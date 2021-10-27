Outdoor Clocks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Decor
Clocks
Outdoor Clocks
Share
Outdoor Clocks
Veloz 12" Wall Clock
featured
Veloz 12" Wall Clock
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yatra 15" Wall Clock
featured
Yatra 15" Wall Clock
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carevas Solar Outdoor Wall Lamp Body Infrared Detecion+Light Control IP44 White Light Silver/Gold Appearance Clock/Hygrometer/Thermometer
featured
Carevas Solar Outdoor Wall Lamp Body Infrared Detecion+Light Control IP44 White Light Silver/Gold Appearance Clock/Hygrometer/Thermometer
$21.28
walmart
DesignQ Farmhouse Wall Clock 'Hibiscus Garden II' Cottage / Country Large Wall Clock for Kitchen Decor
DesignQ Farmhouse Wall Clock 'Hibiscus Garden II' Cottage / Country Large Wall Clock for Kitchen Decor
$69.86
amazon
DesignQ 'Butterfly Blue Garden II' Traditional Wall Clock for Home Bedroom Bathroom Office Living Room Decoration
DesignQ 'Butterfly Blue Garden II' Traditional Wall Clock for Home Bedroom Bathroom Office Living Room Decoration
$70.02
amazon
Backyard Expressions Analog Outdoor Multi Thermometer with Clock | 914932
Backyard Expressions Analog Outdoor Multi Thermometer with Clock | 914932
$40.12
lowes
Bulova Grainte Round Indoor/outdoor 12" Wall Clock In Grey
Bulova Grainte Round Indoor/outdoor 12" Wall Clock In Grey
$35.99
bedbath&beyond
32" Silver and Gold Antique Square Roman Numeral Wall Clock
32" Silver and Gold Antique Square Roman Numeral Wall Clock
$690.49
overstock
Large Metal Wall Clock, Vintage Industrial Cut Out Open Face Roman Wall Clock, Silent Battery Operated Indoor Wall Clock For Living Room, Dining Room,
Large Metal Wall Clock, Vintage Industrial Cut Out Open Face Roman Wall Clock, Silent Battery Operated Indoor Wall Clock For Living Room, Dining Room,
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
"AcuRite 8.5" Indoor / Outdoor Wall Clock & Thermometer, Grey"
"AcuRite 8.5" Indoor / Outdoor Wall Clock & Thermometer, Grey"
$23.99
($39.99
save 40%)
kohl's
02418 14-Inch Faux-Slate Indoor/Outdoor Wall Clock with Thermometer, Hygrometer, 14Inch FauxSlate with Thermometer 02418 Wall Clock.., By AcuRite
02418 14-Inch Faux-Slate Indoor/Outdoor Wall Clock with Thermometer, Hygrometer, 14Inch FauxSlate with Thermometer 02418 Wall Clock.., By AcuRite
$50.78
walmart
BEW Waterproof Outdoor Clock, 18 Inch Large Outdoor Clocks w/ Thermometer & Hygrometer Combo in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
BEW Waterproof Outdoor Clock, 18 Inch Large Outdoor Clocks w/ Thermometer & Hygrometer Combo in White, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$132.99
wayfair
Advertisement
A & B Home Thaddeus Oval Wall Clock - Antique White, Black/ Cream/ Purple
A & B Home Thaddeus Oval Wall Clock - Antique White, Black/ Cream/ Purple
$112.17
homedepot
East Urban Home Clock Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Black, Size 95.0 H in | Wayfair 2B62A81130E24BB69786EC5CAC3B201A
East Urban Home Clock Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Black, Size 95.0 H in | Wayfair 2B62A81130E24BB69786EC5CAC3B201A
$24.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Starke 18" Wall Clock Metal in Black, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 0A8E8218B28C457181FFDF832CD352CF
Charlton Home® Starke 18" Wall Clock Metal in Black, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 0A8E8218B28C457181FFDF832CD352CF
$87.99
wayfair
Analog Mechanical Tabletop Clock in White
Analog Mechanical Tabletop Clock in White
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Garden Friends Little Steampunk Fairy with Gears and Clock Hand Towel
Garden Friends Little Steampunk Fairy with Gears and Clock Hand Towel
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home My French Garden Metal Wall Clock Metal in Blue, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B68879834C5A49C58C759AC8196B8469
East Urban Home My French Garden Metal Wall Clock Metal in Blue, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B68879834C5A49C58C759AC8196B8469
$129.99
wayfair
Ambesonne Clock Bench Pad, Vintage Clock Mechanism Roman Numbers Hour And Minute Hand Pattern Print, Standard Size HR Foam Cushion With Decorative Fab
Ambesonne Clock Bench Pad, Vintage Clock Mechanism Roman Numbers Hour And Minute Hand Pattern Print, Standard Size HR Foam Cushion With Decorative Fab
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Butterfly Blue Garden Ii Traditional Wall Clock, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 315C337726FB41289BEC01A8ED50F384
East Urban Home Butterfly Blue Garden Ii Traditional Wall Clock, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 315C337726FB41289BEC01A8ED50F384
$269.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Oversized Lilac Tree in the Garden Impressionism Wall Clock Metal in Green/Indigo, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Oversized Lilac Tree in the Garden Impressionism Wall Clock Metal in Green/Indigo, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$132.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Daisies & Wildflowers in Summer Garden Field I Wall Clock Metal in Pink, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Daisies & Wildflowers in Summer Garden Field I Wall Clock Metal in Pink, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$132.99
wayfair
Designart 'My French Garden' Metal Wall Clock
Designart 'My French Garden' Metal Wall Clock
$119.99
walmartusa
East Urban Home Clock Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Blue/Green, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair C4874ADD924C44FA96526AD81E093B81
East Urban Home Clock Room Darkening Rod Pocket Curtain Panels Polyester in Blue/Green, Size 63.0 H in | Wayfair C4874ADD924C44FA96526AD81E093B81
$23.99
wayfair
Advertisement
FirsTime & Co. Whitney Wall Clock, 20", Antique Cream
FirsTime & Co. Whitney Wall Clock, 20", Antique Cream
$26.86
amazon
FirsTime 18 in. Round Laguna Outdoor Clock, Aged Teal
FirsTime 18 in. Round Laguna Outdoor Clock, Aged Teal
$34.15
homedepot
East Urban Home Four Outdoor Flower Pots Wall Clock Metal in White, Size 29.0 H x 29.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair C9743EFEE23B4B63B3A9A8044EDFF8C5
East Urban Home Four Outdoor Flower Pots Wall Clock Metal in White, Size 29.0 H x 29.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair C9743EFEE23B4B63B3A9A8044EDFF8C5
$147.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Eyeglasses Table Clock Metal in Gray, Size 7.87 H x 12.99 W x 6.29 D in | Wayfair 8DB8B2DDBC19438A8EAD4472DAE832D4
Red Barrel Studio® Eyeglasses Table Clock Metal in Gray, Size 7.87 H x 12.99 W x 6.29 D in | Wayfair 8DB8B2DDBC19438A8EAD4472DAE832D4
$67.99
wayfair
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Small Napoleon Clock
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Small Napoleon Clock
$59.99
($69.95
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Tilden 16" Wall Clock
Tilden 16" Wall Clock
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Waterproof Outdoor Clock, Large Wall Clocks w/ Thermometer & Hygrometer Combo in Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.0 D in
Red Barrel Studio® Waterproof Outdoor Clock, Large Wall Clocks w/ Thermometer & Hygrometer Combo in Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 2.0 D in
$159.99
wayfair
Pure Garden, Wall Clock Thermometer, 5.5 in. Steel, Bronze Finish
Pure Garden, Wall Clock Thermometer, 5.5 in. Steel, Bronze Finish
$19.46
($27.93
save 30%)
walmartusa
Southern Enterprises Greyson Art Deco Decorative Clock - Gold Finish
Southern Enterprises Greyson Art Deco Decorative Clock - Gold Finish
$274.99
($459.00
save 40%)
macy's
Sterling & Noble Faux Slate 20" Outdoor Wall Clock/weather Station
Sterling & Noble Faux Slate 20" Outdoor Wall Clock/weather Station
$49.99
buybuybaby
Seiko 16" Splash Resistant Outdoor Wall Clock, Analog, Quartz, Roman Numeral, Quartz, Analog, QXA771KLH
Seiko 16" Splash Resistant Outdoor Wall Clock, Analog, Quartz, Roman Numeral, Quartz, Analog, QXA771KLH
$99.94
($110.00
save 9%)
walmartusa
Worth Every Second Wall Clock
Worth Every Second Wall Clock
$70.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Poolmaster 52542 16-Inch Indoor or Outdoor Contemporary Clock, Bronze
Poolmaster 52542 16-Inch Indoor or Outdoor Contemporary Clock, Bronze
$38.81
amazon
Save The Clock Tower T-Shirt Hill Valley Preservation Gift
Save The Clock Tower T-Shirt Hill Valley Preservation Gift
$19.99
amazon
16" Metal Wall Clock Black - Threshold
16" Metal Wall Clock Black - Threshold
$25.00
target
Yosemite Home Decor 16 in. x 20 in. Double Sided Iron Wall Clock with Glass in Black Iron Frame
Yosemite Home Decor 16 in. x 20 in. Double Sided Iron Wall Clock with Glass in Black Iron Frame
$60.98
($84.60
save 28%)
homedepot
12' Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock
12' Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock
$36.00
newegg
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Cadence Wall Clock Glass in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair WRLO6787 40762864
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Cadence Wall Clock Glass in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair WRLO6787 40762864
$175.99
wayfair
Vip Home & Garden Antique Wood Wall Clock - Brown
Vip Home & Garden Antique Wood Wall Clock - Brown
$131.99
($220.00
save 40%)
macy's
Wedgwood Sarah's Garden Hanging Wall Clock
Wedgwood Sarah's Garden Hanging Wall Clock
$129.95
replacementsltd
Whitehall Products Rose Wall Clock Metal in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01923
Whitehall Products Rose Wall Clock Metal in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 01923
$71.81
wayfair
Vip Home & Garden 23" Wood Oval Clock - Blue
Vip Home & Garden 23" Wood Oval Clock - Blue
$69.99
($117.00
save 40%)
macy's
Oversized Strawbridge 30" Wall Clock
Oversized Strawbridge 30" Wall Clock
$158.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Waterproof Shower Clock Radio - Wireless Mini Portable Waterproof Battery Operated Shower Radio Speaker , LCD Screen for Home, Beach, Hot Tub, Bathroom, Outdoor
Waterproof Shower Clock Radio - Wireless Mini Portable Waterproof Battery Operated Shower Radio Speaker , LCD Screen for Home, Beach, Hot Tub, Bathroom, Outdoor
$17.33
walmart
Advertisement
August Grove® Gutha Garden 14" Wall Clock Glass/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 99670
August Grove® Gutha Garden 14" Wall Clock Glass/Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 99670
$66.99
wayfair
Johnz Decorative Wall Clock, White
Johnz Decorative Wall Clock, White
$64.99
($104.99
save 38%)
ashleyhomestore
La Crosse Technology Wt-3181PL-q 18" Indoor or Outdoor Classic Quartz Plastic Analog Wall Clock
La Crosse Technology Wt-3181PL-q 18" Indoor or Outdoor Classic Quartz Plastic Analog Wall Clock
$44.79
($108.00
save 59%)
macys
Tulip Outdoor Wall Clock
Tulip Outdoor Wall Clock
$84.49
overstock
Margarita 5 O'Clock Spinner
Margarita 5 O'Clock Spinner
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
La Crosse Technology Indoor/Outdoor Wall Clock with Temperature & Humidity, Brown
La Crosse Technology Indoor/Outdoor Wall Clock with Temperature & Humidity, Brown
$32.39
($35.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Netherwind and Laurelstone (Clock Winders Book Three) (Hardcover)
Netherwind and Laurelstone (Clock Winders Book Three) (Hardcover)
$23.85
walmartusa
La Crosse Technology 513-1417AL-INT Atomic Clock w Outdoor Temp, Grey/Black & 513-1417H-AL-INT Atomic Clock with Temperature & Humidity, Grey/Black
La Crosse Technology 513-1417AL-INT Atomic Clock w Outdoor Temp, Grey/Black & 513-1417H-AL-INT Atomic Clock with Temperature & Humidity, Grey/Black
$63.06
($87.90
save 28%)
amazon
Home and Garden 10" Magnolias Wall Clock
Home and Garden 10" Magnolias Wall Clock
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Neon Wall Clock- 14” Round, Double Light Ring, Dual Power, Analog Quartz Timepiece- Retro DÃ©cor for Bar, Garage & Game Room by Lavish Home (White)
Neon Wall Clock- 14” Round, Double Light Ring, Dual Power, Analog Quartz Timepiece- Retro DÃ©cor for Bar, Garage & Game Room by Lavish Home (White)
$50.99
walmartusa
18" Wall Clock
18" Wall Clock
$173.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Meterk Solar Outdoor Wall Lamp Body Infrared Detecion+Light Control IP44 White Light Black/Brown Wood Grain Clock/Hygrometer/Thermometer
Meterk Solar Outdoor Wall Lamp Body Infrared Detecion+Light Control IP44 White Light Black/Brown Wood Grain Clock/Hygrometer/Thermometer
$18.79
walmart
Load More
Outdoor Clocks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.