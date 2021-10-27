Outdoor Drinkware

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Cooking & Dining
Dining & Entertaining
Drinkware
Outdoor Drinkware
Share
Outdoor Drinkware
Amscan 18 oz. Plastic Highball Glass Plastic, Size 6.25 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 350467
featured
Amscan 18 oz. Plastic Highball Glass Plastic, Size 6.25 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 350467
$12.97
($24.99
save 48%)
wayfair
Amscan Trimmed 16 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Plastic, Size 5.5 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair 351014
featured
Amscan Trimmed 16 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Plastic, Size 5.5 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair 351014
$15.56
wayfair
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in White/Blue/Yellow, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG17Poly_11oz
featured
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in White/Blue/Yellow, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG17Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
X&O Paper Goods Winosaur Acrylic Stemless Wine Glass, 12 oz
X&O Paper Goods Winosaur Acrylic Stemless Wine Glass, 12 oz
$11.79
amazon
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Gray/White/Brown, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG30Poly_11oz
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Gray/White/Brown, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG30Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
Stainless Steel Pint Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Craft Beer Glasses and Stainless Steel Cups – Pine Bear Trout Design (1 Single 16oz. Glass)
Stainless Steel Pint Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Craft Beer Glasses and Stainless Steel Cups – Pine Bear Trout Design (1 Single 16oz. Glass)
$19.00
amazon
Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, Glass, 34 Ounce, 1 Liter, Copper
Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, Glass, 34 Ounce, 1 Liter, Copper
$37.61
($50.00
save 25%)
amazon
Battle Cow Classic Premium Quality Plastic Acrylic Stem Wine Glasses, Set Of 6 -Clear, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free Plastic, Size 8.86 H x 2.48 W in
Battle Cow Classic Premium Quality Plastic Acrylic Stem Wine Glasses, Set Of 6 -Clear, Dishwasher Safe, BPA Free Plastic, Size 8.86 H x 2.48 W in
$61.34
wayfair
AmritaSen Roses Sprayed Stars Coffee Mug in Green/White/Blue, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG12Poly_11oz
AmritaSen Roses Sprayed Stars Coffee Mug in Green/White/Blue, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG12Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
AmritaSen Roses Sprayed Stars Coffee Mug in Red/Blue/Yellow, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG71Poly_11oz
AmritaSen Roses Sprayed Stars Coffee Mug in Red/Blue/Yellow, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG71Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Green/White/Brown, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG28Poly_11oz
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Green/White/Brown, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG28Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
Arthur Court Designs Fleur-De-Lis Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Silver
Arthur Court Designs Fleur-De-Lis Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Silver
$89.00
buybuybaby
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Tritan Glass Drinkware Set - Hobnail Highball and Double Old Fashioned, 6-Pieces Each, 18oz./13oz.
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Tritan Glass Drinkware Set - Hobnail Highball and Double Old Fashioned, 6-Pieces Each, 18oz./13oz.
$39.99
amazon
Alcott Hill® Arndt Champagne Glass Flute Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.2 W in | Wayfair AE0A37680A184EE48580E0CD442287F8
Alcott Hill® Arndt Champagne Glass Flute Set Glass, Size 8.5 H x 3.2 W in | Wayfair AE0A37680A184EE48580E0CD442287F8
$41.25
wayfair
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Gray/Blue, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG119Poly_11oz
AmritaSen Fall Snowflowers Coffee Mug in Gray/Blue, Size 3.7 H in | Wayfair CAMUG119Poly_11oz
$24.99
wayfair
Dolce Vita Acrylic Wine Goblet Glass
Dolce Vita Acrylic Wine Goblet Glass
$25.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Old Dutch Moscow Mule Mug, 2 Count (Pack of 1), Copper
Old Dutch Moscow Mule Mug, 2 Count (Pack of 1), Copper
$22.49
($62.99
save 64%)
amazon
MAFOROB Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Rattan Sectional Sofa Couch PE Wicker Adjustable Chaise Lounge with Tempered Glass Tea Table and Removable Cushions, Beige
MAFOROB Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Rattan Sectional Sofa Couch PE Wicker Adjustable Chaise Lounge with Tempered Glass Tea Table and Removable Cushions, Beige
$499.99
amazon
Maryland Regal Plastic 5 oz. | Clear/Gold | Pack of 6 Champagne Flute
Maryland Regal Plastic 5 oz. | Clear/Gold | Pack of 6 Champagne Flute
$10.58
amazon
MingshanAncient Rose Gold Glitter Plastic Rose Gold Wine Glasses 30 Pack in Yellow, Size 8.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair L2CM1235B083LPL6RC
MingshanAncient Rose Gold Glitter Plastic Rose Gold Wine Glasses 30 Pack in Yellow, Size 8.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair L2CM1235B083LPL6RC
$70.41
($133.99
save 47%)
wayfair
Noir 20 oz. Stainless Steel Moscow Mule Mug
Noir 20 oz. Stainless Steel Moscow Mule Mug
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente French Press 34 Ounce 1 Liter Coffee and Tea Maker Heat Resistant Glass 4 Level Filter System Easy to Clean Countertop Pitcher Carafe Portable with Scoop BPA Free, Black FPT34B
Ovente French Press 34 Ounce 1 Liter Coffee and Tea Maker Heat Resistant Glass 4 Level Filter System Easy to Clean Countertop Pitcher Carafe Portable with Scoop BPA Free, Black FPT34B
$17.10
($22.00
save 22%)
amazon
Orren Ellis Vintage Trumpet Shaped 6 Piece 20 oz. Acrylic Glassware Set Plastic, Size 5.9 H x 4.06 W in | Wayfair 35F885D6FA6E4E34864B762D87831176
Orren Ellis Vintage Trumpet Shaped 6 Piece 20 oz. Acrylic Glassware Set Plastic, Size 5.9 H x 4.06 W in | Wayfair 35F885D6FA6E4E34864B762D87831176
$26.90
wayfair
Highland Dunes Fontaine 6 Piece 23 oz. Acrylic Drinking Glass Set Plastic in Pink, Size 16.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair
Highland Dunes Fontaine 6 Piece 23 oz. Acrylic Drinking Glass Set Plastic in Pink, Size 16.0 H x 8.5 W in | Wayfair
$43.37
wayfair
Funkhouser 4-Piece 12 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Set
Funkhouser 4-Piece 12 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Set
$22.90
wayfairnorthamerica
IMPULSE! Checker Highball Glass, Size 6.1 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair 6697-4
IMPULSE! Checker Highball Glass, Size 6.1 H x 3.4 W in | Wayfair 6697-4
$27.99
wayfair
Stemless 2 Piece 9 Oz Plastic Whiskey Glass Set
Stemless 2 Piece 9 Oz Plastic Whiskey Glass Set
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
20 Pack Shot Glasses - 1.5 oz Acrylic Party Cup - Red Plastic Shot Glass - Multi
20 Pack Shot Glasses - 1.5 oz Acrylic Party Cup - Red Plastic Shot Glass - Multi
$6.99
overstock
Akintomiwa 20 oz. Plastic Pisner Glass
Akintomiwa 20 oz. Plastic Pisner Glass
$49.82
wayfairnorthamerica
OSTO Wine Glasses Stainless - Stainless Steel Wineglass - Set of 2
OSTO Wine Glasses Stainless - Stainless Steel Wineglass - Set of 2
$16.99
($24.99
save 32%)
zulily
Leak Proof, Durable, Easy To Hold - Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Glass Hold Hot & Cold Drinks Long Time - Coffee Mug For Champagne Beer
Leak Proof, Durable, Easy To Hold - Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Glass Hold Hot & Cold Drinks Long Time - Coffee Mug For Champagne Beer
$63.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Pavilion Gift Company Sporty Girl Shot glass
Pavilion Gift Company Sporty Girl Shot glass
$9.85
amazon
Outset 16 oz. Stainless Steel Pint Glass Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.75 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 76425
Outset 16 oz. Stainless Steel Pint Glass Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.75 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair 76425
$20.69
($28.99
save 29%)
wayfair
Painted Magnolia Insulated Wine Tumbler Some Sugar Stemless Wine Glass
Painted Magnolia Insulated Wine Tumbler Some Sugar Stemless Wine Glass
$23.95
amazon
Loon Peak® Adger Mosse 14 oz. Whiskey Glass Glass in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair LOPK5687 42557552
Loon Peak® Adger Mosse 14 oz. Whiskey Glass Glass in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W in | Wayfair LOPK5687 42557552
$29.99
($38.00
save 21%)
wayfair
Kegco 16 oz. Stainless Steel Pint Glasses Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 6X-VA510
Kegco 16 oz. Stainless Steel Pint Glasses Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 3.0 W in | Wayfair 6X-VA510
$79.99
wayfair
Sailing 15 oz. Highball Glass
Sailing 15 oz. Highball Glass
$51.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Jalane Acrylic Drinking Glass
Jalane Acrylic Drinking Glass
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Küchenprofi Glass/Stainless Steel Gravy Separator, 4 cup, Clear
Küchenprofi Glass/Stainless Steel Gravy Separator, 4 cup, Clear
$51.36
amazon
Kitchenware Drinking Glasses Set Of 4, Unbreakable Plastic Glasses, Bistro Premium Quality Clear Plastic Tumblers, Recyclable Plastic Party Bar Drinkw
Kitchenware Drinking Glasses Set Of 4, Unbreakable Plastic Glasses, Bistro Premium Quality Clear Plastic Tumblers, Recyclable Plastic Party Bar Drinkw
$84.23
wayfairnorthamerica
Kennerdell 21 oz. Acrylic Pilsner Glass
Kennerdell 21 oz. Acrylic Pilsner Glass
$32.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Elisabeth 20 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Plastic, Size 6.75 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair DBC3FC9DBE184C8EBA781076ED87A55F
Red Barrel Studio® Elisabeth 20 oz. Plastic Drinking Glass Plastic, Size 6.75 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair DBC3FC9DBE184C8EBA781076ED87A55F
$185.01
wayfair
Orren Ellis Fregoso 8 oz. Stainless Steel Moscow Mule Mug Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 633FC9771A6E4597A906FACEBBBEBF6F
Orren Ellis Fregoso 8 oz. Stainless Steel Moscow Mule Mug Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 2.5 W in | Wayfair 633FC9771A6E4597A906FACEBBBEBF6F
$30.99
($31.99
save 3%)
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Shelocta Cardinal Coffee Mug Ceramic/Earthenware & Stoneware in Brown/Orange/Red, Size 4.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Shelocta Cardinal Coffee Mug Ceramic/Earthenware & Stoneware in Brown/Orange/Red, Size 4.5 H x 3.5 W in | Wayfair
$15.99
wayfair
Mozaik Premium Plastic 15 oz. Stemless Wine Glasses, 4 count
Mozaik Premium Plastic 15 oz. Stemless Wine Glasses, 4 count
$14.15
amazon
Libbey 7.4oz Glass Cooler and Metal Entertaining Set with Caddy and Individual Serving Spoons - 17pc
Libbey 7.4oz Glass Cooler and Metal Entertaining Set with Caddy and Individual Serving Spoons - 17pc
$42.99
target
Cinead 6 oz. Plastic Martini Glass
Cinead 6 oz. Plastic Martini Glass
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Luella Nautical Anchor Design - Captains Cabin - Not Real Wood Coffee Mug
Luella Nautical Anchor Design - Captains Cabin - Not Real Wood Coffee Mug
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Painted Magnolia Insulated Wine Tumbler Topiaries Topiary Stemless Wine Glass 2
Painted Magnolia Insulated Wine Tumbler Topiaries Topiary Stemless Wine Glass 2
$23.95
amazon
Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Base, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, Black KG83B
Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Base, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, Black KG83B
$21.99
($29.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
Tritan Highball Glasses In Clear (Set Of 4)
Tritan Highball Glasses In Clear (Set Of 4)
$39.99
buybuybaby
Oenophilia Plastic Bpa Free Stemless, Set of 4
Oenophilia Plastic Bpa Free Stemless, Set of 4
$30.09
($73.00
save 59%)
macys
Mary 24 oz. Acrylic Drinking Glass
Mary 24 oz. Acrylic Drinking Glass
$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter with ProntoFill Technology & Blue LED Light, Stainless Steel Portable Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler.
Ovente Electric Glass Kettle 1.7 Liter with ProntoFill Technology & Blue LED Light, Stainless Steel Portable Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler.
$36.99
newegg
Merax 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Conversation Sets, Rattan Wicker Sofa Sectional Seating Suite with Glass Table and Cushions, Beige
Merax 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Conversation Sets, Rattan Wicker Sofa Sectional Seating Suite with Glass Table and Cushions, Beige
$279.00
amazon
Old Dutch Champagne Hammered Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses - Set of 2
Old Dutch Champagne Hammered Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses - Set of 2
$36.49
overstock
Longrune 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Patio Furniture Rattan Chairs, Include 1 Tempered Glass Tabletop,2 Stools and 2 Beige Cushions Armchair, Brown Wicker
Longrune 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Patio Furniture Rattan Chairs, Include 1 Tempered Glass Tabletop,2 Stools and 2 Beige Cushions Armchair, Brown Wicker
$372.75
amazon
Stainless Steel Cups 16oz Pint Tumbler (4 Pack) - Premium Metal Drinking Glasses
Stainless Steel Cups 16oz Pint Tumbler (4 Pack) - Premium Metal Drinking Glasses
$104.99
overstock
Whale Tail Baby Coffee Mug
Whale Tail Baby Coffee Mug
$39.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Drinking Glasses 18 Oz Acrylic By Decor Works - Water Glasses - Glass Cups - Plastic Glasses - Clear Tumbler Dishwasher Safe Bpa Free Durable Cup Set
Drinking Glasses 18 Oz Acrylic By Decor Works - Water Glasses - Glass Cups - Plastic Glasses - Clear Tumbler Dishwasher Safe Bpa Free Durable Cup Set
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Drinkware
