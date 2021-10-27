Outdoor Kitchens

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Cooking & Dining
Cooking & Grills
Kitchens
Outdoor Kitchens
Outdoor Kitchens
Broil King Imperial XLS 6-Burner Stainless Steel Built-in Liquid Propane Gas Grill | 957084
featured
Broil King Imperial XLS 6-Burner Stainless Steel Built-in Liquid Propane Gas Grill | 957084
$2,499.00
lowes
4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with 30 in. Double Access Door, Mini Fridge and Side Burner - Silver
featured
4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with 30 in. Double Access Door, Mini Fridge and Side Burner - Silver
$2,632.82
($2,890.49
save 0%)
overstock
Cal Flame G4 24 in. 4-Burner Built-In Propane Grill with 27 in. Double Door and Single Side Burner, Silver
featured
Cal Flame G4 24 in. 4-Burner Built-In Propane Grill with 27 in. Double Door and Single Side Burner, Silver
$2,066.00
($2,295.00
save 0%)
homedepot
Capital Professional Series 2-Burner Built-In Natural Gas Grill
Capital Professional Series 2-Burner Built-In Natural Gas Grill
$1,892.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Coyote 36" Stainless Steel S-Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill
Coyote 36" Stainless Steel S-Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill
$2,099.00
abtelectronics
Bullet Bull BBQ warming drawer Built-In Grill Cabinet Single Drawer Stainless Steel | 85747
Bullet Bull BBQ warming drawer Built-In Grill Cabinet Single Drawer Stainless Steel | 85747
$939.00
lowes
30NBL 30" L Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with 540 sq. inches Grilling Surface 45000 BTU Total Main Burner Output 12000 BTU Rotisserie Warming
30NBL 30" L Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with 540 sq. inches Grilling Surface 45000 BTU Total Main Burner Output 12000 BTU Rotisserie Warming
$2,688.30
appliancesconnection
32" X 19" Workstation Ledge Handmade Undermount Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel 16 Gauge Big Single Bowl Bar Or Outdoor
32" X 19" Workstation Ledge Handmade Undermount Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel 16 Gauge Big Single Bowl Bar Or Outdoor
$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica
C1SINK1618 16" Outdoor Sink with Drain and Strainer in Stainless
C1SINK1618 16" Outdoor Sink with Drain and Strainer in Stainless
$359.00
appliancesconnection
Cal Flame 5-Burner Built-In LP Grill w/ 30 In. Double Door & 4.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in Gray, Size 22.4375 H x 39.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair BBQVP12
Cal Flame 5-Burner Built-In LP Grill w/ 30 In. Double Door & 4.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in Gray, Size 22.4375 H x 39.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair BBQVP12
$2,799.99
wayfair
36NBT-00SP 36" T Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with 648 sq. inches Grilling Surface 50000 BTU Total Main Burner Output Warming Rack and Drip
36NBT-00SP 36" T Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with 648 sq. inches Grilling Surface 50000 BTU Total Main Burner Output Warming Rack and Drip
$2,267.10
appliancesconnection
DCS 36" Stainless Steel Traditional Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie
DCS 36" Stainless Steel Traditional Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie
$4,499.00
abtelectronics
OB52NG 52" Discovery Built-in Gas Grill with 3-20 000 BTU "U" Shaped Burners Infrared Rotisserie Halogen Lights Illumina Burner Controls and 2
OB52NG 52" Discovery Built-in Gas Grill with 3-20 000 BTU "U" Shaped Burners Infrared Rotisserie Halogen Lights Illumina Burner Controls and 2
$5,499.00
appliancesconnection
Coyote C-Series 36" 4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill
Coyote C-Series 36" 4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill
$2,099.00
bbqguys
3 Piece Grill Package with BH148RSN 48" Built-In Natural Gas Grill ADN120X48 48" Access Door and TDS120 20" Single Tower Drawer in Stainless
3 Piece Grill Package with BH148RSN 48" Built-In Natural Gas Grill ADN120X48 48" Access Door and TDS120 20" Single Tower Drawer in Stainless
$6,697.00
appliancesconnection
EVO Affinity Classic 25G Built-In Flattop Natural Gas Grill
EVO Affinity Classic 25G Built-In Flattop Natural Gas Grill
$4,195.00
bbqguys
Cal Flame G4 24 In. 4-Burner Built-In LP Grill w/ 27 In. Double Door & 4.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in Gray, Size 22.4375 H x 31.75 W x 24.0 D in BBQVP5
Cal Flame G4 24 In. 4-Burner Built-In LP Grill w/ 27 In. Double Door & 4.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in Gray, Size 22.4375 H x 31.75 W x 24.0 D in BBQVP5
$1,919.99
wayfair
Cadac 3-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 45.0 H x 58.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 98510-31-01-US
Cadac 3-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 45.0 H x 58.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 98510-31-01-US
$587.54
wayfair
EdgeStar GRL300IBNG 60000 BTU 30" Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with Rotisserie and LED Lighting
EdgeStar GRL300IBNG 60000 BTU 30" Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with Rotisserie and LED Lighting
$2,119.00
walmart
E1060I-4EAN 52" Echelon Diamond Series Built In Gas Grill with 1056 sq. in. Cooking Area Rotisserie Backburner 4 E Burners and Analog
E1060I-4EAN 52" Echelon Diamond Series Built In Gas Grill with 1056 sq. in. Cooking Area Rotisserie Backburner 4 E Burners and Analog
$7,271.75
appliancesconnection
5 Piece Grill Package with E790I4L1N Built In Natural Gas Grill 32814 Double Side Burner 3598-DR Refrigerator 53938SC Double Access Doors
5 Piece Grill Package with E790I4L1N Built In Natural Gas Grill 32814 Double Side Burner 3598-DR Refrigerator 53938SC Double Access Doors
$8,933.50
appliancesconnection
4400EC336IM24 24" Emerald Marine Built-In Electric Grill with 336 sq. in. Cooking Surface Warming Rack Removable Grease Trays Timer and Stainless
4400EC336IM24 24" Emerald Marine Built-In Electric Grill with 336 sq. in. Cooking Surface Warming Rack Removable Grease Trays Timer and Stainless
$2,613.00
appliancesconnection
EdgeStar Stainless Steel 3-Burner Infrared Built-In Grill | GRL360IBBNG
EdgeStar Stainless Steel 3-Burner Infrared Built-In Grill | GRL360IBBNG
$2,569.00
lowes
Outsider Barbecues Driftwood Shore 36.02-in W x 24.21-in D x 35.82-in H Outdoor Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | FHTA80077A
Outsider Barbecues Driftwood Shore 36.02-in W x 24.21-in D x 35.82-in H Outdoor Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | FHTA80077A
$1,799.99
lowes
Solaire Deluxe InfraVection Built-In Grill with Rotisserie, 30-Inches, Propane
Solaire Deluxe InfraVection Built-In Grill with Rotisserie, 30-Inches, Propane
$3,627.00
walmart
RCS Premier Series 32" 4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill With Rear Infrared Burner
RCS Premier Series 32" 4-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill With Rear Infrared Burner
$1,399.00
bbqguys
26" Stainless Steel Free Standing Outdoor Sink
26" Stainless Steel Free Standing Outdoor Sink
$2,569.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Merino 15" Stainless Steel Drop-In Outdoor Sink
Merino 15" Stainless Steel Drop-In Outdoor Sink
$349.00
wayfairnorthamerica
PGS Legacy Newport Gourmet 30" Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie
PGS Legacy Newport Gourmet 30" Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie
$4,199.00
bbqguys
Saber Premium 500 32" 3-Burner Built-In Infrared Natural Gas Grill
Saber Premium 500 32" 3-Burner Built-In Infrared Natural Gas Grill
$1,799.00
bbqguys
Sunstone Classic Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Drawer Stainless Steel | B-DD12
Sunstone Classic Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Drawer Stainless Steel | B-DD12
$418.00
lowes
Sunstone Signature Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Single Door Stainless Steel | BA-VDHR1420
Sunstone Signature Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Single Door Stainless Steel | BA-VDHR1420
$159.00
lowes
Sunstone Designer Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Doors Stainless Steel | DE-DD42
Sunstone Designer Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Doors Stainless Steel | DE-DD42
$349.00
lowes
Solaire 27 Inch Deluxe Built-In All Infrared Natural Gas Grill
Solaire 27 Inch Deluxe Built-In All Infrared Natural Gas Grill
$2,289.00
bbqguys
Sunstone Designer Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Doors | DE-DD30
Sunstone Designer Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Double Doors | DE-DD30
$276.60
lowes
Royal Gourmet 30" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Smoker
Royal Gourmet 30" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Smoker
$156.47
wayfairnorthamerica
Solaire InfraVection Built-In Grill, 30-Inches, Propane
Solaire InfraVection Built-In Grill, 30-Inches, Propane
$3,197.00
walmart
Solaire 27 Inch Basic Built-In InfraVection Natural Gas Grill With One Infrared Burner
Solaire 27 Inch Basic Built-In InfraVection Natural Gas Grill With One Infrared Burner
$1,829.00
bbqguys
42-In. Built-In Natural Gas Grill in Stainless with Sear Zone
42-In. Built-In Natural Gas Grill in Stainless with Sear Zone
$3,699.00
overstock
TEBQ30R-CN 30" Premium Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with Rotisserie 2 Main Burners with 50000 Total BTU 520 sq. in. Cooking Surface Area
TEBQ30R-CN 30" Premium Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with Rotisserie 2 Main Burners with 50000 Total BTU 520 sq. in. Cooking Surface Area
$5,729.00
appliancesconnection
Weber Summit S-460 Built In Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Summit S-460 Built In Liquid Propane Gas Grill
$2,449.00
abtelectronics
14402001 22" Original Kettle Series Premium Charcoal Grill with Porcelain-Enameled Bowl Built-In Lid Thermometer and Aluminized Steel One-Touch
14402001 22" Original Kettle Series Premium Charcoal Grill with Porcelain-Enameled Bowl Built-In Lid Thermometer and Aluminized Steel One-Touch
$175.00
appliancesconnection
VEVOR Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen Drawers 21"L x 11"W x 16"H Drawers Outdoor Flush Mount Outdoor Kitchen Drawers Outdoor BBQ Storage Drawer with Handle Single Drawers for Outdoor Kitchen or BBQ
VEVOR Stainless Steel Outdoor Kitchen Drawers 21"L x 11"W x 16"H Drawers Outdoor Flush Mount Outdoor Kitchen Drawers Outdoor BBQ Storage Drawer with Handle Single Drawers for Outdoor Kitchen or BBQ
$189.99
walmart
Outdoor Kitchen Drawer BBQ Island Stainless Steel 26" X 13.5"
Outdoor Kitchen Drawer BBQ Island Stainless Steel 26" X 13.5"
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
VEVOR Outdoor Kitchen Drawers 30" W x 10" H x 20" D, Horizontal Double Access BBQ Drawers with Stainless Steel Handle, BBQ Island Drawers for Outdoor Kitchens or BBQ Island Patio Grill Station
VEVOR Outdoor Kitchen Drawers 30" W x 10" H x 20" D, Horizontal Double Access BBQ Drawers with Stainless Steel Handle, BBQ Island Drawers for Outdoor Kitchens or BBQ Island Patio Grill Station
$206.99
walmart
XO Appliance 2-Burner Built-In Gas Grill
XO Appliance 2-Burner Built-In Gas Grill
$949.00
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Piece Grill Package with VQGI5360NSS 36" Built-In Natural Gas Grill and VQGPB5200NSS 20" Side Burner in Stainless
2-Piece Grill Package with VQGI5360NSS 36" Built-In Natural Gas Grill and VQGPB5200NSS 20" Side Burner in Stainless
$8,148.00
appliancesconnection
VEVOR Outdoor Kitchen Drawer BBQ Island Stainless Steel 26" X 13.5", Size 26.0 H x 13.6 W x 19.3 D in | Wayfair CTGXHGLJG00000001V0
VEVOR Outdoor Kitchen Drawer BBQ Island Stainless Steel 26" X 13.5", Size 26.0 H x 13.6 W x 19.3 D in | Wayfair CTGXHGLJG00000001V0
$289.99
wayfair
TEBQ42RS-CN 42" Premium Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with Rotisserie Sear Zone 3 Main Burners 75000 Total BTU 760 sq. inches Cooking Surface
TEBQ42RS-CN 42" Premium Series Built-In Natural Gas Grill with Rotisserie Sear Zone 3 Main Burners 75000 Total BTU 760 sq. inches Cooking Surface
$8,739.00
appliancesconnection
5-Piece Grill Package with SIZ32-NG 32" Sizzler Series Natural Gas Built-In Grill SSDD-33M 33" Double Access Door SSRFR-21S 21" Compact
5-Piece Grill Package with SIZ32-NG 32" Sizzler Series Natural Gas Built-In Grill SSDD-33M 33" Double Access Door SSRFR-21S 21" Compact
$2,903.00
appliancesconnection
XO Appliance Built-In Convertible Gas Grill Stainless Steel in White, Size 19.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair XOGPOWER60KN
XO Appliance Built-In Convertible Gas Grill Stainless Steel in White, Size 19.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair XOGPOWER60KN
$1,259.00
wayfair
Control Panel for AOG 24" Built-in L-Series Grills with
Control Panel for AOG 24" Built-in L-Series Grills with
$261.90
appliancesconnection
Hestan EMBR42-LP-TQ Aspire Built-in Grill, 42", Bora Bora
Hestan EMBR42-LP-TQ Aspire Built-in Grill, 42", Bora Bora
$4,848.00
amazon
Hestan EMB36-LP-DB Aspire Built-in Grill, 36", Orion
Hestan EMB36-LP-DB Aspire Built-in Grill, 36", Orion
$3,798.00
amazon
Hestan EMB42-NG-PK Aspire Built-in Grill, 42", Reef
Hestan EMB42-NG-PK Aspire Built-in Grill, 42", Reef
$4,498.00
amazon
Hestan 36" Citra Built-In Trellis And Sear Burner Rotisserie Natural Gas Grill
Hestan 36" Citra Built-In Trellis And Sear Burner Rotisserie Natural Gas Grill
$7,618.00
abtelectronics
Hestan EABR36-NG-PK Aspire Built-in Grill, 36", Reef
Hestan EABR36-NG-PK Aspire Built-in Grill, 36", Reef
$4,048.00
amazon
KoKoMo Grills Outdoor DIY Built In Paper Towel Holder For BBQ Island Kitchen - Silver
KoKoMo Grills Outdoor DIY Built In Paper Towel Holder For BBQ Island Kitchen - Silver
$131.60
overstock
Kenyon All Seasons Texan Built-In 3000 Watt Electric Grill - 240V
Kenyon All Seasons Texan Built-In 3000 Watt Electric Grill - 240V
$1,928.00
bbqguys
L700PSLP 42" Sedona Series Built-In Liquid Propane Grill with ProSear Infrared Technology and High Density Ceramic Radiant Briquettes in Stainless
L700PSLP 42" Sedona Series Built-In Liquid Propane Grill with ProSear Infrared Technology and High Density Ceramic Radiant Briquettes in Stainless
$3,789.00
appliancesconnection
Outdoor Kitchens
