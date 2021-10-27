Outdoor & Patio Decor

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Shop
Decor
Decor
Outdoor & Patio Decor
Share
Outdoor & Patio Decor
Garden
Curtains
Clocks
Garden Stools
Front Door
Artificial Plants
Rugs
Wall Art
Candles and Holders
Pillows
Unique Loom Jill Zarin Outdoor Collection Modern Geometric Beige Area Rug, Beige/Light Brown, 2 feet 2 inch x 3 feet
Unique Loom Jill Zarin Outdoor Collection Modern Geometric Beige Area Rug, Beige/Light Brown, 2 feet 2 inch x 3 feet
$34.27
amazon
Dree Outdoor Throw Pillow
Dree Outdoor Throw Pillow
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Liora Manne Illusions Dragonflies Indoor Outdoor Mat, Blue, 23X35
Liora Manne Illusions Dragonflies Indoor Outdoor Mat, Blue, 23X35
$47.99
($99.99
save 52%)
kohl's
Mistana™ Demina Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert Polyester/Polyfill in Pink, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA2742 40418441
Mistana™ Demina Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert Polyester/Polyfill in Pink, Size 26.0 H x 26.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA2742 40418441
$64.99
wayfair
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN801A Floral Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Cream / Red
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN801A Floral Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Cream / Red
$146.99
($166.99
save 12%)
amazon
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN658A Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
SAFAVIEH Cabana Collection CBN658A Indoor/ Outdoor Non-Shedding Easy Cleaning Patio Backyard Porch Deck Mudroom Area Rug, 8' x 10', Ivory / Grey
$171.66
amazon
Sand & Stable™ Rooney Shield Non-Slip Indoor Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Blue/White, Size 0.25" H x 24" W x 36" L | Wayfair
Sand & Stable™ Rooney Shield Non-Slip Indoor Outdoor Door Mat Synthetics in Green/Blue/White, Size 0.25" H x 24" W x 36" L | Wayfair
$46.03
wayfair
House of Hampton® Skaket Sunbrella Indoor/Outdoor Animal Print Throw Pillow Eco-Fill/Sunbrella® in White, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Skaket Sunbrella Indoor/Outdoor Animal Print Throw Pillow Eco-Fill/Sunbrella® in White, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$174.49
wayfair
Highland Dunes Yerkes Striped Brown Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 24.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS1653 39070934
Highland Dunes Yerkes Striped Brown Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in White, Size 24.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair HLDS1653 39070934
$74.99
wayfair
Cloth & Company The Beach Toile Outdoor Pillow in Coral, 18 x 18
Cloth & Company The Beach Toile Outdoor Pillow in Coral, 18 x 18
$132.00
bloomingdale's
Lockwood Do More of What Makes You Awesome Cotton Throw Pillow
Lockwood Do More of What Makes You Awesome Cotton Throw Pillow
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Ninola Flower Petals Coral Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Green/Indigo/Pink | Wayfair
East Urban Home Ninola Flower Petals Coral Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Green/Indigo/Pink | Wayfair
$48.99
wayfair
Lockwood La Joie De Vivre Fancy Cotton Throw Pillow
Lockwood La Joie De Vivre Fancy Cotton Throw Pillow
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Picnic Basket, Service for 4
Picnic Basket, Service for 4
$114.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Home & Garden Stepping Stone Stake Iron Garden Walkway 8520
Home & Garden Stepping Stone Stake Iron Garden Walkway 8520
$24.99
walmart
East Urban Home Mareike Boehmer Indoor/Outdoor Floral Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue | Wayfair
East Urban Home Mareike Boehmer Indoor/Outdoor Floral Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Blue | Wayfair
$52.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Schatzi Unicorn Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.0 D in
East Urban Home Schatzi Unicorn Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Pink, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 1.0 D in
$47.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Currans Covered in Blush Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Orange, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 4.0 D in
Latitude Run® Currans Covered in Blush Outdoor Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Orange, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 4.0 D in
$46.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Noxon Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 6.0 D in
Latitude Run® Noxon Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester/Polyester blend in Yellow, Size 16.0 H x 16.0 W x 6.0 D in
$42.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® 20" Sunbrella Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 20" Sunbrella Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JuLam Pet Drinker Automatic Drinking Fountains with Ball Outside Bottle
JuLam Pet Drinker Automatic Drinking Fountains with Ball Outside Bottle
$9.57
walmart
Latitude Run® 20" Sunbrella Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in White, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® 20" Sunbrella Throw Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Sunbrella® in White, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair
$48.99
wayfair
Haitian Birdhouse
Haitian Birdhouse
$33.95
walmart
Charlton Home® Adler Geometric Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in Brown/White, Size 79.0 W x 0.19 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Adler Geometric Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polypropylene in Brown/White, Size 79.0 W x 0.19 D in | Wayfair
$82.99
wayfair
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Garden Flag
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fiesta De La Virgen Garden Flag Set Faith Religious 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Fiesta De La Virgen Garden Flag Set Faith Religious 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Passover Garden Flag Set Religious 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
Happy Passover Garden Flag Set Religious 13 X18.5 Inches Double-Sided Decorative House Decoration Yard Banner
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 40 x 28 in. House Flag
2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 40 x 28 in. House Flag
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
2-Sided Polyester 18.5 X 13 in. Garden Flag
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
Portable Citronella Candles, Scented Candles Gift Set of 4 x 4.4 Oz, Natural Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle for Outdoor and Indoor
$16.99
walmart
Large Package Mailbox Parcel Drop Box Postal Post Locking Secure Hardware Home
Large Package Mailbox Parcel Drop Box Postal Post Locking Secure Hardware Home
$306.91
walmart
Artistic Weavers Minta Denim 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue
Artistic Weavers Minta Denim 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue
$91.30
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Drip Sitting Shih Tzu Lawn Statue Stone in White/Brown, Size 5.75 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair 542132583F5049C9AAEC42AFCBE81399
Arlmont & Co. Drip Sitting Shih Tzu Lawn Statue Stone in White/Brown, Size 5.75 W x 10.75 D in | Wayfair 542132583F5049C9AAEC42AFCBE81399
$68.99
wayfair
Bailey Boxes Locking Wall Mounted Mailbox in Black, Size 12.2 H x 3.6 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair Murphy BK
Bailey Boxes Locking Wall Mounted Mailbox in Black, Size 12.2 H x 3.6 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair Murphy BK
$57.99
wayfair
Waverly Sun N' Shade Indoor/Outdoor Casual Farmhouse Aegean 2'3" x 8' Area Rug, (8' Runner)
Waverly Sun N' Shade Indoor/Outdoor Casual Farmhouse Aegean 2'3" x 8' Area Rug, (8' Runner)
$31.76
($40.44
save 21%)
walmartusa
Nourison Home for The Holiday 18" x 18", White
Nourison Home for The Holiday 18" x 18", White
$79.99
amazon
moobody Durable Stainless Steel Mailbox Silver
moobody Durable Stainless Steel Mailbox Silver
$39.76
walmart
Shell Modern Steel Wall Art, 9.45'' x 22.64''
Shell Modern Steel Wall Art, 9.45'' x 22.64''
$38.24
($89.00
save 57%)
overstock
Artistic Weavers Lizar Beige 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Artistic Weavers Lizar Beige 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$221.74
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Glynis Oriental Orange/Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Green, Size 40.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair F24B13359221492B8A32FF70E5F65969
Alcott Hill® Glynis Oriental Orange/Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Green, Size 40.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair F24B13359221492B8A32FF70E5F65969
$145.99
wayfair
Ollert Mr. Farmer No Cord Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
Ollert Mr. Farmer No Cord Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Solar Bird Bath Water Fountain Pump, Free Standing 1.4W Floating Bird Bath Outdoor Fountain Pump for Garden and Patio, Solar Panel Kit Water Pump
Solar Bird Bath Water Fountain Pump, Free Standing 1.4W Floating Bird Bath Outdoor Fountain Pump for Garden and Patio, Solar Panel Kit Water Pump
$19.99
walmart
ALLGREEN Porch 5 x 42 Feet Artificial Grass for Pet Deck Balcony Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
ALLGREEN Porch 5 x 42 Feet Artificial Grass for Pet Deck Balcony Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$633.00
($822.90
save 23%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Abdulai Oriental Gray/Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Blue, Size 32.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 4442E7895A484ECE9AFBA7D299C31EFB
17 Stories Abdulai Oriental Gray/Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Blue, Size 32.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 4442E7895A484ECE9AFBA7D299C31EFB
$249.99
wayfair
A&B Home 31-in H x 9.5-in W Black Animal Garden Statue | 76849
A&B Home 31-in H x 9.5-in W Black Animal Garden Statue | 76849
$186.97
lowes
Blanding Oriental Taupe/Black Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Blanding Oriental Taupe/Black Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Hyland Abstract Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene in Blue, Size 79.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Hyland Abstract Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polyester/Polypropylene in Blue, Size 79.0 W x 0.2 D in | Wayfair
$115.99
wayfair
ALLGREEN Sport 5 x 90 FT Artificial Grass for Pet Sports Agility Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
ALLGREEN Sport 5 x 90 FT Artificial Grass for Pet Sports Agility Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$1,002.86
($1,303.71
save 0%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Abdul-Haadi Oriental Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair D303AD11C3C84AD495049404D7434333
17 Stories Abdul-Haadi Oriental Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Metal in Gray, Size 32.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair D303AD11C3C84AD495049404D7434333
$389.99
wayfair
ABPHQTO Moon At Night I Love You To The Moon And Back Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Moon At Night I Love You To The Moon And Back Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 12x18 Inch
$13.99
walmart
ALLGREEN Porch 5 x 77 Feet Artificial Grass for Pet Deck Balcony Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
ALLGREEN Porch 5 x 77 Feet Artificial Grass for Pet Deck Balcony Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$1,160.50
($1,508.65
save 0%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Oriental Brown/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polyester/Cotton in Black, Size 56.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 09564B9C6B2D4F86AD7B62BE2748A55F
17 Stories Oriental Brown/Gray Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Polyester/Cotton in Black, Size 56.0 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair 09564B9C6B2D4F86AD7B62BE2748A55F
$399.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage 2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair AH-FR-GS-137428-IP-BO-D-US21-AH
Angeleno Heritage 2-Sided Polyester/Polyester Blend 18.5 x 13 in. Flag Set, Size 18.5 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair AH-FR-GS-137428-IP-BO-D-US21-AH
$38.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Krebs Tube Bird Feeder Plastic in Pink, Size 22.0 H x 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 06DF2DF4B02A4FD8B6095ABB361BA4B7
Arlmont & Co. Krebs Tube Bird Feeder Plastic in Pink, Size 22.0 H x 13.25 W x 13.25 D in | Wayfair 06DF2DF4B02A4FD8B6095ABB361BA4B7
$165.99
wayfair
Art Carpet Plymouth Roped Beige 3 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Art Carpet Plymouth Roped Beige 3 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
$30.36
homedepot
Outdoor & Patio Decor
