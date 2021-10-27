Bird Feeders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Bird Feeders
Coneflower Standing Bird Feeder, Creative Art Flower Bird Feeder for Outdoor as Garden, Patio, Yard, Lawn Stakes Decor
featured
Coneflower Standing Bird Feeder, Creative Art Flower Bird Feeder for Outdoor as Garden, Patio, Yard, Lawn Stakes Decor
$19.99
walmart
Bird Feeder, Hanging Sunflower Tube Feeder, New Generation CJM15G, 15 Inch, 1 Pound Seed Capacity, 4 Ports, Green, DURABLE FOR OUTDOOR USE: UV-Stabilized.., By Droll Yankees
featured
Bird Feeder, Hanging Sunflower Tube Feeder, New Generation CJM15G, 15 Inch, 1 Pound Seed Capacity, 4 Ports, Green, DURABLE FOR OUTDOOR USE: UV-Stabilized.., By Droll Yankees
$52.98
walmart
Red Berries Hummingbird Feeder for Outdoors,Hanging Hummingbird Feeder,Garden Backyard Window Courtyard Decorative Bird Feeder for Balcony Easy to Clean and Fill
featured
Red Berries Hummingbird Feeder for Outdoors,Hanging Hummingbird Feeder,Garden Backyard Window Courtyard Decorative Bird Feeder for Balcony Easy to Clean and Fill
$12.55
walmart
Bird Feeder Outside Hummingbird Feeders with Perching Frame Hanging Ropes and Container Hooks Stained Glass
Bird Feeder Outside Hummingbird Feeders with Perching Frame Hanging Ropes and Container Hooks Stained Glass
$23.99
walmart
6 Hooks Bird Feeding Station For Outdoors Heavy Duty ,Bird Feeder Kit Pole, Steel Multi-Feeder Kit Stand With 4 Bird Feeders, Mesh Tray, Bird Bath, 5-
6 Hooks Bird Feeding Station For Outdoors Heavy Duty ,Bird Feeder Kit Pole, Steel Multi-Feeder Kit Stand With 4 Bird Feeders, Mesh Tray, Bird Bath, 5-
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CENDER Hummingbird Feeder, Outdoor Garden Metal Hanging Hummingbird Feeder for Balcony
CENDER Hummingbird Feeder, Outdoor Garden Metal Hanging Hummingbird Feeder for Balcony
$24.84
walmart
Dettelin Bird Bath Tub Parrot Automatic Bathtub with Faucet Bird Shower Bathing Tub Bird Feeder Bowl Parrot Automatic Bathtub Pool
Dettelin Bird Bath Tub Parrot Automatic Bathtub with Faucet Bird Shower Bathing Tub Bird Feeder Bowl Parrot Automatic Bathtub Pool
$56.37
walmart
Hanging Feed Birds Feeder - Red Berries Hummingbird Feeder,Hanging Hummingbird Feeder with 5 Feeding Ports for Outdoor,Garden,Courtyard,Easy to Clean and Fill
Hanging Feed Birds Feeder - Red Berries Hummingbird Feeder,Hanging Hummingbird Feeder with 5 Feeding Ports for Outdoor,Garden,Courtyard,Easy to Clean and Fill
$14.99
walmart
Blue Fly-Thru Bird Feeder - 1 per package
Blue Fly-Thru Bird Feeder - 1 per package
$29.99
breck's
Wild Window Bird Feeder For Outside: Enjoy Unique View Small And Large Birds. Clear See Through, Strong Suction Cups With Removable Tray. Unusual Gift
Wild Window Bird Feeder For Outside: Enjoy Unique View Small And Large Birds. Clear See Through, Strong Suction Cups With Removable Tray. Unusual Gift
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ant Moats, Hanging Ant Moat Hummingbird Feeders Accessory Hooks, Bronze, 2 Pack
Ant Moats, Hanging Ant Moat Hummingbird Feeders Accessory Hooks, Bronze, 2 Pack
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rodessa Bird Feeder Figurine
Rodessa Bird Feeder Figurine
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bidobibo Metal Hanging Oriole Bird Feeder with Fruit Holder Removable Drink Glass for Garden Patio Trunk Outside
Bidobibo Metal Hanging Oriole Bird Feeder with Fruit Holder Removable Drink Glass for Garden Patio Trunk Outside
$18.99
walmart
Birds Choice Bird Feeders Red - Red Dome
Birds Choice Bird Feeders Red - Red Dome
$12.99
($13.06
save 1%)
zulily
BToBackyard Pet Bird Supplies Humming Feeder Hanging Feeding Tray Good Quality Plastic Durable For Hummingbird Easy Clean Feeders
BToBackyard Pet Bird Supplies Humming Feeder Hanging Feeding Tray Good Quality Plastic Durable For Hummingbird Easy Clean Feeders
$18.28
walmart
DIY Bird House Bird Nest Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder Kids Crafts for Outdoors Garden Home Decoration
DIY Bird House Bird Nest Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder Kids Crafts for Outdoors Garden Home Decoration
$11.80
walmart
BIRDS choice 3 oz. Red Heart Hummingbird Feeder
BIRDS choice 3 oz. Red Heart Hummingbird Feeder
$12.99
homedepot
Bseka Hummingbird Feeder with 3 Feeding Bottle Red Berries Bird Feeder Easy Clean
Bseka Hummingbird Feeder with 3 Feeding Bottle Red Berries Bird Feeder Easy Clean
$17.78
walmart
Catrin Fly Thru Tray Bird Feeder
Catrin Fly Thru Tray Bird Feeder
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Krug Seed Tube Bird Feeder
Krug Seed Tube Bird Feeder
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Clear Glass Bird Feeder, Size 8.26 H x 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 5699433AE7C24F64AE18E80BF346E718
Arlmont & Co. Clear Glass Bird Feeder, Size 8.26 H x 7.87 W x 7.87 D in | Wayfair 5699433AE7C24F64AE18E80BF346E718
$24.99
wayfair
Magnet Mesh Peanut Tube Bird Feeder
Magnet Mesh Peanut Tube Bird Feeder
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
4-Hooks Bird Feeding Station Kit, Bird Feeder Pole Stand For Outside For Attracting Wild Birds, Tall Shepherd Hooks With Mesh Tray, Bird Bath And 5 Pr
4-Hooks Bird Feeding Station Kit, Bird Feeder Pole Stand For Outside For Attracting Wild Birds, Tall Shepherd Hooks With Mesh Tray, Bird Bath And 5 Pr
$136.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CUTELOVE Solar Bird Feeder for Hummingbirds Perch Exquisite Copper Craftsmanship Hollow Design Luminous with Hook Hang Bird Lovers Gift
CUTELOVE Solar Bird Feeder for Hummingbirds Perch Exquisite Copper Craftsmanship Hollow Design Luminous with Hook Hang Bird Lovers Gift
$94.99
walmart
Recycled Double Cake Suet Bird Feeder
Recycled Double Cake Suet Bird Feeder
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Elsass Plastic Pinch Waist Nectar Hummingbird Feeder Plastic in Red, Size 9.25 H x 7.1 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Elsass Plastic Pinch Waist Nectar Hummingbird Feeder Plastic in Red, Size 9.25 H x 7.1 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
$25.99
wayfair
BELUPAI Hummingbird Feeder High Quality Creative Metal Strap Bracket Garden Art Outdoor Durable Bird
BELUPAI Hummingbird Feeder High Quality Creative Metal Strap Bracket Garden Art Outdoor Durable Bird
$21.93
walmart
Brongsleet Bird Metal Feeder Outdoor Balcony Patio Courtyard Hollow Cage Design Hanging Bird Feeder, Green
Brongsleet Bird Metal Feeder Outdoor Balcony Patio Courtyard Hollow Cage Design Hanging Bird Feeder, Green
$15.58
walmart
BToBackYard Waterproof Solar Lamp Round Outdoor Garden Yard Lawn Decoration Bird Feeder
BToBackYard Waterproof Solar Lamp Round Outdoor Garden Yard Lawn Decoration Bird Feeder
$26.39
walmart
Oriole Decorative Bird Feeder
Oriole Decorative Bird Feeder
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plaid Ranch Bird Feeder
Plaid Ranch Bird Feeder
$69.99
breck's
Daciye Fairy Statue, Fern Fairy Statuary with Bird Feeder, Outdoor Garden Ornament
Daciye Fairy Statue, Fern Fairy Statuary with Bird Feeder, Outdoor Garden Ornament
$40.99
walmart
Continental Art Bird Feeders - Circling Dragonflies Birdbath
Continental Art Bird Feeders - Circling Dragonflies Birdbath
$45.99
($64.88
save 29%)
zulily
Easy View 4-Perch Steel Cage Birdfeeder - 8 oz. Capacity
Easy View 4-Perch Steel Cage Birdfeeder - 8 oz. Capacity
$21.98
walmart
Dettelin Bird Feeder Dumpling Bird House Tiger Skin Pearl Parrot Birdhouse
Dettelin Bird Feeder Dumpling Bird House Tiger Skin Pearl Parrot Birdhouse
$38.12
walmart
Little Flyer 4 Hummingbird Feeder
Little Flyer 4 Hummingbird Feeder
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dettelin Acrylic Bird Feeder Parrot Automatic Feeder Stainless Steel File Claw Stand Rod Bird Anti-sprinkle Food Box
Dettelin Acrylic Bird Feeder Parrot Automatic Feeder Stainless Steel File Claw Stand Rod Bird Anti-sprinkle Food Box
$51.44
walmart
DIY Bird House with Suction Cup Bird House Feeder Garden Decoration Supplies Bird Nest for Hang Bird Feeder Indoors or Outdoors
DIY Bird House with Suction Cup Bird House Feeder Garden Decoration Supplies Bird Nest for Hang Bird Feeder Indoors or Outdoors
$20.99
walmart
Cyan oak Wild Bird Feeders Metal Bird Feeder Iron Automatic Hanging Fat Ball Holder Feeding Tool Outdoor Hanging Feeders For Small&Medium Sized Garden Birds
Cyan oak Wild Bird Feeders Metal Bird Feeder Iron Automatic Hanging Fat Ball Holder Feeding Tool Outdoor Hanging Feeders For Small&Medium Sized Garden Birds
$8.47
walmart
Cedar Double Cake Hanging Suet Bird Feeder
Cedar Double Cake Hanging Suet Bird Feeder
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bangcool Bird Feeder Automatic Bird Waterer Bird Food Feeder Parrot Feeder for Cage
Bangcool Bird Feeder Automatic Bird Waterer Bird Food Feeder Parrot Feeder for Cage
$10.99
walmart
Amish-Made Oriole Bird Feeder, Double-Cup Jelly Oriole Feeder with Pegs for Orange Halves (Orange/Black)
Amish-Made Oriole Bird Feeder, Double-Cup Jelly Oriole Feeder with Pegs for Orange Halves (Orange/Black)
$52.99
walmart
Outdoor Hanging Garden Self-Service Metal Hummingbird Feeder
Outdoor Hanging Garden Self-Service Metal Hummingbird Feeder
$17.52
walmart
Food Container Backyard For Outdoors Hummingbird Feeder Balcony Window Hanging
Food Container Backyard For Outdoors Hummingbird Feeder Balcony Window Hanging
$17.47
walmart
Hanging Window Bird Feeder With Suction Cups And Chains: Removable, Round Birdfeeder For Watching Wild Birds. Bird Lover Gift Idea
Hanging Window Bird Feeder With Suction Cups And Chains: Removable, Round Birdfeeder For Watching Wild Birds. Bird Lover Gift Idea
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bird Feeder Durable Convenient Feeding Box Food Container
Bird Feeder Durable Convenient Feeding Box Food Container
$7.94
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Window Suction Cup Decorative Bird Feeder, Size 5.91 H x 5.91 W x 2.44 D in | Wayfair C6658CF5EDD245C9B12A8108D6510960
Arlmont & Co. Window Suction Cup Decorative Bird Feeder, Size 5.91 H x 5.91 W x 2.44 D in | Wayfair C6658CF5EDD245C9B12A8108D6510960
$11.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Decorative Hanging Bird Feeder, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair 1CE5B9F398D94D9DAF377B5B159E0921
Arlmont & Co. Decorative Hanging Bird Feeder, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair 1CE5B9F398D94D9DAF377B5B159E0921
$15.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Krebs Tube Bird Feeder Plastic in Pink, Size 22.0 H x 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 06DF2DF4B02A4FD8B6095ABB361BA4B7
Arlmont & Co. Krebs Tube Bird Feeder Plastic in Pink, Size 22.0 H x 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 06DF2DF4B02A4FD8B6095ABB361BA4B7
$165.99
wayfair
ABS Bird Feeder, Green, Size 20.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair TNTU450223
ABS Bird Feeder, Green, Size 20.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair TNTU450223
$199.99
wayfair
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BIRDS CHOICE Double Cake Natural Cedar Suet Bird Feeder in Brown | WCDHSUET
BIRDS CHOICE Double Cake Natural Cedar Suet Bird Feeder in Brown | WCDHSUET
$17.25
lowes
August Grove® Comfy Hour Bird Meets Garden Bath Collection 28" Chrysanthemum Glass Top Birdbath Birdfeeder Metal Art Garden Stake | Wayfair in Yellow
August Grove® Comfy Hour Bird Meets Garden Bath Collection 28" Chrysanthemum Glass Top Birdbath Birdfeeder Metal Art Garden Stake | Wayfair in Yellow
$106.99
wayfair
ankishi Outdoor Hummingbird Feeder Plastic Hanging Bird Feeder 16x16x19cm
ankishi Outdoor Hummingbird Feeder Plastic Hanging Bird Feeder 16x16x19cm
$39.90
walmart
High View Hummingbird Feeder
High View Hummingbird Feeder
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Bird Feeder Durable Green Leaf Hanging Drinking Container
Metal Bird Feeder Durable Green Leaf Hanging Drinking Container
$42.02
walmart
AUDOBON Wild Bird Tube Bird Feeder (4-Ports), Clear
AUDOBON Wild Bird Tube Bird Feeder (4-Ports), Clear
$32.07
homedepot
Kittrell HighView Hummingbird Feeder
Kittrell HighView Hummingbird Feeder
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. House Shape Hanging Metal Wild Bird Feeder Metal in Green, Size 10.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 43DEFF5A75CD4A49AE5F6515949EC8FC
Arlmont & Co. House Shape Hanging Metal Wild Bird Feeder Metal in Green, Size 10.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 43DEFF5A75CD4A49AE5F6515949EC8FC
$52.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Gigi Hummingbird Feeder in Blue, Size 8.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 796823F0695543179A72CA288F3E3914
Arlmont & Co. Gigi Hummingbird Feeder in Blue, Size 8.6 H x 4.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 796823F0695543179A72CA288F3E3914
$79.99
wayfair
