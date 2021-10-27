Outdoor Candles and Holders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
DANYA B Orbits Black Metal and Clear Glass Hurricane Candleholder
featured
DANYA B Orbits Black Metal and Clear Glass Hurricane Candleholder
$35.95
($38.99
save 8%)
homedepot
Kent Wire Large Hurricane Candle Holder
featured
Kent Wire Large Hurricane Candle Holder
$69.95
crate&barrel
Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter
featured
Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter
$28.99
amazon
Coleman® 8 oz. Color Changing LED Outdoor Citronella Scented Candle
Coleman® 8 oz. Color Changing LED Outdoor Citronella Scented Candle
$4.99
buybuybaby
Deco 79 55349 Large Metallic Gold Feather Candle Holder with Hurricane Glass, 6” x 10”, Medium
Deco 79 55349 Large Metallic Gold Feather Candle Holder with Hurricane Glass, 6” x 10”, Medium
$46.78
amazon
7.75" Metal Tabletop Votive Holder
7.75" Metal Tabletop Votive Holder
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benjara Metal Ring Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane, Large, Silver and Clear
Benjara Metal Ring Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane, Large, Silver and Clear
$105.39
amazon
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in White, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 6DAD8F07DD464CF392448D7880D2CE80
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in White, Size 3.54 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair 6DAD8F07DD464CF392448D7880D2CE80
$19.82
wayfair
Bungalow Rose 14.17"h Cement Composite Meditating Buddha Statue Tealight Candle Holder Ornament, Natural Concrete Indoor/outdoor Tabletop Decor
Bungalow Rose 14.17"h Cement Composite Meditating Buddha Statue Tealight Candle Holder Ornament, Natural Concrete Indoor/outdoor Tabletop Decor
$62.99
wayfair
Glass Tealight Holder Set
Glass Tealight Holder Set
$57.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Tea Light Holder,Cute Decorative Elephant Openwork Design Ceramic Candleholder For Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Porch & Garden
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Tea Light Holder,Cute Decorative Elephant Openwork Design Ceramic Candleholder For Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Porch & Garden
$99.99
wayfair
Tealight Candles Holder Set Of 3 - Votive Candle Holders Decorative Dining Table Centerpiece (White And Gold Color Metal Candle Holder/ Tea Lights Can
Tealight Candles Holder Set Of 3 - Votive Candle Holders Decorative Dining Table Centerpiece (White And Gold Color Metal Candle Holder/ Tea Lights Can
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mosaic Metal Tealight Holder
Mosaic Metal Tealight Holder
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle, Copper, 20-Ounce
Cutter 95784 Citronella Candle, Copper, 20-Ounce
$7.97
($10.60
save 25%)
amazon
Benjara Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane and Marble Base, Set of 2, White
Benjara Candle Holder with Glass Hurricane and Marble Base, Set of 2, White
$130.45
amazon
Nero Hurricane Candle Holder by Blomus - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (65560)
Nero Hurricane Candle Holder by Blomus - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (65560)
$45.99
ylighting
Bee & Willow Small Farmhouse Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder Multi
Bee & Willow Small Farmhouse Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder Multi
$14.99
buybuybaby
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases in Brown
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases in Brown
$71.99
wayfair
Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black
Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black
$28.69
($69.00
save 58%)
macy's
Star Anise Christmas Pillar Candles Scented Unscented Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Ritual Prayer Candle Decoration Patio
Star Anise Christmas Pillar Candles Scented Unscented Set of 2-3x6 inch 100 Hours Ritual Prayer Candle Decoration Patio
$37.00
amazon
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Citronella Candle, Glass Cylinder, Eco-friendly Natural Beeswax with Cotton Wick
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Citronella Candle, Glass Cylinder, Eco-friendly Natural Beeswax with Cotton Wick
$33.99
amazon
Astoria Grand Dunnam 1 - Light Hurricane Candle Wall Light Glass/Metal in Brown, Size 20.34 H x 5.38 W x 6.38 D in | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Dunnam 1 - Light Hurricane Candle Wall Light Glass/Metal in Brown, Size 20.34 H x 5.38 W x 6.38 D in | Wayfair
$184.99
wayfair
5.5" Stone Tabletop Votive Holder
5.5" Stone Tabletop Votive Holder
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass WP-64-SCH Waverly Place Collection Wall Mounted Votive Candle Holder, Satin Chrome
Allied Brass WP-64-SCH Waverly Place Collection Wall Mounted Votive Candle Holder, Satin Chrome
$39.60
amazon
Accent Plus White Cockatoo Candleholder
Accent Plus White Cockatoo Candleholder
$53.99
overstock
Bee & Willow Medium Home Wooden Pillar Candle Holder In Brown
Bee & Willow Medium Home Wooden Pillar Candle Holder In Brown
$13.49
($14.99
save 10%)
buybuybaby
26 Inch Outdoor Pillar Candle Holder with Wire Grate made of Concrete, Metal in Concrete, Grey Iron
26 Inch Outdoor Pillar Candle Holder with Wire Grate made of Concrete, Metal in Concrete, Grey Iron
$97.01
walmart
Accent Plus Emerald Green Beaded Candleholder
Accent Plus Emerald Green Beaded Candleholder
$46.49
overstock
August Grove® 3 Piece Metal Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Metal in Green, Size 5.1 H x 5.1 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 98BA7EC15B02401EB051E03E37D10F30
August Grove® 3 Piece Metal Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Metal in Green, Size 5.1 H x 5.1 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 98BA7EC15B02401EB051E03E37D10F30
$76.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases, Use For Living
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases, Use For Living
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Tealight Holder
Metal Tealight Holder
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Citronella Scented Jar Candle
Citronella Scented Jar Candle
$25.88
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Candle Holder
Metal Candle Holder
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Wilshire Fillable 12.5" Glass Tabletop Hurricane w/ Candle Included Glass, Size 12.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FLA-SEADGLHUR
Charlton Home® Wilshire Fillable 12.5" Glass Tabletop Hurricane w/ Candle Included Glass, Size 12.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FLA-SEADGLHUR
$57.99
wayfair
13.75" Circle Hurricane Candle Holder - Gold-Tone
13.75" Circle Hurricane Candle Holder - Gold-Tone
$95.90
($137.00
save 30%)
macy's
Deco 79 Contemporary Hurricane Candle Holder, 5"W x 17"H, Silver, Brown, Tan
Deco 79 Contemporary Hurricane Candle Holder, 5"W x 17"H, Silver, Brown, Tan
$42.89
amazon
Small Ceramic Tealight Holder
Small Ceramic Tealight Holder
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloomsbury Market Pcs Of 2 Vintage Metal Pillar Candle Holder Antique Hurricane Candlestick w/ Glass Screen in Brown/White | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Pcs Of 2 Vintage Metal Pillar Candle Holder Antique Hurricane Candlestick w/ Glass Screen in Brown/White | Wayfair
$133.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Black/Green/Pink, Size 4.13 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Citronella Scented Jar Candle Citronella in Black/Green/Pink, Size 4.13 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
$32.27
wayfair
6 Glass Metal Tealight Holder
6 Glass Metal Tealight Holder
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Piece Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set
2 Piece Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn Metal Hurricane Candle Holder (Small) Metal in Yellow, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D201ADF70F8A47DE8229408E1187C041
Everly Quinn Metal Hurricane Candle Holder (Small) Metal in Yellow, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair D201ADF70F8A47DE8229408E1187C041
$59.99
wayfair
Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder
Pine Cone Christmas Votive Holder
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Feel Real® Bristle Berry Glass Candle Holder Centerpiece with LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
Feel Real® Bristle Berry Glass Candle Holder Centerpiece with LED Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$95.87
($191.74
save 50%)
michaelsstores
5.5" Glass Votive Candle Holder, Yellow & Silver Mercury By Northlight | Michaels®
5.5" Glass Votive Candle Holder, Yellow & Silver Mercury By Northlight | Michaels®
$10.89
michaelsstores
22" Cream Flower Accented Candle Holder By National Tree Company in Green | Michaels®
22" Cream Flower Accented Candle Holder By National Tree Company in Green | Michaels®
$64.04
michaelsstores
Melrose Collectibles and Figurines - Gray & White Multicolor Fox Votive Holder
Melrose Collectibles and Figurines - Gray & White Multicolor Fox Votive Holder
$19.99
($25.55
save 22%)
zulily
With Us On This Day Engraved Memorial Hurricane Candle Holder For Weddings Glass
With Us On This Day Engraved Memorial Hurricane Candle Holder For Weddings Glass
$74.99
buybuybaby
Patio Essentials 3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella, Size 3.94 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
Patio Essentials 3 Piece 7-ounce Color-Changing Citronella Scented Jar Candle Set Citronella, Size 3.94 H x 3.74 W x 3.74 D in | Wayfair
$32.74
wayfair
Frog Ceramic Tealight Holder
Frog Ceramic Tealight Holder
$12.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Wall Candle Sconces Iron Vine Candleholder Wall Art Decoration Home Decoration Tealight Candle Stand Glass/Metal in Black Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Wall Candle Sconces Iron Vine Candleholder Wall Art Decoration Home Decoration Tealight Candle Stand Glass/Metal in Black Wayfair
$134.99
wayfair
Wall Candle Sconces Iron Vine Candleholder Wall Art Decoration Home Decoration Tealight Candle Stand
Wall Candle Sconces Iron Vine Candleholder Wall Art Decoration Home Decoration Tealight Candle Stand
$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glass Votive Holder
Glass Votive Holder
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Embossed Sea Glass, Candle Holder, Eco Friendly Decor, Beach Wedding, Exchange Party, Patio Decor, Beach Wedding
Embossed Sea Glass, Candle Holder, Eco Friendly Decor, Beach Wedding, Exchange Party, Patio Decor, Beach Wedding
$15.99
amazon
Sullivans Pinecones Hurricane Candleholder - 4.25"L x 4.25"W x 6"H
Sullivans Pinecones Hurricane Candleholder - 4.25"L x 4.25"W x 6"H
$35.14
($36.99
save 5%)
overstock
Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle
Extended Burn Citronella Scented Tealight Candle
$25.69
wayfairnorthamerica
Sagebrook Home 13211-06 Glass Candle Holder, 6" x 6" x 2", Gray
Sagebrook Home 13211-06 Glass Candle Holder, 6" x 6" x 2", Gray
$42.00
amazon
Silver Aluminum Glass 36-inch Hurricane Lamp Candle Holder
Silver Aluminum Glass 36-inch Hurricane Lamp Candle Holder
$99.49
overstock
Rosdorf Park Gold Crystal Candle Holders Set, Decorative Candlestick Holders For Dining Table, Home Decor, Party Holiday Centerpieces in Yellow
Rosdorf Park Gold Crystal Candle Holders Set, Decorative Candlestick Holders For Dining Table, Home Decor, Party Holiday Centerpieces in Yellow
$141.99
wayfair
TableClothsFactory Indoor and Outdoor 4" x 8" Crystal Tealight Candle Holder
TableClothsFactory Indoor and Outdoor 4" x 8" Crystal Tealight Candle Holder
$28.75
walmart
Outdoor Candles and Holders
