropical Palm Tree Rain Chain with Attached Hanger 72 inch
$38.22
walmart
Aldarondo Lily Cup Rain Chain
Aldarondo Lily Cup Rain Chain
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ainsdale Iron Watering Cans Rain Chain
Ainsdale Iron Watering Cans Rain Chain
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pure Copper 8.5 Ft Rain Chain with Pyramid Square Cups and Diamond Link Chain
Pure Copper 8.5 Ft Rain Chain with Pyramid Square Cups and Diamond Link Chain
$208.99
walmart
Monarch Rain Chains Siam Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 17002
Monarch Rain Chains Siam Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 17002
$83.99
wayfair
65 Inch Bird Bowl Metal Rain Chain Decorative Patio Accent Garden - 65 X 6 X 6 inches
65 Inch Bird Bowl Metal Rain Chain Decorative Patio Accent Garden - 65 X 6 X 6 inches
$43.99
overstock
Hoxton Lily Cup Copper Rain Chain
Hoxton Lily Cup Copper Rain Chain
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Directions Double Link Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
Good Directions Double Link Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
$84.15
homedepot
Pure Copper Sunburst 8.5' Rain Chain by Good Di rections
Pure Copper Sunburst 8.5' Rain Chain by Good Di rections
$172.98
qvc
Good Directions Wine Bottle with Grapes and Glasses Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
Good Directions Wine Bottle with Grapes and Glasses Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
$147.57
homedepot
Monarch Rain Chains 8-1/2 ft. L Green Patina Powder Coat Aluminum Hammered Cup Rain Chain
Monarch Rain Chains 8-1/2 ft. L Green Patina Powder Coat Aluminum Hammered Cup Rain Chain
$60.21
homedepot
Patina Products 8.5ft. Copper Shade Cup Rain Chain R279
Patina Products 8.5ft. Copper Shade Cup Rain Chain R279
$127.48
newegg
Monarch Gutter Adaptor 2 Piece Rain Chain
Monarch Gutter Adaptor 2 Piece Rain Chain
$16.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Monarch Rain Chains Monarch Pure Copper Lotus Rain Chain Extension, 3 ft | 28501
Monarch Rain Chains Monarch Pure Copper Lotus Rain Chain Extension, 3 ft | 28501
$44.15
lowes
76 Inch Metal Blue Green Hummingbird Rain Chain Decorative Bell Patio - 76.5 X 3.75 X 3.75 inches
76 Inch Metal Blue Green Hummingbird Rain Chain Decorative Bell Patio - 76.5 X 3.75 X 3.75 inches
$43.99
overstock
Copper Finish Metal Umbrellas Rain Chain w/Attached Hanger 48 Inch - 61 X 4.5 X 4.5 inches
Copper Finish Metal Umbrellas Rain Chain w/Attached Hanger 48 Inch - 61 X 4.5 X 4.5 inches
$40.69
overstock
Rain Chain With Small Decorative Watering Cans - As Pictured
Rain Chain With Small Decorative Watering Cans - As Pictured
$86.24
overstock
Metal Pinwheel Rain Chain with Attached Hanger 48 inch
Metal Pinwheel Rain Chain with Attached Hanger 48 inch
$36.99
walmart
76" Long Iron Rain Chain With Pineapples
76" Long Iron Rain Chain With Pineapples
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. 76" Long Iron Rain Chain w/ Lillies, Size 76.0 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair 1241021E1D144C948D01D5CA844E62E3
Arlmont & Co. 76" Long Iron Rain Chain w/ Lillies, Size 76.0 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair 1241021E1D144C948D01D5CA844E62E3
$64.99
wayfair
17 Stories Tequesta Umbrella Rain Chain Metal, Size 96.0 H x 2.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 3C20A73E3CBC41F8BE941A9BB793855A
17 Stories Tequesta Umbrella Rain Chain Metal, Size 96.0 H x 2.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 3C20A73E3CBC41F8BE941A9BB793855A
$85.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Conner-Jack Buddha Pure Copper Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair F1AE93898BCD432390542B2E8AB97F30
Bungalow Rose Conner-Jack Buddha Pure Copper Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair F1AE93898BCD432390542B2E8AB97F30
$109.99
wayfair
August Grove® Ainsdale Iron Watering Cans Rain Chain Metal, Size 74.0 H x 5.5 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair DE81F0E62F1B4DBE86EA178FC9DF7C82
August Grove® Ainsdale Iron Watering Cans Rain Chain Metal, Size 74.0 H x 5.5 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair DE81F0E62F1B4DBE86EA178FC9DF7C82
$67.99
wayfair
August Grove® Alldredge Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 6D93E5F67C3149F89DD8259AA003CBE9
August Grove® Alldredge Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 6D93E5F67C3149F89DD8259AA003CBE9
$162.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Cannelton Medallion Rotator Rain Chain Metal, Size 100.0 H x 5.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair C5DEC2852D9047B9B7E162C9AE1E40E8
Bungalow Rose Cannelton Medallion Rotator Rain Chain Metal, Size 100.0 H x 5.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair C5DEC2852D9047B9B7E162C9AE1E40E8
$78.99
wayfair
Aged Starflower Rain Chain
Aged Starflower Rain Chain
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sandesh Rain Chain
Sandesh Rain Chain
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cannelton Rotator Rain Chain
Cannelton Rotator Rain Chain
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Foundry Select Mccollough Sunburst Pure Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 41FD28A1D191458898C13752ACDAC086
Foundry Select Mccollough Sunburst Pure Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 41FD28A1D191458898C13752ACDAC086
$169.99
wayfair
Good Directions 9-Cup Owl Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
Good Directions 9-Cup Owl Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain
$84.29
homedepot
Good Directions Stellar 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 472P-8
Good Directions Stellar 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 472P-8
$91.88
lowes
Tavernier Oval Link Copper Rain Chain
Tavernier Oval Link Copper Rain Chain
$112.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Good Directions 9 Cup Owl Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 475P-8
Good Directions 9 Cup Owl Pure Copper 8.5 ft. Rain Chain 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 475P-8
$84.29
lowes
Good Directions Buddha 8.5 ft. Pure Copper Rain Chain
Good Directions Buddha 8.5 ft. Pure Copper Rain Chain
$88.51
homedepot
Good Directions Buddha 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 474V3-8
Good Directions Buddha 8.5-ft Copper Single Link Rain Chains | 474V3-8
$86.60
lowes
Ivy Bronx Kaminsky Bluebell Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 461P-8
Ivy Bronx Kaminsky Bluebell Rain Chain Copper in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 461P-8
$136.99
wayfair
Monarch Rain Chains Lotus 8.5-ft Black Powder Coated Flower Rain Chains | 18022
Monarch Rain Chains Lotus 8.5-ft Black Powder Coated Flower Rain Chains | 18022
$66.15
lowes
Rain Chain - Copper Pineapple - 3"x3"x102"
Rain Chain - Copper Pineapple - 3"x3"x102"
$80.99
overstock
Transpac Metal 45 in. Bronze Spring Butterfly and Flowers Rain Chain
Transpac Metal 45 in. Bronze Spring Butterfly and Flowers Rain Chain
$62.99
overstock
Rain Chain - Medallion Spinner - 5"x.25"x105"
Rain Chain - Medallion Spinner - 5"x.25"x105"
$72.99
overstock
Monarch Rain Chains Aluminum Multi Cube Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 18107
Monarch Rain Chains Aluminum Multi Cube Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 2.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 18107
$66.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Jaydn Hand Painted Basketball Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 8731AA7CD54F456D958EE5EF5656A7E9
Latitude Run® Jaydn Hand Painted Basketball Rain Chain Metal, Size 102.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 8731AA7CD54F456D958EE5EF5656A7E9
$89.99
wayfair
Rain Chains Fish Rain Gauge Garden Stake
Rain Chains Fish Rain Gauge Garden Stake
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
80 Inch Aged Metal Flower Rain Chain Hanging Outdoor Garden Decor - 80 X 3 X 3 inches
80 Inch Aged Metal Flower Rain Chain Hanging Outdoor Garden Decor - 80 X 3 X 3 inches
$48.39
overstock
Rain Chains
