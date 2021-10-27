Picnic Baskets & Backpacks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Cooking & Dining
Picnic Baskets & Backpacks
Picnic Baskets & Backpacks
Share
Picnic Baskets & Backpacks
Lantern Stand, Camping Portable Table Folding Lamp Stand, Lightweight Collapsible Lantern Stand, Outdoor Lamp Hanging Light Holder Stick for Picnic, Hiking, Fishing, Backpacking, Garden BBQ
featured
Lantern Stand, Camping Portable Table Folding Lamp Stand, Lightweight Collapsible Lantern Stand, Outdoor Lamp Hanging Light Holder Stick for Picnic, Hiking, Fishing, Backpacking, Garden BBQ
$24.69
walmart
Picnic Backpacks
featured
Picnic Backpacks
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bey-Berk 4-Person Canvas Picnic Backpack In Grey
featured
Bey-Berk 4-Person Canvas Picnic Backpack In Grey
$72.99
buybuybaby
Asuda Outdoor Camping Foam Pad Outdoor Portable Mat Waterproof XPE Folding Seat for Picnic Hiking Backpacking Random Color
Asuda Outdoor Camping Foam Pad Outdoor Portable Mat Waterproof XPE Folding Seat for Picnic Hiking Backpacking Random Color
$8.59
walmart
Country Picnic Basket With Liner
Country Picnic Basket With Liner
$212.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Picnic Basket For 2 Wicker Picnic Set With Insulated Liner For Camping,Wedding,Valentine Day,Gift - Reinforced Handle
Picnic Basket For 2 Wicker Picnic Set With Insulated Liner For Camping,Wedding,Valentine Day,Gift - Reinforced Handle
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Atralife Camping Table Folding Lamp Pole Portable Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Equipment Durable Floor Mount Light Lamp Pole for Picnic Hiking Backpacking
Atralife Camping Table Folding Lamp Pole Portable Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Equipment Durable Floor Mount Light Lamp Pole for Picnic Hiking Backpacking
$34.22
walmart
Outdoor Infrared Camping Ultralight Portable Furnace Collapsible Windproof Gas Mini for Cookout Picnic Hiking Backpacking
Outdoor Infrared Camping Ultralight Portable Furnace Collapsible Windproof Gas Mini for Cookout Picnic Hiking Backpacking
$34.99
walmart
Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair with Carry Bag for Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Beach
Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair with Carry Bag for Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Beach
$59.99
walmart
Bayou Breeze 2 Piece Woven Seaweed Plant Basket w/ Handle, Perfect For Plant Basin Basket, Laundry, Picnic, Plant Basin Cover in Brown | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze 2 Piece Woven Seaweed Plant Basket w/ Handle, Perfect For Plant Basin Basket, Laundry, Picnic, Plant Basin Cover in Brown | Wayfair
$68.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Seagrass Basket,Willow Woven Picnic Basket Cheap Easter Candy Basket Storage Wine Basket 7.5 X 5 X 3 Inches Seagrass in Brown | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Seagrass Basket,Willow Woven Picnic Basket Cheap Easter Candy Basket Storage Wine Basket 7.5 X 5 X 3 Inches Seagrass in Brown | Wayfair
$68.99
wayfair
Outdoor Camping Stove Windshield Windscreen Portable Folding Camping Windscreen with Carry Bag, for Outdoor Camping Picnic, Backpacking, Cooking
Outdoor Camping Stove Windshield Windscreen Portable Folding Camping Windscreen with Carry Bag, for Outdoor Camping Picnic, Backpacking, Cooking
$9.10
walmart
Advertisement
Arlmont & Co. Insulated Lunch Bag Picnic Backpack, Service for 1 in Red, Size 7.5 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 6151F74348684F8DB1F38319EA9FAE90
Arlmont & Co. Insulated Lunch Bag Picnic Backpack, Service for 1 in Red, Size 7.5 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 6151F74348684F8DB1F38319EA9FAE90
$95.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Insulated Picnic Backpack, Service for 2 Polyester Canvas in Black, Size 15.5 H x 16.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair FRPK1530 42688873
Arlmont & Co. Insulated Picnic Backpack, Service for 2 Polyester Canvas in Black, Size 15.5 H x 16.0 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair FRPK1530 42688873
$89.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Large Insulated Bag Picnic Backpack Service for 1 Cotton Canvas in Black/Gray, Size 11.0 H x 15.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Large Insulated Bag Picnic Backpack Service for 1 Cotton Canvas in Black/Gray, Size 11.0 H x 15.5 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair
$112.99
wayfair
Large Size Insulated Picnic Basket - Strong Aluminum Frame - Waterproof Lining - Collapsible Design For Easy Storage - Take It Camping, Picnicking, La
Large Size Insulated Picnic Basket - Strong Aluminum Frame - Waterproof Lining - Collapsible Design For Easy Storage - Take It Camping, Picnicking, La
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Picnic Basket For 2, Willow Hamper Set With Insulated Compartment, Handmade Large Wicker Picnic Basket Set With Utensils Cutlery - Perfect For Picnick
Picnic Basket For 2, Willow Hamper Set With Insulated Compartment, Handmade Large Wicker Picnic Basket Set With Utensils Cutlery - Perfect For Picnick
$176.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Electric Steamer Picnic Backpack, Service for 1
Electric Steamer Picnic Backpack, Service for 1
$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Scrimmage Insulated Picnic Backpack, Service for 1
Scrimmage Insulated Picnic Backpack, Service for 1
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Willow Insulated Picnic Basket, Service for 2
Willow Insulated Picnic Basket, Service for 2
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Willow Picnic Basket by Ashland® | Michaels®
Willow Picnic Basket by Ashland® | Michaels®
$15.99
($39.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Insulated Outdoor Picnic Bag For Camping Portable Cooler Bag Organizer Vacation Trunk Cooler Box For Hot Or Cold Food While Traveling Shopping Carry Basket
Insulated Outdoor Picnic Bag For Camping Portable Cooler Bag Organizer Vacation Trunk Cooler Box For Hot Or Cold Food While Traveling Shopping Carry Basket
$32.55
walmart
Aibecy Wood Compact Folding Wood for Outdoor Camping Cooking Picnic Backpacking Firewood Burning
Aibecy Wood Compact Folding Wood for Outdoor Camping Cooking Picnic Backpacking Firewood Burning
$48.99
walmart
Large Picnic Basket Shopping Travel Camping Grocery Bags 2 Layers Of Internal Pockets Leak-Proof And Insulated Folding, Internal Support Does Not Coll
Large Picnic Basket Shopping Travel Camping Grocery Bags 2 Layers Of Internal Pockets Leak-Proof And Insulated Folding, Internal Support Does Not Coll
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Portable Folding Camping Outdoor Cooking Wood Burning with Tray Hiking Backpacking Picnic
Portable Folding Camping Outdoor Cooking Wood Burning with Tray Hiking Backpacking Picnic
$33.99
walmart
Wood Compact Folding Wood for Outdoor Camping Cooking Picnic Backpacking Firewood Burning
Wood Compact Folding Wood for Outdoor Camping Cooking Picnic Backpacking Firewood Burning
$51.36
walmart
EPP Cooler Box Car Insulated Folding Lunch Picnic Camping Cooler Hamper Basket Bag Box -
EPP Cooler Box Car Insulated Folding Lunch Picnic Camping Cooler Hamper Basket Bag Box -
$34.85
newegg
Picnic at Ascot Picnic Backpack w/ Blanket for2, Houndstooth
Picnic at Ascot Picnic Backpack w/ Blanket for2, Houndstooth
$99.99
qvc
Picnic at Ascot Yorkshire Willow Picnic Basket with Service for 4 with Blanket - Turquoise
Picnic at Ascot Yorkshire Willow Picnic Basket with Service for 4 with Blanket - Turquoise
$123.99
($355.00
save 65%)
macy's
Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair with Carry Bag for Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Beach
Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair with Carry Bag for Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Beach
$58.09
walmart
Bicycle Front Basket Wicker Picnic Basket with Lid Carry Handle Shopping Basket
Bicycle Front Basket Wicker Picnic Basket with Lid Carry Handle Shopping Basket
$35.19
walmart
ONIVA™ Zuma Cooler Picnic Backpack in Black, Size 19.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 634-00-175-444-0
ONIVA™ Zuma Cooler Picnic Backpack in Black, Size 19.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 634-00-175-444-0
$59.99
wayfair
Picnic Time On The Go Cooler Backpack in Yellow | 632-00-145-000-0
Picnic Time On The Go Cooler Backpack in Yellow | 632-00-145-000-0
$39.95
lowes
Classic Picnic Basket (Red and White Check)
Classic Picnic Basket (Red and White Check)
$110.99
overstock
Houndstooth Insulated Picnic Backpack
Houndstooth Insulated Picnic Backpack
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Picnic at Ascot Houndstooth Insulated Picnic Backpack in Black | Wayfair 081-HT
Picnic at Ascot Houndstooth Insulated Picnic Backpack in Black | Wayfair 081-HT
$101.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Picnic & Coffee Basket/cooler For 2 In Black With Blanket
Picnic & Coffee Basket/cooler For 2 In Black With Blanket
$162.99
bedbath&beyond
346-76-916-000-0 Pioneer Picnic Basket in Beige Canvas with Navy Blue and Brown Accents
346-76-916-000-0 Pioneer Picnic Basket in Beige Canvas with Navy Blue and Brown Accents
$159.95
appliancesconnection
Picnic Time Canasta Picnic Basket In Natural Finish Brown
Picnic Time Canasta Picnic Basket In Natural Finish Brown
$80.99
bedbath&beyond
Wicker Picnic Basket By Olli Ella in Beige
Wicker Picnic Basket By Olli Ella in Beige
$46.00
anthropologie us
Picnic at Ascot Classic Picnic Backpack for 2 with Blanket (080X-BLK)
Picnic at Ascot Classic Picnic Backpack for 2 with Blanket (080X-BLK)
$99.89
($110.99
save 10%)
overstock
PICNIC AT ASCOT Surrey Willow Picnic Basket with Service for 2, Blanket and Coffee Set in Blue Stripe, Brown Wicker/Blue Stripe
PICNIC AT ASCOT Surrey Willow Picnic Basket with Service for 2, Blanket and Coffee Set in Blue Stripe, Brown Wicker/Blue Stripe
$153.95
homedepot
Picnic at Ascot Surrey Picnic Basket w/ Blanket for Two Wicker or Wood in Black, Size 17.0 H x 20.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 713B-H
Picnic at Ascot Surrey Picnic Basket w/ Blanket for Two Wicker or Wood in Black, Size 17.0 H x 20.0 W x 13.5 D in | Wayfair 713B-H
$132.99
wayfair
Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket Cooler - Equipped with Service For 2 - Navy
Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket Cooler - Equipped with Service For 2 - Navy
$58.99
($170.00
save 65%)
macy's
Oniva by Picnic Time Metro Black Basket Collapsible Cooler Tote - Black
Oniva by Picnic Time Metro Black Basket Collapsible Cooler Tote - Black
$28.99
($85.00
save 66%)
macy's
Picnic At Ascot Surrey Picnic Basket For Two With Blanket Brown
Picnic At Ascot Surrey Picnic Basket For Two With Blanket Brown
$227.99
buybuybaby
Picnic Time 20 Can Zuma Cooler Backpack
Picnic Time 20 Can Zuma Cooler Backpack
$41.24
walmart
Picnic Time Canasta Grande Wicker Basket with Beige Canvas with Red and White Gingham Pattern Lid
Picnic Time Canasta Grande Wicker Basket with Beige Canvas with Red and White Gingham Pattern Lid
$109.95
target
Advertisement
On the Go Roll Top Insulated Picnic Backpack
On the Go Roll Top Insulated Picnic Backpack
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
508-23-175-000-0 Malibu Picnic Basket Cooler in Black with Gray Accents
508-23-175-000-0 Malibu Picnic Basket Cooler in Black with Gray Accents
$109.95
appliancesconnection
ONIVA™ Zuma Cooler Picnic Backpack Polyester Canvas in Black, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 634-00-175-524-0
ONIVA™ Zuma Cooler Picnic Backpack Polyester Canvas in Black, Size 19.0 H x 7.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 634-00-175-524-0
$59.99
wayfair
Disney's The Incredibles Mr. Incredible PTX Cooler Backpack by Picnic Time
Disney's The Incredibles Mr. Incredible PTX Cooler Backpack by Picnic Time
$85.49
($94.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Country Picnic Basket, (Navy & White Stripes)
Country Picnic Basket, (Navy & White Stripes)
$146.99
overstock
Picnic at Ascot 22 Can Diamond Backpack Cooler in Blue/Orange, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 537-DO
Picnic at Ascot 22 Can Diamond Backpack Cooler in Blue/Orange, Size 14.0 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 537-DO
$38.00
wayfair
TOMSHOO Upgrade Camping & Backpacking with Wood Ash Plate & Foldable Handle , Portable Folding Windproof Wood Burning Compact Stainless Steel Alcohol Outdoor Camping Hiking Picnic BBQ
TOMSHOO Upgrade Camping & Backpacking with Wood Ash Plate & Foldable Handle , Portable Folding Windproof Wood Burning Compact Stainless Steel Alcohol Outdoor Camping Hiking Picnic BBQ
$35.99
walmart
Ultrafun Portable Camping Grill Compact Mini Stainless Steel Campfire Charcoal Gas BBQ Grill Rack for Backpacking, Hiking, Picnics, Fishing (A-Large)
Ultrafun Portable Camping Grill Compact Mini Stainless Steel Campfire Charcoal Gas BBQ Grill Rack for Backpacking, Hiking, Picnics, Fishing (A-Large)
$35.24
walmart
TINKER Portable Folding Water Bag,Collapsible Water Tank Container,for Outdoor Travel Camping Mountaineering Backpacking Picnic BBQ Hurricane Flood Earthquake Emergencies Riding Gardening
TINKER Portable Folding Water Bag,Collapsible Water Tank Container,for Outdoor Travel Camping Mountaineering Backpacking Picnic BBQ Hurricane Flood Earthquake Emergencies Riding Gardening
$8.59
walmart
TureClos Camping Foam Pad Outdoor Portable Mat Waterproof XPE Folding Seat for Picnic Hiking Backpacking Random Color
TureClos Camping Foam Pad Outdoor Portable Mat Waterproof XPE Folding Seat for Picnic Hiking Backpacking Random Color
$7.50
walmart
Suzicca Outdoor Infrared Camping Ultralight Portable Furnace Collapsible Windproof Gas Mini for Cookout Picnic Hiking Backpacking
Suzicca Outdoor Infrared Camping Ultralight Portable Furnace Collapsible Windproof Gas Mini for Cookout Picnic Hiking Backpacking
$27.89
walmart
TOMSHOO Portable Collapsible Outdoor Backpacking Butane Gas Camping Picnic 2800W
TOMSHOO Portable Collapsible Outdoor Backpacking Butane Gas Camping Picnic 2800W
$25.99
walmart
Load More
Picnic Baskets & Backpacks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.