Outdoor Bowls

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Cooking & Dining
Dining & Entertaining
Bowls
Outdoor Bowls
Share
Outdoor Bowls
Tobacco smoking pipe WOLF Wood tobacco bowl Gift carved pipe
featured
Tobacco smoking pipe WOLF Wood tobacco bowl Gift carved pipe
$64.99
amazon
Maple bowl with bamboo design
featured
Maple bowl with bamboo design
$64.00
amazon
Boulevarte Handmade Wooden Bowl | Carved Walnut Wood Bowl | Antique Decorative Bowl | Designer Bowl Decor | Rustic Vanity Bowl | Length - 14" Width - 9" Height - 2" ; Weight - 10.5 Ounces
featured
Boulevarte Handmade Wooden Bowl | Carved Walnut Wood Bowl | Antique Decorative Bowl | Designer Bowl Decor | Rustic Vanity Bowl | Length - 14" Width - 9" Height - 2" ; Weight - 10.5 Ounces
$75.50
amazon
The Gerson Company White Marble Bowl On Gray-washed Metal-inlay Pedestal, Gray
The Gerson Company White Marble Bowl On Gray-washed Metal-inlay Pedestal, Gray
$77.99
($237.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Alcott Hill® Bridgwater 8 oz. Melamine Rice Bowl Melamine in Red/White, Size 2.5 H in | Wayfair 23E849B55B35459D9FE86E3D188015BA
Alcott Hill® Bridgwater 8 oz. Melamine Rice Bowl Melamine in Red/White, Size 2.5 H in | Wayfair 23E849B55B35459D9FE86E3D188015BA
$247.51
wayfair
Euro Round Melamine 32 oz. Dessert Bowl
Euro Round Melamine 32 oz. Dessert Bowl
$27.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Flamingo Tropics Shatter-Resistant Bamboo Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
Flamingo Tropics Shatter-Resistant Bamboo Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
$50.00
horchow neimanmarcus
47th & Main Ornately Carved Rustic Round Bowl, Small, Mango Wood
47th & Main Ornately Carved Rustic Round Bowl, Small, Mango Wood
$23.17
amazon
Sailboat Soup Bowl
Sailboat Soup Bowl
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
23 oz.Tonale Soup Bowl
23 oz.Tonale Soup Bowl
$116.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Studio Pottery 15.25 oz. Cereal Bowl
Studio Pottery 15.25 oz. Cereal Bowl
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Melange 36-Pcs Bamboo Dinnerware Set(Rounds Collection), Color: Blue, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(12 Each)
Melange 36-Pcs Bamboo Dinnerware Set(Rounds Collection), Color: Blue, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(12 Each)
$103.87
overstock
Advertisement
Nearly Natural 68in. Areca Palm Artificial Metal Bowl Silk Trees, Green
Nearly Natural 68in. Areca Palm Artificial Metal Bowl Silk Trees, Green
$175.26
amazon
Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Oval Bowl, 9.5" Diameter x 4" Height, Single Bowl
Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Oval Bowl, 9.5" Diameter x 4" Height, Single Bowl
$30.92
($34.99
save 12%)
amazon
Montvale Platinum 12 oz. Soup Bowl
Montvale Platinum 12 oz. Soup Bowl
$160.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Indonesian Batik Wood Decorative Bowl
Indonesian Batik Wood Decorative Bowl
$23.39
($25.99
save 10%)
novica
Merritt Shell Impressions Round Melamine Bowl, 9.5-Inch, Set of 6
Merritt Shell Impressions Round Melamine Bowl, 9.5-Inch, Set of 6
$59.99
amazon
Millwood Pines Ewell Speckle Cereal Bowl Melamine in Gray, Size 2.16 H in | Wayfair DEC172CAB1AA4341BC50BB8157AE7ED5
Millwood Pines Ewell Speckle Cereal Bowl Melamine in Gray, Size 2.16 H in | Wayfair DEC172CAB1AA4341BC50BB8157AE7ED5
$37.48
wayfair
Juliska Ceramics Classic Bamboo Coupe Cereal Bowl
Juliska Ceramics Classic Bamboo Coupe Cereal Bowl
$36.00
replacementsltd
Kartell - The Jellies Family Bowl - Green
Kartell - The Jellies Family Bowl - Green
$25.00
amaraus
Heritage Lace Artisan Wood 7X7X1.5 Bowl, Natural (BK-002)
Heritage Lace Artisan Wood 7X7X1.5 Bowl, Natural (BK-002)
$16.00
amazon
Argélia Ice Cream Melamine Dessert Bowl
Argélia Ice Cream Melamine Dessert Bowl
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hand Painted 7" Wood Bowl - Avocado Mandala
Hand Painted 7" Wood Bowl - Avocado Mandala
$28.00
amazon
Kartell - Jellies Family Bowl - Light Blue
Kartell - Jellies Family Bowl - Light Blue
$25.00
amaraus
Advertisement
Nearly Natural 22in. Peony and Peacock Feather Artificial Bowl with Gold Trimming Silk Arrangements, Beige
Nearly Natural 22in. Peony and Peacock Feather Artificial Bowl with Gold Trimming Silk Arrangements, Beige
$98.13
amazon
Decorative Wood Dough Bowl, The Grand Canyon Large Decorative Dough Bowl, Table Center Piece, Decorative Bowl
Decorative Wood Dough Bowl, The Grand Canyon Large Decorative Dough Bowl, Table Center Piece, Decorative Bowl
$82.99
amazon
Set of 6 Matte Planta Cereal Bowl - Terracotta
Set of 6 Matte Planta Cereal Bowl - Terracotta
$43.50
($55.00
save 21%)
onekingslane
Mud Pie™ 8 fl oz 2-Piece Daisy Bowl Set Wood in Black/Blue/Brown, Size 3.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 48500179B
Mud Pie™ 8 fl oz 2-Piece Daisy Bowl Set Wood in Black/Blue/Brown, Size 3.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 48500179B
$21.87
wayfair
Now Designs Reusable Bowl Cover to Reduce Waste, Ticking Stripe - Large & Medium | Set of 2
Now Designs Reusable Bowl Cover to Reduce Waste, Ticking Stripe - Large & Medium | Set of 2
$19.08
amazon
Sara Miller Parrot Melamine Cereal Bowl
Sara Miller Parrot Melamine Cereal Bowl
$44.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis Dinnerware Set - Melamine Plates & Bowls & Mugs, Indoor & Outdoor Use in White | Wayfair E1C48C27513D4CE1880C8505F9A94B76
Orren Ellis Dinnerware Set - Melamine Plates & Bowls & Mugs, Indoor & Outdoor Use in White | Wayfair E1C48C27513D4CE1880C8505F9A94B76
$118.99
wayfair
Accompanist Covered Vegetable Bowl
Accompanist Covered Vegetable Bowl
$221.00
wayfairnorthamerica
5" x 18" Capiz and Teak Wood Lined Shell Bowl Natural - Olivia & May
5" x 18" Capiz and Teak Wood Lined Shell Bowl Natural - Olivia & May
$79.20
($88.00
save 10%)
target
Rainforest Bowls Olive Wood Soup Ladle Set Of 4 in Gray | Wayfair OWRB-0057-04
Rainforest Bowls Olive Wood Soup Ladle Set Of 4 in Gray | Wayfair OWRB-0057-04
$69.99
wayfair
Blooming Splendor 70 oz. Covered Vegetable Bowl
Blooming Splendor 70 oz. Covered Vegetable Bowl
$262.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Kitchen Elements 2-Square Plate, Bowl and Cup
Kitchen Elements 2-Square Plate, Bowl and Cup
$39.86
amazon
Advertisement
Palm Outdoor Australia Forever-Unbreakable Cereal Bowl non-slip- 4 Pack - White
Palm Outdoor Australia Forever-Unbreakable Cereal Bowl non-slip- 4 Pack - White
$13.99
($40.00
save 65%)
macy's
Dezaree Soup Bowl
Dezaree Soup Bowl
$40.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Pfaltzgraff Villa Della Luna Melamine Soup/Cereal Bowl
Pfaltzgraff Villa Della Luna Melamine Soup/Cereal Bowl
$8.99
replacementsltd
Personalized Popcorn Bowl - Individual Bowls
Personalized Popcorn Bowl - Individual Bowls
$34.99
personalizationmall
Flamingo Melamine Bowls, Set of 4
Flamingo Melamine Bowls, Set of 4
$43.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Rainforest Bowls Classic Olive Wood Picker Set Of 2, Size 2.3 W in | Wayfair OWRB-0053-02
Rainforest Bowls Classic Olive Wood Picker Set Of 2, Size 2.3 W in | Wayfair OWRB-0053-02
$28.99
wayfair
Poinsettias, 7" Bowl S6
Poinsettias, 7" Bowl S6
$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Calypso Basics By Melamine Bowl, Set Of 6 Melamine in Gray | Wayfair DEC4BE190BEC445C8531D9A1DEBFF736
Latitude Run® Calypso Basics By Melamine Bowl, Set Of 6 Melamine in Gray | Wayfair DEC4BE190BEC445C8531D9A1DEBFF736
$58.59
wayfair
Melamine Ramen Pho Noodle Bowl Modern Shape Multi Purpose Udon Soba Bowl 6 Pieces Pack Restaurant Supply
Melamine Ramen Pho Noodle Bowl Modern Shape Multi Purpose Udon Soba Bowl 6 Pieces Pack Restaurant Supply
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Soup Bowls, Pasta Bowls Melamine Bowls Set For Rice & Cereal Dishwasher Safe Lightweight Unbreakable Melamine in Red, Size 2.5 H in
Latitude Run® Soup Bowls, Pasta Bowls Melamine Bowls Set For Rice & Cereal Dishwasher Safe Lightweight Unbreakable Melamine in Red, Size 2.5 H in
$91.99
wayfair
Garnet Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
Garnet Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
$64.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Trefolio Covered Bone China 67 fl oz. Vegetable Bowl
Trefolio Covered Bone China 67 fl oz. Vegetable Bowl
$302.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Floral Motif Batik Wood Decorative Bowl from Bali
Floral Motif Batik Wood Decorative Bowl from Bali
$34.99
novica
Nearly Natural 20in. Phalaenopsis Orchid Artificial Silver Bowl Silk Arrangements, White
Nearly Natural 20in. Phalaenopsis Orchid Artificial Silver Bowl Silk Arrangements, White
$123.92
amazon
Melange 12-Pcs Melamine Dinnerware Set(Paper Plate Collection) Color: Multicolor, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(4 Each)
Melange 12-Pcs Melamine Dinnerware Set(Paper Plate Collection) Color: Multicolor, Dinner Plate, Salad Plate & Soup Bowl(4 Each)
$42.96
overstock
Kibo Baby 5.5 oz. Soup Bowl
Kibo Baby 5.5 oz. Soup Bowl
$64.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Noritake Spectrum Covered Vegetable Bowl
Noritake Spectrum Covered Vegetable Bowl
$98.99
($199.00
save 50%)
amazon
Hammock Wood Large Bowl, 12", 120 Oz.
Hammock Wood Large Bowl, 12", 120 Oz.
$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Noritake Linen Road Soup Bowl White/gold
Noritake Linen Road Soup Bowl White/gold
$22.99
buybuybaby
One Allium Way® Dinnerware Set, 18-Piece Melamine Dishes Set, Dinner Service For 6 w/ Bowls & Salad Dinner Plates Melamine in Gray | Wayfair
One Allium Way® Dinnerware Set, 18-Piece Melamine Dishes Set, Dinner Service For 6 w/ Bowls & Salad Dinner Plates Melamine in Gray | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
Rainforest Bowls 17 oz. Zigzag Coconut Dessert Bowl Wood in Brown/Gray/White, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ACRB-0007-02
Rainforest Bowls 17 oz. Zigzag Coconut Dessert Bowl Wood in Brown/Gray/White, Size 4.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair ACRB-0007-02
$21.95
wayfair
Melamine Dinnerware Set(12Pcs), Service For 4, 4 Dinner Plates, 4 Salad Plates And 4 Round Bowls, Dishwasher Safe BPA Free Unbreakable Indoor And Outd
Melamine Dinnerware Set(12Pcs), Service For 4, 4 Dinner Plates, 4 Salad Plates And 4 Round Bowls, Dishwasher Safe BPA Free Unbreakable Indoor And Outd
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orren Ellis Ramen Bowl Set 8Pcs - 2 Complete Sets Including Bowls, Spoons, Chopsticks in Black/Red, Size 3.5 H in | Wayfair
Orren Ellis Ramen Bowl Set 8Pcs - 2 Complete Sets Including Bowls, Spoons, Chopsticks in Black/Red, Size 3.5 H in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
ReadySet Ceramic Cereal Bowls, 23 Ounces Vibrant Color Bowls For Kitchen, Cute Oatmeal Bowls For Pasta, Small Salad, Rice, Cereal & Soups, Set Of 6
ReadySet Ceramic Cereal Bowls, 23 Ounces Vibrant Color Bowls For Kitchen, Cute Oatmeal Bowls For Pasta, Small Salad, Rice, Cereal & Soups, Set Of 6
$109.99
wayfair
Load More
Outdoor Bowls
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.