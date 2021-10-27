Garden Stools

featured

Steiner Garden Stool

$265.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Safavieh Camilla Garden Stool, Creme

$165.99
($199.99 save 17%)
ashleyhomestore
featured

Safavieh Flower Drum Garden Stool, Orange

$157.99
($189.99 save 17%)
ashleyhomestore

Arlmont & Co. Garden Seat & Kneeler Kneeling Bench Gardening Stool w/ Handles in Green, Size 20.0 H x 23.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair

$139.99
wayfair

Safavieh Silver Lattice Coin Garden Stool, Metallic

$98.99
($169.99 save 42%)
ashleyhomestore

Safavieh Stencil Blossom Garden Stool, Antique White

$165.99
($209.99 save 21%)
ashleyhomestore

Bungalow Rose Kanli Drum Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Brown, Size 19.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 494AD288E9DE4CFAA59397990F2AAE4B

$144.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose Hesdin Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair BABCB601FB2845CF820D92C694363429

$166.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose Kanli Drum Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Blue, Size 19.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair F72726E37D9B463CBF478B8EC24005EE

$145.99
wayfair

Safavieh Dragon Coin Garden Stool, Orange

$157.99
($199.99 save 21%)
ashleyhomestore

Greaves Ceramic Garden Stool

$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Zygi Ceramic Garden Stool

$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Dakota Fields Chamberlain Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 12.3 W x 12.3 D in | Wayfair B1104A4132D8433F9BF89CE45126AAF9

$107.99
wayfair

Booyoo Garden Stool Ceramic Side Stool Bright Finish Curved Frame Home Furniture for Indoor Outdoor, Type 1

$99.09
walmart

Bungalow Rose Emberlyn Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in White, Size 17.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair THRE1990 25294978

$129.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Hisako Woven Design Porcelain Garden Stool Ceramic in Green/White, Size 17.25 H x 12.25 W x 12.25 D in | Wayfair

$204.99
wayfair

Lucan Garden Stool

$213.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Dakota Fields Burleson Elephant Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in White, Size 18.0 H x 11.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 49930A241D0541BD802237EA44D593DA

$129.99
wayfair

Granada Terracotta Outdoor Garden Stool

$229.00
crate&barrel

Merced Ceramic Garden Stool

$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Dakota Fields Eufaula Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in White, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA3371 40643175

$119.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 08B56D3FE7014024B9D73B92AA091A24

$419.99
wayfair

Breakwater Bay Giono Ceramic Garden Stool Upholstered/Ceramic in Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair A47EA244AF844B999E4B82C7E6EED55A

$107.99
($165.00 save 35%)
wayfair

Marseille Ceramic Garden Stool

$141.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Dakota Fields Boston Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Gray, Size 16.8 H x 19.8 W x 14.3 D in | Wayfair 1D025BF0663441BFB8F8F99F35223EC5

$152.99
wayfair

Dioche Garden Stools with Cushions 2 pcs Poly Rattan Anthracite Outdoor Chairs

$121.79
walmart

Dakota Fields Bella Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Green, Size 18.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 6B68DF48F0B94E6D8251D803B62549C3

$769.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Black/Gray, Size 18.0 H x 11.5 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair F8E2752045294D61AB1023E69FE96E01

$306.99
wayfair

Emissary Eternity Red Round Ceramic 21 in. Garden Stool

$390.93
homedepot

Emissary 18-Inch Twist Garden Stool in Desert Beige

$358.00
walmart

Emissary Wave Black Ceramic Garden Stool

$236.81
homedepot

Fleur De Lis Living Laurent Metal Garden Stool Metal in Gray/Black, Size 19.0 H x 24.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 76E87EB601494DB5A4A9260D7417AEBA

$729.99
wayfair

Galt International 18.11-in White Ceramic Barrel Garden Stool in Off-White | GD16418AM

$66.67
lowes

Emissary Terrace White Ceramic Outdoor Garden Stool/Table

$172.00
homedepot

Emissary Octagon Matrix Green Ceramic Garden Stool

$263.24
homedepot

Emissary Dolly Tub Gray Round Ceramic 18 in. Garden Stool

$253.53
homedepot
Advertisement

Emissary Raynold Turquoise Wash Square Ceramic Garden Stool

$462.00
homedepot

George Oliver Normanhurst Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in White, Size 13.0 H x 13.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 5F402F6C5AF841248FE3C46C26C090B4

$103.99
wayfair

Emissary Home and Garden Garden Stool/Table Ceramic in Brown, Size 22.5 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 12668BR

$479.99
($547.80 save 12%)
wayfair

Emissary Portobello Red Round Ceramic Garden Stool

$206.00
homedepot

Emissary Zigzag Gray Ceramic Garden Stool

$160.00
homedepot

Etta Avenue™ Amya Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Blue/White, Size 18.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair B1E542B0CBD34F57A985ACF604F9DABE

$97.99
wayfair

Emissary TX White Ceramic Outdoor Garden Stool

$236.00
homedepot

Emissary Gunmetal Zip Ceramic Garden Stool

$161.76
homedepot

Gracie Oaks Pellegrini Wood Garden Stool Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 14.5 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair CB54C1A7483B47929350106C112531ED

$155.99
wayfair

Emissary Dragon Medallion Distressed Red Ceramic Garden Stool

$311.76
homedepot

Dragon Garden Stool

$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Emissary 18" Twist Garden Stool In Desert Beige

$172.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement

Emissary Torus Jade Round Ceramic Garden Stool

$209.82
homedepot

Arlmont & Co. Foldable Metal Garden Stool in Green, Size 19.7 H x 24.0 W x 10.8 D in | Wayfair 8587C7085CAE41E5879846926F22A61C

$66.99
wayfair

August Grove® Nederland Owl Garden Stool Ceramic in White, Size 18.11 H x 11.81 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair 1C44F2672E7D4060B6F9960126EA9A37

$86.99
wayfair

Safavieh Ming Forest Garden Stool, Red

$129.99
($164.99 save 21%)
ashleyhomestore

Safavieh Lattice Petal Garden Stool, Robins Egg Blue

$172.99
($209.99 save 18%)
ashleyhomestore

Garden Stools 2 Pcs With Cushions Poly Rattan Beige

$217.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Metal Garden Stool Soft Cushion Seat

$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories Genest Ceramic Garden Stool Ceramic in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 92B9B3E382734C03BFEB7D607684491B

$252.99
wayfair

Vifah Malibu Outdoor Backless Garden Stool, Brown

$116.99
($154.99 save 25%)
ashleyhomestore

Linderman MgO Rabbit Garden Stool

$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ALLOMN Garden Stools 2 Pcs w/ Cushions Poly Rattan Beige Wicker/Rattan in Brown | Wayfair 46418-VD-LJB-210710

$217.99
wayfair

Ceramic Side Table Heavy Duty Patio Sturdy Ceramic Garden Stool Plant Table, Oriental Chinese Style Glazed Porcelain Stool, Indoor Outdoor Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool

$90.99
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com